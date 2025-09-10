KrisShop offering 20% off redemptions with KrisFlyer miles

KrisFlyer members can use their miles to pay for KrisShop purchases, but the standard redemption rate of 1 cent per mile offers relatively poor value (and keep in mind, it was even worse prior to 1 July 2025 at 0.8 cents!).

However, KrisShop occasionally increases the value of redemptions by discounting the miles required. From now till 30 September 2025, the miles requirement has been reduced by 20%, boosting the effective redemption value to 1.25 cents per mile.

While I still feel it’s a better idea to redeem award flights, this could be of interest to members with a small amount of expiring miles and no plans to travel.

KrisShop offering 20% off miles redemptions

From 9-30 September 2025, KrisShop customers can offset purchases at a rate of 80 KrisFlyer miles = S$1, a 20% discount from the usual 100 KrisFlyer miles = S$1. This boosts the value of each mile by 25%, from 1 cent to 1.25 cents.

This promotion applies to all items sitewide, with no brand exclusions and no minimum spend. The only exception is that e-gift cards cannot be redeemed with KrisFlyer miles.

At check-out, you can choose exactly how many miles to redeem, starting from a minimum of 1,000 and adjusting in increments as small as 1 mile.

As a reminder, only the miles portion is discounted; any cash portion remains at full price. KrisShop provides the following examples.

🛍️ Examples: KrisShop 20% off For the avoidance of doubt, during the Promotion Period, the relevant KrisFlyer miles redemption rate will be reduced by 20% from 100 KrisFlyer miles for approximately S$1 to 80 KrisFlyer miles for approximately S$1 spend for all eligible products, subject to minimum usage of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles per transaction. For illustration purposes: KrisFlyer Shopper A has completed a transaction on KrisShop.com with S$100 worth of eligible products (assuming no Shipping Charges are incurred for this transaction). KrisFlyer Shopper A paid $80 via cash payment (using valid credit and/or debit cards). KrisFlyer Shopper A will need to redeem 1,600 KrisFlyer miles for the remaining S$20 (being S$20 multiplied by 80 KrisFlyer miles).

KrisFlyer Shopper B plans to complete a transaction on KrisShop.com with S$100 worth of eligible products (assuming no Shipping Charges are incurred for this transaction). KrisFlyer Shopper B intends to pay $90 via cash payment (using valid credit and/or debit cards) and redeem KrisFlyer miles for the remaining purchase sum. KrisFlyer Shopper B will not be able to proceed with this transaction because this transaction fails to achieve the minimum usage of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles (the remaining S$10 multiplied by 80 = 800 KrisFlyer miles, which is less than the minimum usage requirement of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles per transaction).

Do note that any products purchased under this promotion cannot be returned or refunded. Only 1 to 1 product exchanges are allowed, subject to the KrisShop Platform and Sale Terms.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

How does this compare with other options?

With the current promotion, here’s how the value from using KrisFlyer miles on KrisShop compares with the other redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2-1.3¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

1¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

1¢ ✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

0.64¢

🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.89¢



Ends 31 Oct 25

0.71¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.86¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

0.66¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢



Ends 30 Sep 25

0.70¢

🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢



Ends 30 Sep 25

0.60¢

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.60¢



Ends 30 Sep 25

0.50¢

⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





As the table above shows, Singapore Airlines is running numerous promotions that boost the value of non-flight redemptions, as part of its KrisFlyer Paradise campaign.

At 1.25 cents per mile, this is one of the best values you can get for a non-flight redemption. Moreover, since miles can be redeemed in increments as small as one mile, it can be a surgical way of redeeming just the miles that are close to expiring.

That said, it still falls short of the value you’d typically get from redeeming an award flight, so that should always be your first choice option where possible.

Is the price realistic?

Of course, the 1.25 cents per mile valuation assumes the original retail price on KrisShop is realistic. To the extent that you can find the same item available elsewhere for less, then you’re getting less than 1.25 cents per mile.

For example, during a similar sale, a pair of Beats Studio Buds were listed on KrisShop with an original price of S$184.22 (S$200.80 after GST). After adjusting for the discount, the nett price became 16,119 miles (17,570 miles after GST).

This gives us a valuation of 1.14 cents per mile (S$184.22/16,119 miles or S$200.80/17,570 miles), but that only holds if the price on KrisShop is reflective of what you’d pay elsewhere.

In reality, that same pair of Beats can be bought on Amazon Singapore for S$159, which means your actual value is 0.90 cents per mile (S$159/17,570).

So be sure to comparison shop before pulling the trigger!

What card to use with KrisShop?

If you prefer to use cash rather than miles on KrisShop, purchases code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Reward Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

Conclusion

KrisShop is now offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions for all items sitewide, with a minimum redemption of just 1,000 miles required.

This covers anything you can find on the site, except for e-gift cards. While 1.25 cents per mile is lower than what you’d get with an award flight, it could be an option for redeeming a small number of soon-to-expire miles.

Do keep in mind that KrisShop prices can be inflated to begin with, so it’s crucial you do comparison shopping first. And of course, I’d much prefer you use those miles on a flight redemption, rather than on the ground.