New World of Hyatt promo: Earn up to 8,000 bonus points

World of Hyatt has just unveiled its latest global promotion, which is valid for stays between 1 July and 7 September 2026.

Registered members can earn up to 8,000 bonus points, though the bonus only kicks in from the second stay onwards. It’s not the most exciting of promotions — though something’s always better than nothing!

New World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion

World of Hyatt’s latest global promotion (which isn’t labelled as a Bonus Journeys offer, interestingly enough) offers 2,000 bonus points for every two nights stayed between 1 July and 7 September 2026, starting from the second stay.

The nights need not be consecutive, so after you’ve cleared the hurdle of the first stay, you would earn 2,000 bonus points on two single night stays, for example.

Members can earn up to 8,000 bonus points during this promotion, which you’d hit by staying eight nights beyond the first stay.

Here are the key details of the promotion:

Registration is required prior to your first eligible stay, and must be done by 1 September 2026

Stays booked prior to the start of the promotion are eligible; all that matters is that your check-out dates fall within 1 July and 7 September 2026

Award nights are eligible to earn the bonus

to earn the bonus While World of Hyatt members can earn points for multiple rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion

will qualify towards this promotion You must book your stays directly with Hyatt to be eligible for this offer

I value a World of Hyatt point at 1.7 US cents each, so this is equivalent to earning an incremental rebate of US$17 per night, though again, it only applies from the second stay onwards.

As a reminder, these bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base points that World of Hyatt members earn, which ranges from 5-6.5 points per US$1.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1 Tier Regular Elite Bonus Total Member Member 5 0 5 Discoverist Discoverist 5

0.5 5.5 Explorist Explorist 5

1 6 Globalist Globalist 5

1.5 6.5

World of Hyatt fast track offer

World of Hyatt has renewed its fast-track offer for employees of selected MNCs, which grants them instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30 night requirement.

During this period:

members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until 29 February 2028

will retain until 29 February 2028 members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until 29 February 2028

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2026, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2028 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known successes include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PWC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix.

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1K per c. month UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Visa Signature

Apply

4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

World of Hyatt is now offering up to 8,000 bonus points for stays between July and early September 2026, though you’ll only start earning from the second stay onwards.

It’s basically an opportunity to earn an extra 1,000 bonus points per night, even on award nights. However, it’s not particularly lucrative, and shouldn’t be a reason to switch stays otherwise.

Even if you have no plans to stay at a Hyatt property just yet, you should probably take a moment to register, just in case.