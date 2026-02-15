Good news: Pelago via Kris+ now supports promo code stacking

Pelago was integrated with Kris+ in October 2024, enabling users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles when booking attractions, activities, tours, eSIMs and transportation worldwide.

The regular earn rate for Pelago bookings made via Kris+ is 3 mpd — the same as the Pelago website or mobile app — but there are monthly promotions which enhance it even further. We’ve seen bonuses as high as 10 mpd in the past, further stackable with up to 4 mpd from credit cards.

However, there’s one big catch: you couldn’t use promo codes when making Pelago bookings through Kris+. Therefore, it wasn’t possible to stack the bonus miles with any ongoing discounts, such as the year-round offer for Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers.

Well, that’s now changed— at least partially.

Pelago on Kris+ now supports promo codes

Kris+ has recently been updated to support promo codes for Pelago bookings. This can be found on the booking interface, just before confirming payment.

However, there is a limitation: at the moment, it’s only possible to use the discount for Singapore Airlines or Scoot passengers. You cannot enter other promo codes. It’s unclear whether this restriction is intentional, or something that may change in the future.

While it’s great that you can finally stack Kris+ bonuses with discounts, I can’t help but notice that the addition of this feature dovetails with the reduced generosity of the monthly Pelago promotions. After the high of 10 mpd in December 2025, we’ve since seen relatively anemic offers of 6 mpd (January 2026) and 5 mpd (February 2026).

So my guess is that lower bonuses will be the norm from here on out, offset somewhat by the ability to stack discounts.

Following this change, here is a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus through the website or mobile app.

Kris+ Website or Mobile App Earn Rate 5 mpd # 3 mpd Maximum Per Booking None ^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes Yes- PNR discount only Yes HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes- website only*

With the addition of PNR discounts, Kris+ will usually be the better deal, unless HeyMax/ShopBack is offering a particularly compelling rebate for booking through the website.

Pelago discount for Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers

SIA Scoot Discount 10% 20% Max. Discount

(Spend) S$50

(S$500) S$15

(S$75) Max. Uses 3x per PNR 1x per PNR

Pelago recently extended its discount for Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers, who can use their PNR to enjoy 10% and 20% off respectively.

Applicable to both award and commercial tickets

Discount can be used from the date of issuance up till the date of the last segment of the booking. For example, if the last flight in your PNR is 20 November 2026, you must use the discount by 20 November 2026 (the activity can take place after this date though)

Discount is only valid for Pelago activities in the destination and layover countries featured in the PNR

and countries featured in the PNR All Pelago activities are eligible for the discount, excluding the products found on this list (scroll down to the second bullet point)

For Singapore Airlines passengers, the discount can be used a maximum of three times, and is capped at S$50 each time. For Scoot passengers, the discount can be used a maximum of once, and is capped at S$15.

Both discounts are available for bookings made by 31 December 2026 (the actual activity date can be after this deadline).

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made via Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 3 mpd No cap





Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist. Even though the Travel bonus category has been temporarily restored, it does not cover 4722!

Conclusion

Pelago bookings made through Kris+ can now be stacked with promo codes, although for the moment, only the Singapore Airlines/Scoot PNR discount is supported. This allows users to stack the monthly bonus (currently 5 mpd for February) with further discounts, plus up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

Hopefully it’ll be possible to use any promo code when booking through this channel in the future (though doesn’t this kind of make the Pelago mobile app irrelevant?).

