Review: American Express Platinum Charge

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the AMEX Platinum Charge, which, given the S$1,744 annual fee, could very well be the most expensive credit card you’ll ever own.

Few cards trigger “the old days were better!” comments quite like this one, and to be fair, when the AMEX Platinum Charge first opened membership to the public in 2018, it genuinely felt premium, yet generous.

Cardholders enjoyed S$800 in hotel and airline credits, S$250 worth of Marriott and St. Regis dining vouchers, complimentary spa treatments, an annual 5-Star hotel stay, member-only clubs like NOOK and VIBES, and of course, the annual Platinum af’FAIR blowout.

These days, however, the card is a very different proposition. Benefits and perks have been scaled back, while membership ranks have swelled considerably. American Express hasn’t exactly been gatekeeping this card either, with the minimum income requirement quietly removed, and heavy marketing pushes across multiple media channels. As a result, cardholders can no longer expect the same intimate, bespoke service or exclusive events that defined the card in its early days.

So is there still a case for splurging four digits on this hunk of metal? Let’s find out.

Is the AMEX Platinum Charge worth its hefty annual fee? It can be — provided you can stomach some Platinum Anxiety. 👍 The Good 👎 The Bad S$800 annual airline, overseas dining and wine credits

Table for Two offers six free meals for two each year

Unlimited lounge access for principal and supplementary cardholders

Annual hotel free night

Instant Hilton Honors Gold and other elite status

Love Dining and Chillax benefits

Member-only events and Platinum Store at Raffles City Poor earn rates outside of 10Xcelerator merchants and limited-time FCY promo

Membership Rewards transfers to airlines were recently devalued

Priority Pass does not cover “non-lounge” experiences like restaurants and spas

Expensive annual fee

Overview: AMEX Platinum Charge

Income Req. Not stated* Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$1,744

Min.

Transfer 500 MR points

(250 miles) Miles with AF – Transfer Partners 10 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 0.63 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn 6.25 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants Airport Limo? No

*AMEX no longer publishes minimum income requirements for any of its cards Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX Platinum Charge suffers from something of an identity crisis, because American Express has three different Platinum cards with similar-sounding names.

Card Annual Fee AMEX Platinum Charge AMEX Platinum Charge S$1,744 AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve S$545 AMEX Platinum Credit Card AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$327

The AMEX Platinum Charge sits at the top of the Platinum ladder, and offers considerably more benefits than the AMEX Platinum Reserve/Credit Card (as it should, given the annual fee!).

Moreover, the AMEX Platinum Charge is a charge card, not a credit card. This means you must pay off your balance in full each month, with no rollovers. Mind you, that’s what you should be doing with a credit card in the first place.

How much must I earn to qualify for an AMEX Platinum Charge?

This is a bit of a tricky question, because American Express no longer publishes an official income requirement for any of its credit cards. Instead, it simply states that applications are subject to “internal assessment”.

The last published income requirement for the AMEX Platinum Charge was S$200,000, but it was common knowledge that the website would accept applications with a minimum income of S$150,000.

At some point, the website was further updated to accept applications with the MAS-mandated minimum income of S$30,000. Does that mean you’ll be approved at S$30,000? Not necessarily. From what I understand, S$50,000 seems to be the magic number, but there’s no harm applying anyway because any income requirement above S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary (it can affect the credit limit granted, but not approval per se).

When you think about it, the real filter for this card isn’t so much the income but rather the annual fee. I mean, if you earn S$30,000, do you really want to spend 6% of your annual income on a credit card?

How much is the AMEX Platinum Charge’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$1,744 First 2 free, S$163.50 for 3rd onwards Subsequent S$1,744 First 2 free, S$163.50 for 3rd onwards

The AMEX Platinum Charge has an annual fee of S$1,744 for the principal cardholder which, incidentally, makes it the most expensive Platinum card in the world (I believe the runner-up is Hong Kong, at HKD9,500 or S$1,553).

The first two supplementary cards are free for life, and the third onwards costs S$163.50.

The annual fee is strictly non-waivable, so don’t even bother asking. What you should be asking for, however, is your renewal offer. Cardholders report offers of 20,000 to 50,000 MR points depending on their spending in the previous membership year, and if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

What sign-up bonus or gifts are available?

