When do credit card bonus points post?

Many credit cards offer bonus points for spending in foreign currencies, through specific channels (e.g. online, contactless), or on certain categories like dining and shopping.
However, the way these points are credited isn’t always straightforward:
- Some cards award both base and bonus points upfront
- Some cards award the base points first, and the bonus points later
- Some cards even do a mix of the two
This can cause a lot of confusion among cardholders, who worry their points weren’t credited properly when really, they’re just in transit!
In this post, I’ll explain how bonus points are credited for some popular miles and points cards, and when you can expect to receive them.
|Card
|Bonus Points
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|Instant
Post together with base points
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post by end of following calendar month
|DBS yuu Card
AMEX
Visa
|Delayed
Post within 60 days after end of calendar month
|HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post by end of following calendar month
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|SIA Group, Kris+, Pelago
Instant
Post together with base miles
Accelerated Miles
Delayed
Post 2 months after end of membership year
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|Delayed
Post on 7th of following calendar month
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|Petrol, Selected Dining & Shopping
Instant
Post together with base points
FCY Spend
Delayed
Post on 8th of following calendar month
|Maybank XL Rewards Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post on 11th of following calendar month (together with base points)
|OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post by end of following calendar month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post in following statement month
|StanChart Journey Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post at start of following statement month
|StanChart Smart Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post at start of following statement month (together with base points)
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|Delayed
Post on 1st of following calendar month
|UOB Preferred Visa
Apply
|Instant
Post together with base points
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|Delayed
Post at start of following statement month
Base and bonus points post together
Citi Rewards Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|S$1,000 per s. month
Citi Rewards Card Bonus MCCs
MCC
Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5311
Departmental Stores
Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
MCC 5621
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores
Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores
Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel
Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops
Qoo10, Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores
Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa
The Citi Rewards Card earns 10X ThankYou Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on online transactions (except travel-related spend and in-app mobile wallet), as well as selected shopping MCCs, capped at S$1,000 per statement month.
Both base and bonus points are credited at the time the transaction posts.
Maybank XL Rewards Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|S$500 per c. month
|Cap
|S$1,000 per c. month
Maybank XL Rewards Card Bonus MCCs
Category
MCCs
Description
🍽️ Dine
5811
Caterers
5812
Restaurants
5814
Fast Food
5462
Bakeries
🛍️ Shop
5262
Marketplaces
5310
Discount Stores
5311
Department Stores
5331
Variety Stores
5399
Misc. General Merchandise
5621
Women’s Ready to Wear
5631
Women’s Accessory and Specialty
5651
Family Clothing
5655
Sports and Riding Apparel
5661
Shoe Stores
5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699
Misc. Accessory and Apparel
5941
Sporting Goods Stores
✈️ Travel
3000 – 3299, 3300 – 3308, 4511
Airlines
4722
Travel Agencies
7011
Hotels and Lodging
📽️ Play
4899
Cable, Satellite, Pay Television and Radio
5813
Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Nightclubs
5815
Digital Goods: Books, Movies, Music
7832
Theatres
7993
Video Amusement Game Supplies
7994
Video Game Arcades
The Maybank XL Rewards Card earns 10X TREATS Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on dining, shopping, travel and entertainment, with a minimum spend of S$500 per calendar month and capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.
Both base and bonus points are delayed. You won’t get any points when the transaction posts. Instead, base and bonus points will only be credited on the 11th of the following month.
StanChart Smart Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|Up to 9.28 mpd
|Min. Spend
|S$800 or S$1,500 per s. month
|Cap
|No cap
StanChart Smart Card Bonus Merchants
Category
Merchants
🍔 Fast Food
📺 Streaming
🚆 Transport
The StanChart Smart Card earns up to 32 SC Points per S$1 at bonus-eligible merchants, broken down into:
- the regular base rate of 1.6 SC Points per S$1 (0.46 mpd), and
- a bonus of 24-30.4 SC Points per S$1 (6.96-8.82 mpd), depending on monthly spend
There are two different bonus tiers, based on total spend within a statement month.
|Card Spend
(per statement month)
|Bonus Categories
|Non-Bonus Categories
|Less than S$800
|1.6 pts/S$1
0.5%
0.46 mpd
|1.6 pts/S$1
0.5%
0.46 mpd
|S$800 to S$1,499
|25.6 pts/S$1
8%
7.42 mpd
|1.6 pts/S$1
0.5%
0.46 mpd
|S$1,500 or more
|32 pts/S$1
10%
9.28 mpd
|3.2 pts/S$1
1%
0.93 mpd
Both base and bonus points are delayed. You won’t get any points when the transaction posts. Instead, base and bonus points will only be credited at the start of the following statement month.
