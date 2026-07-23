UOB announces Visa Infinite Privilege and Private cards for Singapore and ASEAN

Last week, Visa announced a major refresh of the Visa Infinite proposition in Asia Pacific, which expands the previously single-tiered offering into a three-tiered suite: Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private.

Tier Segment Positioning Visa Infinite Visa Infinite Mass Affluent

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Everyday value and enhanced travel and lifestyle rewards Visa Infinite Privilege Visa Infinite Privilege High Net Worth

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Broader access and curated experiences Visa Infinite Private

Visa Infinite Private Ultra High Net Worth

$$$

Invitation-only, with bespoke services and exclusive access

This change was arguably long overdue, given how overextended the Visa Infinite brand was — you know something’s wrong when the no-fee CIMB Visa Infinite (requirement: S$50,000 fixed deposit) and the BOS VOYAGE (requirement: US$5 million AUM) are sharing the same tier!

Since the announcement, I’ve been eagerly waiting to see which banks would be the first to introduce the new tiers in Singapore, and it looks like UOB will be first out of the gate.

UOB launching Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private in Singapore

UOB has announced that it will progressively upgrade more than 300,000 Visa Infinite cardmembers across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam to Visa Infinite Privilege or Visa Infinite Private, starting from September 2026.

“UOB has partnered with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to relaunch several card products across its five key markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam) under Visa’s newly introduced premium card tiers, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private. UOB is progressively upgrading its suite of affluent and high-net-worth (HNW) card solutions to the new Visa Infinite tiers, reinforcing the Bank’s leadership in premium card innovation. With the relaunch, more than 300,000 UOB Visa Infinite cardholders across ASEAN will be upgraded to higher card tiers, giving them access to an expanded suite of premium benefits. All other cardholders will continue to enjoy their existing privileges, with no downgrades across the portfolio. Eligible UOB Visa Infinite cardholders will be notified of their new card tiers via UOB’s official channels from September onwards, with no action required from them.” -UOB

The upgrade will be automatic, and UOB has also teased “enhanced platform privileges” and “UOB-exclusive curated experiences” for selected top-tier UOB cardmembers. The press release is otherwise light on details, but we do know that Visa Infinite Privilege cardmembers enjoy all the standard Visa Infinite benefits, plus: Complimentary Essentialist membership (for bespoke itinerary planning)

Complimentary 12-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding the two Stay Plus free nights)

Complimentary Harrods Gold membership

Two complimentary padel games

Two DragonPass airport fast track passes per year

Instant withBanyan Voyager status and a free one-night stay (the free stay is limited to the first 500 cardmembers) Visa Infinite Private benefits remain shrouded in mystery — as I believe is the intention — but we do know that it will be strictly invite-only, with “VIP high-limit authorisations” and a “human concierge who takes initiative on your behalf” (you really don’t want AI concierges to take initiative, believe me).

Which UOB cards will be upgraded?

It’s no secret that UOB loves its Visa Infinite cards — it was the first to introduce the tier in Singapore back in September 2003 with the original UOB Visa Infinite Card. Given how the tier has drifted towards mass affluence over time, it might surprise you to know that at launch, this card targeted the top 0.1% in Singapore, with a minimum income requirement of S$350,000 and an annual fee of S$1,500!

Today, UOB offers five Visa Infinite cards (or six, if you include the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, a “stealth Visa Infinite”). Here’s my best guess as to how each of these will be mapped.

Card Eligibility Annual Fee UOB Reserve Diamond Card

VI Private?

UOB Reserve Diamond Card Spend S$1M on the UOB Reserve or S$10M on UOB Payment Facility in a year S$3,924 UOB Reserve

VI Privilege?

UOB Reserve Income: S$500K

By invitation only

S$3,924 UOB Privilege Banking Card

VI?

UOB Privilege Banking Card AUM: S$350K Waived if AUM is met

VI?

UOB Visa Infinite Income: S$350K p.a.

No longer available for application S$1,962



VI?

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Income: S$120K p.a. S$654



I feel pretty confident that the UOB Privilege Banking Card, UOB Visa Infinite and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will remain on the regular Visa Infinite tier.

I just don’t see how these could support a higher tier, given that the UOB Privilege Banking Card is essentially free, and the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card is an “entry-level luxury card”, if such a term exists. Sure, the UOB Visa Infinite has a S$1,962 annual fee, but it’s mostly out of circulation by now, and it would be strange for UOB to suddenly upgrade a card it’s largely ignored for almost a decade.

At the other end of the spectrum, the UOB Reserve Diamond Card is an obvious candidate for Visa Infinite Private, given how cardmembers have to spend at least S$1 million a year to qualify in the first place (that level of spending would put you in contention for an AMEX Centurion).

It’s actually the UOB Reserve where there’s a bit more uncertainty. According to existing cardmembers, the card has already been mapped to the Visa Infinite Privilege tier on the MyVisa benefits portal.

But if you run a BIN search on a UOB Reserve card number, you’ll see the card level shown as “Ultra High Net Worth”.

For context, this isn’t a new development as such. The UOB Reserve has been part of this unpublished tier for several years already, which as far as I know, grants some extra golfing benefits and little else. I would assume that Visa Infinite Private is meant to replace Ultra High Net Worth — it’s certainly a catchier name — and if so, that would mean that even regular UOB Reserve Cards will get upgraded. As to why it’s showing up as a Visa Infinite Privilege on the MyVisa portal, your guess is as good as mine…

Another possibility is that UOB intends to launch a new Visa Infinite Privilege product that sits between the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card and UOB Reserve, with a four-figure annual fee and a range of benefits on par with the StanChart Beyond Card or AMEX Platinum Charge. This would be targeted at customers earning between S$120,000 and S$500,000 per year, or who have a UOB Privilege Reserve relationship (min. AUM S$2M).

Is it really worth further salami slicing the gap between S$120,000 and S$500,000? I believe so. Let’s be honest: S$120,000 isn’t what it used to be, and the banks have been progressively chipping away at the benefits offered to this segment.

With the discontinuation of the HSBC Visa Infinite and nerfs to the Citi Prestige, Maybank Visa Infinite and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card, unlimited lounge access has been largely removed (for the OCBC VOYAGE, I suspect it’s a “not if but when” scenario) and “graduated” to the segment above. We’re also seeing far less lucrative welcome offers, a tightening of airport limo benefits, and aligning privileges more closely to AUM than income.

The StanChart Beyond Card and AMEX Platinum Charge both demonstrate that there’s a sizeable segment of consumers willing to pay significantly higher annual fees for better perks. Ironically, the legacy UOB Visa Infinite Card (S$350,000 income requirement, S$1,926 annual fee) already fits the bill for this segment — though it offers close to zero benefits!

New Visa Infinite benefits

Even if your UOB card isn’t one of the lucky few to get upgraded, you can take heart in the fact that Visa Infinite has been steadily enhancing its benefits over the past 12 months.

Cardmembers now enjoy instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, a complimentary 1-year all access subscription to the New York Times, Trip.com Diamond status, as well as free data roaming eSIMs with GigSky and Travelgoogoo. It’s a big improvement for a product that has historically lagged behind its World Elite Mastercard competitor.

Refer to the article below for more details.

Conclusion

UOB has announced that it will progressively upgrade selected Visa Infinite cardmembers to the Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private tiers from September 2026.

It remains to be seen which cards will get upgraded, but I feel pretty confident saying that UOB PRVI Miles Visa cardmembers shouldn’t hold their breath for an upgrade to Visa Infinite Private.

How do you think UOB’s existing Visa Infinite cards will be mapped?