New Existing Annual Fee S$1,744

(must be paid) S$1,744

(must be paid) Spend S$8,000 S$3,000 Spend Period 90 days 90 days Base Points 10,000 MR points

3,750 MR points

Bonus Points #1 90,000 MR points

98,250 MR points

Bonus Points #2

(awarded in 15th month) 100,000 MR points

N/A Total Points 200,000 MR points

102,000 MR points



New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 31 March 2026 will earn 200,000 MR points for spending S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This consists of:

A welcome bonus of 90,000 MR points for meeting the minimum spend of S$8,000

for meeting the minimum spend of S$8,000 The regular 10,000 MR points for spending S$8,000

for spending S$8,000 A further bonus of 100,000 MR points for making a spend of any amount in the 15th month of card membership

American Express is basically giving a 90,000 MR points welcome offer, plus a 100,000 MR points retention offer. If you want the full number of points, you’re implicitly undertaking to hold the card for at least two years, which means paying the S$1,744 annual fee twice.

Ironically, it seems that the existing AMEX customer welcome bonus is far superior.

Existing AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 31 March 2026 will earn 102,000 MR points for spending S$3,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This consists of:

A welcome bonus of 98,250 MR points for meeting the minimum spend of S$3,000

for meeting the minimum spend of S$3,000 The regular 3,750 MR points for spending S$3,000

This strikes me as a far superior offer, given that the minimum spend is 37.5% of the new customer offer, and you don’t need to commit to a second year of membership.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 0.63 mpd 2.2 mpd* 6.25 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants^

*Capped at S$15K spend from 23 Feb 2026 to 22 Feb 2027 , after which 0.63 mpd ^Capped at S$16K spend per calendar year, after which 3.12 mpd

SGD/FCY Spend

AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers earn:

2 MR points per S$1.60 spent in Singapore Dollars (0.63 mpd)

2 MR points per S$1.60 spent in foreign currency (FCY) (0.63 mpd)

However, American Express is running a limited-time FCY spending promotion from 23 February 2026 to 22 February 2027.

During this period, registered cardholders will earn a bonus reward of 25 MR points per S$8 in FCY spend, on top of the usual base reward. This increases the overall FCY earn rate to 2.2 mpd, capped at S$15,000 for the entire period. Any spend above this will earn the usual 0.63 mpd.

Even so, these earn rates are laughably bad compared to other general spending cards.

💳 Earn Rates for General Spending Cards

(Income Req: S$30K) Cards Local Spend FCY Spend UOB PRVI Miles Card

IDR, MYR, THB, VND

2.4 mpd

0.63 mpd 0.63 mpd

Long story short, you shouldn’t be using the AMEX Platinum Charge for day-to-day spend. This is a quintessential example of a benefits card, one that you hold for perks rather than spending.

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Singapore Airlines and Scoot

AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers earn an uncapped 5 MR points per S$1.60 (1.56 mpd) on Singapore Airlines and Scoot commercial and award tickets. This applies to purchases made directly on the SIA/Scoot website or mobile app.

Again, this isn’t a particularly attractive rate, when other cards earn significantly more miles.

10Xcelerator merchants

AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers earn 20 MR points per S$1.60 (6.25 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants (formerly known as Platinum EXTRA).

Card Base Reward

(No Enrolment) Bonus Reward

(Requires Enrolment) AMEX Platinum Charge AMEX Platinum Charge 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.1 mpd

No cap

10 MR points per S$1.60

3.1 mpd

Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year



This comprises a base reward of 10 MR points per S$1.60, and a bonus reward of 10 MR points per S$1.60.

Registration is required for the bonus reward, which is capped at S$16,000 of spending per calendar year. Any incremental spend beyond S$16,000 will only be credited with the base reward, for which there is no cap.

Cardholders who fail to register will receive only the base reward.

For the avoidance of doubt, transactions made on supplementary cards will also be eligible for 10Xcelerator bonuses, but the S$16,000 calendar year cap is shared with the principal cardholder.

The following merchants are currently participating in the 10Xcelerator programme.

