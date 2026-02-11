What are the benefits of a Visa Infinite card?

Back in 2003, the UOB Visa Infinite Card was unveiled, marking the launch of Visa’s highest-tier product in Singapore.

At the time, this was positioned as “an exceedingly exclusive card for the mega-rich”, targeting the top 0.1% of the elite circle in Singapore. The annual fee was S$1,500, with a minimum income of S$350,000— roughly equivalent to S$550,000 after adjusting for inflation!

Fast forward to today, and it’s safe to say that Visa Infinite now courts a much wider audience. While it’s not quite an entry-level card, it’s also not the sort of thing that warrants a black-tie gala anymore.

So is this still a card worth adding to your wallet?

Which cards belong to the Visa Infinite tier?

There are at least 18 Visa Infinites in Singapore, or 20 if you count subvariants like the Maybank Diamante Metal Visa Infinite and UOB Reserve Diamond Card, or even 21 if you include the “stealth Visa Infinite” UOB PRVI Miles Visa.

💳 Visa Infinite Cards in Singapore

Card Annual Fee Qualification BOC Visa Infinite

Apply

BOC Visa Infinite S$381.50

(FYF) S$120K p.a. BOS VOYAGE

Apply

BOS VOYAGE S$498 US$5M AUM CIMB Visa Infinite

Apply

CIMB Visa Infinite Free S$120K p.a. Citi ULTIMA*

Apply

Citi ULTIMA* S$4,237.92 S$500K p.a. DBS Insignia

Apply

DBS Insignia S$3,270 S$500K p.a. DBS Vantage

Apply

DBS Vantage S$599.50 S$120K p.a. HSBC Visa Infinite

Apply

HSBC Visa Infinite S$662.15 S$120K p.a. Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) US$1M AUM Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) S$150K p.a. OCBC VOYAGE^

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE^ S$498 S$120K p.a. OCBC Premier VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC Premier VOYAGE S$498 S$350K AUM

OCBC PPC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC PPC VOYAGE Free S$1.5M AUM OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Apply

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Free S$350K AUM StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite Free S$200K AUM StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite S$599.50 S$150K p.a. UOB Privilege Banking Card

Apply

UOB Privilege Banking Card Free S$350K AUM UOB PRVI Miles Visa^

Apply

S$261.60

(FYF) S$30K p.a. UOB Reserve Card

Apply

UOB Reserve Card S$3,924 S$500K p.a. UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$654 S$120K p.a. *All new applicants will only be eligible for the Mastercard version; existing cardholders can continue on the Visa platform until further notice

^Not an official Visa Infinite

In general, a Visa Infinite requires a minimum income of at least S$120,000 a year, or a privilege banking relationship. That said, hefty annual fees aren’t always necessary; in fact, there are several Visa Infinite cards which are free for life!

Whether it’s “worth it” to get a Visa Infinite depends on which card you’re talking about. Each bank adds their own features, so some Visa Infinites come packed with perks, while others are more basic.

But there’s a core set of benefits that all Visa Infinites share, and that’s what I want to focus on below.

What benefits does a Visa Infinite offer?

Visa Infinite Concierge

All Visa Infinite Cardholders have access to the Visa Concierge, which can provide assistance with flight, hotel and activities bookings, restaurant reservations, itinerary planning, securing concert tickets, and sourcing hard-to-find items.

They don’t work miracles though, and you shouldn’t expect Centurion-level service like getting a table at a fully-booked restaurant, or tickets to a sold-out event.

That said, I have found it useful for making reservations in countries where online bookings aren’t a thing, and English isn’t widely spoken (e.g. Japan, though keep in mind that they won’t be able to book restaurants which only open slots to high-end hotels). Here’s an example of an itinerary they put together for my trip to New York in 2022.

You can contact the concierge via the following channels. I particularly like that they’re on WhatsApp, which saves you the time lags of communicating over email.

Phone: 1800 8232 049

1800 8232 049 WhatsApp: +65 800 4481 292

+65 800 4481 292 Email: SGInfinite@concierge-asia.visa.com

Back in 2017, I put the concierge through the paces with a series of tests, and the results were hit and miss. Granted, a lot of time has passed since then, but in case you were curious, do check out the article below.

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium

Visa Infinite cardholders are eligible for an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, the highest (published) tier in the programme.

Cardholders must contact the Visa Concierge to request their GHA status upgrade. Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2026, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2027. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request.

The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members. If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering. If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade.

GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits. While room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out are subject to availability, breakfast is a guaranteed perk for Titaniums at selected brands including Capella, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits

Gold Platinum Titanium Earn D$ 5% 6% 7% D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. Room Upgrade – Single* Double* Early Check-in – – From 11 a.m* Late Check-out – Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m* Welcome Amenity – Yes Yes Share Status – – Yes # Breakfast – – Yes^

#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

^Selected brands only *Subject to availability#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

Avis President’s Club

Visa Infinite cardholders are eligible for an instant upgrade to Avis President’s Club status, which grants benefits such as:

Priority service at the counter

Priority rental car availability

Free additional driver

Single upgrade guaranteed at rail stations and airports, upon availability at downtown locations

Double upgrade for select car classes upon availability on weekends

Do note that benefits vary by location, so the treatment you receive as a President’s Club member in Europe may be different from the USA.

