What are the perks of a World Elite Mastercard?

World Elite may no longer be the highest tier in the Mastercard hierarchy, following the launch of World Legend, but it’s the highest tier that most people can realistically aspire towards.
While each card issuer offers its own customisation and features, there is a core set of benefits common to all World Elite Mastercards, including hotel and rental car elite status, complimentary data roaming, and travel insurance.
In this post, I’ll walk through the key benefits available to World Elite Mastercard cardmembers.
Which Mastercards belong to World Elite?
For context, Mastercard offers six tiers of cards in Singapore — or technically five, since World Legend has yet to officially launch (the HSBC Prive Card should be upgraded to World Legend by the end of 2026).
|💳 Mastercard Tiers
|Tier
|Examples
|Standard
|
|Platinum
|
|World
|
|World Select
|World Elite
|
|World Legend
|
By my count, there are currently 10 World Elite credit or debit cards in Singapore.
|💳 World Elite Mastercards
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|S$651.82
|Income ≥S$120K
|Citi Private Client Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|AUM ≥S$1.5M
|Citi ULTIMA Card
Apply
|S$4,238
|Income ≥S$500K
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|S$1,294.92
|Unknown
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
|N/A*
|AUM ≥S$200K
|HSBC Prive Card
Apply
|S$5,327.92
|AUM ≥US$2M
|OCBC PPC World Elite Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|AUM ≥S$1.5M
|OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|AUM ≥S$350K
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|S$1,635
|Income ≥S$200K^
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
Apply
|S$599
|Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
|*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50
^Priority Banking or Priority Private customers can qualify through AUM instead
To get a World Elite Mastercard, you will either need to earn at least S$120,000 a year, or have a minimum of a priority banking relationship.
The World Elite Mastercards with the lowest entry criteria are the Citi Prestige, with a minimum income of “only” S$120,000, or the HSBC Premier Mastercard, with a minimum AUM of “only” S$200,000. I’ll let you decide which is easier to achieve!
What benefits does a World Elite Mastercard offer?
Avis President’s Club
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardholders are eligible for an instant upgrade to Avis President’s Club, which includes:
- Priority service and priority reservation
- Single upgrade (guaranteed at airports and railway stations, subject to availability at other locations)
- Double upgrade upon availability on weekends
- Free additional driver
Do note that benefits vary by location, so the treatment you receive as a President’s Club member in Europe may be different from the USA.
Even though Avis President’s Club is marketed as “by invitation only”, you might want to moderate your expectations as Avis has been very liberal with the invitations. Based on my experiences so far, recognition has gone from excellent (served immediately, upgraded to a luxury vehicle) to non-existent (“what’s President’s Club?”).
Brilliant by Langham Ruby status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Brilliant by Langham Ruby status.
This is valid for a 12-month period, during which members must earn at least 720,000 status points (equivalent to US$24,000 spending) to retain their status for a further year.
Ruby status may be the highest tier in the programme, but the benefits are rather weak. There is no free breakfast, and room upgrades require vouchers, which imply limits. However, you do enjoy guaranteed 4 p.m check-out, so that’s something.
Langham has a relatively tiny footprint worldwide, with just over 30 properties — most of which are in China. Instead of trying to maintain elite status here, it might be a better idea to book rooms through American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts or Virtuoso on the occasions you stay. This would offer even better benefits, including complimentary breakfast and a US$100 hotel credit.
Mastercard offering instant Brilliant by Langham elite status
Complimentary golf games
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers enjoy complimentary green fees at Sentosa Golf Club, Warren Golf & Country Club, and Sembawang Country Club, as well as various clubs in Southeast Asia and worldwide.
A limited number of sessions can be booked each month on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each cardholder is allowed to enjoy this benefit up to four times per calendar year.
Complimentary purchase protection
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers who purchase items with their cards enjoy complimentary purchase protection. This covers accidental damage or theft within 180 days of purchase of up to US$3,000 per claim, and US$20,000 per 12-month period.
In addition to this, they also receive e-commerce purchase protection against undelivered or nonfunctioning items, capped at US$1,000 per year.
Complimentary travel insurance
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers enjoy complimentary travel insurance when they:
- pay for their air tickets with their card, or
- redeem an award ticket with miles and use the card to cover taxes and surcharges
This offers coverage for overseas medical expenses, emergency medical evacuation, personal liability and travel inconvenience. The policy wording can be found here.
- Overseas medical expenses: US$500,000
- Emergency medical evacuation: US$500,000
- Personal liability: US$500,000
- Trip cancellation, curtailment or postponement: US$7,500
- Loss of personal baggage: US$3,000
- Trip delay: US$500
- Baggage delay: US$500
Coverage is also available for the cardholder’s spouse, children and domestic helper, with reduced limits.
FlexiRoam eSIM
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardholders enjoy a complimentary 3GB data package from FlexiRoam, valid for 15 days in 150+ countries worldwide.
Cardholders will need to download the FlexiRoam app and create an account. A maximum of one redemption per calendar year per eligible card is allowed. In other words, if you have multiple cards, you can redeem multiple packages.