Category Merchants Beauty and Cosmetics Maison 21G

Sabon Fashion and Accessories ba&sh

Brunello Cucinelli

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani Junior

Fred Perry

Giorgio Armani

KEVIN SEAH

Manolo Blahnik

Stone Island Dine and Wine Flutes Restaurant & Bar

Grand Cru

Malt & Wine Asia

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

Venchi 1-Group 1918 Heritage Bar

1-Atico

Botanico

Camille

il Giardino

Kaarla

Monti

Oumi

Sol & Luna

The Summerhouse

UNA

Wildseed Bar

Wildseed Bar & Grill

Wildseed Cafe

Wildseed Cafe at Imbiah Home and Lifestyle B1 Florist

Blissfulthots

Frette

LOY Contemporary Art Gallery

Masterpiece Insurance by Chubb

Miele

My Gadget Insurance by Chubb

Royal Albatross

Samsonite

Steinway Gallery

Silky Miracle Watches and Jewellery Baume & Mercier

Breitling

IWC

Montblanc

Panerai

Piaget

Roger Dubuis

Tag Heuer

To learn more about the 10Xcelerator programme, refer to my guide below.

When are MR points credited?

MR points are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are MR points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the MR points earned on your AMEX Platinum Charge.

Base Points Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 2 SIA and Scoot Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 5 10Xcelerator

Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 8

This means the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$1.60.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points =ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*2 SIA and Scoot =ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*5 10Xcelerator

=ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*8 Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for MR points?

A full list of exclusions can be found in this document, under Section 2: American Express Cards enrolled in the Membership Rewards Programme.

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT;

r) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);

s) Payments to utilities merchants;

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion® Card and The Platinum Card®

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

It’s worth noting that charitable donations, education and private hospitals are still eligible to earn rewards with the AMEX Platinum Charge.

CardUp transactions will also earn points with the AMEX Platinum Charge, though given the low earn rate, there are far better options available. The only reason I’d use CardUp with the AMEX Platinum Charge is if I were trying to hit the minimum spend for a welcome offer.

What do I need to know about MR points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee No expiry Yes N/A ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time (KF) 500 MR points

(250 miles) 10 Instant



Expiry

MR points earned on the AMEX Platinum Charge never expire, so long as the card account remains active.

Pooling

MR points earned across different American Express cards are pooled, but it’s slightly complicated.

If you hold an AMEX Platinum Credit Card and an AMEX Platinum Charge, there are two possibilities.

(1) Some people will see their points pooled automatically on the back end. If you’re in this situation, the drop down menu for “Your Points Account” will look like this.

(2) Some people will not see their points pooled on the back end. Instead, they’ll have one points account for their AMEX Platinum Charge, and another points account for their AMEX Platinum Credit Card. If you’re in this situation, the drop down menu for “Your Points Account” will have a “Switch Account” button to toggle between points balances.

In this case, you can call up customer service to get your points manually combined and transferred at the more advantageous 500 MR points = 250 miles rate (see below)

Transfer partners & fees

American Express has 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, with MR points transferring at the following ratios:

Programme Conversion Ratio

(AMEX : Partner) 500 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 600 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 500 : 250 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,250

Unfortunately, there was a significant devaluation on 23 February 2026, which increased the cost of transfers to all eight airline partners by 22-25% (or 44-50% for Emirates Skywards).

If you happen to hold the AMEX Platinum Credit Card and AMEX Platinum Charge at the same time, you can transfer all your MR points to the eight airline partners at a preferential rate of 500 MR points : 250 miles (600 MR points : 250 miles for Emirates Skywards). Transfer ratios for hotel partners remain the same regardless of card.

All transfers are free of charge.

Transfer times

The time taken to transfer points depends on programme. Based on my personal experience:

KrisFlyer: Instant

Qantas Frequent Flyer: Instant

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands: Within 24 hours

British Airways Executive Club: Within 36 hours

Asia Miles: Within 48 hours

Other card perks

Table for Two

The Table for Two programme offers one complimentary meal for two people, every two months.

