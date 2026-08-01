World of Hyatt offering 2X points on Asia Pacific dining

World of Hyatt has launched a new promotion that offers members 2X points for dining across Asia Pacific over the next two months.

A minimum spend of US$10 is required to earn points, and members can earn up to 30,000 bonus points across more than 850 Hyatt dining venues in Singapore and the wider region.

Depending on the restaurant you’re dining at, this promotion can also be stacked with additional rewards, such as bonus miles from Kris+, or statement credits from the ongoing AMEX Offers.

World of Hyatt offering 2X points for Asia Pacific dining

From 1 August to 30 September 2026, World of Hyatt members will earn 2X points on eligible food and beverage spending at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts across Asia Pacific.

The key thing to be aware of is that only non-stay dining transactions are eligible for the bonus. Of course, you can enjoy the offer even if you’re an in-house guest, so long as you make payment directly at the outlet, instead of charging the bill to your room.

Here are the rest of the details:

Offer is valid for both dine-in and takeaway

and A minimum spend of US$10 or its local equivalent is required

or its local equivalent is required A maximum of 30,000 bonus points can be earned, equivalent to US$6,000 of spending

can be earned, equivalent to Bonus points will be posted within 2-3 weeks

Registration is not required

Alcoholic beverages will only earn points in Australia, New Zealand, China and Japan. You won’t be able to earn points for alcohol in Singapore, which is odd, given that Hilton and Marriott have no such restrictions.

Which venues are participating?

More than 850 Hyatt dining venues are participating across the following countries.

🇦🇺 Australia

🇰🇭 Cambodia

🇨🇳 China

🇬🇺 Guam

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇾 Malaysia 🇲🇻 Maldives

🇳🇵 Nepal

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

In Singapore, this offer can be enjoyed at the following hotels and dining venues.

Hotel Restaurants 10| Scotts

Le Pristine

Oasis

Pete’s Place 5 on 25

665°F

Alley on 25

Mr Stork

Unfortunately, The Standard Singapore — which joined World of Hyatt in May 2025 — is not participating. Kaya is one of the most innovative restaurants I’ve visited in a long while, and it would have been fantastic to see them included.

The full list of participating venues can be found here.

How many points will you earn?

Here’s how many points you can expect to earn from this promotion, depending on your tier:

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1 Tier Base Bonus Total Member Member 5 5

10 Discoverist Discoverist 5

Elite: +0.5

5 10.5 Explorist Explorist 5

Elite: +1

5 11 Globalist Globalist 5

Elite: +1.5

5 11.5

World of Hyatt members normally earn 5 points per US$1 on F&B, which will be doubled to 10 points per US$1 for the duration of the promotion.

Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist members will earn their usual elite bonuses as well, for overall earn rates of 10.5, 11 and 11.5 points per US$1 respectively.

Base points earned on qualifying purchases at eligible restaurant and spa outlets count toward earning tier status, including Lifetime Globalist status. However, any bonus points will not.

Further stacking with Kris+

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get 500 KrisPay miles (S$5) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Grand Hyatt Singapore and Andaz Singapore both participate in Kris+, which allows you to stack the bonus points with additional bonus miles of up to 6 mpd.

Hotel Restaurants Earn Rate 10| Scotts

Le Pristine

Oasis

Pete’s Place 6 mpd 5 on 25

665°F

Alley on 25

Mr Stork 5 mpd

What’s more, you can earn further credit card miles of up to 4 mpd by paying with the right card.

🍽️ Best Cards for Kris+

(Dining MCCs)

Card Earn Rate Remarks HSBC Revolution

Apply 4 mpd Excludes MCC 5814, 5499. Max. S$1K per c. month



Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min. S$500, max. S$1K per c. month UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd

Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category UOB Preferred Visa

Apply UOB Preferred Visa 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month

I’m not completely sure whether these dining venues will code as restaurants or hotels when paid through Kris+, though my instinct is the former. When in doubt, check the MCC before paying.

Stacking with AMEX Offers

Earlier this year, American Express launched a series of AMEX Offers for several hotel chains including World of Hyatt.

Registered cardholders will enjoy a S$60 statement credit with a minimum spend of S$300 across one or more participating venues. Your spending can be split across multiple transactions; all that matters is the cumulative amount.

This offer applies to spending made by 31 October 2026, and the full list of participating venues can be found here (there’s a lot of overlap between this list and the dining promotion).

While dining venues are not specifically mentioned in this document, members of the Telegram community have confirmed that non-stay dining expenditure triggers the credits.

Conclusion

World of Hyatt is offering 2X points on dining across Asia Pacific between now and 30 September 2026. No registration is necessary; simply provide your membership number when paying the bill, and remember to pay directly at the venue, instead of charging it to your room.

Personally, I would have preferred to see a dining discount, like what Hilton and IHG have done, instead of bonus points, but I’ll take what I can get.