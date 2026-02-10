Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,500 bonus points per stay and 1 bonus elite night per brand

Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new global promotion that offers 2,500 bonus points per stay, as well as one bonus elite night credit per brand. This is valid for a 75-night period spanning end February to early May 2026, and is now open for registration.

2,500 bonus points per stay is rather meh (though it is better than the 2,025 bonus points offered during the last promotion!), but the bonus elite night credit is intriguing.

Assuming you could find the brands — and if there’s one thing Marriott Bonvoy doesn’t have a shortage of, it’s brands — you could theoretically earn Platinum with just 25 nights, and with it benefits like complimentary breakfast and executive lounge access.

Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and elite night credits promotion

This Marriott Bonvoy promotion is valid for stays from 25 February and 10 May 2026. Members will need to register by 26 April 2026 via the link above, or the Promotion section of their account.

Note: I was able to see the promotion earlier this morning, but now it seems like the page is unavailable. Perhaps they went live too early, but either way, keep checking back.

Do note that this is meant to be a global promotion (i.e. not targeted), but like past offers, Marriott Bonvoy’s wonky IT means you may have issues registering online. If all else fails, try calling up customer service.

Once registered, members will earn:

2,500 bonus points per stay

per stay 1 bonus elite night per brand

This offer is only valid for paid stays, though there is no minimum stay duration required. Award nights and nights booked with cash + points will not be eligible.

Bookings made before the promotional period began will also qualify; all that matters is that the stay is completed within that period. If your check-out date is after 10 May 2026, that stay won’t be eligible.

Bonus points and elite nights will be posted to your account within 10 business days after checkout.

Is it worth it?

2,500 bonus points per stay, based on a value of 0.7 US cents per point, is worth about US$17.50. That’s a rather underwhelming return, unless perhaps you’re doing 1-night stays at low rates.

But one bonus elite night credit per brand, on the other hand, could be fun. Here’s a reminder of how many nights it usually takes to qualify for each elite tier.

Tier Qualifying Requirement

(per year) Silver Elite 10 nights Gold Elite 25 nights Platinum Elite 50 nights Titanium Elite 75 nights Ambassador Elite 100 nights + US$23,000 spend

Therefore, you could theoretically earn Platinum with just 25 nights, assuming you could stay at 25 different brands!

If I’m counting this right, Marriott Bonvoy has 35 brands, so maybe look for a city with an unusually high diversity (I count 18 in Bangkok alone).

Segment Brands Luxury Edition

JW Marriott

Ritz-Carlton

St. Regis

The Luxury Collection

W Hotels Premium Autograph Collection

Delta Hotels

Design Hotels

Gaylord Hotels

Le Meridien

Marriott

Marriott Vacation Clubs

MGM Collection

Renaissance

Sheraton

Tribute Portfolio

Westin Select AC Hotels

Aloft Hotels

City Express by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott

Fairfield by Marriott

Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points Flex

Moxy Hotels

Protea Hotels

SpringHill Suites Longer Stays Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

Element

Homes & Villas by Marriott

Marriott Executive Apartments

Residence Inn

StudioRes

Towneplace Suites

Marriott Bonvoy points sale

If you still need additional Marriott Bonvoy points beyond what this promotion has to offer, here’s a reminder that the programme is offering a 40% bonus on purchases made by 26 March 2026.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.89 US cents each, with the maximum purchase cap lifted to 150,000 points (pre-bonus) for this sale.

What cards should you use for hotel bookings?

Conclusion

Marriott Bonvoy members can now register to earn 2,500 bonus points per stay and 1 elite night credit per brand, for stays completed between 25 February and 10 May 2026.

The points bonus is rather underwhelming, but double elite night credits could be useful assuming you’re able to rack up the brands quickly.

Take a moment to register, just in case.