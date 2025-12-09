Search
What’s the best (and worst) value KrisFlyer redemption?

Aaron Wong
How many real-world miles will your KrisFlyer miles fly you? Here's which destinations give you the most bang for your buck.

Which KrisFlyer redemption offers the best value for miles?

I’m sure many of you have thought about this question, and understandably so. It took a lot of time and effort to earn those miles. The last thing you want to do is burn them on a sub-optimal redemption!

The good news is that if you’ve decided to redeem your miles for a flight — and not on the ground for Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago — then half the battle’s won already. But where exactly should you go?

Well, a lot has changed since I last addressed this topic in May 2023. Singapore Airlines’ route network has evolved: Houston and Vancouver are gone, Brussels, Gatwick and Daxing have been added. And of course, there was the little matter of the 2025 KrisFlyer devaluation, which upended the entire award chart.

So I figured it was time to revisit this analysis, and see which destinations give you the most bang for your buck– and which you might want to avoid. 

Methodology: How is best value defined?

Good value? It depends how you measure it!

This is the sort of question that can go down the rabbit hole very quickly if we don’t scope it properly, because KrisFlyer miles aren’t just for travel with Singapore Airlines– you can also redeem them on its Star Alliance partners, Garuda Indonesia, Malaysia Airlines, Scoot, and Virgin Australia.

But for simplicity’s sake, let’s assume we’re talking about travel with Singapore Airlines only, and value is defined according to this rule: 

KrisFlyer miles ÷ Real-world miles  

In other words, for every mile I fly in real life, how many KrisFlyer miles do I pay?

Then there’s just two pieces of data required:

  1. The mileage requirement for a one-way Saver award in Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class between Singapore and each Singapore Airlines destination
  2. The real-world distance between Singapore and each Singapore Airlines destination (plotted using GCmap, taking into account stopovers where necessary (e.g. Singapore to Cape Town is flown via Johannesburg)

Divide (1) by (2), and you have your answer. The lower the figure, the better the value. 

❓Why Saver prices?

It’s worth noting that Saver prices might be largely theoretical on certain routes. For example, First Saver awards don’t seem to be released for Auckland at the moment, regardless of status, and regular KrisFlyer members are unlikely to find First Saver awards for Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Mumbai, New York, Sydney and Tokyo Narita.

But I don’t see a way around this. Taking Advantage prices would be overstating the cost for routes where Saver awards are readily available, and using a mix of the two would get very messy, very fast.

Of course, this says nothing about monetary value. The lack of competition on certain routes can make the price per mile flown disproportionately expensive, and make award tickets better value than they’d appear based on distance alone.

However, cash fares can fluctuate based on many factors— and I’m not about to dig for them on every Singapore Airlines route. So the focus here isn’t on how much money each KrisFlyer mile saves you, but rather how many miles Singapore Airlines will fly you in the real world for each KrisFlyer mile redeemed.

Here’s the summary.

✈️ Best & Worst KrisFlyer Redemptions
(based on KrisFlyer miles to real-world miles)
Cabin 👍 Best Value 👎 Worst Value
Economy
(Avg: 9.4:1)
  • New York JFK (via FRA)
  • Los Angeles (via NRT)
  • Los Angeles (non-stop)
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • Penang
  • Phuket
Premium Economy
(Avg: 11.4:1)
  • New York JFK (via FRA)
  • Cape Town (via JNB)
  • New York JFK (non-stop)
  • Hong Kong
  • Shanghai
  • Mumbai
Business
(Avg: 21.8:1)
  • Cape Town (via JNB)
  • New York JFK (via FRA)
  • New York JFK (non-stop)
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • Penang
  • Medan
First/Suites
(Avg: 25.1:1)
  • New York (via FRA)
  • Los Angeles (via NRT)
  • Auckland
  • Jakarta
  • Hong Kong
  • Melbourne

Economy Class

For Economy Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average 9.4 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown.

This is slightly better than 2023’s ratio of 9.9, reflecting the general decrease in Economy Saver award prices we saw during the 2025 devaluation.

