What’s the best (and worst) value KrisFlyer redemption?

Which KrisFlyer redemption offers the best value for miles?
I’m sure many of you have thought about this question, and understandably so. It took a lot of time and effort to earn those miles. The last thing you want to do is burn them on a sub-optimal redemption!
The good news is that if you’ve decided to redeem your miles for a flight — and not on the ground for Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago — then half the battle’s won already. But where exactly should you go?
Well, a lot has changed since I last addressed this topic in May 2023. Singapore Airlines’ route network has evolved: Houston and Vancouver are gone, Brussels, Gatwick and Daxing have been added. And of course, there was the little matter of the 2025 KrisFlyer devaluation, which upended the entire award chart.
So I figured it was time to revisit this analysis, and see which destinations give you the most bang for your buck– and which you might want to avoid.
Methodology: How is best value defined?
This is the sort of question that can go down the rabbit hole very quickly if we don’t scope it properly, because KrisFlyer miles aren’t just for travel with Singapore Airlines– you can also redeem them on its Star Alliance partners, Garuda Indonesia, Malaysia Airlines, Scoot, and Virgin Australia.
But for simplicity’s sake, let’s assume we’re talking about travel with Singapore Airlines only, and value is defined according to this rule:
KrisFlyer miles ÷ Real-world miles
In other words, for every mile I fly in real life, how many KrisFlyer miles do I pay?
Then there’s just two pieces of data required:
- The mileage requirement for a one-way Saver award in Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class between Singapore and each Singapore Airlines destination
- The real-world distance between Singapore and each Singapore Airlines destination (plotted using GCmap, taking into account stopovers where necessary (e.g. Singapore to Cape Town is flown via Johannesburg)
Divide (1) by (2), and you have your answer. The lower the figure, the better the value.
|❓Why Saver prices?
|
It’s worth noting that Saver prices might be largely theoretical on certain routes. For example, First Saver awards don’t seem to be released for Auckland at the moment, regardless of status, and regular KrisFlyer members are unlikely to find First Saver awards for Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, Sydney and Tokyo Narita.
But I don’t see a way around this. Taking Advantage prices would be overstating the cost for routes where Saver awards are readily available, and using a mix of the two would get very messy, very fast.
Of course, this says nothing about monetary value. The lack of competition on certain routes can make the price per mile flown disproportionately expensive, and make award tickets better value than they’d appear based on distance alone.
However, cash fares can fluctuate based on many factors— and I’m not about to dig for them on every Singapore Airlines route. So the focus here isn’t on how much money each KrisFlyer mile saves you, but rather how many miles Singapore Airlines will fly you in the real world for each KrisFlyer mile redeemed.
Here’s the summary.
Economy Class
For Economy Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average 9.4 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown.
This is slightly better than 2023’s ratio of 9.9, reflecting the general decrease in Economy Saver award prices we saw during the 2025 devaluation.