Redemption Cycle Entitlement 1 Jan to 28 Feb 1x free meal 1 Mar to 30 Apr 1x free meal 1 May to 30 Jun 1x free meal 1 Jul to 31 Aug 1x free meal 1 Sep to 31 Oct 1x free meal 1 Nov to 31 Dec 1x free meal

The free meal must be booked and consumed during its respective redemption cycle, and cardholders will not be able to carry forward any unused meals to subsequent periods.

Table for Two bookings must be made through the Amex Experiences App. After dining at the restaurant, the merchant will present you with a QR code. Go to the Amex Experiences App, tap on Table for Two- Platinum Edition, then scroll down and tap View Voucher > Scan to use. Scan the QR code to redeem the benefit.

More details on Table for Two can be found in the post below.

S$800 Platinum Statement Credits

💳 Platinum Statement Credits

Credit Amt. No. of Trxns. Global Dining S$200 per yr. Multiple Platinum Wine S$200 per 6 mo.

(min. S$300 spend) Single Airline S$100 per 6 mo.

(min. S$300 spend) Single

Platinum Statement Credits offer cardholders S$800 worth of airline, dining and wine credits per year. All credits require registration, which can be done via the AMEX Offers portal on the desktop website or AMEX SG mobile app.

I’ve written a detailed guide on how the credits work, but below I’ll give you the key bullet points.

Global Dining

The S$200 Global Dining credit is awarded on an annual basis.

No minimum spend is required, and the credit can be used in one or more transactions. In other words, you can use part of it at Restaurant A, and the rest at Restaurant B.

The credit can be used at over 2,000 restaurants in the following countries:

🍽️ Global Dining Credit Countries 🇦🇺 Australia

🇦🇹 Austria

🇨🇦 Canada

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇫🇷 France

🇩🇪 Germany

🇮🇹 Italy

🇯🇵 Japan 🇲🇽 Mexico

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇪🇸 Spain

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

🇺🇸 United States

The credit is only valid for dine-in and excludes purchases of gift cards and vouchers, transactions made towards deposits charged upfront by the participating restaurants, cancellation and no-show charges, take away or dine-at-home services.​

Do note that if you want to book restaurants in Japan, you must use the Pocket Concierge service and make a prepaid reservation. This still triggers the dining credit, despite what the previous paragraph says.

Platinum Wine

The S$400 Platinum Wine credit is disbursed on a half-yearly basis:

1x S$200 credit to be used from 1 January to 30 June

1x S$200 credit to be used from 1 July to 31 December

Purchases must be made via the Platinum Wine portal, and a minimum spend of S$300 in a single transaction is required. Free delivery is offered with a minimum spend of S$350.

Do note that wines listed on this portal may be marked up, so it’s always a good idea to comparison shop and make sure you’re getting good value.

Airline

The S$200 Airline credit is disbursed on a half-yearly basis:

1x S$100 credit to be used from 1 January to 30 June

1x S$100 credit to be used from 1 July to 31 December

The credit can be spent with Singapore Airlines or Scoot, and a minimum spend of S$300 in a single transaction is required.

The following terms apply:

Tickets must be purchased in-app or online at the Singapore Airlines or Scoot websites (i.e. you cannot book IAP rates via the AMEX Travel Portal, nor OTAs like Expedia)

Tickets must be purchased in SGD for flights departing from Singapore

Transactions on KrisShop, Kris+ and any purchase of trip add-ons or purchases via phone, email, or other payment links will not qualify

This credit will be triggered when paying for taxes and surcharges on award tickets, but take note of the following:

The charge must be in SGD, which means you must either redeem a one-way or round-trip ticket from Singapore (the credit would not be triggered if you redeemed a one-way LHR-SIN ticket and paid for taxes and surcharges in GBP, for example)

The award ticket need not be on Singapore Airlines. If you were to redeem a Lufthansa award ticket via KrisFlyer, the charge would still come from Singapore Airlines (the previous point about the charge being in SGD still applies, however)

Lounge access

All Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers receive access to the following lounges:

Principal Card Supp. Card Priority Pass Unlimited visits (+1 guest) 8x visits

(1st supp. card only) Centurion Lounges Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Delta Sky Clubs Unlimited visits* Unlimited visits* Lufthansa Lounges Unlimited visits^ Unlimited visits^ International American Express Lounges Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Plaza Premium Lounges Unlimited visits (+1 guest) Unlimited visits (+1 guest) *Must be travelling on same day Delta Airlines flight, in any cabin (except Basic Economy)

