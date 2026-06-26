When do credit card bonus points post?

Many credit cards offer bonus points for spending in foreign currencies, through specific channels (e.g. online, contactless), or on certain categories like dining and shopping.

However, the way these points are credited isn’t always straightforward:

Some cards award both base and bonus points upfront

Some cards award the base points first, and the bonus points later

Some cards even do a mix of the two

This can cause a lot of confusion among cardholders, who worry their points weren’t credited properly when really, they’re just in transit!

In this post, I’ll explain how bonus points are credited for some popular miles and points cards, and when you can expect to receive them.

Card Bonus Points Citi Rewards Card

Apply

Citi Rewards Card Instant

Post together with base points DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card Delayed

Post by end of following calendar month

AMEX

Visa

DBS yuu Card Delayed

Post within 60 days after end of calendar month HSBC Revolution Card

Apply

HSBC Revolution Card Delayed

Post by end of following calendar month KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card SIA Group, Kris+, Pelago

Instant

Post together with base miles

Accelerated Miles

Delayed

Post 2 months after end of membership year Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature Delayed

Post on 7th of following calendar month Maybank World Mastercard

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard Petrol, Selected Dining & Shopping

Instant

Post together with base points

FCY Spend

Delayed

Post on 8th of following calendar month Maybank XL Rewards Card

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards Card Delayed

Post on 11th of following calendar month (together with base points) OCBC Rewards Card

Apply

OCBC Rewards Card Delayed

Post by end of following calendar month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card Delayed

Post in following statement month StanChart Journey Card

Apply

StanChart Journey Card Delayed

Post at start of following statement month

Apply

StanChart Smart Card Delayed

Post at start of following statement month (together with base points) UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card Delayed

Post on 1st of following calendar month UOB Preferred Visa

Apply

UOB Preferred Visa Instant

Post together with base points UOB Visa Signature

Apply

UOB Visa Signature Delayed

Post at start of following statement month

Base and bonus points post together

Citi Rewards Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap S$1,000 per s. month

Citi Rewards Card Bonus MCCs MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5311

Departmental Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Qoo10, Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

The Citi Rewards Card earns 10X ThankYou Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on online transactions (except travel-related spend and in-app mobile wallet), as well as selected shopping MCCs, capped at S$1,000 per statement month.

Both base and bonus points are credited at the time the transaction posts.

Maybank XL Rewards Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend S$500 per c. month Cap S$1,000 per c. month

Maybank XL Rewards Card Bonus MCCs Category MCCs Description 🍽️ Dine

5811 Caterers 5812 Restaurants 5814 Fast Food 5462 Bakeries 🛍️ Shop

5262 Marketplaces 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Misc. General Merchandise 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty 5651 Family Clothing 5655 Sports and Riding Apparel 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Misc. Accessory and Apparel 5941 Sporting Goods Stores ✈️ Travel 3000 – 3299, 3300 – 3308, 4511 Airlines 4722 Travel Agencies 7011 Hotels and Lodging 📽️ Play 4899 Cable, Satellite, Pay Television and Radio 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Nightclubs 5815 Digital Goods: Books, Movies, Music 7832 Theatres 7993 Video Amusement Game Supplies 7994 Video Game Arcades

The Maybank XL Rewards Card earns 10X TREATS Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on dining, shopping, travel and entertainment, with a minimum spend of S$500 per calendar month and capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

Both base and bonus points are delayed. You won’t get any points when the transaction posts. Instead, base and bonus points will only be credited on the 11th of the following month.

StanChart Smart Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate Up to 9.28 mpd Min. Spend S$800 or S$1,500 per s. month Cap No cap

StanChart Smart Card Bonus Merchants Category Merchants 🍔 Fast Food Burger King

Domino’s Pizza

KFC

McDonald’s

Pizza Hut

Starbucks

Subway

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Toast Box

Ya Kun Kaya Toast 📺 Streaming Amazon Prime

Disney+

HBO GO

iQiyi

Netflix

Spotify

Viu

YouTube 🚆 Transport Electric Vehicle Charging (MCC 5522)

Bus/MRT (SimplyGo)

The StanChart Smart Card earns up to 32 SC Points per S$1 at bonus-eligible merchants, broken down into:

the regular base rate of 1.6 SC Points per S$1 (0.46 mpd), and

a bonus of 24-30.4 SC Points per S$1 (6.96-8.82 mpd), depending on monthly spend

There are two different bonus tiers, based on total spend within a statement month.

