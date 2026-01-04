Pelago extends discounts for Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers

Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers are eligible for a 10% and 20% discount respectively on Pelago bookings, allowing them to save on tours, attractions, cruises, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, and thousands of other activities.

These discounts were originally set to lapse at the end of 2025, but have now been renewed for 2026.

Pelago extends discounts for SIA and Scoot passengers

SIA Scoot Discount 10% 20% Max. Discount

(Spend) S$50

(S$500) S$15

(S$75) Max. Uses 3x per PNR 1x per PNR

From now till 31 December 2026, Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers with a valid PNR can enjoy 10% and 20% off respectively on Pelago bookings.

This applies to both award and commercial tickets

The discount can be used from the date of issuance up till the date of the last segment of the booking. For example, if the last flight in your PNR is 20 November 2026, you must use the discount by 20 November 2026 (the activity can take place after this date though)

All Pelago activities are eligible for the discount, excluding the products found on this list (scroll down to the second bullet point)

You will only receive a single PNR even if your itinerary has both Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights. The terms of your discount depend on which airline issues your ticket; in the case of mixed Singapore Airlines and Scoot itineraries, the issuer will be Singapore Airlines.

Remember, this discount will only work for confirmed bookings, PNRs for waitlisted bookings will not be valid.

Singapore Airlines

SIA passengers will enjoy a 10% discount, subject to the following conditions:

The maximum discount is capped at S$50, or its local currency equivalent

or its local currency equivalent Each PNR can be used a maximum of three times , regardless of how many passengers are on the itinerary

, regardless of how many passengers are on the itinerary The discount is only valid for Pelago activities in the destination and layover countries featured in the PNR

Scoot

Scoot passengers will enjoy a 20% discount, subject to the following conditions:

The maximum discount is capped at S$15, or its local currency equivalent

or its local currency equivalent Each PNR can be used a maximum of once, regardless of how many passengers are on the itinerary

regardless of how many passengers are on the itinerary The discount is only valid for Pelago activities in the destination and layover countries featured in the PNR

How to use the discount

To utilise the discount, simply enter your 6-character PNR and last name under the Airline promo tab during checkout.

You’ll then see the discounted amount reflected.

No further stacking with Kris+ or shopping portals

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get 500 KrisPay miles (S$5) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

It’s worth noting that only the Pelago website and mobile app support promo code use, and therefore you will not be able to stack the SIA/Scoot passenger discount with Kris+ earning (the current promotion for January 2026 offers an extra 6 mpd).

While you will be able to click through to the Pelago website via HeyMax or ShopBack, the T&Cs state that you won’t earn any Max Miles or cashback if you use promo codes.

So be sure to do the sums and make sure the discount is worth the opportunity cost!

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago bookings made using the website or mobile app earn a flat 3 mpd, awarded by Pelago itself.

Pelago transactions code as MCC 4722: Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, which allows you to stack a further 4 mpd with the following credit cards:

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist. Even though the Travel bonus category has been temporarily restored till 28 February 2026, it does not cover 4722!

Conclusion

Pelago has extended its discounts for Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers, allowing them to save on experiences in their destination or layover country.

The Singapore Airlines discount is smaller at 10%, but has a higher cap of S$50, and can be used for up to three times per PNR. The Scoot discount is larger at 20%, but is capped at just S$15, and is only valid for a single use.

Since these discounts cannot be stacked with Kris+ earning or HeyMax/ShopBack, be sure to do your sums and see which one gives you the better deal.