Even though Avis President’s Club is marketed as “by invitation only”, you might want to moderate your expectations. Avis has been very liberal with the invitations, such that PC members are almost a dime a dozen when renting from some airports. Based on my experiences so far, recognition has gone from excellent (served immediately, upgraded to a luxury vehicle) to non-existent (“what’s President’s Club?”).

But here’s the thing: you don’t need a Visa Infinite card to enjoy this perk, because it’s equally applicable to Visa Signature cardholders too. Yes, Visa Signature, which anyone can get with a minimum income of S$30,000 in Singapore!

Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection

The Visa Luxury Hotel Collection is comprised of more than 900 upscale hotels worldwide. Bookings made through this programme enjoy:

Automatic room upgrade upon arrival, when available

Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, when available

Complimentary breakfast for two

$25 USD hotel credit

VIP Guest status

Late check-out upon request, when available

Visa Infinite Cardholders enjoy an additional benefit at a smaller selection of ~200 Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection hotels, which upgrades the credit to US$100.

I’m not convinced this is much of a perk, because you can book similar luxury travel advisor rates through Classic Travel or HoteLux for free— no Visa Infinite Card necessary. Moreover, these platforms let you book the chain’s own advisor rates (e.g. Marriott STARS), which will generally be prioritised for upgrades over Visa Infinite.

Visa Infinite Golf

Visa Infinite cardholders enjoy complimentary green fees on weekdays at Sentosa Golf Club and Tanah Merah Country Club. A minimum of one paying guest per cardholder is required.

The catch is that a maximum of 20 rounds per month are available to cardholders, and with so many Visa Infinite cards out there, slots go fast. Bookings must be made at least five working days in advance, and no more than 14 calendar days in advance, so that effectively means you can forget about playing in the second half of the month (since all slots will surely be taken by the time the booking window opens).

This benefit is capped at four bookings per year, and one booking per month.

There is a separate benefit which offers 50% off weekday golf at 50 participating golf clubs across Southeast Asia.

Harrods Rewards Gold

Visa Infinite cardholders get an instant upgrade to Harrods Rewards Gold Tier, bypassing the usual £5,000 spending requirement.

Benefits include:

2 Rewards points for every £1 spent

Two personal 10% discount days per year

Exclusive discount days

Complimentary UK delivery of in-store purchases of £250+

Complimentary tea or coffee in-store

Complimentary basic alterations with The Tailors (up to £30 credit)

I suppose it doesn’t hurt to have this, but once upon a time, Visa Infinite got you fast-tracked all the way to the Black tier!

Other perks

You can find a full list of perks for Visa Infinite cardholders here. Here are a few that caught my eye:

A tier beyond Visa Infinite?

With so many Visa Infinite Cards on the market, differentiation has become a real problem. After all, there’s premium, and there’s premium. It’s safe to say the no-annual-fee CIMB Visa Infinite is a very different beast from the S$4K+ by-invite-only Citi ULTIMA.

This begs the question as to whether Visa needs a tier beyond Infinite, or in fact already has one.

The UOB Reserve Card’s T&Cs provide a hint. At point 4.5.8.4, mention is made of a special booking website for golf. Instead of the usual https://promotions.visa.com/campaign/discounted_golf/ that regular Visa Infinite Cardholders use, UOB Reserve Cardholders are directed to https://promotions.visa.com/campaign/UHNW_golf

Notice how the URL mentions UHNW, or Ultra High Net Worth. That’s another type of Visa, which hasn’t officially launched in Singapore. As far as I know, Visa Ultra High Net Worth is only issued in the Middle East to moneyed private banking clients. But could it be that some of the higher-end Visa Infinites in Singapore are actually part of this tier?

As it turns out, yes! If you look up the BIN (please don’t say BIN number; that’s like saying ATM machine) of the UOB Reserve Card, you’ll notice it’s tagged as “Ultra High Net Worth”.

In contrast, the DBS Insignia, Citi ULTIMA and OCBC PPC VOYAGE are merely part of the oh-so-plebeian Infinite tier.

I suppose the question then is whether Visa Ultra High Net Worth offers anything worth shouting about. So far the only thing I’ve been able to find is the golfing benefit, where the availability for golf is much better for UHNW compared to regular Visa Infinite (probably because there’s less competition for slots).

If anyone knows better, please sound out!

Is the World Elite Mastercard a better bet?

Compared to Visa Infinite, I’d argue that Mastercard’s top tier has more to offer. World Elite Mastercard cardholders enjoy elite status with numerous hotel chains, Avis President’s Club status, an annual Flexiroam data package, complimentary travel insurance and more.

There are also things that aren’t unique to World Elite Mastercards but are still nice to have nonetheless, like the Mastercard One Dines Free programme.

Refer to the article below for more details.

Conclusion

Visa Infinite might not be mass market the way Visa Signature has become, but it’s nowhere near the ultra-exclusive status symbol it was once upon a time.

The core privileges aren’t much to get excited over — for my money, World Elite Mastercard is better — but this says nothing of the benefits that banks add on, and I think you’ll still find many happy Visa Infinite cardholders out there.

All the same, two decades ago, having a Visa Infinite Card was a big thing. Today, I can’t say the chiobu really care.

Any other Visa Infinite benefits worth mentioning?