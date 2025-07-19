In April 2022, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer launched a two-way conversion partnership with NTUC LinkPoints, replacing its previous supermarket collaboration with Dairy Farm Group’s TapForMore (though that tie-up lives on, in a way, through yuu Rewards Club).

This partnership effectively allows KrisFlyer members to earn extra miles at any LinkPoints merchant, such as NTUC FairPrice, Unity Pharmacy and Caltex, among others.

Unfortunately, the conversion rate has now been devalued, making transfers in either direction highly unattractive.

LinkPoints devalues conversions to KrisFlyer miles

For context, LinkPoints previously offered conversions to KrisFlyer miles at the following rates.

LinkPoints to KrisFlyer (Old) LinkPoints KrisFlyer Miles Cost Per Mile 100 50 2 cents 200 100 1,000 500 2,000 1070 1.87 cents 5,000 2,680

100 LinkPoints can be redeemed for a S$1 rebate, so conversions were equivalent to buying KrisFlyer miles at 1.87 cents for the larger denominations, and 2 cents for the smaller denominations.

However, LinkPoints has now removed the 2,000 and 5,000 LinkPoints conversion options, fixing the opportunity cost at 2 cents per mile regardless of denomination.

LinkPoints to KrisFlyer (New) LinkPoints KrisFlyer Miles Cost Per Mile 100 50 2 cents 200 100 1,000 500

Transfers from LinkPoints to KrisFlyer were already a marginal proposition at 1.87 cents each, though they might make sense if you needed an instant way of topping up a KrisFlyer account and had nowhere else to turn.

At 2 cents, it’s really a non-starter for me, unless you’re truly desperate. There are plenty of other ways to acquire KrisFlyer miles at a lower cost than this, such as CardUp bill payments or yuu Points conversions.

If it’s any consolation, there have been occasional transfer bonuses in the past— for example, in February 2024 a 25% bonus was offered, which reduced the cost per mile to 1.49 cents. Should such a deal re-emerge, it might be worth revisiting this topic.

Don’t transfer KrisFlyer miles to LinkPoints!

KrisFlyer Miles LinkPoints 3,000 1,770

Transferring KrisFlyer miles to LinkPoints doesn’t make sense, period.

The conversion rate is 3,000 miles to 1,770 LinkPoints, following a previous devaluation in April 2024 (before which it was 1,950 LinkPoints). This is equivalent to getting just 0.59 cents per mile.

Given that Singapore Airlines recently enhanced the value of spending miles on SIA and Scoot commercial tickets, Pelago bookings, KrisShop and Kris+ merchants to 1 cent each, it’s hard to see why anyone would settle for less.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Cash + Miles, KrisShop, Pelago, Kris+ 1¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





Even if you had some strange need to spend KrisFlyer miles at FairPrice, you might as well convert them to Kris+ and buy FairPrice Finest vouchers at 1 cent each. I’m not saying you should, but even that would be better than converting your miles to LinkPoints!

Conclusion

LinkPoints has devalued its conversions to KrisFlyer miles by removing the better-value 1.87 points :1 mile options in favour of a standardised 2 points : 1 mile.

Unless you really need an instant source of KrisFlyer miles (and can’t use Kris+ for whatever reason), this is paying above the odds and shouldn’t be on your radar. Instead, save your LinkPoints for spending within the NTUC and partner ecosystem, until a transfer bonus makes things more palatable.