^Must be travelling on same day Lufthansa, SWISS or Austrian flight, in any cabin



Lounge privileges are identical between principal and supplementary cards, with one exception:

Principal cardholder s receive unlimited Priority Pass visits, together with one guest

s receive unlimited Priority Pass visits, together with one guest The first supplementary cardholder receives eight Priority Pass visits, which can be shared with one or more guests (e.g. they could visit the lounge with three guests and use four visits in total)

receives eight Priority Pass visits, which can be shared with one or more guests (e.g. they could visit the lounge with three guests and use four visits in total) The second and subsequent supplementary cardholders do not have any Priority Pass privileges

The important thing to know is that Priority Pass memberships issued by American Express do not cover so-called “non-lounge airport experiences” such as restaurants and spas. For example, you will not be able to redeem set meals or dining credits at any of the Changi Airport restaurants that otherwise participate.

If you try to use your Priority Pass here, the transaction will fail (so you don’t need to be worried about getting charged accidentally, because it’s simply not possible).

Otherwise, it’s a fairly generous entitlement, and remember: additional supplementary cards beyond the two complimentary ones cost just S$163.50 each. This is arguably a good deal given the lounge access privileges alone.

Hotel and rental car elite status

All principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers receive instant elite status with the following programmes:

Programme Elite Tier Hilton Honors Gold Marriott Bonvoy Gold Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Platinum Radisson Rewards Premium Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Five Star

Of these, Hilton Gold is arguably the most useful, since it includes complimentary breakfast for two adults daily (though in the US, you get a watered-down F&B credit that is usually insufficient to cover breakfast).

The rest aren’t much to get excited about, at most giving you a vague chance of a room upgrade and late check-out.

“Plat Stay” and other Platinum vouchers

Principal AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers receive an annual voucher pack with a complimentary hotel night stay, and discounts for hotel stays, dining and spa treatments.

In previous years, physical vouchers were issued upon card approval or renewal. From 2026, however, vouchers will be issued digitally via the Amex Experiences app, based on calendar year (this created a windfall opportunity for cardholders approved in 2025 or earlier, as they effectively received two sets of vouchers for a single annual fee).

AMEX Platinum Charge Vouchers Voucher Remarks Complimentary Night Stay 1 night free stay at selected hotels Swissotel The Stamford- Weekday or Weekend Rate S$310++ for Premier Room, valid for up to two paid consecutive nights Fairmont Singapore- Weekday or Weekend Rate S$340++ for Deluxe Room, valid for up to two paid consecutive nights Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary Room Upgrade 3x weekend night upgrades (check-in Fri, Sat, Sun) Restaurant JAG- S$100 off S$100 off dinner from Tue to Thu, or lunch from Wed to Sat Wooloomooloo Steakhouse Singapore- S$100 off S$100 off with min. spend of S$250 before GST and service charge, Sun to Thu Crossroads Buffet- S$50 off S$50 off with min. spend of S$100 before GST and service charge Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- 30% off 30% off a la carte dine in or takeaway, before GST and service charge

Not stackable with Love Dining Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- Complimentary bottle of house wine Complimentary bottle of house wine with min. S$200 spend, after Love Dining discount and before GST and service charge

Valid during birthday month and following month CLOVE- 50% off 50% off food bill for 4-6 adults, buffet only Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine 2x Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine for dine-in Willow Stream Spa- 30% off 30% off body treatments, body massages, couple treatments, solo treatments, classic facials Adeva Spa- S$100 off S$100 off with min. S$180 a la carte spend, or on packages priced S$1,000 and above The Ultimate- S$130 off S$130 off min. S$180 a la carte spend, or on packages priced S$1,000 and above Spa Rael- 25% off 25% off all a la carte spa services The Spa by The Ultimate- S$130 off S$130 off min. S$180 a la carte spend, or on packages priced S$1,000 and above

The pick of the lot is undoubtedly the complimentary hotel night, referred to colloquially as “Plat Stay”. This can be redeemed for a one-night stay for two adults at participating properties in Singapore and overseas.