✈️ Economy Class Redemptions
Destination Real-World Miles KrisFlyer Miles Ratio
New York JFK (via FRA)   10,245 46,000   4.49
Los Angeles (via NRT)   8,775 44,000   5.01
Los Angeles (non-stop)   8,770 44,000   5.02
Cape Town (via JNB) 6,171 32,000   5.19
San Francisco   8,446 44,000   5.21
Seattle   8,070 44,000   5.45
Auckland   5,225 29,000   5.55
Christchurch   5,221 29,000   5.55
Istanbul   5,393 32,000   5.93
Johannesburg   5,382 32,000   5.95
Barcelona (via MXP) 6,856 44,000   6.42
Manchester   6,810 44,000   6.46
Barcelona (non-stop)   6,776 44,000   6.49
London Heathrow   6,765 44,000   6.50
London Gatwick 6,758 44,000 6.51
Paris   6,666 44,000   6.60
Brussels   6,561 44,000   6.71
Amsterdam   6,534 44,000   6.73
Milan   6,408 44,000   6.87
Zurich   6,405 44,000   6.87
Frankfurt   6,389 44,000   6.89
Sapporo   3,681 25,500   6.93
Munich   6,251 44,000   7.04
Rome   6,248 44,000   7.04
Copenhagen   6,193 44,000   7.10
Ahmedabad   2,580 19,000   7.36
Delhi   2,579 19,000   7.37
Beijing Capital   2,780 20,500   7.37
Sydney   3,908 29,000   7.42
Beijing Daxing   2,740 20,500   7.48
Brisbane   3,816 29,000   7.60
Tokyo (Narita)   3,324 25,500   7.67
Chengdu   2,010 15,500   7.71
Bali   1,037 8,000   7.71
Melbourne   3,744 29,000   7.75
Tokyo (Haneda)   3,288 25,500   7.76
Taipei   1,996 15,500   7.77
Mumbai   2,435 19,000   7.80
Chongqing   1,958 15,500   7.92
Nagoya   3,127 25,500   8.15
Xiamen   1,853 15,500   8.36
Osaka   3,040 25,500   8.39
Perth   2,421 20,500   8.47
Cebu   1,505 13,000   8.64
Adelaide   3,351 29,000   8.65
Kathmandu   2,191 19,000   8.67
Shanghai   2,357 20,500   8.70
Dubai   3,633 32,000   8.81
Manila   1,474 13,000   8.82
Seoul   2,867 25,500   8.89
Male   2,113 19,000   8.99
Busan   2,827 25,500   9.02
Fukuoka   2,802 25,500   9.10
Hyderabad   2,053 19,000   9.25
Cairns   3,112 29,000   9.32
Surabaya   854 8,000   9.37
Guangzhou   1,639 15,500   9.46
Hanoi   1,371 13,000   9.48
Cochin   1,990 19,000   9.55
Bengaluru   1,975 19,000   9.62
Shenzhen   1,605 15,500   9.66
Hong Kong   1,587 15,500   9.77
Darwin   2,075 20,500   9.88
Brunei   795 8,000   10.06
Chennai   1,816 19,000   10.46
Kolkata   1,798 19,000   10.57
Dhaka   1,794 19,000   10.59
Yangon   1,195 13,000   10.88
Colombo   1,709 19,000   11.12
Da Nang   1,049 13,000   12.39
Jakarta   546 8,000   14.65
Bangkok   876 13,000   14.84
Siem Reap   828 13,000   15.70
Phnom Penh   703 13,000   18.49
Ho Chi Minh City   675 13,000   19.26
Medan   386 8,000   20.73
Phuket   607 13,000   21.42
Penang   373 8,000   21.45
Kuala Lumpur   184 8,000   43.48

The three best value redemptions are, unsurprisingly, some of Singapore Airlines’ longest routes (the 10% hike to Zone 10 awards during 2025’s devaluation was enough to kick Cape Town out of the top three):

  • New York JFK (stopover in Frankfurt): 4.49 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Los Angeles (stopover in Tokyo Narita): 5.01 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Los Angeles (non-stop): 5.02 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile

Singapore to New York JFK via Frankfurt is a whopping 10,245-mile odyssey, and while that’s a soul-crushing distance to be sitting in an Economy Class seat, at least you can comfort yourself with the knowledge that you’re paying a mere ~4 KrisFlyer miles for every real-world mile flown– the best value in the whole programme!

On the other extreme, short-haul destinations represent the worst value:

  • Kuala Lumpur: 43.48 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Penang: 21.45 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile 
  • Phuket: 21.42 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile

Kuala Lumpur is particularly poor value, with members paying 46 KrisFlyer miles for every 1 real-world mile flown. That’s more than you’d pay for First Class to every destination except Jakarta!

