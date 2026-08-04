Earn up to 12 mpd on Pelago bookings for August 2026

Pelago joined Kris+ in October 2024, enabling users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles on attractions, activities, tours, eSIMs and transportation worldwide. The usual earn rate for Pelago bookings made through Kris+ is 3 mpd, but is regularly enhanced through monthly promotions.

This month’s offer is now live, and from now till 31 August 2026, all bookings will earn 8 mpd. This is further stackable with credit card miles of up to 4 mpd, for an overall earn rate of up to 12 mpd.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get 500 KrisPay miles (S$5) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering 8 mpd on Pelago bookings

From 3-31 August 2026, all Pelago bookings made via the Kris+ app will earn a bonus 8 mpd, on top of credit card miles.

While the booking must be made during this period, the experience can be for any future date. Therefore, you can make your bookings now to lock in the earn rate, but remember: from 1 August 2025, Kris+ no longer offers instant miles crediting for Pelago bookings. Instead, miles will be credited one day after the activity is completed, so you won’t be able to use this as a quick way of topping up a KrisFlyer account.

To make Pelago bookings via Kris+, update your app to the latest version, then look for the Pelago icon at the top of the screen. This will send you to the Pelago website, where you’ll select your activity and make payment through the Kris+ app.

The bonus rate is applicable to anything you can find on Pelago, whether it’s tours, attraction tickets, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, train tickets and more.

Here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

🎟️ Pelago Bookings Via… Kris+ Website or Mobile App Earn Rate 8 mpd # 3 mpd

Maximum Per Booking None ^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes Yes (PNR discount only) Yes HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website only)*

^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day

*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or

#Promotional rate that changes every month^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack . Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track

You generally can’t use promo codes when booking via Kris+ — with one exception. Since February 2026, it’s been possible to stack Singapore Airlines and Scoot’s PNR discounts with the Kris+ bonus miles. At the time of booking, simply select the Promo code button and enter your last name and booking reference for the 7% (SIA) or 20% (Scoot) discount to be reflected accordingly.

Remember, the PNR discount is only valid for activities in the country you are travelling to. For more on how it works, refer to the article below.

It’s worth noting that if you make your booking through the Pelago app or website, you can use the code AUGPLUS6 for a bonus 6 mpd, with a minimum spend of S$80. This increases the overall earn rate to as much as 9 mpd, and might be the better option.

How does this compare to previous months?

Here’s a summary of the Kris+ x Pelago promotions we’ve seen over the last 12 months, so you have an idea of how this month’s promotion measures up. All rates shown are before credit card miles.

There are also limited-time promotions which pop up occasionally, like a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal of 10 mpd.

Remember to transfer your miles!

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse! Alternatively, you can activate the new Kris+ auto-transfer feature, which ensures that any miles earned are automatically transferred to your KrisFlyer account.

This can be found by tapping on Wallet >Transfer to KrisFlyer. Tap the button, and any KrisPay miles earned through Kris+ will be automatically transferred to KrisFlyer, removing the possibility of forgetting.

HeyMax alternative

Get 200 Max Miles when you sign up for a HeyMax account and complete one transaction Sign up here



If you’re not insistent on exclusively earning KrisFlyer miles, the HeyMax alternative is worth exploring too.

HeyMax is currently offering 2-6 Max Miles per S$1 for Pelago website bookings, which can be stacked with the regular 3 KrisFlyer miles per S$1 and up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

The catch, if you want to call it that, is that Max Miles cannot be converted into KrisFlyer miles. Indirect conversions via yuu Rewards Club are possible, but the rate is not very attractive under normal circumstances.

But I really see this as a feature, not a bug, since HeyMax offers 20 transfer partners, most of which offer 1:1 conversions without any fees. Why settle for KrisFlyer?

✅ HeyMax Transfer Partners

All 1:1 unless otherwise stated ✈️ Airlines AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2)

Air Arabia Rewards

Air Astana Nomad Club

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Ethiopian ShebaMiles

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands GarudaMiles

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank

PAL Mabuhay Miles

Qatar Privilege Club

SAS EuroBonus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

Vietjet Air SkyJoy (1:1.1)

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Xiamen Egret Miles 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless (3:2)

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5)

Luxury Escapes (1:3) Radisson Rewards (1:4)

Shangri-La Circle (5:1)

Wyndham Rewards

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 3 mpd No cap





Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

Kris+ has unveiled its latest offer for Pelago bookings, which offers 8 mpd until 31 August 2026. This is further stackable with credit card miles of up to 4 mpd for a total earn rate of up to 12 mpd.

Remember: the actual experience can take place later, so if there’s something that interests you, consider locking it in now to secure the miles.