UOB Preferred Visa
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|S$1,200 per c. month
(S$600 per bonus category)
UOB Preferred Visa Bonus MCCs
Category
MCCs
Department and Retail Stores
4816, 5262, 5306, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631,5641, 5651, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732-5735, 5912, 5942, 5944-5949, 5964-5970, 5992, 5999
Supermarkets, Dining and Food Delivery
5811,5812,5814, 5333, 5411, 5441, 5462, 5499, 8012, 9751
Entertainment and Ticketing
7278, 7832, 7841, 7922, 7991, 7996, 7998-7999
The UOB Preferred Visa earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on mobile contactless payments, as well as online shopping and entertainment, capped at S$1,200 per calendar month.
Both base and bonus points are credited at the time the transaction posts.
For example, if I were to use my UOB Preferred Visa to pay in-store via mobile contactless, I would see two sets of points credited on the same day: one for the base 1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd), and one for the bonus 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd).
Base and bonus points post separately
DBS Woman’s World Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|S$1,000 per c. month
The DBS Woman’s World Card earns 10X DBS Points per S$5 (4 mpd) on online transactions, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.
- 1X DBS Point (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts
- 9X DBS Points (3.6 mpd) are credited by the end of the following calendar month
However, the DBS Woman’s World Card also earns 3X DBS Points per S$5 (1.2 mpd) on FCY transactions, which is awarded at the time the transaction posts.
If your transaction is both online and in FCY, then:
- 3X DBS Points (1.2 mpd) are credited at the time the transaction posts
- 7X DBS Points (2.8 mpd) are credited by the end of the following calendar month
DBS usually credits bonus points on the 16th of the following month.
DBS yuu Card
|AMEX
Visa
|Bonus Earn Rate
|10 mpd
|Min. Spend
|S$800 per c. month (and 4x merchants)
|Cap
|S$823 per c. month
DBS yuu Card Bonus Merchants
Participating Merchant
Consists Of
🏪 7-Eleven
🍵 CHAGEE
⚡Charge+
Visa only
🛒 Cold Storage
🍽️ foodpanda
🛒 Giant
💊 Guardian
🚕 Gojek
📱 Singtel
🚆 SimplyGo*
*SimplyGo is not a yuu merchant per se, but is still eligible for the bonus earn rate
The DBS yuu Card earns 36X yuu Points per S$1 (10 mpd) on transactions at yuu merchants, with a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month (and 4x participating merchants), and capped at S$823 per calendar month.
- 1X yuu Point (0.28 mpd) is credited instantly, upon scanning the yuu app
- 35X yuu Points (9.28 mpd) are credited within 60 days after the end of each calendar month
While DBS quotes 60 days, you can generally expect bonus yuu Points to arrive between the 20th and end of the following calendar month.
HSBC Revolution Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|S$1,000 per c. month
HSBC Revolution Bonus MCCs
Category
MCCs
Department Stores & Retail Stores
4816, 5045, 5262, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5641, 5651, 5655, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732 to 5735, 5912, 5942, 5944 to 5949, 5964 to 5970, 5992, 5999
Dining
5441, 5462, 5811, 5812, 5813
Transport & Membership Clubs
4121, 7997
Travel
3000 to 3350, 3351 to 3500, 3501 to 3999, 4411, 4511, 7011
The HSBC Revolution Card earns up to 10X HSBC Points per S$1 (8 mpd) on online transactions at selected MCCs, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.
- 1X HSBC Point (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts
- 9X HSBC Points (3.6 mpd) are credited by the end of the following calendar month
Customers who maintain a HSBC Everyday Global Account (EGA) with a minimum ADB of S$50,000 will earn an extra 10X HSBC Points (4 mpd), with an overall bonus cap of S$1,200 per calendar month.
HSBC does not have a fixed date for crediting bonus points, but it’s historically been done between the 9th to the 19th of the following month.
However, following the April 2026 enhancement and the addition of the EGA bonus, the crediting timeline appears to have been pushed back towards the end of the following month.