Truth be told, there’s very little reason to redeem miles for short-haul Economy anyway, unless it’s a peak period where cash prices have gone crazy (and you might not even be able to get Saver awards in that case). You’d be much better off buying a cheap budget ticket, or perhaps redeeming miles for Scoot, which gives you more choices of dates and timings. 

Premium Economy Class

For Premium Economy Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average 11.4 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown.

This is roughly a 5% increase from 2023’s figure of 10.8, and in line with the increase we saw during the 2025 devaluation. 

✈️ Premium Economy Class Redemptions
Destination Miles KrisFlyer Ratio
New York JFK (via FRA)   10,245 84,500   8.25
Cape Town (via JNB) 6,171 51,500   8.35
New York JFK (non-stop)   9,537 84,500   8.86
Newark   9,534 84,500   8.86
Los Angeles (via NRT)   8,775 79,000   9.00
Los Angeles (non-stop)   8,770 79,000   9.01
San Francisco   8,446 79,000   9.35
Istanbul   5,393 51,500   9.55
Johannesburg   5,382 51,500   9.57
Seattle   8,070 79,000   9.79
Auckland   5,225 53,500   10.24
Christchurch   5,221 53,500   10.25
Barcelona (via MXP)   6,856 74,500   10.87
Manchester   6,810 74,500   10.94
Barcelona (non-stop)   6,776 74,500   10.99
London Heathrow   6,765 74,500   11.01
London Gatwick 6,758 74,500 11.02
Paris   6,666 74,500   11.18
Brussels   6,561 74,500   11.35
Amsterdam   6,534 74,500   11.40
Milan   6,408 74,500   11.63
Zurich   6,405 74,500   11.63
Frankfurt   6,389 74,500   11.66
Tokyo (Narita)   3,324 39,500   11.88
Munich   6,251 74,500   11.92
Rome   6,248 74,500   11.92
Tokyo (Haneda)   3,288 39,500   12.01
Copenhagen   6,193 74,500   12.03
Beijing Capital   2,780 36,000   12.95
Sydney   3,908 53,500   13.69
Chengdu   2,010 28,000   13.93
Delhi   2,579 36,000   13.96
Melbourne   3,744 53,500   14.29
Mumbai   2,435 36,000   14.78
Shanghai   2,357 36,000   15.27
Hong Kong   1,587 28,000   17.64

The three best value redemptions here are:

  • New York JFK (stopover in Frankfurt): 8.25 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Cape Town (stopover in Johannesburg): 8.35 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • New York JFK (non-stop): 8.86 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile (it’s a dead heat with Newark)

Again, it’s the longest routes like New York (both JFK and Newark) that offer the best value. But what’s remarkable here is that Cape Town still keeps its position in the top three, despite the fact that Zone 10 was hit especially hard during the 2025 devaluation (a 20% increase, versus ~5% for all other zones).

The three worst redemptions are: 

  • Hong Kong: 17.64 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Shanghai: 15.27 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Mumbai: 14.78 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile

These are the shortest routes where Premium Economy is offered, and if you really need that extra bit of comfort, you might be better off buying Economy and hoping the opportunity to buy an instant upgrade comes along.

Business Class

For Business Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average 21.8 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown. This is up from 20.9 in 2023. 

