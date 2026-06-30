What’s the best card to use for CardUp?

Insurance premiums, tuition fees, income tax, rent, and utility bills are all part of everyday life, but either can’t be paid with a credit card, or don’t earn rewards even when they can.

Platforms like CardUp offer a workaround by allowing users to pay these bills with their credit card and earn rewards in the process, in exchange for an admin fee. Whether this is worthwhile ultimately depends on how you value a mile, though the cost could be attractive when paired with the right cards and promo codes.

In this post, I’ll answer some common questions about CardUp, as well as which cards and promo codes help you achieve the lowest cost per mile — keeping in mind the recent increase in payment processing fees.

What is CardUp?

CardUp Pricing

Enjoy a 2.3% fee on your first payment of up to S$5,000 using a Visa card, with the promo code MILELION

CardUp is a platform that allows users to pay bills with their credit card and earn rewards, in exchange for an admin fee.

Here’s how it works:

You submit a payment request to CardUp CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp

To put some figures into the illustration:

John submits a payment request to CardUp for a S$1,000 insurance premium

CardUp charges John’s DBS Vantage Card for S$1,024.50 (insurance premium + 2.45% admin fee)

John earns ~1,537 miles from his DBS Vantage Card (ignoring rounding)

His cost per mile is 1.59 cents (S$24.50 / 1,537 miles)

Aside from the obvious benefit of earning credit card rewards, CardUp also allows you to stretch your cashflow. Had you used a GIRO arrangement or PayNow to settle your bill, the funds would be deducted from your account immediately. But when you pay with a credit card, you enjoy an interest-free period of up to 55 days, depending on the bank and your statement cycle.

What payments does CardUp support?

CardUp currently supports the following payments:

💳 CardUp Supported Payments Car Loans

Car Rental & Leasing

Condo & MCST

Education

Electricity (except SP Group)

Helper Salary

Insurance (except NTUC Income) Miscellaneous*

Mortgage Loans

Property Agent Fee

Renovation

Rent

Season Parking (except HDB)

Taxes *Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval

Most of those categories are self-explanatory, though some could use further elaboration.

Renovation includes any payments for home furnishing, painting, flooring, plumbing, carpentry, interior design, and other expenses incurred in the process.

Miscellaneous includes post-paid purchases of goods and services, event services, food catering, accounting fees, legal fees and school bus fees. Other payments may also be processed, subject to approval. An official tax invoice with the recipient’s UEN and bank account details must be submitted.

What MCC does CardUp code as?

CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

MCC 6513 (Real Estate Agents and Managers) was previously used as well, but has been discontinued following DBS’s move to exclude this MCC in December 2025.

Do CardUp transactions earn credit card rewards?

Yes. That’s kind of the whole point.

CardUp transactions are eligible to earn rewards with all cards on the market, with the exception of the following:

BOC cards do not earn rewards on CardUp transactions, ever since July 2025

do not earn rewards on CardUp transactions, ever since July 2025 HSBC cards do not earn rewards on CardUp transactions, ever since July 2020

do not earn rewards on CardUp transactions, ever since July 2020 The UOB One Credit Card no longer offers cash rebates on CardUp transactions, ever since August 2022

no longer offers cash rebates on CardUp transactions, ever since August 2022 The AMEX HighFlyer Card cannot be used with CardUp, due to internal compliance restrictions

cannot be used with CardUp, due to internal compliance restrictions DBS and UOB-issued AMEX cards do not earn rewards on CardUp transactions, ever since April 2026

Unfortunately, bank CSOs sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn rewards. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”

Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!

Does CardUp count towards minimum spend?

CardUp also counts towards the minimum spend for welcome offers and other card benefits, though again some exceptions apply:

For DBS/POSB , CardUp transactions will not count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers, even though earn base rewards

, CardUp transactions will not count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers, even though earn base rewards CIMB does not include CardUp transactions in the computation of the minimum spend for bonus cashback

Otherwise, CardUp transactions are normally treated like regular retail spend. For example, a StanChart Visa Infinite Cardholder who spends at least S$2,000 on CardUp in a statement month will earn 1.4 mpd on local currency transactions, instead of the regular 1 mpd.

Likewise, a Citi Prestige Cardholder who spends at least S$12,000 on CardUp in a calendar quarter would be eligible to receive two complimentary airport limo rides (though Citi PayAll will often be the cheaper option).

What’s the best card to use with CardUp?

Since CardUp is basically a way of buying miles, the best card to use for CardUp is the one that gives the lowest cost per mile.