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|2.8 mpd
|Min. Spend
|S$800 per c. month
|Cap
|S$10,000 per c. month (for air tickets)
No cap for FCY spend
The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature earns 7X TREATS Points per S$1 (2.8 mpd) on FCY spend (uncapped) and air tickets (capped at S$10,000 per calendar month), with a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month.
- 3X TREATS Points (1.2 mpd) are credited at the time the transaction posts
- 4X TREATS Points (1.6 mpd) are credited by the 7th of the following calendar month
OCBC Rewards Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|S$1,110 per c. month
OCBC Rewards Bonus MCCs
💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
(Based on MCC)
MCC
Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops
Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
MCC 5311
Departmental Stores
Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
MCC 5621
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores
Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores
Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel
Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops
Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores
Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa
OCBC Rewards Bonus Merchants
💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
(Based on Merchant Name)
*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$
Transactions under MCC 5411 (Supermarkets) are not eligible to earn any bonus OCBC$
The OCBC Rewards Card earns 10X OCBC$ per S$1 (4 mpd) on online and offline shopping at selected MCCs and merchants, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month.
- 1X OCBC$ (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts
- 9X OCBC$ (3.6 mpd) is credited by the end of the following calendar month
OCBC does not have a fixed date for crediting bonus points, but it’s usually done between the 15th to the 24th of the following month.
StanChart Beyond Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|Priority Banking: 2 mpd local, 3.5 mpd FCY
Priority Private: 2 mpd local, 4 mpd FCY, 8 mpd FCY dining
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|N/A
The StanChart Beyond Card usually earns an uncapped:
- 3.75 SC Points per S$1 (1.5 mpd) on local spend
- 7.5 SC Points per S$1 (3 mpd) on FCY spend
Points are credited when the transaction posts.
Priority Banking (PB) customers will earn an extra uncapped:
- 1.25 SC Points per S$1 (0.5 mpd) on local spend
- 1.25 SC Points per S$1 (0.5 mpd) on FCY spend
Priority Private (PP) customers will earn an extra uncapped:
- 1.25 SC Points per S$1 (0.5 mpd) on local spend
- 2.5 SC Points per S$1 (1 mpd) on FCY spend
- 12.5 SC Points per S$1 (1 mpd) on FCY dining spend
The extra points for PB and PP customers will be credited the following statement month
|Regular
|PB
|PP
|When Trxn Posts
|1.5 mpd 3 mpd
|1.5 mpd 3 mpd
|1.5 mpd 3 mpd
|Next Statement Cycle
|N/A
|0.5 mpd 0.5 mpd
|0.5 mpd 1 mpd
5 mpd
FCY Dining
|Total
|1.5 mpd 3 mpd
|2 mpd 3.5 mpd
|2 mpd 4 mpd
8 mpd
FCY Dining
|Local FCY
StanChart Journey Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|3 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|S$1,000 per s. month
StanChart Journey Card Bonus MCCs
Category
Examples
(non-exhaustive)
Groceries
MCC 5411
NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart
Bakeries
MCC 5462
Bengawan Solo, Breadtalk, Four Leaves
Misc. Food Stores
MCC 5499
Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg
Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores
MCC 5921
1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru
Food Delivery*
MCC 5811
MCC 5812
MCC 5814
GrabFood, Foodpanda
Transport
MCC 4111
MCC 4121
MCC 4789
Grab rides, Comfort taxi, Gojek
Cruise Liners
MCC 4411
Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise
*Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)
The StanChart Journey Card earns 7.5 SC Points per S$1 (3 mpd) for online dining, transport and cruise bookings made in SGD, capped at S$1,000 per statement month.