✈️ Business Class Redemptions
Destination Miles KrisFlyer Ratio
Cape Town (via JNB)   6,171 68,000   11.02
New York JFK (via FRA)   10,245 117,000   11.42
New York JFK (non-stop)   9,537 117,000   12.27
Newark   9,534 117,000   12.27
Istanbul   5,393 68,000   12.61
Johannesburg   5,382 68,000   12.63
Los Angeles (via NRT)   8,775 112,500   12.82
Los Angeles (non-stop)   8,770 112,500   12.83
San Francisco   8,446 112,500   13.32
Auckland   5,225 72,000   13.78
Christchurch   5,221 72,000   13.79
Seattle   8,070 112,500   13.94
Sapporo   3,681 54,500   14.81
Barcelona (via MXP)   6,856 108,500   15.83
Manchester   6,810 108,500   15.93
Barcelona (non-stop)   6,776 108,500   16.01
London Heathrow   6,765 108,500   16.04
London Gatwick 6,758 108,500 16.06
Beijing Capital   2,780 45,000   16.19
Paris   6,666 108,500   16.28
Tokyo (Narita)   3,324 54,500   16.40
Beijing Daxing 2,740 45,000 16.42
Brussels   6,561 108,500   16.54
Tokyo (Haneda)   3,288 54,500   16.58
Amsterdam   6,534 108,500   16.61
Cebu   1,505 25,000   16.61
Milan   6,408 108,500   16.93
Zurich   6,405 108,500   16.94
Manila   1,474 25,000   16.96
Frankfurt   6,389 108,500   16.98
Munich   6,251 108,500   17.36
Rome   6,248 108,500   17.37
Nagoya   3,127 54,500   17.43
Ahmedabad   2,580 45,000   17.44
Delhi   2,579 45,000   17.45
Copenhagen   6,193 108,500   17.52
Perth   2,421 42,500   17.55
Chengdu   2,010 35,500   17.66
Taipei   1,996 35,500   17.79
Osaka   3,040 54,500   17.93
Chongqing   1,958 35,500   18.13
Hanoi   1,371 25,000   18.23
Sydney   3,908 72,000   18.42
Mumbai   2,435 45,000   18.48
Dubai   3,633 68,000   18.72
Brisbane   3,816 72,000   18.87
Seoul   2,867 54,500   19.01
Shanghai   2,357 45,000   19.09
Xiamen   1,853 35,500   19.16
Melbourne   3,744 72,000   19.23
Busan   2,827 54,500   19.28
Fukuoka   2,802 54,500   19.45
Darwin   2,075 42,500   20.48
Kathmandu   2,191 45,000   20.54
Yangon   1,195 25,000   20.92
Bali   1,037 22,000   21.22
Male   2,113 45,000   21.30
Adelaide   3,351 72,000   21.49
Guangzhou   1,639 35,500   21.66
Hyderabad   2,053 45,000   21.92
Shenzhen   1,605 35,500   22.12
Hong Kong   1,587 35,500   22.37
Cochin   1,990 45,000   22.61
Bengaluru   1,975 45,000   22.78
Cairns   3,112 72,000   23.14
Da Nang   1,049 25,000   23.83
Chennai   1,816 45,000   24.78
Kolkata   1,798 45,000   25.03
Dhaka   1,794 45,000   25.08
Surabaya   854 22,000   25.76
Colombo   1,709 45,000   26.33
Brunei   795 22,000   27.67
Bangkok   876 25,000   28.54
Siem Reap   828 25,000   30.19
Phnom Penh   703 25,000   35.56
Ho Chi Minh City   675 25,000   37.04
Jakarta   546 22,000   40.29
Phuket   607 25,000   41.19
Medan   386 22,000   56.99
Penang   373 22,000   58.98
Kuala Lumpur   184 22,000   119.57

The three best value redemptions here are:

  • Cape Town (stopover in Johannesburg): 11.02 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • New York JFK (stopover in Frankfurt): 11.42 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • New York JFK (non-stop): 12.27 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile (again, a dead heat with Newark)

I think it speaks volumes about how good KrisFlyer’s Zone 10 sweet spot used to be that even after a 20% increase in the 2025 devaluation, Cape Town is still the leader for value (Istanbul and Johannesburg also make it to the top 10). You pay just 11 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile flown, which is even less than almost a dozen Economy Class destinations!

The three worst redemptions are:

  • Kuala Lumpur: 119.57 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Penang: 58.98 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Medan: 56.99 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile

Again, this ties into the idea that you shouldn’t redeem your miles for short-haul Business Class. I mean, what’s the point? It costs an arm and a leg, and the flight is over before you know it. And at 120 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile, this is the highest-cost KrisFlyer redemption across the entire network.

By the way, Singapore Airlines doesn’t stock champagne on its Medan, Penang or Kuala Lumpur routes. If that’s not reason enough to avoid Business Class, I don’t know what is!

First Class

For First Class redemptions, you’ll pay on average of 25.1 KrisFlyer miles per 1 real-world mile flown, up from 24.6 in 2023.