|✈️ Economy Class Redemptions
|Destination
|Real-World Miles
|KrisFlyer Miles
|Ratio
|New York JFK (via FRA)
|10,245
|46,000
|4.49
|Los Angeles (via NRT)
|8,775
|44,000
|5.01
|Los Angeles (non-stop)
|8,770
|44,000
|5.02
|Cape Town (via JNB)
|6,171
|32,000
|5.19
|San Francisco
|8,446
|44,000
|5.21
|Seattle
|8,070
|44,000
|5.45
|Auckland
|5,225
|29,000
|5.55
|Christchurch
|5,221
|29,000
|5.55
|Istanbul
|5,393
|32,000
|5.93
|Johannesburg
|5,382
|32,000
|5.95
|Barcelona (via MXP)
|6,856
|44,000
|6.42
|Manchester
|6,810
|44,000
|6.46
|Barcelona (non-stop)
|6,776
|44,000
|6.49
|London Heathrow
|6,765
|44,000
|6.50
|London Gatwick
|6,758
|44,000
|6.51
|Paris
|6,666
|44,000
|6.60
|Brussels
|6,561
|44,000
|6.71
|Amsterdam
|6,534
|44,000
|6.73
|Milan
|6,408
|44,000
|6.87
|Zurich
|6,405
|44,000
|6.87
|Frankfurt
|6,389
|44,000
|6.89
|Sapporo
|3,681
|25,500
|6.93
|Munich
|6,251
|44,000
|7.04
|Rome
|6,248
|44,000
|7.04
|Copenhagen
|6,193
|44,000
|7.10
|Ahmedabad
|2,580
|19,000
|7.36
|Delhi
|2,579
|19,000
|7.37
|Beijing Capital
|2,780
|20,500
|7.37
|Sydney
|3,908
|29,000
|7.42
|Beijing Daxing
|2,740
|20,500
|7.48
|Brisbane
|3,816
|29,000
|7.60
|Tokyo (Narita)
|3,324
|25,500
|7.67
|Chengdu
|2,010
|15,500
|7.71
|Bali
|1,037
|8,000
|7.71
|Melbourne
|3,744
|29,000
|7.75
|Tokyo (Haneda)
|3,288
|25,500
|7.76
|Taipei
|1,996
|15,500
|7.77
|Mumbai
|2,435
|19,000
|7.80
|Chongqing
|1,958
|15,500
|7.92
|Nagoya
|3,127
|25,500
|8.15
|Xiamen
|1,853
|15,500
|8.36
|Osaka
|3,040
|25,500
|8.39
|Perth
|2,421
|20,500
|8.47
|Cebu
|1,505
|13,000
|8.64
|Adelaide
|3,351
|29,000
|8.65
|Kathmandu
|2,191
|19,000
|8.67
|Shanghai
|2,357
|20,500
|8.70
|Dubai
|3,633
|32,000
|8.81
|Manila
|1,474
|13,000
|8.82
|Seoul
|2,867
|25,500
|8.89
|Male
|2,113
|19,000
|8.99
|Busan
|2,827
|25,500
|9.02
|Fukuoka
|2,802
|25,500
|9.10
|Hyderabad
|2,053
|19,000
|9.25
|Cairns
|3,112
|29,000
|9.32
|Surabaya
|854
|8,000
|9.37
|Guangzhou
|1,639
|15,500
|9.46
|Hanoi
|1,371
|13,000
|9.48
|Cochin
|1,990
|19,000
|9.55
|Bengaluru
|1,975
|19,000
|9.62
|Shenzhen
|1,605
|15,500
|9.66
|Hong Kong
|1,587
|15,500
|9.77
|Darwin
|2,075
|20,500
|9.88
|Brunei
|795
|8,000
|10.06
|Chennai
|1,816
|19,000
|10.46
|Kolkata
|1,798
|19,000
|10.57
|Dhaka
|1,794
|19,000
|10.59
|Yangon
|1,195
|13,000
|10.88
|Colombo
|1,709
|19,000
|11.12
|Da Nang
|1,049
|13,000
|12.39
|Jakarta
|546
|8,000
|14.65
|Bangkok
|876
|13,000
|14.84
|Siem Reap
|828
|13,000
|15.70
|Phnom Penh
|703
|13,000
|18.49
|Ho Chi Minh City
|675
|13,000
|19.26
|Medan
|386
|8,000
|20.73
|Phuket
|607
|13,000
|21.42
|Penang
|373
|8,000
|21.45
|Kuala Lumpur
|184
|8,000
|43.48
The three best value redemptions are, unsurprisingly, some of Singapore Airlines’ longest routes (the 10% hike to Zone 10 awards during 2025’s devaluation was enough to kick Cape Town out of the top three):
- New York JFK (stopover in Frankfurt): 4.49 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Los Angeles (stopover in Tokyo Narita): 5.01 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Los Angeles (non-stop): 5.02 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
Singapore to New York JFK via Frankfurt is a whopping 10,245-mile odyssey, and while that’s a soul-crushing distance to be sitting in an Economy Class seat, at least you can comfort yourself with the knowledge that you’re paying a mere ~4 KrisFlyer miles for every real-world mile flown– the best value in the whole programme!
