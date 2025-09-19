Good news: Wogi now sells eCapitaVouchers again

So I’m probably the last person to learn about this, but gift card platform Wogi is once again stocking eCapitaVouchers after a long period of unavailability.

While they’re not sold at a discount or anything, this is still great news for miles chasers, because eCapitaVouchers opens up plenty of opportunities like offline spend into online, circumventing MCC restrictions, splitting transactions over several cards and avoiding credit card surcharges.

Wogi restocks eCapitaVouchers

All purchases code as MCC 5947

Wogi is now selling eCapitaVouchers in denominations ranging from S$5 to S$250.

Upon purchase, you will receive a code that can be redeemed in the CapitaStar app. All codes add to a combined balance that can be used over multiple transactions in denominations of as little as S$0.01 (though there are still a handful of shops which only allow you to pay in whole number or S$5 denominations).

As a reminder, each CapitaStar account can store a maximum of S$1,000 at any time, but there is no limit to the amount that can be topped up. For example, you could purchase 8x S$250 vouchers, load the first four, redeem them in-store, then load the next four and redeem them again.

eCapitaVoucher balances are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

⚠️ Caveat: May not be instant I don’t know if it’s just me, but when I tried to buy a voucher, I got a message saying that my order had to be validated, which could take up to two working days. A suggested workaround is to buy a WOGIflex gift card, which basically gives you a Wogi balance that can be used to offset the cost of other vouchers that Wogi sells.

Why buy eCapitaVouchers?

I can think of several ways that buying eCapitaVouchers could come in useful for miles chasers.

Turn offline spend into online spend

Suppose you need to purchase an item in-store, but have already maxed out your bonus cap with the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature. However, you haven’t utilised your Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card yet.

In that case, buying eCapitaVouchers from Wogi lets you bring those two cards into play, effectively turning offline spend into online spend.

MCC converter

Not every merchant within a mall will be rewards-friendly. Some of them may have rewards-excluded MCCs (e.g. tuition centres), or may not be whitelisted for bonuses with any card (e.g. furniture stores, hairdressers).

But Wogi purchases code as MCC 5947, which is a whitelisted bonus category for several cards (see below). So buying eCapitaVouchers allows you to:

earn rewards at a merchant that would otherwise be rewards-ineligible, or

earn 4 mpd at a merchant that is otherwise not whitelisted (and avoid utilising the contactless bonus caps on the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa/Visa Signature)

Break up transactions

Buying eCapitaVouchers allows you to break up a large transaction into smaller amounts that stay within your cards’ bonus caps.

For example, maybe you want to buy a S$2,000 laptop, but that would burst the bonus cap on all the 4 mpd cards you have (and remember, any spending beyond the cap earns just 0.4 mpd).

You could buy S$2,000 worth of eCapitaVouchers from Wogi instead, split into S$1,000 for the Citi Rewards Card and S$1,000 for the DBS Woman’s World Card. Remember, you’re limited to loading a maximum of S$1,000 per account at a time, but there’s nothing stopping you from loading, redeeming, and loading again.

Avoid credit card surcharges

While they’re not supposed to do so, some merchants impose a surcharge for credit card transactions nonetheless.

Buying eCapitaVouchers from Wogi and redeeming them in-store helps you avoid the fee.

Why not buy eCapitaVouchers directly?

If you were to buy eCapitaVouchers directly from the CapitaStar app, the transaction would code as the rewards-ineligible MCC 6540, which defeats most of the purposes I mentioned above.

That said, Citi Mastercard cardholders can currently enjoy a bonus S$10 with every S$100 eCapitaVoucher they purchase via the CapitaStar app. This is capped at 500 redemptions per week, and 2x redemptions per cardholder for the entire promo period (which runs until 7 October 2025).

Again, you won’t earn any credit card points for the purchase, but it’s equivalent to getting a ~9% discount, so why not. In any case, there’s nothing stopping you from buying 2x S$100 vouchers here, and the rest from Wogi.

It’s worth noting that Giftano (MCC 5999) also stocks eCapitaVouchers, but charges an admin fee of S$5 per S$100 purchased.

What card should I use with Wogi?

All Wogi purchases code as MCC 5947 Card, Gift Novelty or Souvenir Shops (HeyMax says it’s MCC 5999, but I’ve tested it with both the Instarem (Mastercard) and DBS digibot (Visa) methods and both times it came out as 5947).

You can therefore use the following cards to maximise your miles.

Wogi transactions will also count towards minimum spend for the various sign-up bonuses offered by other cards.

Conclusion

Wogi is now stocking eCapitaVouchers once again, which is great news for miles chasers. Even if you prefer to shop online, there will still be times when you need to go down in person, whether to test a product or negotiate a better price.

There’s no discount on purchases, but it can still help you better optimise your card bonus caps, and earn 4 mpd on transactions which might not otherwise qualify.

(HT: PL)