Two things to note about the above formula:

Both the amount charged and the CardUp admin fee are eligible to earn miles. For example, if I charge S$1,000 to CardUp with a 2.6% admin fee, the full S$1,026 amount will earn miles

and the are eligible to earn miles. For example, if I charge S$1,000 to CardUp with a 2.6% admin fee, the full S$1,026 amount will earn miles The formula does not take into account the impact of rounding. For example, if I charge a S$1,026 CardUp transaction to a UOB card, I will only earn miles based on S$1,025 (because UOB rounds all transactions down to the nearest S$5). However, the impact of rounding becomes less significant as the amount charged increases

What this formula shows is that we can lower the cost per mile by:

Maximising the earn rate

Minimising the admin fee

Or both!

Maximising the earn rate

While CardUp transactions are technically online, they do not qualify for online spending bonuses with the likes of the Citi Rewards Card or DBS Woman’s World Card.

Therefore, you should use the highest-earning general spending card you have for CardUp.

Minimising the admin fee

As important as earn rates are, they’re just part of the picture, because the admin fee also determines the final cost per mile.

CardUp’s standard admin fee is 2.9% for locally-issued American Express, Mastercard and Visa cards. However, no one should be paying this fee in practice, because of the various ongoing promotions that range from 2.25 to 2.59%.

Code Payment Cards MLTAX26R

2.25%

Exp 31 Dec 26 Recurring income tax

New Existing

Visa 3HOME2026

2.28%

Exp 31 Dec 26 Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary

New Existing

Visa MILELION

2.3%

Exp 31 Dec 26

Any Payment

New

Visa 230TAXBONUS

2.3%

Exp 31 Dec 26 Any Payment

New Existing

Visa RENT23

2.3%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Rent

New Existing

Visa 235VTAXONE

2.35%

Exp 31 Dec 26 One-off income tax

New Existing

Visa REC235

2.35%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Recurring Payments

New Existing

Visa GLOBE235

2.35%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Overseas Payments

New Existing

Visa RENO239

2.39%

Exp 31 Jan 27 Renovation

New Existing

Visa OFF245

2.45%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Any Payment

New Existing

Visa OFF259

2.59%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Any Payment

New Existing

AMEX, MC

For the full details of these codes including minimum spends and caps, refer to the article below.

What’s the cost per mile?

For the mathematically challenged, I’ve taken the liberty of putting together a series of tables that show the cost per mile, depending on the earn rate of your card and the CardUp fee payable.

2.25% fee (MLTAX26R) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.25% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.38¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.47¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.57¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.69¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.72¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.83¢

2.28% fee (3HOME2026) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.28% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.39¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.49¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.59¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.71¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.74¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.86¢

2.3% fee (MILELION, 230TAXBONUS, RENT23) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(1.8% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.41¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.50¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.61¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.73¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.76¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

2.35% fee (235VTAXONE, REC235, GLOBE235) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.35% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.44¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.53¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.64¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.77¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.79¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

2.39% fee (RENO239) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.39% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.46¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.56¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.67¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.80¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.82¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.95¢

2.45% fee (OFF245) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.45% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.49¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.59¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.71¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.84¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.87¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.99¢

2.59% fee (OFF259) Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.59% fee)

StanChart Beyond (PP, PB) 2 mpd 1.26¢ Citi ULTIMA Mastercard

DCS Imperium 1.6 mpd 1.58¢ StanChart Beyond (Regular) 1.5 mpd 1.68¢ UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard 1.4 mpd 1.80¢ Citi Prestige

OCBC 90°N Mastercard 1.3 mpd 1.94¢ AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

Citi PremierMiles Mastercard

KrisFlyer UOB Card 1.2 mpd 2.10¢ AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 1.1 mpd 2.30¢ AMEX Platinum Charge 0.63 mpd 4.01¢ AMEX Platinum Credit Card

AMEX Platinum Reserve 0.57 mpd 4.43¢

Are there any restrictions on the types of payments I can make?

While most credit cards do not have any restrictions on CardUp payments, there are a couple of exceptions.

Due to internal restrictions, American Express and Citi cards cannot be used for car loan or mortgage payments. Personal American Express cards (including those issued by DBS and UOB) can only be used to pay the following CardUp expenses:

Rental payments

Rental deposits

Income tax, property tax, stamp duty

Tuition and school fees (to Singapore-based schools/education centres)

Condo maintenance fees

Insurance premiums

Season parking

Property agent fee

Personal American Express cards cannot be used for the following:

Car loans

Electricity

Helper salary

Miscellaneous

Mortgage

Payroll

Renovation

Supplier

International payments

Car rentals and leasing

More details can be found in the article below.

Conclusion

If you want to earn miles on your bill payments and don’t mind paying a fee for the privilege, then CardUp would be one way of doing so. Of course, you’ll want to compare the cost per mile with what you could get through alternative platforms like Citi PayAll, and pick whichever is lower.

The idea is to keep the cost per mile as low as possible, which we do by using the highest-earning general spending card we have, and paying the lowest possible admin fee with promo codes.

CardUp transactions are eligible to earn miles with all cards on the market except BOC, and HSBC, so there are plenty of options if the price is right.