✈️ First Class Redemptions
Destination Miles KrisFlyer Ratio
New York JFK (via FRA)   10,245 156,000   15.23
Los Angeles (via NRT)   8,775 154,000   17.55
Auckland   5,225 98,000   18.76
London Heathrow   6,765 148,000   21.88
Beijing Capital   2,780 61,500   22.12
Paris   6,666 148,000   22.20
Amsterdam*   6,534 148,000   22.65
Zurich   6,405 148,000   23.11
Frankfurt   6,389 148,000   23.16
Delhi   2,579 61,500   23.85
Tokyo (Narita)   3,324 81,000   24.37
Tokyo (Haneda)   3,288 81,000   24.64
Sydney   3,908 98,000   25.08
Mumbai   2,435 61,500   25.26
Shanghai   2,357 61,500   26.09
Dubai   3,633 95,000   26.15
Melbourne   3,744 98,000   26.18
Hong Kong   1,587 47,500   29.93
Jakarta   546 32,000   58.61
*First Class service to Amsterdam commences 1 July 2026

The three best value redemptions here are:

  • New York (stopover in Frankfurt): 15.23 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Los Angeles (stopover in Tokyo Narita): 17.55 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Auckland: 18.76 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile

Auckland is somewhat of a problematic inclusion, given that it’s not actually possible to redeem First Saver awards to this destination at the moment. Even if you’re a Solitaire PPS Club member, the best you can find are Advantage awards!

So if we ignore that, then London Heathrow (where First Saver awards are actually possible, even if you’re a regular KrisFlyer member) becomes the third-best value First Class redemption. That said, if you’re flying to Singapore, you might want to reconsider because London has infamously high airport taxes thanks to its Air Passenger Duty, which costs £224 (~S$387) per First Class passenger.

The three worst value redemptions are:

  • Jakarta: 58.61 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Hong Kong: 29.93 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile
  • Melbourne: 26.18 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile

But when it comes to First Class, the flight is just part of the overall experience– for many people, the real value comes in the “pre-game” segment, with access to The Private Room on departure or arrival (more on that below). So even a “high cost” redemption like Jakarta might make sense in some cases!

Limitations

The problem with looking at ratios is that they may disguise the quality of an experience. What I mean by this is that the quality of a real-world mile can differ tremendously depending on cabin product. For example, Singapore to Paris in First Class has a ratio of 22.20, which appears better than Singapore to Mumbai at 25.26.

But Paris is operated by a B777-300ER, and Mumbai by the A380-800. The former has a regular First Class seat, the latter has Suites, and the difference in cabin experience between the two will be night and day (Suite Saver awards can be found for Mumbai and Delhi if you’re a PPS Club member).

Singapore Airlines B777-300ER First Class
Singapore Airlines A380-800 Suites

Another consideration is daytime vs nighttime flights. For example, on paper a Business Class redemption to Tokyo Haneda might look better value (16.58) than a similar redemption to Melbourne (19.28).

But suppose you’re choosing between SQ636, which departs from Singapore at 10.45 p.m for a 6h 35m flight to Tokyo Haneda, or SQ238, which departs from Melbourne at 10.35 a.m for a 7h 40m flight to Singapore. If this were your first-ever Business Class experience, it could be argued that the daytime flight would be a better opportunity to enjoy it, as not only will you be more awake, you’ll also get a full meal service instead of the truncated sleeper service offered on red-eye flights. 

Ratios also say nothing about the pre-flight experience, especially in First Class. Take Jakarta, for instance. At 59 KrisFlyer miles per real-world mile, it sounds like a terrible deal. And it would be, if all you did was take the flight. 

Singapore to Jakarta- the best way to visit The Private Room?

But a First Class flight to Jakarta, or any destination for that matter, gets you a golden ticket (quite literally) to The Private Room at Changi Terminal 3.

The Private Room
The Private Room
The Private Room
The Private Room

This exclusive lounge for Singapore Airlines First Class passengers offers a fine-dining experience, serving up restaurant-quality food and fine wines including Taittinger Comtes de Champagne.

Lobster laksa
Chili Crab Capellini
Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2012

There are also four day rooms with beds and work desks, useful for extended stays.

Day Room

So even though the flight itself may be short, those who make time to enjoy the lounge beforehand can still come out on top.

Conclusion

I’ll be the first to admit that this might not be the best way of determining value. I mean, when I’m deciding whether or not to redeem my miles, I’d sooner look at the cents per mile value than the distance I’m being flown!

But if nothing else, it’s a fun little thought experiment that draws a link between KrisFlyer miles and real-world miles, and does illustrate the general rule that long-haul redemptions are usually better than short-haul (unless you really want to visit The Private Room, in which case Jakarta is the answer!).

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Family Feud: Trip Planning

