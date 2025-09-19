PSA: The Citi Rewards Card’s strange expiry policy

Pop quiz: How long do you think the ThankYou Points earned on your Citi Rewards Card are valid for?

If you said “five years” and thought that was a silly question — after all, Citi says as much on their website (or at least they used to) — you’d be wrong.

You see, Citi has a very unusual policy when it comes to the Citi Rewards Card. Points aren’t valid for five years; they’re valid for up to five years, with a further three-month grace period at the end of that.

This quirk catches many people off guard, so read on and be informed!

The Citi Rewards Card’s expiry policy

If you have a Citi PremierMiles, Citi Prestige or Citi ULTIMA Card, you have little to be concerned about. The Citi Miles and ThankYou Points earned on these three cards never expire, so long as the card account remains open.

However, the Citi Rewards Card works differently. Inside the T&Cs, you’ll find this clause regarding points validity.

💳 Citi Rewards Card T&Cs 10. “Points Validity Period” means a period of 60 months for Eligible Cardholders by reference to which Points are calculated, but so that the first Points Validity Period shall commence on the date when the Eligible Cardholder is entitled to participate in the Program and expire at the end of 60 months thereafter and each subsequent Points Validity Period will commence on the expiry of the previous one.

A casual reading might lead to the conclusion that points are valid for 60 months, or five years, but that’s not the case at all. Let’s read on.

💳 Citi Rewards Card T&Cs 14. Points earned within a Points Validity Period must be used within that Points Validity Period and shall not be carried forward to subsequent Points Validity Periods. Any Points which are not used as at the last day of a Points Validity Period shall be available for use for a further 3 months, thereupon such unused Points shall be automatically cancelled and shall not thereafter be available for use by the Eligible Cardholder nor be reinstated.

In fact, there’s a 60-month “points validity period” that commences from the approval date. After the end of this 60-month period, there’s a further 3 month grace period, after which all the points earned in that initial 60-month period expire!

In other words:

ThankYou points earned on the Citi Rewards Card expire five years (plus a 3-month grace period) from card approval or renewal date, not from when the points are earned!

For example, if you were approved for a Citi Rewards Card on 15 October 2022.

All points earned between 15 October 2022 to 14 October 2027 will be valid till 14 January 2028 (60 months + 3 months grace)

will be valid till (60 months + 3 months grace) On 15 October 2027, a new validity period will begin

a new validity period will begin All points earned between 15 October 2027 to 14 October 2032 will be valid till 14 January 2033 (60 months + 3 months grace)

Date Event 15 October 2022 Validity Period 1 starts 14 October 2027 Validity Period 1 ends 15 October 2027 Validity Period 2 starts 14 January 2028 All points earned during Validity Period 1 expire 14 October 2032 Validity Period 2 ends 15 October 2032 Validity Period 3 starts 14 January 2033 All points earned during Validity Period 2 expire

The validity of ThankYou points earned on the Citi Rewards Card is therefore anywhere from 3 months to 63 months.

How do I check when my points expire?

In the past, it was possible to check the expiry of your ThankYou points via the Citi ThankYou Rewards portal.

Unfortunately, the portal was retired in February 2024, and Citi has yet to introduce similar functionality to its mobile app.

Instead, customers are advised to monitor their e-Statement, where they’ll be alerted to points expiring within the next three months.

Back when all Citi cards had a validity of five years, you could also derive the points expiry date by checking the expiry date of your card, then adding three months to it (since a new card would be issued every time a points validity period ended).

However, more recent reports say that newly-issued Citi cards have a validity of three years, so this is no longer a reliable way of doing things. Also, if your card has been replaced due to loss or fraudulent transactions, your revised card’s expiry year will be out of sync with the points validity cycle.

If you’ve forgotten your points validity cycle, my advice is to call up Citi (or use the Live Chat feature), get the expiry date, and set calendar reminders at five-year intervals. It’s a bit of work, but just a one-time exercise.

What to do with expiring ThankYou points?

If you’ve just learned that your Citi Rewards points are expiring sooner than you thought, here are your options for spending them.

Conversion to airline miles (via Citi)

Ideally, you should be converting as many of your ThankYou points to airline miles as possible. Citi has 10 airline partners and one hotel partner (but please, don’t transfer your points there as it’s terrible value), with transfers available at the following ratios.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(ThankYou Points: Partner) 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000

All transfers have a S$27.25 conversion fee.

Conversion to airline miles (via Kris+)

Given that transfers to mileage programmes are in blocks of 10,000 miles, it’s quite likely you’ll have some ThankYou points leftover.

Fortunately, ever since October 2021, Kris+ has offered ThankYou points to KrisFlyer miles conversions, with a smaller minimum block of 10,000 points = 3,400 miles

Bank Transfer Ratio 10,000 TYP: 3,400 miles

Transfers are instant and do not have conversion fees, but do note you’ll take a 15% haircut compared to using the Citibank transfer portal. For further details, refer to the post below.

Pay with Points

If you still have leftover expiring points, then your only remaining choice will be to cash out via Pay with Points, which offers a rate of 4,400 points = S$10. That’s very poor value, equivalent to 0.57 cents per mile, but it still beats nothing!

To do this, open your Citi mobile app, navigate to your points balance and select Pay with Points. You’ll then see a list of transactions that you can redeem with points.

What if my points expire?

If you allow your Citi ThankYou Points to expire by mistake, don’t give up. It might be possible to request a reinstatement.

Members of the MileChat have reported receiving a 100% reinstatement upon appeal, with a further three-month validity. I personally managed to get 43,000+ points reinstated as well in June 2025, so it doesn’t hurt to try. I’ve outlined the steps in the article below.

Do note that points reinstatement is an unofficial policy, and Citi could discontinue it at any time.

Standard Chartered does the same thing

If Citi’s expiry policy sounds oddly familiar, it might be because Standard Chartered has a similar expiry policy for 360° Rewards Points.

These points are valid for up to three years, and even worse- there’s no grace period. In an extreme example, whatever points the cardholder below earns on 31 December 2022 will expire on 1 January 2023!

For what it’s worth, 360° Rewards Points earned on the StanChart Beyond, Journey and Visa Infinite cards never expire.

Conclusion

ThankYou points earned on the Citi Rewards Card are valid for up to five years (plus a three-month grace period), not five years as you might otherwise think.

Annoyingly, Citi no longer has a portal for checking the expiry date, so you’ll need to call up customer service to ask, or else monitor your e-statement for a warning.

Don’t get caught out!