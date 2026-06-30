Visa offering fast-track to IHG One Rewards elite status

Visa has launched a new fast-track offer for IHG One Rewards, but unlike its partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, this doesn’t grant upfront status.

Instead, cardholders will enjoy a reduction in the usual qualification requirement to six nights for Platinum and two nights for Gold. This is basically identical to the offer that Mastercard customers enjoy, which I covered earlier this year.

To be frank, IHG Platinum status offers very marginal benefits, though the old adage still rings true: some status is better than no status at all!

IHG One Rewards fast-track for Visa customers

From now till 31 December 2026, Visa cardholders can register for this IHG One Rewards fast-track, which offers elite status with a reduced stay requirement.

Card IHG Tier Requirement Visa Infinite Visa Infinite Platinum 40 nights in calendar year

6 nights in 90-day period Visa Signature Visa Signature Gold 20 nights in calendar year

2 nights in 90-day period Valid for Visa cards issued in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific

Visa Infinite cardholders will receive Platinum status with six nights in a 90-day period (normally: 40 nights in a year)

status with in a 90-day period (normally: 40 nights in a year) Visa Signature cardholders will receive Gold status with two nights in a 90-day period (normally: 20 nights in a year).

Stays must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 10 April 2027. Any stays where check-out date is beyond 10 April 2027 will not qualify, even if the stay begins during the eligible period.

According to the T&Cs, nights must be booked via www.ihg.com/visaoffer. That said, I’m not sure how strictly this rule will be enforced, and whether stays booked elsewhere on the IHG website would still qualify — I’d be surprised if they didn’t.

All stays must have a minimum nightly rate of US$30. Award nights and nights paid with points + cash will not be eligible.

How to register

To register for this benefit, visit the landing page and submit your IHG One Rewards membership number (or create an account, if you don’t already have one).

You will receive a fast-track activation email from IHG within 10 business days. The first day of the 90-day qualifying stay period commences from the date the email is sent.

How long is status valid for?

Once you complete the fast-track, your IHG One Rewards status will be valid until 31 December 2027 (though in practice, status downgrades usually happen a few weeks into the new year, so you might still have status in early January 2028).

❓What happens if I complete the fast-track in 2027? You can register for the fast-track up till 31 December 2026, which means your 90-day period can stretch into 2027. While the T&Cs do not address this explicitly, my assumption would be that if you complete the fast-track in 2027, your status will be valid until 31 December 2028.

To retain your status, you will need to meet the regular qualifying requirements between 1-31 December 2027.

Nights Points Silver Elite 10 – Gold Elite 20 40,000 Platinum Elite 40 60,000 Diamond Elite 70 120,000

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this fast-track offer can be found here.

What are the perks of IHG One Rewards elite status?

IHG One Rewards Platinum and Gold status are not particularly compelling when it comes to benefits.

Platinum members enjoy room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, though these are all subject to availability, and you shouldn’t get your hopes up. There’s also a welcome amenity, and periodic award night discounts of 15%.

Gold members get a 40% bonus on points, and little else.

It’s worth remembering that in Singapore, you could get instant Platinum status by purchasing an InterContinental Ambassador membership at US$225, which comes with a complimentary weekend night certificate, and a guaranteed one-category upgrade plus 4 p.m check-out at InterContinental hotels.

What cards should you use for IHG hotel stays?

There is no requirement to pay for your stays with the same Visa card you used to register, or with a Visa card at all, for that matter.

You can therefore use the following cards to maximise the miles on your booking.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1K per c. month UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Visa Signature

Apply

4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

Visa Infinite and Signature cardholders can now register for a fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum or Gold status, though both tiers don’t have much to offer in terms of benefits.

If you happen to be staying at IHG hotels, by all means go ahead and register, but I don’t think the prospect of earning Platinum or Gold status should be a reason to switch stays away from other brands.