Card Spend

(per statement month) Bonus Categories Non-Bonus Categories Less than S$800

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd

S$800 to S$1,499 25.6 pts/S$1

8%

7.42 mpd

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd S$1,500 or more 32 pts/S$1

10%

9.28 mpd

3.2 pts/S$1

1%

0.93 mpd



Both base and bonus points are delayed. You won’t get any points when the transaction posts. Instead, base and bonus points will only be credited at the start of the following statement month.

UOB Preferred Visa

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap S$1,200 per c. month

(S$600 per bonus category)

UOB Preferred Visa Bonus MCCs Category MCCs Department and Retail Stores 4816, 5262, 5306, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631,5641, 5651, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732-5735, 5912, 5942, 5944-5949, 5964-5970, 5992, 5999 Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery 5811,5812,5814, 5333, 5411, 5441, 5462, 5499, 8012, 9751 Entertainment and Ticketing 7278, 7832, 7841, 7922, 7991, 7996, 7998-7999

The UOB Preferred Visa earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on mobile contactless payments, as well as online shopping and entertainment, capped at S$1,200 per calendar month.

Both base and bonus points are credited at the time the transaction posts.

For example, if I were to use my UOB Preferred Visa to pay in-store via mobile contactless, I would see two sets of points credited on the same day: one for the base 1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd), and one for the bonus 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd).

Base and bonus points post separately

DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap S$1,000 per c. month



The DBS Woman’s World Card earns 10X DBS Points per S$5 (4 mpd) on online transactions, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

1X DBS Point (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts 9X DBS Points (3.6 mpd) are credited by the end of the following calendar month

However, the DBS Woman’s World Card also earns 3X DBS Points per S$5 (1.2 mpd) on FCY transactions, which is awarded at the time the transaction posts.

If your transaction is both online and in FCY, then:

3X DBS Points (1.2 mpd) are credited at the time the transaction posts 7X DBS Points (2.8 mpd) are credited by the end of the following calendar month

DBS usually credits bonus points on the 16th of the following month.

DBS yuu Card

AMEX

Visa Bonus Earn Rate 10 mpd Min. Spend S$800 per c. month (and 4x merchants) Cap S$823 per c. month



DBS yuu Card Bonus Merchants Participating Merchant Consists Of 🏪 7-Eleven 7-Eleven 🍵 CHAGEE Orders placed via CHAGEE app ⚡Charge+

Visa only Charge+ Singapore 🛒 Cold Storage Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Jasons Deli 🍽️ foodpanda foodpanda food delivery

panda mart

panda shops 🛒 Giant Giant

Giant Hypermart

Giant Express 💊 Guardian Guardian 🚕 Gojek Gojek Singapore 📱 Singtel Singtel Shop

Singtel Exclusive Retailers 🚆 SimplyGo* Bus and train rides via SimplyGo *SimplyGo is not a yuu merchant per se, but is still eligible for the bonus earn rate



The DBS yuu Card earns 36X yuu Points per S$1 (10 mpd) on transactions at yuu merchants, with a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month (and 4x participating merchants), and capped at S$823 per calendar month.

1X yuu Point (0.28 mpd) is credited instantly, upon scanning the yuu app

35X yuu Points (9.28 mpd) are credited within 60 days after the end of each calendar month

While DBS quotes 60 days, you can generally expect bonus yuu Points to arrive between the 20th and end of the following calendar month.

HSBC Revolution Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap S$1,000 per c. month



HSBC Revolution Bonus MCCs Category MCCs Department Stores & Retail Stores 4816, 5045, 5262, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5641, 5651, 5655, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732 to 5735, 5912, 5942, 5944 to 5949, 5964 to 5970, 5992, 5999 Dining 5441, 5462, 5811, 5812, 5813 Transport & Membership Clubs 4121, 7997 Travel 3000 to 3350, 3351 to 3500, 3501 to 3999, 4411, 4511, 7011

The HSBC Revolution Card earns up to 10X HSBC Points per S$1 (8 mpd) on online transactions at selected MCCs, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

1X HSBC Point (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts

9X HSBC Points (3.6 mpd) are credited by the end of the following calendar month

Customers who maintain a HSBC Everyday Global Account (EGA) with a minimum ADB of S$50,000 will earn an extra 10X HSBC Points (4 mpd), with an overall bonus cap of S$1,200 per calendar month.