You have until the end of the current calendar year to activate your free data plan, upon which the validity period. In other words, you can redeem the free plan now and activate it later — a useful tactic if you don’t plan to renew your Mastercard beyond the end of its current membership year.
Guide: Mastercard’s free FlexiRoam global data roaming benefit
GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status.
This is valid until the end of the year after you apply for the upgrade, which means that status upgraded in 2026 will be valid until 31 December 2027. Members must stay with at least three brands, or complete 30 nights, or spend US$15,000 to retain their status for a further year.
Titanium is the highest (published) tier of the GHA DISCOVERY programme.
|🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
|Gold
|Platinum
|Titanium
|Earn D$
|5%
|6%
|7%
|D$ Validity
|18 mo.
|24 mo.
|24 mo.
|Room Upgrade
|–
|Single*
|Double*
|Early Check-in
|–
|–
|From 11 a.m*
|Late Check-out
|–
|Till 3 p.m*
|Till 4 p.m*
|Welcome Amenity
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Share Status
|–
|–
|Yes#
|Breakfast
|–
|–
|Yes^
|*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only
While room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out are subject to availability, breakfast is a guaranteed perk for Titaniums at selected brands including Capella, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.
Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum with Mastercard
HoteLux Elite Plus membership
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers enjoy a complimentary 1-year HoteLux Elite Plus membership.
This allows them to book luxury privilege rates such as Hyatt Prive, Mandarin Oriental Fan Club and Marriott STARS directly through the app.
|
|
The main advantage of HoteLux isn’t access to these rates, since almost any travel advisor can book them. Instead, it’s the convenience. Travel advisors are generally prohibited from offering these rates through OTA-style booking interfaces, which means you’ll have to call or email to make bookings — a horribly archaic process in this day and age.
Bookings made under luxury privileges rates enjoy additional benefits such as:
- Daily breakfast
- Up to US$100 hotel dining or spa credit per stay
- Room upgrade (subject to availability)
- Early check-in & late check-out (subject to availability)
- Welcome amenities
In other words, you receive all the perks of elite membership, without actually needing to have it. There are also third/fourth/fifth night free offers and bonus hotel credits from time to time, depending on the property.
Luxury privileges rates are priced the same as the hotel’s best flexible rate, and follow the same cancellation policy.
Even though these are technically third-party bookings, they are still eligible to enjoy elite benefits, and earn elite night credits and hotel points, where applicable.
Free HoteLux membership for World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders
I Prefer Titanium status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an upgrade to I Prefer Titanium status after completing one qualifying stay before 31 March 2027.
Once the stay is completed, status is valid for one year, during which members must earn at least 50,000 points (equivalent to US$3,333 spending) to retain their status for a further year.
Cardmembers will also receive an extra 25,000 points after completing their first booking. I Prefer reward nights start from 15,000 points, and members can also redeem points for cash certificates at a value of 1 point = 0.2 US cents (so 25,000 points would be worth US$50).
Titanium is the highest tier in the programme, but the perks aren’t great.
Titanium members do enjoy early check-in, late check-out, and enhanced room upgrades, but all these are subject to availability. Moreover, the same benefits are available to Gold and Silver, though presumably Titanium has higher priority.
There is no complimentary breakfast nor lounge access, and in any case I Prefer is not so much a chain as it is a marketing alliance. Therefore, there isn’t a lot of consistency or enforcement of I Prefer elite benefits.
MyMillennium Prestige status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to MyMillennium Prestige status.
This is valid for a 12-month period, during which members must earn 20 nights or spend US$1,250 on F&B to requalify for a further year.
Prestige is the highest tier in the MyMillennium programme.
The best perk that members enjoy is club lounge access. Room upgrades are also possible, though they are subject to availability, and capped at a club room (suites are explicitly excluded).
ONYX Rewards Platinum status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to ONYX Rewards Platinum status.
This is valid for a 12-month period, during which members must complete 10 stays or 40 nights to requalify for a further year.
Platinum is the highest tier of the ONYX Rewards programme.
|Sapphire
|Gold
|Platinum
|Birthday Points
|500
|750
|1,000
|Wi-Fi
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Member’s Rates
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Spa Discount
|10%
|15%
|20%
|Dining Discount
|10%
|15%
|20%
|Prego Discount
|10%
|15%
|30%
|Points Earning
(per US$1)
|11
|12.5
|15
|Points Expiry
|12 mo.
|24 mo.
|24 mo.
|12 p.m check-in
|✓
|✓
|✓
|2 p.m check-out
|✓
|✓
|Room upgrade
|✓
|✓
|Private check-in and check-out
|✓
|✓
|Welcome Amenities
|✓
|✓
|Executive Lounge
|✓
|Gift Gold Status
|✓
|24 hour check-in and check-out
|✓
Platinum members enjoy early check-in, late check-out and a one-category room upgrade, though all these benefits are subject to availability.
For what it’s worth, they do receive guaranteed club lounge access at Amari Johor Bahru, Club Siraa at Amari Bangkok, Club Napha at Amari Pattaya, Coral Lounge at Amari Phuket, Club Tiffin at Amari SPICE Penang, Club Nava at Amari Vientiane, and Club Pahana at Amari Colombo.
