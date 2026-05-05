AMEX offering up to S$525 hotel credits with Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and more

American Express has launched the latest edition of its popular Go with AMEX promotion, which offers hotel credits for stays at participating properties in Singapore and abroad.

This year’s slate features up to S$525 of hotel credits per registered card at Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Millennium Hotels and Peninsula Hotels. These limited-quantity credits are now open for registration through the AMEX Offers portal.

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or discounts in the form of statement credits. These are available to Platinum, True Cashback, and KrisFlyer cardholders, and can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted.

Go with AMEX hotel credit offers

American Express cardholders can now register for the following AMEX Offers via the AMEX mobile app or online portal.

Chain Offer Cap Spend Credit Exp: 4 Aug 26

S$300 S$60 1x per card

20K cards

Exp: 31 Oct 26 S$300 S$60 1x per card

22K cards Exp: 4 Aug 26

S$500 S$125 1x per card

20K cards Exp: 31 Oct 26

S$300 S$90 2x per card

25K cards Exp: 4 Nov 26 S$500 S$100 1x per card

12K cards

Unlike last year’s campaign — where offers were limited to your highest-spending card — this year’s offers are appearing across multiple cards per customer. For example, I can see all five offers on both my AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX Platinum Credit Card.

If you’ve been targeted on multiple cards, you can register each one and enjoy the offers multiple times (e.g. one Hyatt offer on Card A, another Hyatt offer on Card B).

💳 DBS and UOB AMEX cards eligible too According to the T&Cs, these offers are also available to DBS and UOB-issued AMEX cards. The Offer is open to individuals who hold personal basic and/or supplementary American Express® Cards issued in Singapore by American Express International Inc., DBS Bank Ltd and United Overseas Bank Limited (“Eligible Cards”), excluding American Express Corporate Cards (“Card Members”). However, you’ll need to enrol the cards through a separate American Express link, which I can’t find. If anyone spots it, do share!

Transactions must be charged to the registered card by the expiry date to qualify for the offer; any transactions charged after this date will not be eligible, even if your stay took place within the promotional period.

Restaurants not included this year

In previous years, American Express published a separate list of participating hotels and restaurants.

This year, only a hotel list has been published, so my default assumption is that restaurants are not participating. However, if you’re staying at the hotel and can charge restaurant expenses to your room, it will still trigger the credit.

Multiple transactions are OK

There is no need to clock the entire spend in a single transaction.

For example, the Millennium Hotels & Resorts offer requires a cumulative spend of S$300 to trigger a S$90 credit. You could do this in two separate transactions of S$200 and S$100. In fact, the transactions need not even be at the same property; you could combine spending across different participating properties within the Millennium Hotels & Resorts group.

In-person vs online

In-person only In-person or online World of Hyatt

Hilton

Marriott Bonvoy Millennium Hotels & Resorts

The Peninsula Hotels

Offers for Millennium Hotels & Resorts and The Peninsula Hotels can be used online or in-person.

For all the rest, payments must be made in-person at the front desk or participating outlet.

If payments must be made in-person, any rates which are prepaid online will not qualify for the offer (provided payment is actually taken online; I’ve stayed on “prepaid” rates that weren’t charged until I arrived at the front desk).

If you want to book a cheaper prepaid rate, there is a possible workaround— assuming the hotel is in Singapore. Look for the rate you wish to book on the website, then email the hotel and ask them to reserve it for you. You can then head down to the hotel to make payment in advance of your actual stay. This wouldn’t work for overseas hotels, obviously, but it might be worth contacting them to see if something can be worked out.

FX charges are excluded

American Express cards have a 3.25% FCY transaction fee, which is excluded from the calculation of the minimum spend.

For example, you might spend at a participating Hilton overseas and see a charge of S$300.18 post to your statement, but no credit triggered. That’s because the S$300.18 includes the FCY transaction fee, and your nett spend before the fee has not hit the S$300 threshold yet.

Crediting timelines

Credits should appear on your billing statement within 15 days from qualifying spend, but may take up to 90 days from the offer end date.

Full list of participating hotels & outlets

The full list of participating hotels, restaurants, bars and spas can be found in the links below.

Some names that caught my eye include the excellent Conrad Koh Samui and Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. Closer to home, the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay (formerly Conrad Centennial), Conrad Singapore Orchard and Hilton Singapore Orchard are all participating too.

If you’re heading to Australia, the Park Hyatt Melbourne and Park Hyatt Sydney are both participating as well.

Stacking offers with luxury privileges rates

To get more value out of these offers, consider booking luxury privileges rates offered by platforms such as HoteLux, where available.

Luxury privileges rates price the same as the hotel’s best flexible rate, and include free breakfast, US$100 hotel credits, room upgrades and early check-in/late check-out where available. These are fully refundable and charged by the hotel at the time of check-out, so there won’t be any issues triggering the credit.

World and World Elite members can enjoy a complimentary HoteLux Elite membership, valid for 3 and 12 months respectively.

Conclusion

American Express has launched a new set of hotel promotions that offer up to S$525 in statement credits across several hotel chains. Registration is required, and limited, so be sure to visit the AMEX app and select the offers you’re interested in ASAP.