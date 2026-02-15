Search
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Public Transport (SimplyGo)

59

Who wants to use an EZ-Link card when there's miles up for grabs? Here's the credit cards you should be using for bus/MRT rides.

Ever since the debut of SimplyGo in 2017 (then known as Account-Based Ticketing, or ABT) passengers have been able to pay for bus or MRT rides with credit cards, making it possible to earn rewards on their daily commute.

Public transport is unlikely to be a significant chunk of your monthly expenditure, but every little bit helps. A regular recurring expense, charged to the right credit card, can add up over time. In this post, we’ll look at which credit cards offer the best rewards for SimplyGo. 

How are you paying for public transport?

There are three ways to go about using your credit card for public transport, but be warned: only one of them will earn rewards!

❌ Top-up at General Ticketing Machines/ Add Value Machines

GTMs accept credit cards, but you won’t earn any points | Photo: SG Trains

EZ-Link cards can be topped up with credit cards at General Ticketing Machines (GTMs) or Add Value Machines (AVMs) located inside MRT stations, ever since 2016. However, you will not earn any credit card points for transactions at these machines, so avoid them as much as possible.

❌ Top-up via EZ-Link app

Transacting on the EZ-Link app won’t earn any rewards either

EZ-Link cards can also be topped up via the EZ-Link app, either on an ad-hoc basis or via Auto Top-Up. 

Again, this isn’t the right path to take. While it was possible in the past to earn 2 mpd on Auto Top-Up (then called EZ-Reload) with the HSBC Revolution or up to 1.4 mpd with the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite, both have been nerfed.

Pay via SimplyGo

Tap. Go. Earn miles.

The only way to earn miles on your public transport rides is also the simplest. All you need to do is tap your credit card (or credit card linked to a mobile wallet) at the gantry.

All contactless-enabled credit cards can be used at bus and MRT gantries, with no need to register the card beforehand (although registration does allow you to track your fares and usage online or via the SimplyGo app).

What MCC do SimplyGo transactions code as?

SimplyGo transactions code as MCC 4111 (Transportation, Suburban and Local Commuter Passenger, including Ferries) and will appear on your card statement as BUS/MRT.

There’s really no reason to doubt the MCC, but in any case, here are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What credit cards earn rewards for SimplyGo?

Here’s a summary of which banks offer rewards on SimplyGo transactions.

🚆 SimplyGo Transactions
Bank Awards Points?
^


*
^Exclusion does not apply to DBS- and UOB-issued AMEX cards
*Exclusion applies to OCBC 90°N and OCBC VOYAGE Cards. The OCBC Rewards Card will earn 0.4 mpd on SimplyGo (but there’s really no reason to use it)
❓Why do I see SimplyGo on the exclusion list?

If you read through the T&Cs for Maybank and Standard Chartered, you’ll spot SimplyGo listed as an exclusion.

Don’t panic. This refers to topping up the EZ-Link Mastercard available in the SimplyGo app, and not riding the bus or MRT. Remember, bus and MRT rides paid via SimplyGo code as BUS/MRT, not as SimplyGo (confusing as that is!).

With that in mind, you can use the following cards to earn the most miles on SimplyGo. For the avoidance of doubt, you will earn the same miles regardless of whether you tap the physical card to pay at the gantry, or use the digitised version on your mobile wallet. 

🚆 Best Cards For SimplyGo
(Specialised Spending Cards)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS yuu Card
Apply
 10 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month with 4x participating merchants; max S$823 per c. month
StanChart Smart Card
Apply
 Up to 9.28 mpd Min. S$1.5K per s. month; 7.42 mpd with min. S$800 per s. month, 0.46 mpd otherwise
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month. Must use mobile contactless
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
 Min. S$1K max. S$1.2K contactless spend per s. month
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$750 per c. month, choose Transport as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month, choose Transport as bonus category
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd With min. S$1K SIA Group spend in a m. year

The DBS yuu Cards offer an unbeatable 10 mpd earn rate, so long as you meet a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month, and spend with at least four participating merchants (of which SimplyGo can be one).

The StanChart Smart Card offers an impressive-sounding uncapped 9.28 mpd, but the catch here is the minimum spend. Unless you can somehow spend at least S$1,500 in a month on fast food, streaming, public transport and EV charging, you’ll have to make up the difference with non-bonus spend that is rewarded at a much lower rate of just 0.46 mpd. 

A lower tier of 7.42 mpd is available with a minimum spend of S$800, but even that is a significant amount of spending to hit on bonus categories alone.

Otherwise, the UOB Lady’s Cards offer 4 mpd, provided you’ve chosen Transport as your quarterly bonus category. But I’m of the opinion that Transport is a poor choice of categories, unless you also spend enough each month on taxis, ride-hailing and petrol to max out the bonus cap — all of which will divert spend from public transport anyway.

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is another good option with an uncapped 2.4 mpd on public transport, provided you spend at least S$1,000 in a membership year with Singapore Airlines, Scoot and KrisShop.

If none of these work for you, then the remaining options are general spending cards with lower earn rates.

🚆 Best Cards For SimplyGo
(General Spending Cards)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 PB/PP: 2 mpd
Regular: 1.5 mpd		  
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 1.68 mpd  
DBS Insignia
Apply
 1.6 mpd  
UOB Reserve
Apply
 1.6 mpd  
DBS Vantage Card
Apply
 1.5 mpd  
UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply
 1.4 mpd AMEX, Mastercard and Visa 
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
 1.4 mpd  
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 1.4 mpd Min. S$2K spend per s. month, otherwise 1 mpd
DBS Altitude Card
Apply
 1.3 mpd AMEX and Visa 
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd  
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 1.2 mpd  
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd  
Options earning less than 1.2 mpd are not shown

A few important things to note:

  • The HSBC Revolution will only earn 0.4 mpd on SimplyGo, because MCC 4111 is not included under its Transport bonus category
  • The StanChart Journey Card awards 3 mpd for MCC 4111, but only if the transaction is made online — which SimplyGo is not

What about UOB’s S$5 minimum spend?

Because of UOB’s points rounding policy, you need to spend a minimum of S$5 to earn any miles on UOB cards— spend S$4.99 and you walk away empty-handed. Since most people won’t be spending that much on public transport rides per transaction (or even per day), the question then becomes how you could possibly earn anything out of this.

The answer lies in the fine print. 

  • For AMEX and Visa cards, fare charges are accumulated daily, but UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo Transactions per calendar month, and awarded to Cardmembers by the 7th calendar day of the following month. You’ll see a lump sum of UNI$ credited.

  • For Mastercard, your accumulated fares are posted to your credit card account every 5 days or S$15, whichever comes first.

So except in extreme circumstances, you’ll definitely earn some miles on your rides.

Conclusion

While you won’t be redeeming a First or Business Class ticket on MRT and bus rides alone, every mile counts. By choosing the right credit card and payment method, you can turn an otherwise unrewarding expense into a steady trickle of miles or points over time.

Just remember: topping up your EZ-Link card won’t earn rewards, but tapping your credit card or mobile wallet via SimplyGo will (provided you don’t use AMEX, Citi or OCBC cards).

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Milelion Events

