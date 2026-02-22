Guide: Buying miles with Standard Chartered’s SC EasyBill service

Back in 2019, Standard Chartered launched a new bill payment service called SC EasyBill, its response to the then-nascent Citi PayAll platform.

SC EasyBill allows cardholders to pay taxes, rent, insurance and education bills with their credit cards and earn rewards points, in exchange for a small fee. Depending on which card you hold, this could be an opportunity to buy KrisFlyer or Asia Miles for as little as 0.95 cents each— a price at which it’s almost impossible to lose.

However, Standard Chartered has taken some of the shine off by introducing a major restriction on EasyBill in late 2025, which limits how often the service can be used.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through how SC EasyBill works, its restrictions, how you can get the lowest cost per mile, and more.

How does SC EasyBill work?

SC EasyBill allows StanChart cardholders to earn rewards when paying selected bills with their credit cards, in exchange for a 1.9% admin fee.

To set up a billing arrangement:

Log in to the SC Mobile app, tap on Pay & Transfer > EasyBill Select the card you wish to pay with Select payment type Fill out the necessary details Select Pay Bill Now and confirm transaction*

*At step 5, you’ll be shown the option to “Pay Bill Now” or “Convert into Instalments”. If you opt for the latter, the SC EasyBill fee will be waived, but you also won’t earn any rewards points.

SC EasyBill will then make a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf (the receiving party need not be registered with SC EasyBill).

Here’s an example:

You set up a S$10,000 tax payment to IRAS with your StanChart Journey Card Your Journey Card is charged S$10,190 (S$10,000 + 1.9% admin fee) You earn 12,000 miles (S$10,000 @ 1.2 mpd; the admin fee does not earn miles) A S$10,000 bank transfer is made to IRAS on your behalf

SC EasyBill does not request supporting documentation at the time of payment creation, but the bank reserves the right to request for it subsequently. For what it’s worth, I’ve paid IRAS income tax via SC EasyBill before and did not have to submit my NOA.

⚠️ Not the same as EasyPay! Don’t confuse EasyBill with EasyPay. The SC EasyPay programme allows cardholders to convert transactions of more than S$500 into instalments of 6 and 12 months. However, EasyPay instalments will not earn credit card rewards.

What payments are supported?

SC EasyBill currently supports the following types of payments.

Category Examples Tax Payments Personal income tax

Business income tax

Property tax

GST

Other taxes Education School fee, university fee, polytechnic fee

Fees related to training institutes

Fees for enrichment centres and day cares

Fees pertaining to extracurricular activities (E.g., dance, music, painting, cookery, yoga, gardening, language programmes)

Fees for hobbies, fees for any sports activity involving an instructor

Tuition fees Insurance Health insurance

Motor insurance

Life insurance

Foreign domestic worker insurance

Travel insurance Rent Rental agreements between the cardholder and landlord

The scope is relatively narrow, at least compared to Citi PayAll or CardUp. For instance, you can’t use SC EasyBill to pay for charitable donations, MCST fees, parking fees, utilities bills, renovations, or helper salaries.

💰 Citi PayAll Supported Payments Education Fees

Taxes

Rent

Insurance Premiums

Renovation Fees

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Condo Management Fees

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Electricity Bills Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods and Services

Parking

Professional Services Fees

Storage

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities

💳 CardUp Supported Payments Car Loans

Condo & MCST

Education

Electricity (except SP Group)

Helper Salary

Insurance (except NTUC Income) Miscellaneous

Mortgage Loans

Renovation

Rent

Season Parking (except HDB)

Taxes

However, it does cover major categories like tax, insurance, and rent, and the education category is rather vaguely defined. I could certainly think of a lot of interesting ways people could make payments under the guise of fees pertaining to “extracurricular activities” or “hobbies”!

SC EasyBill restrictions

One-time payments only

SC EasyBill currently supports one-time payments only. It is not possible to set up a recurring payment arrangement.

One payment per category per month

With effect from December 2025, Standard Chartered caps customers at one bill payment per category, per month.

The restriction can be found in clause 7 of the EasyBill T&Cs.

7. The Qualified Cardholder is limited to 1 SC EasyBill application per payment type (as defined in Clause 2 above) every calendar month. -Standard Chartered

This significantly limits the opportunities for using EasyBill. For example, in the same month, you won’t be able to pay:

Rent for more than one property

Life and medical insurance

Fees for more than one enrichment class

Income tax and property tax

Payment cap for rental

This is unlikely to affect most people, but it’s worth noting that SC EasyBill caps rental payments at a maximum of S$10,000 per month.

Not available to supplementary cards

The SC EasyBill service is strictly for principal cardholders (unlike the Income Tax Payment Facility, which can also be used by supplementary cardholders— more on that below).

What’s the benefit of SC EasyBill?

