Visa offering fast-track to IHG One Rewards elite status

Visa has launched a new fast-track offer for IHG One Rewards, but unlike its partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, this doesn’t grant upfront status.
Instead, cardholders will enjoy a reduction in the usual qualification requirement to six nights for Platinum and two nights for Gold. This is basically identical to the offer that Mastercard customers enjoy, which I covered earlier this year.
To be frank, IHG Platinum status offers very marginal benefits, though the old adage still rings true: some status is better than no status at all!
IHG One Rewards fast-track for Visa customers
|Offer Details
From now till 31 December 2026, Visa cardholders can register for this IHG One Rewards fast-track, which offers elite status with a reduced stay requirement.
|Card
|IHG Tier
|Requirement
|Visa Infinite
|Platinum
|
6 nights in 90-day period
|Visa Signature
|Gold
|
2 nights in 90-day period
|Valid for Visa cards issued in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific
- Visa Infinite cardholders will receive Platinum status with six nights in a 90-day period (normally: 40 nights in a year)
- Visa Signature cardholders will receive Gold status with two nights in a 90-day period (normally: 20 nights in a year).
Stays must be completed (i.e. check-out) by 10 April 2027. Any stays where check-out date is beyond 10 April 2027 will not qualify, even if the stay begins during the eligible period.
According to the T&Cs, nights must be booked via www.ihg.com/visaoffer. That said, I’m not sure how strictly this rule will be enforced, and whether stays booked elsewhere on the IHG website would still qualify — I’d be surprised if they didn’t.
All stays must have a minimum nightly rate of US$30. Award nights and nights paid with points + cash will not be eligible.
How to register
To register for this benefit, visit the landing page and submit your IHG One Rewards membership number (or create an account, if you don’t already have one).
You will receive a fast-track activation email from IHG within 10 business days. The first day of the 90-day qualifying stay period commences from the date the email is sent.
How long is status valid for?
Once you complete the fast-track, your IHG One Rewards status will be valid until 31 December 2027 (though in practice, status downgrades usually happen a few weeks into the new year, so you might still have status in early January 2028).
|❓What happens if I complete the fast-track in 2027?
|
You can register for the fast-track up till 31 December 2026, which means your 90-day period can stretch into 2027.
While the T&Cs do not address this explicitly, my assumption would be that if you complete the fast-track in 2027, your status will be valid until 31 December 2028.
To retain your status, you will need to meet the regular qualifying requirements between 1-31 December 2027.
|Nights
|Points
|Silver Elite
|10
|–
|Gold Elite
|20
|40,000
|Platinum Elite
|40
|60,000
|Diamond Elite
|70
|120,000
Terms & Conditions
The T&Cs of this fast-track offer can be found here.
What are the perks of IHG One Rewards elite status?
IHG One Rewards Platinum and Gold status are not particularly compelling when it comes to benefits.
Platinum members enjoy room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, though these are all subject to availability, and you shouldn’t get your hopes up. There’s also a welcome amenity, and periodic award night discounts of 15%.
Gold members get a 40% bonus on points, and little else.
It’s worth remembering that in Singapore, you could get instant Platinum status by purchasing an InterContinental Ambassador membership at US$225, which comes with a complimentary weekend night certificate, and a guaranteed one-category upgrade plus 4 p.m check-out at InterContinental hotels.
What cards should you use for IHG hotel stays?
There is no requirement to pay for your stays with the same Visa card you used to register, or with a Visa card at all, for that matter.
You can therefore use the following cards to maximise the miles on your booking.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1K per c. month
| UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
FCY only
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
FCY only
|Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|No min. spend and no cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY only
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Conclusion
Visa Infinite and Signature cardholders can now register for a fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum or Gold status, though both tiers don’t have much to offer in terms of benefits.
If you happen to be staying at IHG hotels, by all means go ahead and register, but I don’t think the prospect of earning Platinum or Gold status should be a reason to switch stays away from other brands.
Hi, my strategy is to fast track my wife to Gold with 2 stays and then use it to match to Hilton Gold. Similarly I plan to fast track Platinum and try to match to Hilton Diamond. How likely is it for this plan to work?
If it does, it’s better than trying to fast track from Hilton gold to diamond with 12-15 stays.
no reason why it wouldn’t- and that’s quite clever actually, if you dont have any existing status to match. hilton status match only requires proof of a recent stay.
Thanks Aaron – wish me all the best. Cheers!
Is it possible to match to Diamond directly? I thought it’s Gold then have to stay 12 nights https://milelion.com/2026/01/03/hilton-honors-status-match-instant-gold-fast-track-to-diamond/
I feel IHG platinum is only a bit useful when you are also IC ambassador and staying at IC.
It’s quiet underwhelming, unless you also hit 40nights which come with lounge access.
Which has free breakfast?