Breakfast is included at properties outside of Singapore, and rooms are subject to blackout dates. Some of the more eye-catching names include The St. Regis Singapore, Banyan Tree Bangkok, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Banyan Tree Doha.

The rest of the vouchers aren’t that exciting, to be honest. Once upon a time, the Platinum voucher pack included 4x S$50 dining vouchers at St. Regis, which could be further stacked with Love Dining discounts— what a time to be alive!

Comoclub C5 membership

All principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers are eligible for a complimentary 12-month Comoclub C5 membership.

This includes year-round discounts at Como shopping and dining outlets, though the real perk are the birthday treats. Comoclub C5 members receive S$260 of birthday vouchers (all of which have no minimum spend):

S$200 shopping spree at Club21, Kids21 or DSM Singapore

S$40 dining voucher for Como restaurants

S$20 voucher for SuperNature and Glow Café

Unfortunately, Comoclub birthday treats are no longer awarded to members who were fast-tracked after 1 January 2025. If your fast-track was processed before this date, you’ll continue to receive birthday treats without having to meet any spending requirement, but otherwise the ship has sailed.

Love Dining

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy Love Dining benefits, with up to 50% off food (not beverages) at participating restaurants and hotels across Singapore.

🍽️ AMEX Love Dining Discount Number of Diners Discount on Food Bill Card member 15%* Card member + 1 guest 50% Card member + 2 guests 35%^ Card member + 3 guests 25% Card member + 4-9 guests (hotels) or 4-19 guests (restaurants) 20% *10% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

^33% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

The current list of participating restaurants can be found below:

👨‍🍳 Restaurants (28) Bacha Coffee

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Cultivate Cafe

Escape Restaurant

Harry’s

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon Food & Wine Bar

Oud Restaurant

Peach Garden Quenino

Sanctuary Tearoom

Sarai Fine Thai

Santi’s Pizza & Produce

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua at UOB Plaza

Spizza

Tablescape

TANOKE

Tapas 24

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant T&Cs 🏨 Hotels (49) Copthorne King’s Hotel Connections^ Princess Terrace Cafe Tien Court^

Fairmont Singapore Asian Market Cafe Anti:dote Prego The Eight

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Food Capital Riverside Terrace SanSara The Lobby Lounge

JW Marriott South Beach Akira Back Beach Road Kitchen

M Hotel Singapore Cafe 2000 The Buffet Restaurant

Orchard Hotel Singapore Bar Intermezzo Hua Ting Restaurant^ The Orchard Cafe

Pan Pacific Orchard Florette* Mosella

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Blue Potato Crossroads Bar* Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Crossroads Cafe Crossroads Buffet Lobby Lounge Wan Hao

Sofitel City Centre 1864 Racines

St Regis Singapore The Tea Room Sophia Yan Ting The St. Regis Bar

Swissotel The Stamford SKAI Bar* SKAI Restaurant The Stamford Brasserie CLOVE

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Capitol Bistro. Bar. Patisserie Lobby Lounge The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Fullerton Singapore Town Restaurant

W Singapore Kitchen Table SKIRT WooBar

T&Cs *No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 20% off total bill

^No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 35% off total bill

Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the discount. Blackout dates apply, namely public holidays and eve of public holidays, plus special occasions like Valentine’s Day.

What I like about Love Dining is that it’s not 1-for-1, it’s 50% off. With 1-for-1, you only get the cheaper item free, and everything else you buy is at the regular price. With 50% off, you save on everything (except drinks)— appetisers, mains, desserts. No more feeling compelled to order a more expensive item because your partner did, and at more upscale restaurants, the savings can easily add up to S$100+ per visit.

For more on the Love Dining programme, refer to my detailed guide below.

Chillax

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy 1-for-1 drinks and special offers with Chillax at participating bars:

🍸 Participating Bars Bar Intermezzo

Botanico

The Dead Poets Society @ Chuan The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Riverhouse

Wildseed Bar

Sadly, the list of participating bars now looks very thin, and is a far cry from the pre-COVID days when dozens were offered.

