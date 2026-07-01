Extended: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 60,000 miles welcome offer

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has extended its welcome offers of 60,000 and 40,000 bonus miles for new and existing customers respectively, with the promotion now valid for applications submitted by 30 September 2026.

Unfortunately, UOB has kept its stricter definition of a new customer, which requires one to be free of UOB cards for at least 12 months before applying (the timeout period was previously six months).

Moreover, the card’s lounge access benefit — previously unlimited for the cardholder and one guest — was cut to just 12 visits per year from 1 June 2026, significantly diminishing its overall appeal.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card extends 60,000 miles welcome offer

Customers who apply and receive approval for a UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card between 1 July and 30 September 2026 will be eligible to receive up to 60,000 bonus miles, as shown in the table below.

New customers Existing customers Pay S$654 annual fee 25,000 miles 25,000 miles Spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval 35,000 miles 15,000 miles Total 60,000 miles 40,000 miles

Cardholders must pay the S$654 annual fee and spend at least S$4,000 within 30 days of approval. Unlike most UOB sign-up offers, there is no cap on the number of eligible applicants.

Given the S$654 annual fee, you’re basically paying 1.09 cents (new) or 1.64 cents (existing) per mile. It’s a decent price for new customers — though remember, the offer for this group was previously 80,000 miles.

Bonus miles are awarded on top of the regular base miles, so if you spent the entire S$4,000 on local spend at 1.4 mpd, you’ll have a total of 65,600 miles (new) or 45,600 miles (existing).

For the purposes of this welcome offer, UOB is defining new customers as those who:

do not currently hold any principal UOB credit cards, and

have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past 12 months

Previously, the timeout period after cancelling a principal UOB credit card was just six months, so it’s a much tighter definition now.

What counts as qualifying spend?

A minimum qualifying spend of S$4,000 must be made within 30 days of approval.

Eligible transactions include all retail transactions in local or foreign currency, and a full list of exclusions can be found at point 1.6 of the T&Cs.

The key exclusions to highlight are:

Charitable donations

Government payments

Hospitals

Insurance

ipaymy

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay or YouTrip)

Utilities

UOB Payment Facility

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp and education transactions are eligible to earn miles, and will count towards minimum spend.

Supplementary cardholder spending will be pooled with the principal cardholder’s in determining if the minimum spend has been met. And before you say “isn’t that obvious?”, remember that UOB is not above such shenanigans.

When will the bonus be credited?

The 25,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 12,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted.

The additional 35,000/15,000 miles for new/existing customers will be credited (in the form of 17,500/7,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted.

Terms and Conditions

The full T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

What can you do with UNI$?

UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programmes at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 2,500 : 4,500

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders enjoy a waiver of the usual S$27 conversion fee, and since UNI$ are pooled across cards, you can use the Visa Infinite Metal Card as a conduit to convert UNI$ earned on other UOB cards for free too.

Lounge visits have been cut to 12

On 1 June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card nerfed its lounge benefit. Instead of unlimited DragonPass visits, together with one guest, cardholders now receive 12 visits per membership year. These can be shared with one or more guests.

As unwelcome as this change is, it appears that unlimited lounge visits are becoming something of an endangered species in the S$120K segment — the Citi Prestige went from unlimited visits to 12 last year, and rumour has it the OCBC VOYAGE may not be long for this world either.

Overview: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply Income Req.

S$120,000 p.a.

Points Validity

2 years

Annual Fee

S$654 Min.

Transfer

5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles)

Miles with

Annual Fee 25,000 Transfer

Partners 3 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Waived Local Earn 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.4 mpd Lounge Access? Yes Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 and a non-waivable annual fee of S$654.

Cardholders receive 25,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid, and enjoy perks such as:

12x DragonPass lounge visits for cardholder (which can be shared with one or more guests)

Up to US$1 million travel accident insurance

Complimentary golf games at Sentosa Golf Club, and 50% off green fees at clubs across Southeast Asia

A waiver of the usual S$27 admin fee for miles conversions

Key drawbacks to note include S$5 earning blocks and the lack of an airport limo benefit.

For the full analysis of the card’s perks and drawbacks, refer to the post below.

Conclusion

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has renewed its welcome bonuses of 60,000 and 40,000 bonus miles for new and existing customers respectively.

However, with its lounge benefit now cut to 12 visits per year, this card is far less compelling than before. Unless you really need to earn miles on school fees, or just want to stick with UOB cards for simplicity’s sake, then I don’t think this is a very compelling product anymore.