HSBC does not have a fixed date for crediting bonus points, but it’s historically been done between the 9th to the 19th of the following month.

However, following the April 2026 enhancement and the addition of the EGA bonus, the crediting timeline appears to have been pushed back towards the end of the following month.

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 2.8 mpd Min. Spend S$800 per c. month Cap S$10,000 per c. month (for air tickets)

No cap for FCY spend

The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature earns 7X TREATS Points per S$1 (2.8 mpd) on FCY spend (uncapped) and air tickets (capped at S$10,000 per calendar month), with a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month.

3X TREATS Points (1.2 mpd) are credited at the time the transaction posts 4X TREATS Points (1.6 mpd) are credited by the 7th of the following calendar month

OCBC Rewards Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap S$1,110 per c. month

OCBC Rewards Bonus MCCs 💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist

(Based on MCC) MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free MCC 5311

Departmental Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, Fila, New Balance MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

OCBC Rewards Bonus Merchants 💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist

(Based on Merchant Name)

Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon

Ezbuy

Guardian

Lazada Mustafa Centre

NTUC Unity

Shopee*

Taobao

TikTok Shop

Watsons *Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

Transactions under MCC 5411 (Supermarkets) are not eligible to earn any bonus OCBC$



The OCBC Rewards Card earns 10X OCBC$ per S$1 (4 mpd) on online and offline shopping at selected MCCs and merchants, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month.

1X OCBC$ (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts 9X OCBC$ (3.6 mpd) is credited by the end of the following calendar month

OCBC does not have a fixed date for crediting bonus points, but it’s usually done between the 15th to the 24th of the following month.

StanChart Beyond Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate Priority Banking: 2 mpd local, 3.5 mpd FCY

Priority Private: 2 mpd local, 4 mpd FCY, 8 mpd FCY dining Min. Spend N/A Cap N/A

The StanChart Beyond Card usually earns an uncapped:

3.75 SC Points per S$1 (1.5 mpd) on local spend

7.5 SC Points per S$1 (3 mpd) on FCY spend

Points are credited when the transaction posts.

Priority Banking (PB) customers will earn an extra uncapped:

1.25 SC Points per S$1 (0.5 mpd) on local spend

1.25 SC Points per S$1 (0.5 mpd) on FCY spend

Priority Private (PP) customers will earn an extra uncapped:

1.25 SC Points per S$1 (0.5 mpd) on local spend

2.5 SC Points per S$1 (1 mpd) on FCY spend

12.5 SC Points per S$1 (1 mpd) on FCY dining spend

The extra points for PB and PP customers will be credited the following statement month

Regular PB PP When Trxn Posts 1.5 mpd 3 mpd 1.5 mpd 3 mpd 1.5 mpd 3 mpd Next Statement Cycle N/A 0.5 mpd 0.5 mpd 0.5 mpd 1 mpd

5 mpd

FCY Dining Total 1.5 mpd 3 mpd 2 mpd 3.5 mpd 2 mpd 4 mpd

8 mpd

FCY Dining Local FCY

StanChart Journey Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 3 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap S$1,000 per s. month

StanChart Journey Card Bonus MCCs Category Examples

(non-exhaustive) Groceries

MCC 5411

NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart Bakeries

MCC 5462 Bengawan Solo, Breadtalk, Four Leaves Misc. Food Stores

MCC 5499

Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores

MCC 5921

1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru Food Delivery*

MCC 5811

MCC 5812

MCC 5814

GrabFood, Foodpanda Transport

MCC 4111

MCC 4121

MCC 4789

Grab rides, Comfort taxi, Gojek Cruise Liners

MCC 4411

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise *Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)



The StanChart Journey Card earns 7.5 SC Points per S$1 (3 mpd) for online dining, transport and cruise bookings made in SGD, capped at S$1,000 per statement month.