Platinum Regional Golf Programme

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy complimentary green fees at more than 40 golf clubs in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Weekday visits require one paying guest (total two players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Weekend visits require two paying guests (total three players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Participating clubs in Singapore include Orchid Country Club, Sembawang Country Club, and Warren Golf & Country Club. A complete list can be found here.

Return guarantee benefit and purchase protection

Items purchased with a principal or supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge are eligible for Purchase Protection, Refund Protection and Extended Warranty Protection.

Return Protection: If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$1,000

If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$1,000 Purchase Protection: If an eligible item is stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will replace or repair it for up to S$10,000

If an eligible item is stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will replace or repair it for up to S$10,000 Extended Warranty Protection: Reimburses the cost of labour or parts to correct any damage to an appliance, and the residual value if it cannot be repaired, up to S$10,000

The full T&Cs of this policy can be found here.

Complimentary travel insurance

Accidental Death S$1M Medical Expenses S$1M Personal Liability N/A Others Trip Cancellation: S$10,000

Trip Postponement: S$10,000

Trip Curtailment: S$10,000

Trip Delay: S$400

Delayed Luggage: S$400

Lost Luggage: S$1,500 Policy Wording

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers will receive complimentary travel insurance coverage when they purchase air tickets with their card. This includes both commercial and award tickets, provided the taxes and surcharges are paid with the AMEX Platinum Charge.

The policy provides S$1M coverage for accidental death and medical expenses, as well as S$10,000 for trip cancellation, with travel inconvenience also covered.

However, there is no coverage for personal liability or rental car excess, so you will need to purchase separate insurance to cover that.

Fine Hotels & Resorts

The American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR) programme is a collection of more than 2,600 luxury hotels worldwide. Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy additional elite-like benefits, such as free breakfast and guaranteed late check-out.

Hotel bookings made through AMEX FHR enjoy the following benefits:

Daily breakfast for two guests

A room upgrade, subject to availability

12 p.m check-in, subject to availability

4 p.m check-out, guaranteed

Min. US$100 hotel credit per stay

Welcome amenity

Complimentary Wi-Fi

In addition to this, you can sometimes take advantage of 3rd, 4th or 5th night free offers through FHR. You can see the full list of available offers here.

AMEX FHR bookings price the same as the hotel’s best flexible rate. This may not necessarily be the absolute lowest possible, but you will have the added benefit of flexible cancellation, plus the aforementioned benefits.

It’s worth pointing out that FHR is just one of several “luxury agent” channels which offer these additional privileges. You can also book them through a platform like HoteLux, which theoretically has a membership fee, but is very easy to waive in practice.

A detailed guide to the FHR programme can be found below.

Tower Club

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers can access the Tower Club Singapore’s dining and fitness facilities.

Prior bookings are required, and can be made through the Platinum concierge. Do note that daily capacity limits apply, and all F&B expenditure will incur a 10% surcharge, on top of the usual GST and service charge.

AMEX Events

AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers can register for events in partnership with various lifestyle and F&B merchants.

These are available via the Amex Experiences app on a first-come-first-serve basis, and events over the years have included: SABON Next Generation Body Scrub, Montblanc Archive Roadshow, The Breitling Heritage Exhibition, Panerai Watches & Wonders, La Labo Scent Discovery Journey, Guerlain L’Art & La Matiere Fragrance Masterclass, Chopard Day of Happiness, and Moschino Spring Summer 2024.

These events are mostly free to attend (some require a nominal amount of MR points), and while I’m sure they’d appreciate it if you made a purchase, it’s not expected. You can generally expect light bites, champagne, and possibly a goody bag.

Marina Bay Sands Lifestyle Prestige Membership

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy a complimentary three-month Sands Lifestyle Prestige membership. To retain the status for an additional nine months, they must spend at least S$1,500

Sands Lifestyle Prestige members enjoy perks such as:

Up to 20% instant Resort Dollars at over 250 outlets

10% savings on hotel room rate

Preferential earning of up to 10% instant Resort Dollars at selected restaurants

$4 Resort Dollar parking (with same-day spend)

Complimentary tickets to Marina Bay Sands attractions (up to two tickets per day per attraction, capped at two per month) Digital Light Canvas Sampan rides SkyPark Observation Deck

1-for-1 ArtScience Museum exhibition tickets (up to four tickets per month)

Paragon Club Prestige Tier

Principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoy a six-month Paragon Club Prestige membership.