On the other extreme, short-haul destinations represent the worst value:
- Kuala Lumpur: 43.48 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Penang: 21.45 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Phuket: 21.42 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
Kuala Lumpur is particularly poor value, with members paying 46 KrisFlyer miles for every 1 real-world mile flown. That’s more than you’d pay for First Class to every destination except Jakarta!
Truth be told, there’s very little reason to redeem miles for short-haul Economy anyway, unless it’s a peak period where cash prices have gone crazy (and you might not even be able to get Saver awards in that case). You’d be much better off buying a cheap budget ticket, or perhaps redeeming miles for Scoot, which gives you more choices of dates and timings.
Premium Economy Class
For Premium Economy Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average 11.4 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown.
This is roughly a 5% increase from 2023’s figure of 10.8, and in line with the increase we saw during the 2025 devaluation.
|✈️ Premium Economy Class Redemptions
|Destination
|Miles
|KrisFlyer
|Ratio
|New York JFK (via FRA)
|10,245
|84,500
|8.25
|Cape Town (via JNB)
|6,171
|51,500
|8.35
|New York JFK (non-stop)
|9,537
|84,500
|8.86
|Newark
|9,534
|84,500
|8.86
|Los Angeles (via NRT)
|8,775
|79,000
|9.00
|Los Angeles (non-stop)
|8,770
|79,000
|9.01
|San Francisco
|8,446
|79,000
|9.35
|Istanbul
|5,393
|51,500
|9.55
|Johannesburg
|5,382
|51,500
|9.57
|Seattle
|8,070
|79,000
|9.79
|Auckland
|5,225
|53,500
|10.24
|Christchurch
|5,221
|53,500
|10.25
|Barcelona (via MXP)
|6,856
|74,500
|10.87
|Manchester
|6,810
|74,500
|10.94
|Barcelona (non-stop)
|6,776
|74,500
|10.99
|London Heathrow
|6,765
|74,500
|11.01
|London Gatwick
|6,758
|74,500
|11.02
|Paris
|6,666
|74,500
|11.18
|Brussels
|6,561
|74,500
|11.35
|Amsterdam
|6,534
|74,500
|11.40
|Milan
|6,408
|74,500
|11.63
|Zurich
|6,405
|74,500
|11.63
|Frankfurt
|6,389
|74,500
|11.66
|Tokyo (Narita)
|3,324
|39,500
|11.88
|Munich
|6,251
|74,500
|11.92
|Rome
|6,248
|74,500
|11.92
|Tokyo (Haneda)
|3,288
|39,500
|12.01
|Copenhagen
|6,193
|74,500
|12.03
|Beijing Capital
|2,780
|36,000
|12.95
|Sydney
|3,908
|53,500
|13.69
|Chengdu
|2,010
|28,000
|13.93
|Delhi
|2,579
|36,000
|13.96
|Melbourne
|3,744
|53,500
|14.29
|Mumbai
|2,435
|36,000
|14.78
|Shanghai
|2,357
|36,000
|15.27
|Hong Kong
|1,587
|28,000
|17.64
The three best value redemptions here are:
- New York JFK (stopover in Frankfurt): 8.25 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Cape Town (stopover in Johannesburg): 8.35 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- New York JFK (non-stop): 8.86 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile (it’s a dead heat with Newark)
Again, it’s the longest routes like New York (both JFK and Newark) that offer the best value. But what’s remarkable here is that Cape Town still keeps its position in the top three, despite the fact that Zone 10 was hit especially hard during the 2025 devaluation (a 20% increase, versus ~5% for all other zones).
The three worst redemptions are:
- Hong Kong: 17.64 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Shanghai: 15.27 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Mumbai: 14.78 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
These are the shortest routes where Premium Economy is offered, and if you really need that extra bit of comfort, you might be better off buying Economy and hoping the opportunity to buy an instant upgrade comes along.