The benefit that has the most potential to be useful is the 24-hours check-in/check-out, available for Platinum members only. This is basically the Your24 perk offered to Marriott Ambassador Elites, where guests can request a specific check-in time for an upcoming stay, and check-out 24 hours later. Requests are subject to approval, but if everything works out, this can save you from having to book an extra hotel night on trips where you arrive and leave at odd timings.
Swiss-Belexecutive Platinum Connoisseur status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Swiss-Belexecutive Platinum Connoisseur status.
This is valid for a 12-month period, during which members must stay 50 nights to requalify for another year.
Platinum is the highest tier in the Swiss-Belexecutive programme, and members enjoy guaranteed late check-out and room upgrades, together with club lounge access for themselves and a guest.
Wyndham Diamond Status
|Details
World Elite Mastercard cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Wyndham Diamond status.
This is valid for a 12-month period, during which members must complete 40 qualifying nights to requalify for a further year.
Diamond is the highest tier in the Wyndham Rewards programme.
Diamond members enjoy space-available suite upgrades and a welcome amenity, but not free breakfast. Also, most of the brands under the Wyndham umbrella are mid to low-end, so suite upgrades might not mean a whole lot.
Unfortunately, it is no longer possible to match Wyndham Platinum/Diamond to Caesars Rewards status, unless you have earned your Wyndham status by staying the necessary number of nights. This used to be a great way of getting additional benefits when visiting casino towns like Las Vegas, including free parking and waived resort fees.
Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status
How does this compare to Visa Infinite?
Visa’s equivalent of World Elite Mastercard is the Visa Infinite.
While World Elite Mastercard historically offered significantly better benefits than Visa Infinite, that gap has been closing, and there’s a strong case to hold one of each to enjoy the best of both worlds.
Refer to the article below for more details.
Conclusion
A World Elite Mastercard packs a surprising number of perks, including hotel and rental car elite status, complimentary data roaming, golfing and travel insurance benefits.
The main drawback is that a World Elite Mastercard is relatively more difficult to obtain than a Visa Infinite, requiring you to earn a high income or have a priority banking relationship. But assuming that’s not a barrier, then I’d say it’s a more compelling offering than Visa Infinite.
Any other World Elite benefits worth highlighting?
Great read! I think there’s a small typo on the first line though, believe it’s Visa’s equivalent not Mastercard’s?
no- world elite is mastercard’s equivalent of a visa infinite
Hey Aaron, thanks for this! I think there’s a typo on the first sentence though, I think it should be Visa’s equivalent not Mastercard’s equivalent 🙂
Caesar’s status match no longer works for matched Wyndham Diamond. Must be earned thr regular way.
for the travel insurance, will there be any issues if I use amaze linked citi prestige to buy ticket? tks
https://specials.priceless.com/en-ap/cardhome/World_Elite%E2%84%A2_Mastercard%C2%AE?issuerId=201808088888&productId=201812140006
This website is helpful for the world elite benefit.
how to see the list of restaurants or how to make booking for those restaurants?
The Flexiroam benefit while good, doesn’t seem to always work. For myself it didn’t work for me when I was in Seoul. Some members in the citiprestige telegram group also reported that it doesn’t always work in certain countries.
there is a Citi prestige telegram grp???
An article for the visa infinite would be nice
Does mastercard world elite have complimentary airport lounge access?
Hi Aaron, thanks a lot for this info, was looking how to get more benefit from my new Citi Prestige (thanks for all the info on that too). Just wanted to check if you knew – for the hotel perks, will you still get them if you book through the Citi Prestige Concierge (to get the 4th night free benefit)? Since the hotel status comes from the card anyway. For my upcoming trip to London, getting early check-in will be absolutely crucial to me given my schedule.
Thanks for your article.
Which card would you recommend for the Mastercard elite to use alongside general spending for higher earn rate ? Earning above $500k per annum. I am currently using lady’s solitaire for 4mpd on hotel & dining transactions, citi premier for general spending and earn rate(which is horrible).
use specialized cards not all those high elite cards for show-off because the real earning rate crown from specialized cards. search specialized cards in this site
Hi Aaron,
Do the elite status with the various hotel chains, as well as the HotelLux membership, renew yearly as long as you hold on to the World Elite Mastercard cardholder and renewed annually? Or are the elite status with the hotel chains only valid for the first year of enrolment?
first year, after which you requalify normally
Must you use the world master elite card to make booking to enjoy the privileges?
Unable to sign up for Avis President’s Club. It keeps showing “sorry, that combination of details is invalid on this site” error
For the Mastercard Elite travel insurance, the provider is AIG. Recently, a family member was unable to travel due to a serious illness. We submitted all the required documents, including the doctor’s memo, referral letter, specialist report, and hospital discharge summary. However, AIG still tried to deny the claim by requesting additional information, such as the past one-year medical records from our GP and a special questionnaire made by AIG for the GP to complete. It feels like they are using technicalities to avoid approving the trip cancellation claim. So, be cautious — the travel insurance from AIG may not… Read more »