- 3.75 SC Points per S$1 (1.5 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts
- 3.75 SC Points per S$1 (1.5 mpd) is credited at the start of the following statement month
UOB Lady’s Cards
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|N/A
|Cap
|Lady’s: S$1,000 per c. month
Lady’s Solitaire: S$1,500 per c. month (S$750 per category)
UOB Lady's Card Bonus Categories
Category
MCCs
💆 Beauty & Wellness
5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies
5977 Cosmetic Stores
7230 Barber & Beauty Shops
7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms
7297 Massage Parlours
7298 Health & Beauty Spas
🍽️ Dining
5811 Caterers
5812 Restaurants
5814 Fast Food
5499 Misc. Food Stores
📽️ Entertainment
5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs
7832 Motion Picture Theatres
7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies
🛒 Family
5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets
5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores
👗 Fashion
5311 Department Stores
5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories
5621
Women’s Ready to Wear
5631 Women’s Accessories
5651 Family Clothing Stores
5655 Sports Apparel Stores
5661 Shoe Stores
5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores
5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores
🚕 Transport
4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter
4121 Taxis and Limos
4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified
5541
Petrol Stations
5542 Automated Petrol Stations
✈️ Travel
[Refer here for details]
3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines
4411 Cruise Liners
4722 Travel Agencies
5309 Duty-free Stores
3500-3999 7011 Hotels
The UOB Lady’s Cards earn 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on a choice of one (Lady’s Card) or two (Lady’s Solitaire Card) bonus categories, capped at S$1,000 (Lady’s Card) or S$1,500 (Lady’s Solitaire Card).
- 1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts
- 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) is credited on the 1st day of the following calendar month
You can see the bonus points credited on the 1st day of the following month.
If you also have a UOB Lady’s Savings Account, you can earn an extra 5-15X UNI$ per S$1 (2-6 mpd). This will be credited on the 27th of the following calendar month as one (Lady’s Card) or two (Lady’s Solitaire Card) entries.
UOB Visa Signature
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|S$1,000 per s. month
|Cap
|S$2,400 per s. month
(S$1,200 per bonus category)
The UOB Visa Signature Card earns 10X UNI$ per S$5 (4 mpd) on FCY spend and contactless and petrol, with a minimum spend of S$1,000 in the current statement month, in either SGD (for contactless and petrol) or FCY (for FCY spend). A cap of S$2,400 per statement month applies.
- 1X UNI$ (0.4 mpd) is credited at the time the transaction posts
- 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) is credited at the start of the following statement month
Since everyone’s statement period differs, the date where the 9X UNI$ (3.6 mpd) is credited will differ too. In my case, it just so happens to be the 1st of the month.
Mixed models
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|SIA Group Kris+, Pelago: 3 mpd
Accelerated Miles: 2.4 mpd
|Min. Spend
|S$1,000 on SIA Group in membership year
|Cap
|N/A
The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card earns an uncapped:
- 3 mpd on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, Kris+ and Pelago transactions
- 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping, online travel, and transport (known as “Accelerated miles”)
For (1), the entire 3 mpd will be credited to your KrisFlyer account the following calendar month when the monthly “sweep” takes place, which is usually between the 3rd and 5th.
For (2), 1.2 mpd will be credited to your KrisFlyer account the following calendar month when the monthly “sweep” takes place, which is usually between the 3rd and 5th.
The remaining 1.2 mpd will be credited two months after the end of the membership year, assuming you spend at least S$1,000 on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop during that membership year.
Maybank World Mastercard
|Apply
|Bonus Earn Rate
|Petrol and Specialty Retail/Dining: 4 mpd
FCY: Up to 3.2 mpd
|Min. Spend
|FCY: S$800 or S$4,000
|Cap
|N/A
The Maybank World Mastercard earns an uncapped 10X TREATS Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on local petrol, and specialty retail/dining merchants like Imperial Treasure, Les Amis Group and Valiram Group.
Both base and bonus points will be credited when the transaction posts.
The Maybank World Mastercard also earns an uncapped 7/8X TREATS Points per S$1 (2.8/3.2 mpd) on foreign currency spending:
- 1X TREATS Points (0.4 mpd) are credited at the time the transaction posts
- 6X TREATS Points (2.4 mpd) are credited by the 8th of the following calendar month, provided a minimum spend of S$800 was made in the current calendar month
- 7X TREATS Points (2.8 mpd) are credited by the 8th of the following calendar month, provided a minimum spend of S$4,000 was made in the current calendar month
Conclusion
With all the different ways that banks award bonus points, it’s quite easy to think some are missing when in fact they’re just “in transit”!
So before you pick up the phone, take a moment to consult the T&Cs (and hopefully this article) to see whether your points are really overdue.
Hi Aaron, I phoned SC not too long ago regarding the 360 bonus points update. Due to the amendments in their points in Dec24, 360 points will only be accumulated in statement after 3 months;
E.g: SimplyGo transaction made in 16th Nov-15th Dec cycle, bonus points awarded only by end of 16th Feb-15th Mar cycle.
Hope this info helps!