Business Class
For Business Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average 21.8 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown. This is up from 20.9 in 2023.
|✈️ Business Class Redemptions
|Destination
|Miles
|KrisFlyer
|Ratio
|Cape Town (via JNB)
|6,171
|68,000
|11.02
|New York JFK (via FRA)
|10,245
|117,000
|11.42
|New York JFK (non-stop)
|9,537
|117,000
|12.27
|Newark
|9,534
|117,000
|12.27
|Istanbul
|5,393
|68,000
|12.61
|Johannesburg
|5,382
|68,000
|12.63
|Los Angeles (via NRT)
|8,775
|112,500
|12.82
|Los Angeles (non-stop)
|8,770
|112,500
|12.83
|San Francisco
|8,446
|112,500
|13.32
|Auckland
|5,225
|72,000
|13.78
|Christchurch
|5,221
|72,000
|13.79
|Seattle
|8,070
|112,500
|13.94
|Sapporo
|3,681
|54,500
|14.81
|Barcelona (via MXP)
|6,856
|108,500
|15.83
|Manchester
|6,810
|108,500
|15.93
|Barcelona (non-stop)
|6,776
|108,500
|16.01
|London Heathrow
|6,765
|108,500
|16.04
|London Gatwick
|6,758
|108,500
|16.06
|Beijing Capital
|2,780
|45,000
|16.19
|Paris
|6,666
|108,500
|16.28
|Tokyo (Narita)
|3,324
|54,500
|16.40
|Beijing Daxing
|2,740
|45,000
|16.42
|Brussels
|6,561
|108,500
|16.54
|Tokyo (Haneda)
|3,288
|54,500
|16.58
|Amsterdam
|6,534
|108,500
|16.61
|Cebu
|1,505
|25,000
|16.61
|Milan
|6,408
|108,500
|16.93
|Zurich
|6,405
|108,500
|16.94
|Manila
|1,474
|25,000
|16.96
|Frankfurt
|6,389
|108,500
|16.98
|Munich
|6,251
|108,500
|17.36
|Rome
|6,248
|108,500
|17.37
|Nagoya
|3,127
|54,500
|17.43
|Ahmedabad
|2,580
|45,000
|17.44
|Delhi
|2,579
|45,000
|17.45
|Copenhagen
|6,193
|108,500
|17.52
|Perth
|2,421
|42,500
|17.55
|Chengdu
|2,010
|35,500
|17.66
|Taipei
|1,996
|35,500
|17.79
|Osaka
|3,040
|54,500
|17.93
|Chongqing
|1,958
|35,500
|18.13
|Hanoi
|1,371
|25,000
|18.23
|Sydney
|3,908
|72,000
|18.42
|Mumbai
|2,435
|45,000
|18.48
|Dubai
|3,633
|68,000
|18.72
|Brisbane
|3,816
|72,000
|18.87
|Seoul
|2,867
|54,500
|19.01
|Shanghai
|2,357
|45,000
|19.09
|Xiamen
|1,853
|35,500
|19.16
|Melbourne
|3,744
|72,000
|19.23
|Busan
|2,827
|54,500
|19.28
|Fukuoka
|2,802
|54,500
|19.45
|Darwin
|2,075
|42,500
|20.48
|Kathmandu
|2,191
|45,000
|20.54
|Yangon
|1,195
|25,000
|20.92
|Bali
|1,037
|22,000
|21.22
|Male
|2,113
|45,000
|21.30
|Adelaide
|3,351
|72,000
|21.49
|Guangzhou
|1,639
|35,500
|21.66
|Hyderabad
|2,053
|45,000
|21.92
|Shenzhen
|1,605
|35,500
|22.12
|Hong Kong
|1,587
|35,500
|22.37
|Cochin
|1,990
|45,000
|22.61
|Bengaluru
|1,975
|45,000
|22.78
|Cairns
|3,112
|72,000
|23.14
|Da Nang
|1,049
|25,000
|23.83
|Chennai
|1,816
|45,000
|24.78
|Kolkata
|1,798
|45,000
|25.03
|Dhaka
|1,794
|45,000
|25.08
|Surabaya
|854
|22,000
|25.76
|Colombo
|1,709
|45,000
|26.33
|Brunei
|795
|22,000
|27.67
|Bangkok
|876
|25,000
|28.54
|Siem Reap
|828
|25,000
|30.19
|Phnom Penh
|703
|25,000
|35.56
|Ho Chi Minh City
|675
|25,000
|37.04
|Jakarta
|546
|22,000
|40.29
|Phuket
|607
|25,000
|41.19
|Medan
|386
|22,000
|56.99
|Penang
|373
|22,000
|58.98
|Kuala Lumpur
|184
|22,000
|119.57
The three best value redemptions here are:
- Cape Town (stopover in Johannesburg): 11.02 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- New York JFK (stopover in Frankfurt): 11.42 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- New York JFK (non-stop): 12.27 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile (again, a dead heat with Newark)
I think it speaks volumes about how good KrisFlyer’s Zone 10 sweet spot used to be that even after a 20% increase in the 2025 devaluation, Cape Town is still the leader for value (Istanbul and Johannesburg also make it to the top 10). You pay just 11 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile flown, which is even less than almost a dozen Economy Class destinations!