Earning miles for bill payments

Tax, education, insurance and rent either can’t be paid with credit cards, or if they can, won’t be eligible for miles.

SC EasyBill allows you to circumvent this restriction, at the cost of the admin fee. Is the admin fee worth it? It boils down to what card you have.

Card Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.9% admin fee) StanChart Beyond Card

(PB & PP) StanChart Beyond Card(PB & PP) 2 mpd 0.95¢ StanChart Beyond Card

(Regular) StanChart Beyond Card(Regular) 1.5 mpd 1.27¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

(Step-up Rate) StanChart Visa Infinite(Step-up Rate) 1.4 mpd* 1.36¢

Card StanChart Journey Card 1.2 mpd 1.58¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

(Regular Rate) StanChart Visa Infinite(Regular Rate) 1 mpd 1.9¢

StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite 1 mpd 1.9¢ *1.4 mpd with min. S$2,000 overall spend in a statement month, otherwise 1 mpd

All other SC cards earn less than 1 mpd, and really aren’t worth considering

❓What about cashback cards? While you could use SC EasyBill with cashback cards, it’s hard to see why you’d pay a 1.9% admin fee when the highest cashback you could receive is 1.5%!

Depending on the card you have, the cost per mile can be as little as 0.95 cents each. I’d certainly be a buyer at that price, but it does require you to have a S$1,635 StanChart Beyond Card, with Priority Banking or Priority Private status.

It’s always worth comparing the prices here to the cost per mile with competing services like CardUp and Citi PayAll, to ensure you’re not paying over the odds.

Deferring cash outflows

Rewards aside, a lesser-discussed benefit of SC EasyBill is the ability to stretch your cashflow by deferring payments.

For example, suppose my rent is due on the 1st of each month. If I were to pay via bank transfer, the money would leave my bank account immediately.

Suppose I use SC EasyBill instead. My landlord still gets paid on the 1st of each month, but the money doesn’t leave my account yet— StanChart pays for me first! Instead, that charge becomes part of my bill for that statement cycle, which for illustration’s sake let’s say is the 11th. My credit card bill is only due on the 5th of the following month, which allows me to delay the cash outflow for an extra 35 days, compared to a direct bank transfer.

Of course, the same benefit applies to any other bill payment platform that lets you use a credit card, be it AXS, CardUp, or Citi PayAll.

Does SC EasyBill count towards minimum spend?

While this is not explicitly stated, I’ve confirmed with a Standard Chartered spokesperson that EasyBill payments will count towards:

the minimum spend for credit card welcome offers

the minimum spend to trigger the 1.4 mpd earn rate on the StanChart Visa Infinite

What can you do with StanChart rewards points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 different airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were unceremoniously dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

VI, Journey, Beyond All Others 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Not the same as the Income Tax Payment Facility

If you have a StanChart Beyond or Visa Infinite Card, you might be familiar with the Income Tax Payment Facility. This also has a 1.9% fee (increased from 1.6% in March 2024), but the mechanics are quite different from EasyBill.

SC EasyBill Income Tax Payment Facility Payment Type Tax, education, insurance, rent Personal income tax only Eligible Cards All SC cards Beyond and Visa Infinite Admin Fee 1.9% 1.9% Open to Supp. Cards? No Yes Mechanism Bank pays IRAS on your behalf Bank deposits funds into your account; you pay IRAS

First, only personal income tax can be paid through the Income Tax Payment Facility (whereas SC EasyBill also covers corporate tax, property tax and GST).

Second, unlike EasyBill, Standard Chartered does not pay IRAS on your behalf. Instead, it deposits money into your account, and you pay IRAS yourself.

Here’s an illustration of how the StanChart Visa Infinite Income Tax Payment Facility works, using the example of a cardholder with a S$10,000 tax bill:

Cardholder completes an online application form and uploads a copy of their IRAS NOA S$10,190 is charged to their StanChart Visa Infinite Card (S$10,000 + 1.9% admin fee), for which he earns 14,000 miles (S$10,000 * 1.4 mpd; the admin fee does not earn miles) S$10,000 will be deposited into their designated bank account within seven business days They use the funds to pay IRAS

Keep in mind, step (4) is optional. Whether or not you pay IRAS with the funds credited is your business. You’re perfectly at liberty to keep your current GIRO payment plan, or even use another bill payment platform like Citi PayAll or CardUp to buy more miles while paying IRAS.

Conclusion

SC EasyBill allows Standard Chartered cardholders to earn miles on taxes, rent, insurance and education payments, in exchange for a 1.9% admin fee.

If you have one of the higher-earning StanChart cards, in particular the Beyond with Priority Banking or Priority Private status, the cost per mile could certainly be attractive. Unfortunately, Standard Chartered now caps EasyBill at one payment per category per month, which reduces the frequency at which you can buy miles.