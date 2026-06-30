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Visa offering fast-track to IHG One Rewards elite status

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From now till 31 December 2026, Visa Infinite and Signature cardholders can earn IHG Platinum and Gold status with six and two nights respectively.

Visa has launched a new fast-track offer for IHG One Rewards, but unlike its partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, this doesn’t grant upfront status.

Instead, cardholders will enjoy a reduction in the usual qualification requirement to six nights for Platinum and two nights for Gold. This is basically identical to the offer that Mastercard customers enjoy, which I covered earlier this year.

To be frank, IHG Platinum status offers very marginal benefits, though the old adage still rings true: some status is better than no status at all!

IHG One Rewards fast-track for Visa customers

Offer Details

From now till 31 December 2026, Visa cardholders can register for this IHG One Rewards fast-track, which offers elite status with a reduced stay requirement.

Card IHG Tier Requirement
Visa Infinite Platinum 40 nights in calendar year
6 nights in 90-day period
Visa Signature Gold 20 nights in calendar year
2 nights in 90-day period
Valid for Visa cards issued in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific
  • Visa Infinite cardholders will receive Platinum status with six nights in a 90-day period (normally: 40 nights in a year)
  • Visa Signature cardholders will receive Gold status with two nights in a 90-day period (normally: 20 nights in a year).

Stays must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 10 April 2027. Any stays where check-out date is beyond 10 April 2027 will not qualify, even if the stay begins during the eligible period. 

According to the T&Cs, nights must be booked via www.ihg.com/visaoffer. That said, I’m not sure how strictly this rule will be enforced, and whether stays booked elsewhere on the IHG website would still qualify — I’d be surprised if they didn’t.

All stays must have a minimum nightly rate of US$30. Award nights and nights paid with points + cash will not be eligible.

How to register

To register for this benefit, visit the landing page and submit your IHG One Rewards membership number (or create an account, if you don’t already have one).

You will receive a fast-track activation email from IHG within 10 business days. The first day of the 90-day qualifying stay period commences from the date the email is sent. 

How long is status valid for?

InterContinental Koh Samui

Once you complete the fast-track, your IHG One Rewards status will be valid until 31 December 2027 (though in practice, status downgrades usually happen a few weeks into the new year, so you might still have status in early January 2028).

❓What happens if I complete the fast-track in 2027?

You can register for the fast-track up till 31 December 2026, which means your 90-day period can stretch into 2027.

While the T&Cs do not address this explicitly, my assumption would be that if you complete the fast-track in 2027, your status will be valid until 31 December 2028.

To retain your status, you will need to meet the regular qualifying requirements between 1-31 December 2027.

  Nights Points
Silver Elite 10
Gold Elite 20 40,000
Platinum Elite 40 60,000
Diamond Elite 70 120,000

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this fast-track offer can be found here.

What are the perks of IHG One Rewards elite status?

IHG One Rewards Platinum and Gold status are not particularly compelling when it comes to benefits.

Platinum members enjoy room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, though these are all subject to availability, and you shouldn’t get your hopes up. There’s also a welcome amenity, and periodic award night discounts of 15%.

Gold members get a 40% bonus on points, and little else.

It’s worth remembering that in Singapore, you could get instant Platinum status by purchasing an InterContinental Ambassador membership at US$225, which comes with a complimentary weekend night certificate, and a guaranteed one-category upgrade plus 4 p.m check-out at InterContinental hotels.

What cards should you use for IHG hotel stays?

There is no requirement to pay for your stays with the same Visa card you used to register, or with a Visa card at all, for that matter. 

You can therefore use the following cards to maximise the miles on your booking.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Visa Infinite and Signature cardholders can now register for a fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum or Gold status, though both tiers don’t have much to offer in terms of benefits.

If you happen to be staying at IHG hotels, by all means go ahead and register, but I don’t think the prospect of earning Platinum or Gold status should be a reason to switch stays away from other brands.

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Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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D K

Hi, my strategy is to fast track my wife to Gold with 2 stays and then use it to match to Hilton Gold. Similarly I plan to fast track Platinum and try to match to Hilton Diamond. How likely is it for this plan to work?

If it does, it’s better than trying to fast track from Hilton gold to diamond with 12-15 stays.

Reply
Aaron Wong

no reason why it wouldn’t- and that’s quite clever actually, if you dont have any existing status to match. hilton status match only requires proof of a recent stay.

Reply
D K

Thanks Aaron – wish me all the best. Cheers!

Reply
yct

Is it possible to match to Diamond directly? I thought it’s Gold then have to stay 12 nights https://milelion.com/2026/01/03/hilton-honors-status-match-instant-gold-fast-track-to-diamond/

Reply
Renz

I feel IHG platinum is only a bit useful when you are also IC ambassador and staying at IC.
It’s quiet underwhelming, unless you also hit 40nights which come with lounge access.

Reply
Shaun

Which has free breakfast?

Reply

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