The three worst redemptions are:
- Kuala Lumpur: 119.57 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Penang: 58.98 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Medan: 56.99 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
Again, this ties into the idea that you shouldn’t redeem your miles for short-haul Business Class. I mean, what’s the point? It costs an arm and a leg, and the flight is over before you know it. And at 120 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile, this is the highest-cost KrisFlyer redemption across the entire network.
By the way, Singapore Airlines doesn’t stock champagne on its Medan, Penang or Kuala Lumpur routes. If that’s not reason enough to avoid Business Class, I don’t know what is!
First Class
For First Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average of 25.1 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown, up from 24.6 in 2023.
|✈️ First Class Redemptions
|Destination
|Miles
|KrisFlyer
|Ratio
|New York JFK (via FRA)
|10,245
|156,000
|15.23
|Los Angeles (via NRT)
|8,775
|154,000
|17.55
|Auckland
|5,225
|98,000
|18.76
|London Heathrow
|6,765
|148,000
|21.88
|Beijing Capital
|2,780
|61,500
|22.12
|Paris
|6,666
|148,000
|22.20
|Amsterdam*
|6,534
|148,000
|22.65
|Zurich
|6,405
|148,000
|23.11
|Frankfurt
|6,389
|148,000
|23.16
|Delhi
|2,579
|61,500
|23.85
|Tokyo (Narita)
|3,324
|81,000
|24.37
|Tokyo (Haneda)
|3,288
|81,000
|24.64
|Sydney
|3,908
|98,000
|25.08
|Mumbai
|2,435
|61,500
|25.26
|Shanghai
|2,357
|61,500
|26.09
|Dubai
|3,633
|95,000
|26.15
|Melbourne
|3,744
|98,000
|26.18
|Hong Kong
|1,587
|47,500
|29.93
|Jakarta
|546
|32,000
|58.61
|*First Class service to Amsterdam commences 1 July 2026
The three best value redemptions here are:
- New York (stopover in Frankfurt): 15.23 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Los Angeles (stopover in Tokyo Narita): 17.55 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Auckland: 18.76 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
Auckland is somewhat of a problematic inclusion, given that it’s not actually possible to redeem First Saver awards to this destination at the moment. Even if you’re a Solitaire PPS Club member, the best you can find are Advantage awards!
So if we ignore that, then London Heathrow (where First Saver awards are actually possible, even if you’re a regular KrisFlyer member) becomes the third-best value First Class redemption. That said, if you’re flying to Singapore, you might want to reconsider because London has infamously high airport taxes thanks to its Air Passenger Duty, which costs £224 (~S$387) per First Class passenger.
The three worst value redemptions are:
- Jakarta: 58.61 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Hong Kong: 29.93 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
- Melbourne: 26.18 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
But when it comes to First Class, the flight is just part of the overall experience– for many people, the real value comes in the “pre-game” segment, with access to The Private Room on departure or arrival (more on that below). So even a “high cost” redemption like Jakarta might make sense in some cases!
Limitations
The problem with looking at ratios is that they may disguise the quality of an experience. What I mean by this is that the quality of a real-world mile can differ tremendously depending on cabin product. For example, Singapore to Paris in First Class has a ratio of 22.20, which appears better than Singapore to Mumbai at 25.26.
