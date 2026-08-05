Kris+ Weekly Streaks: Earn up to 1,500 bonus miles for August 2026

Kris+ has launched a new Weekly Streaks Challenge, which awards up to 1,500 bonus miles to users who spend at least S$100 each week for the month of August 2026, at any Kris+ partner.

This offers a boost of up to 3.75 mpd over existing partner earn rates and credit card rewards — and you don’t even have to leave home to participate, because KrisShop and Pelago payments are also eligible, as are in-app voucher purchases. There’s no participant cap, so meet the criteria, and the reward is yours.

We last saw a promotion like this back in April, and while the minimum spend is the same, the reward for shorter streaks has been enhanced, making even partial completion more lucrative.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Earn up to 1,500 miles with Kris+ Weekly Streaks

From 4-31 August 2026, registered users who spend at least S$100 on Kris+ each week will earn up to 1,500 bonus miles, as highlighted in the table below.

Highest Qualifying Streak Bonus Miles 2 weeks 400 3 weeks 800 4 weeks 1,500 Note: The amounts shown in this table are not cumulative; i.e. the maximum reward that can be received is 1,500 bonus miles

The minimum spend can be made across one or more transactions, so you could spend S$40 at Merchant A and S$60 at Merchant B within the same week to qualify for that week.

The four weeks for this Challenge run from Tuesday to Monday, as defined below:

Week 1: 4 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 10 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours

4 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 10 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours Week 2: 11 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 17 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours

11 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 17 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours Week 3: 18 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 24 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours

18 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 24 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours Week 4: 25 Aug (Tue), 0000 hours to 31 Aug (Mon), 2359 hours

*Note: There are typos in the dates shown on the Kris+ landing page. I’ve corrected them above

You will earn miles based on your longest consecutive week streak, on top of regular partner earn rates and credit card rewards.

Eligible Kris+ payments include transactions made at any Kris+ partner, including KrisShop, Pelago and CDG Zig. You can also purchase voucher deals from the app and utilise them after the Challenge period has ended, subject to the voucher’s validity period.

However, any payments made in Australia will not count towards the Singapore challenge, and vice versa.

How to register

To register for Kris+ Weekly Streaks, look for the banner on the Kris+ homepage, or find it under the Challenges section of the app.

Tap the enrol button, and then on the second screen, tap Start Now to complete your registration.

There is no cap on the maximum number of registrations.

Kris+ will also include spending that took place before registration, provided you register by 31 August 2026, 2359 hours.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The bonus miles earned under this Challenge will be credited within 14 days after the end of the promotion period, i.e. by 14 September 2026.

How this compares to April’s challenge

The last time we saw a Kris+ Weekly Streak was in April 2026.

Highest Qualifying Streak April 2026 August 2026 2 weeks 250 400 3 weeks 750 800 4 weeks 1,500 1,500

Compared to the previous challenge, the maximum reward is unchanged at 1,500 miles. However, what has changed — for the better — are the rewards for a 2- and 3-week streak.

In April, completing a 2- and 3-week streak earned 250 and 750 miles respectively. That has now been increased to 400 and 800 miles respectively. What that means is that the effective boost to earn rates has gone from 1.25 mpd to 2 mpd (2 weeks) and 2.5 mpd to 2.67 mpd (3 weeks).

So even if you end up missing a week or two, you can still earn a decent reward, and there’s no reason not to register.

Earning miles via Kris+

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:

Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR) Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use with Kris+?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details.

As a reminder, all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

The Kris+ Weekly Streaks challenge is back, offering users up to 1,500 bonus miles when they spend at least S$100 per week, for the next four weeks.

This includes the full slate of Singapore merchants on Kris+, including KrisShop, Pelago and CDG Zig. You can even purchase voucher deals in the app, if you’re lazy to head out.

The miles earned under this Challenge can be transferred to KrisFlyer within 21 days of crediting, and it’s a nice stacking opportunity on top of regular earn rates and credit card miles.