Key benefits include access to the Paragon Club lounge, which features a meeting room for private discussions, as well as the ability to redeem two hours of parking with 10 points. Members also receive invitations to closed-door events like tastings.

Complimentary AMEX Platinum Reserve

Historically, AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers enjoyed a perpetual fee waiver for the AMEX Platinum Reserve, which came with additional perks such as:

A 1-night stay at selected Fraser Hospitality properties worldwide (reduced from 2 nights)

2x complimentary bottles of wine from Grand Cru (no purchase required)

1x complimentary bottle of wine from Napoleon (no purchase required)

S$150/S$190 nett stays at Hotel Fort Canning, M Social, Rendezvous Hotel and Outpost Hotel under the Near Away staycation programme

However, the fee waiver no longer applies to anyone approved for an AMEX Platinum Charge from 1 November 2022 onwards. Those who were approved prior to this date will continue to enjoy the benefit so long as they hold the AMEX Platinum Charge.

AMEX Offers

AMEX Offers are targeted deals pushed to AMEX cardholders, which can range from small savings like getting a few dollars back on contactless transactions, to much more substantial offers like S$790 worth of hotel credits at Four Seasons, Hilton, IHG, Marriott and other major chains. They can also take the form of bonus miles promotions, like a bonus 2 mpd on Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Some of the better offers we’ve seen recently include:

AMEX Offers can result in excellent savings, but they’re not a unique feature of the AMEX Platinum Charge. You can enjoy them with any AMEX card.

Platinum Anxiety

I’ve listed this as a feature, because it really is!

Platinum Anxiety is the term I’ve coined to describe the persistent nagging feeling that one might not be getting their money’s worth from a S$1,744 credit card.

It’s an understandable concern, because after all, S$1,744 is a lot of money — the most that American Express charges for a Platinum card anywhere in the world. Platinum Anxiety is why I decided not to renew my card in October 2025. As I wrote at the time:

Of course, Platinum Anxiety exists with any expensive card. I’m sure there’s Beyond Anxiety, Reserve Anxiety, Insignia Anxiety, heck, probably even Centurion Anxiety. But Platinum Anxiety is particularly vexing, because the value you get from the AMEX Platinum Charge is, to a large degree, within your control. This is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, there are some min-maxers out there who really squeeze every cent of value from their AMEX Platinum Charge, and then some (you should see the claw machine reports around Christmas). On the other, the typical cardholder may not have the time nor inclination to do so. And as they read the stories of the min-maxers, or stare at the growing mountain of unused vouchers and soon-to-expire credits, they start to wonder: am I getting the short end of the stick? Should I be calling up customer service and negotiating for a better renewal offer, or doing wine runs to collect all my complimentary bottles, or monitoring the Amex Experiences app for free events, or scheduling spa treatments to use the vouchers, or polishing my claw machine skills, etc. etc.

I mean, if you have the time and energy to min-max this by claiming every voucher, spending every credit, using the lounge a ton of times and signing up for every free event, then the AMEX Platinum Charge can be phenomenal value (especially with the first year’s welcome bonus included)

But otherwise, if you’re the sort who constantly frets that they’re not getting enough bang for their buck, then this card could very well be a further source of stress.

Summary Review: AMEX Platinum Charge

Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☐ Take It

☑ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It



Is the AMEX Platinum Charge worth the S$1,744 annual fee?

It can be. With the first year’s welcome offer, S$800 airline, overseas dining and wine credits, six couple meals, free hotel night, and lounge access, there’s certainly enough to cover the annual fee, and then some.

But before taking the plunge, here’s what you need to ask yourself: am I willing to commit to the kind of attention and micromanagement this card requires? To track credits, book meals, register for events, redeem vouchers and juggle all the other minutiae that make this card worthwhile? Because, to put it mildly, the AMEX Platinum Charge is not a card that rewards passivity.

So that’s my review of the AMEX Platinum Charge. What do you think?