But Paris is operated by a B777-300ER, and Mumbai by the A380-800. The former has a regular First Class seat, the latter has Suites, and the difference in cabin experience between the two will be night and day (Suite Saver awards can be found for Mumbai and Delhi if you’re a PPS Club member).
Another consideration is daytime vs nighttime flights. For example, on paper a Business Class redemption to Tokyo Haneda might look better value (16.58) than a similar redemption to Melbourne (19.28).
But suppose you’re choosing between SQ636, which departs from Singapore at 10.45 p.m for a 6h 35m flight to Tokyo Haneda, or SQ238, which departs from Melbourne at 10.35 a.m for a 7h 40m flight to Singapore. If this were your first-ever Business Class experience, it could be argued that the daytime flight would be a better opportunity to enjoy it, as not only will you be more awake, you’ll also get a full meal service instead of the truncated sleeper service offered on red-eye flights.
Ratios also say nothing about the pre-flight experience, especially in First Class. Take Jakarta, for instance. At 59 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile, it sounds like a terrible deal. And it would be, if all you did was take the flight.
But a First Class flight to Jakarta, or any destination for that matter, gets you a golden ticket (quite literally) to The Private Room at Changi Terminal 3.
This exclusive lounge for Singapore Airlines First Class passengers offers a fine-dining experience, serving up restaurant-quality food and fine wines including Taittinger Comtes de Champagne.
There are also four day rooms with beds and work desks, useful for extended stays.
So even though the flight itself may be short, those who make time to enjoy the lounge beforehand can still come out on top.
Conclusion
I’ll be the first to admit that this might not be the best way of determining value. I mean, when I’m deciding whether or not to redeem my miles, I’d sooner look at the cents per mile value than the distance I’m being flown!
But if nothing else, it’s a fun little thought experiment that draws a link between KrisFlyer miles and real-world miles, and does illustrate the general rule that long-haul redemptions are usually better than short-haul (unless you really want to visit The Private Room, in which case Jakarta is the answer!).
amazing amount of work — and very useful to know, thanks
From memory – the A350 medium haul that flies to Adelaide does not have Premium Economy
ah yes. checked the schedules and you’re right. will need to update the tables to adjust for that, grrrr…
I wish they flew a better plane here though 😭
Good analysis, I think someone on FlyerTalk, or maybe HfP, has some a similar thing with Avios, and it’s all quite interesting.
Good to see London high up the list and Melbourne in the middle, not achieving best value but also not worst (they are my main route, plus HKG, which I usually use Avios or QF points for).
KL I would never use SQ miles for, I’d rather fly MH or 3K given the price, and again Avios or QF are a half decent option (for me anyway, everyone’s mileage (pun intended) may vary).
I freely admit I’ve redeemed avios for business class to KL multiple times…if only to visit the Qatar Premium Lounge on the way out! I can imagine oneworld emeralds might even do the same (for economy) just so they can go to QF F.
How early can you go into the private room for a first class flight?
you can check in up to 48 hours before a flight- the question is whether the Cisco guards at the immigration checkpoint will let you in that early. however, i’ve seen reports of people getting in with <24 hours, YMMV.
For SQ flights – Yes, they will allow you into the airside 24 hours before flight departure. Here is my experience on my recent Japan trip on April last month on SQ Business Class. (BTW it’s my very first business class flight experience of my lifetime!) My flight departure is 2355 HRS, and I checked-in and entered airside at 0820 HRS in the morning (15 hours). I had both lunch and dinner at T3 SilverKris lounge as a result of the early check in. I also noticed recently that at the T3 departure immigration hall, boarding pass checks are now… Read more »
thanks for the dp! hope you had a great trip- first time is always really special.
Yes indeed! Book the cook lobster thermidor is always the rite of passage for first timers like myself! 😀
Thanks to your travel hack tips, this dream trip on business class have made it possible for me!
