ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 bonus points welcome gift

ALL Accor+ Explorer has launched a new sale, which offers 2,000 Accor points (worth S$60) for new sign-ups.

The 2,000 points reduce the effective cost of a membership to S$239, and members will enjoy benefits across Asia Pacific hotels, including 30% off dining, 15% off drinks, 2x Stay Plus free nights, special room rates, and 30 status nights each year of membership (enough to qualify for Accor Gold).

ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 bonus points for new members

From 17 February to 13 March 2026, new ALL Accor+ Explorer members will receive 2,000 bonus Accor points

Accor points can be used to offset the cost of stays, dining, spa treatments or other expenses charged to the room at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 (~S$60). It’s also possible to spend points outside of a stay at participating dining venues, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 points.

During payment, customers will be able to see the 2,000 bonus points listed. They also have the option to pay for a membership with their existing Accor points, which will cost 14,000 points.

Based on past sales, bonus points are usually credited instantly.

What card should you use to pay for ALL Accor+ Explorer?

ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships code as MCC 8699 Membership Organizations (Not Elsewhere Classified).

This is not specifically whitelisted by any 4 mpd card, so your best bet is to use a card that offers bonuses for online spending in general, namely the Citi Rewards Card.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month

Unfortunately, DBS excluded MCC 8699 on 1 December 2025, so avoid using the DBS Woman’s World Card for such purchases.

What does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership offer?

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy the following privileges:

2 Stay Plus free nights across Asia Pacific (buy 1 night, get 1 night free)

Up to 50% off member exclusive room rates with Red Hot Room offers

15% off Accor hotel stays worldwide

30% off dining across Asia Pacific for up to 10 pax

15% off drinks across Asia Pacific

30 status nights each year

The big draw here are the Stay Plus free night certificates, each of which needs to be redeemed in conjunction with a single paid night (the more expensive of the two nights will be free). These supposedly have better availability than the legacy Stay Plus certificates, though it is not last-room availability.

The 30 status nights are sufficient for Gold status, though you need to moderate your expectations because most of its benefits — including room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — are subject to availability.

Status Status Nights Status Points Silver Silver 10 2,000

(€800 spend) Gold Gold 30 7,000

(€2,800 spend)

Platinum Platinum 60 14,000

(€5,600 spend)

Diamond Diamond N/A 26,000

(€10,400 spend)



If you’re coming from the old Accor Plus programme, I’ve summarised the main changes that happened during the transition.

Accor Plus ALL Accor+ Explorer Price

(in Singapore) S$418

(1 free night)

S$538

(2 free nights) S$299 Stay Plus Up to 2x free nights, no min. paid stay 2x free nights, each with min. one paid night Dining Discount Up to 50% off Up to 30% off Drinks Discount 15% off

(Asia only) 15% off

(Asia Pacific) Status Nights 20 30 Status Renewal* Yes No Hotel Discount 10% off

(lowest rate, Asia Pacific) 15% off

(best flexible rate, worldwide) *When purchasing or renewing Accor Plus, status was assessed using the higher of year-to-date or previous year activity, allowing members to extend status based on last year’s activity. With ALL Accor+ Explorer, status is reviewed strictly at year-end, removing this possibility

For a full rundown of the changes from Accor Plus days, refer to the article below.

Which credit cards offer an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership?

There are currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Private)

StanChart Beyond Card S$200,000 S$1,635 AMEX HighFlyer Card

AMEX HighFlyer Card S$30,000 S$400 DBS Vantage Card

DBS Vantage Card S$120,000 S$599.50

While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.

The AMEX HighFlyer Card’s annual fee can be waived subject to an internal review that looks at your spending and tenure with American Express

The DBS Vantage Card’s annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year (though this will not be possible after 1 August 2026)

However, unlike the DBS Vantage Card, if your annual fee is waived for the AMEX HighFlyer Card, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will not be renewed.

Conclusion

From now till 13 March 2026, new ALL Accor+ Explorer members will receive 2,000 Accor points upon joining, which reduces the effective cost of a membership to S$239.

With the two “buy one get one” nights, dining discounts and Red Hot Rooms sales, members should be able to cover their subscription fee, though it really boils down to where you like to stay and dine.