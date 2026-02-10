Search
Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,500 bonus points per stay and 1 bonus elite night per brand

From 25 February to 10 May 2026, earn 2,500 bonus points per stay and 1 elite night credit per brand at Marriott Bonvoy properties worldwide.

Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new global promotion that offers 2,500 bonus points per stay, as well as one bonus elite night credit per brand. This is valid for a 75-night period spanning end February to early May 2026, and is now open for registration.

2,500 bonus points per stay is rather meh (though it is better than the 2,025 bonus points offered during the last promotion!), but the bonus elite night credit is intriguing.

Assuming you could find the brands — and if there’s one thing Marriott Bonvoy doesn’t have a shortage of, it’s brands — you could theoretically earn Platinum with just 25 nights, and with it benefits like complimentary breakfast and executive lounge access. 

Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and elite night credits promotion

Register

This Marriott Bonvoy promotion is valid for stays from 25 February and 10 May 2026. Members will need to register by 26 April 2026 via the link above, or the Promotion section of their account.

  Note: I was able to see the promotion earlier this morning, but now it seems like the page is unavailable. Perhaps they went live too early, but either way, keep checking back. 

Do note that this is meant to be a global promotion (i.e. not targeted), but like past offers, Marriott Bonvoy’s wonky IT means you may have issues registering online. If all else fails, try calling up customer service.

Once registered, members will earn:

  • 2,500 bonus points per stay
  • 1 bonus elite night per brand

This offer is only valid for paid stays, though there is no minimum stay duration required. Award nights and nights booked with cash + points will not be eligible.

Bookings made before the promotional period began will also qualify; all that matters is that the stay is completed within that period. If your check-out date is after 10 May 2026, that stay won’t be eligible.

Bonus points and elite nights will be posted to your account within 10 business days after checkout.

Is it worth it?

2,500 bonus points per stay, based on a value of 0.7 US cents per point, is worth about US$17.50. That’s a rather underwhelming return, unless perhaps you’re doing 1-night stays at low rates.

But one bonus elite night credit per brand, on the other hand, could be fun. Here’s a reminder of how many nights it usually takes to qualify for each elite tier. 

Tier Qualifying Requirement
(per year)
Silver Elite 10 nights
Gold Elite 25 nights
Platinum Elite 50 nights
Titanium Elite 75 nights
Ambassador Elite 100 nights + US$23,000 spend

Therefore, you could theoretically earn Platinum with just 25 nights, assuming you could stay at 25 different brands!

If I’m counting this right, Marriott Bonvoy has 35 brands, so maybe look for a city with an unusually high diversity (I count 18 in Bangkok alone). 

Segment Brands
Luxury
  • Edition
  • JW Marriott
  • Ritz-Carlton
  • St. Regis
  • The Luxury Collection
  • W Hotels
Premium
  • Autograph Collection
  • Delta Hotels
  • Design Hotels
  • Gaylord Hotels
  • Le Meridien
  • Marriott
  • Marriott Vacation Clubs
  • MGM Collection
  • Renaissance
  • Sheraton
  • Tribute Portfolio
  • Westin
Select
  • AC Hotels
  • Aloft Hotels
  • City Express by Marriott
  • Courtyard by Marriott
  • Fairfield by Marriott
  • Four Points by Sheraton
  • Four Points Flex
  • Moxy Hotels
  • Protea Hotels
  • SpringHill Suites
Longer Stays
  • Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
  • Element
  • Homes & Villas by Marriott
  • Marriott Executive Apartments
  • Residence Inn
  • StudioRes
  • Towneplace Suites

Marriott Bonvoy points sale

Buy Marriott Bonvoy points

If you still need additional Marriott Bonvoy points beyond what this promotion has to offer, here’s a reminder that the programme is offering a 40% bonus on purchases made by 26 March 2026.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.89 US cents each, with the maximum purchase cap lifted to 150,000 points (pre-bonus) for this sale.

What cards should you use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Marriott hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

St Regis Kuala Lumpur

Marriott Bonvoy members can now register to earn 2,500 bonus points per stay and 1 elite night credit per brand, for stays completed between 25 February and 10 May 2026. 

The points bonus is rather underwhelming, but double elite night credits could be useful assuming you’re able to rack up the brands quickly.

Take a moment to register, just in case.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
K P

This is bad compared to last year’s promotion. last year, you could stay at any property and get double elite nights. Now you gotta keep moving hotels.

Patrick

Would the bonvoy prestige brand counts?

LCT

Managed to register thru the Marriott Bonvoy app (under Accounts > Promotions & Offers).
Separately, there is another ongoing promotion (earn up to 22,500 bonus points after 4 stays).

Ezra

Finally! Thought they were gonna cease this from this year but I guess they have to do it after CNY.