3.75 SC Points per S$1 (1.5 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts 3.75 SC Points per S$1 (1.5 mpd) is credited at the start of the following statement month

UOB Lady’s Cards

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend N/A Cap Lady’s: S$1,000 per c. month

Lady’s Solitaire: S$1,500 per c. month (S$750 per category)

UOB Lady's Card Bonus Categories Category MCCs 💆 Beauty & Wellness 5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies

5977 Cosmetic Stores

7230 Barber & Beauty Shops

7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms

7297 Massage Parlours

7298 Health & Beauty Spas

🍽️ Dining 5811 Caterers

5812 Restaurants

5814 Fast Food

5499 Misc. Food Stores

📽️ Entertainment 5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs

7832 Motion Picture Theatres

7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies

🛒 Family 5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets

5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores

👗 Fashion 5311 Department Stores

5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories

5621

Women’s Ready to Wear

5631 Women’s Accessories

5651 Family Clothing Stores

5655 Sports Apparel Stores

5661 Shoe Stores

5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores

5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores

5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores

🚕 Transport 4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter

4121 Taxis and Limos

4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified

5541

Petrol Stations

5542 Automated Petrol Stations

✈️ Travel

[Refer here for details]

3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines

4411 Cruise Liners

4722 Travel Agencies

5309 Duty-free Stores

3500-3999 7011 Hotels



The UOB Lady’s Cards earn 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on a choice of one (Lady’s Card) or two (Lady’s Solitaire Card) bonus categories, capped at S$1,000 (Lady’s Card) or S$1,500 (Lady’s Solitaire Card).

1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) is credited on the 1st day of the following calendar month

You can see the bonus points credited on the 1st day of the following month.

If you also have a UOB Lady’s Savings Account, you can earn an extra 5-15X UNI$ per S$1 (2-6 mpd). This will be credited on the 27th of the following calendar month as one (Lady’s Card) or two (Lady’s Solitaire Card) entries.

UOB Visa Signature

Apply Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd Min. Spend S$1,000 per s. month Cap S$2,400 per s. month

(S$1,200 per bonus category)

The UOB Visa Signature Card earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on FCY spend and contactless and petrol, with a minimum spend of S$1,000 in the current statement month, in either SGD (for contactless and petrol) or FCY (for FCY spend). A cap of S$2,400 per statement month applies.

1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) is credited at the start of the following statement month

Since everyone’s statement period differs, the date where the 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) is credited will differ too. In my case, it just so happens to be the 1st of the month.

Mixed models

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply Bonus Earn Rate SIA Group Kris+, Pelago: 3 mpd

Accelerated Miles: 2.4 mpd Min. Spend S$1,000 on SIA Group in membership year Cap N/A

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card earns an uncapped:

3 mpd on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, Kris+ and Pelago transactions 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping, online travel, and transport (known as “Accelerated miles”)

For (1), the entire 3 mpd will be credited to your KrisFlyer account the following calendar month when the monthly “sweep” takes place, which is usually between the 3rd and 5th.

For (2), 1.2 mpd will be credited to your KrisFlyer account the following calendar month when the monthly “sweep” takes place, which is usually between the 3rd and 5th.

The remaining 1.2 mpd will be credited two months after the end of the membership year, assuming you spend at least S$1,000 on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop during that membership year.

Maybank World Mastercard

Apply Bonus Earn Rate Petrol and Specialty Retail/Dining: 4 mpd

FCY: Up to 3.2 mpd Min. Spend FCY: S$800 or S$4,000 Cap N/A

The Maybank World Mastercard earns an uncapped 10X TREATS Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on local petrol, and specialty retail/dining merchants like Imperial Treasure, Les Amis Group and Valiram Group.

Both base and bonus points will be credited when the transaction posts.

The Maybank World Mastercard also earns an uncapped 7/8X TREATS Points per S$1 (2.8/3.2 mpd) on foreign currency spending:

1X TREATS Points (0.4 mpd) are credited at the time the transaction posts

6X TREATS Points (2.4 mpd) are credited by the 8th of the following calendar month, provided a minimum spend of S$800 was made in the current calendar month

7X TREATS Points (2.8 mpd) are credited by the 8th of the following calendar month, provided a minimum spend of S$4,000 was made in the current calendar month

Conclusion

With all the different ways that banks award bonus points, it’s quite easy to think some are missing when in fact they’re just “in transit”!

So before you pick up the phone, take a moment to consult the T&Cs (and hopefully this article) to see whether your points are really overdue.