FYI: My travel hacking journey started as a result of this article:
https://milelion.com/2017/06/03/everything-wrong-with-motherships-sponsored-uob-krisflyer-post/
Thanks! Doing my first Private Room experience, so thinking how much time we can have inside
I went in literally 24 hours early😏😏😏😏😏
Glad I’ve the privilege of taking the worst cabin in SQ this summer , headed to Kathmandu from Singapore. Maybe I’ll review it
I have found that post covid my approach has changed. Initially in that ramping up period where people were still hesitant to fly, redemptions were obtainable (even non stop NYC on spontaneous escapes) and reasonably priced regional Y fares around. After that though it has been very different – J saver redemptions absurd, full service Y fares quite high making LCC fares a bit more reasonable. On top of that, SQ increasing mile costs and SQs extreme stopover changes (I say extreme because to me stopping paid stopovers was weird – just restricting stopovers to 30 days would’ve sufficed to… Read more »
Best value First/Suites redemption to me is A380 SIN-DEL/BOM. The 5 hours flight time is sufficient to get a full meal and experience the bed. Mileage cost is reasonable at 58K, which is less than half the SG-Europe rate. Also quite easy to find saver availability from 30-60 days before departure, which isn’t the case to Europe. It’s less than double the SIN-CGK cost, while the distance is much further. Can even do CGK-SIN-DEL for the same mileage cost as SIN-DEL and experience both the 77W First and A380 Suites that way. Unfortunately only max 24h stopover allowed in SG… Read more »
hey MileLion, Thanks for this analysis. Apologies if this sounds pedantic but I suppose you took the direct average across all flights to arrive at the numbers you did. Another way to consider this is to look at the weighted average instead (i.e. weighted with respect to the sum of miles across all flights). This is probably a fairer representation of the overall ratio across the board. In this sense, the ratios modulate to 10.1 (Economy); 16.0 (Business) and 21.0 (First). The overall placements between the classes do not change but the ratio relatives become less pronounced. In any case,… Read more »
not pedantic at all! I did think about weighted average, but my question then became: should a flight from sin to kul be given less weight in determining the averages than a flight from sin-lhr? I don’t know what the answer to that is, actually. If people are more inclined to redeeming the latter than the former then maybe (and I hope they are!). Now’s when I wish I could recall my math classes better- when to use weighted vs simple…
What an awesome list, thanks so much to putting in all the work and time to make the lists!
If you actually care about KF vs butt-in-seat, nothing beats Hanoi-Denpasar via Singapore.
But honestly I think this is a really poor metric. Loads of advantages of full fare carriers over LCCs. Especially when you looks at scoots insane pricing these days (and no, not to keen on Vietjetair). Especially as soon as you have *G or higher, Y redemptions become excellent value
Actual miles field for Biz class Barcelona via MXP is inaccurate. Calculation seems to follow the other fare classes of 6856(?) instead of 6776 as shown. Can compare to the next two Europe destinations.
Would provide a SS but seems like Web channels don’t allow, only possible via tele.
excellent spot. have fixed that- it should be 6,856.
Just going back to this article because I booked IST flights and it’s a steal to go to Europe. Awesome content as usual!
Please don’t tell everyone my secret with using Turkish air and redeeming the IST-SGP leg back from Europe 😂
Maybe good to highlight/bold the routes where Suites are available instead of First Class. Two very different experiences. Would I pay 141k miles for Suites to London? Definitely. First Class to Paris? Probably not.
Hello Aaron, will you be updating the Table due to the recent devaluation?
yes, i’ll be doing a new version of this article soon.
Noted. Thanks and appreciate your articles as always!
Informative piece Aaron, but in my opinion you are using the wrong metric for value. Cash ticket price is the only real factor, miles flown is a curiosity at best. If you were using miles to fly to JHB or NYC on this basis, and then buying Europe with cash (rather than the other way around), you would be worse off and pay more for the combined itinerary. Before booking a redemption flight I’ll always check the cash equivalent. 5c per mile and above is decent, whereas I would unlikely redeem if below 2-3c.
oh for sure, cash would be the best metric. but I’m not about to go dig up the cash prices for all those routes…
also, if we use cash prices, the question would be: which price? full fare? lite? quite the rabbit hole…