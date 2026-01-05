Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Insurance Premiums

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
74

Earning miles on insurance premiums gets harder and harder each year. Here's the few remaining options.

Insurance premiums are a category that banks have progressively excluded over the years. When I first started writing this blog a decade ago, you could easily earn up to 4 mpd on premium payments. Today, you’d be lucky to earn anything!

The good news, if you dare to call it that, is that earning miles on insurance premiums isn’t impossible. The scope is just very limited, or you’ll need to pay a fee for the privilege.

💳 What’s the Best Card for…
❓ Overall Guide
✈️ Air Tickets
 🌎 Amaze  🛍️ Atome
💰 CardUp 🚗 Car Rental 💗 Charity
🍽️ Dining 🏫 Education ⚡ EV Charging
🥡 Food Delivery 🗳️ Govt Services 🏨 Hotels
☂️ Insurance 📱 Kris+ ⚕️ Medical
🏖️ Overseas 💊 Pharmacies Petrol
🚍 Public Transport 🛍️ Shopping 🛒 Supermarkets
🚰 Utilities   💒 Weddings 

What MCC does insurance code as?

Insurance transactions code under two main MCCs: 

  • 5960: Direct Marketing Insurance Services
  • 6300: Insurance Sales, Underwriting and Premiums

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a transaction:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Merchants assigned insurance-related MCCs typically pay a below-average processing fee, and banks are therefore less inclined to offer rewards on such transactions. 

Which credit cards earn rewards for insurance?

As mentioned earlier, the vast majority of banks now exclude insurance transactions from earning points. Here’s a snapshot of each bank’s policy:

Issuer Awards Points for Insurance?
1

2
3
4
5
1. Only for insurance products purchased through American Express authorised channels (e.g. Chubb)
2. Capped at 100 miles per month
3. Only for Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
4. Only for SC Prudential Platinum & SC Prudential Visa Signature
5. Only for UOB KrisFlyer Debit Card

Don’t get too excited if you see a green tick in the table above— one glance at the footnotes, and you’ll understand just how limited the scope for earning miles on insurance premiums is!

American Express cards

Card Earn Rate for Insurance
AMEX Solitaire PPS Credit Card
Apply
 1.3 mpd
AMEX PPS Credit Card
Apply
 1.3 mpd
AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
Apply
 1.2 mpd
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Apply
 1.1 mpd
AMEX Centurion
Apply
 0.98 mpd
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
 0.78 mpd
AMEX Platinum Reserve
Apply
 0.69 mpd
 AMEX Platinum Credit Card
Apply
 0.69 mpd

While American Express cards generally exclude rewards for insurance payments, there is one exception: buying insurance from the AMEX x Chubb portal.

Earn your usual card rewards, including Membership Rewards® points, KrisFlyer miles and cashback when you sign up for Amex Insurance plan(s) with your American Express® Card.

-American Express

The types of insurance you can purchase on this portal are limited to:

Chocolate Visa Card

Apply
No annual fee or minimum income requirement

The Chocolate Visa Card earns 1 Max Mile per S$1 on the first S$1,000 spent per calendar month, after which the rate reduces to 0.4 Max Miles per S$1.

This includes insurance premiums, but here’s the catch: Chocolate has a cap of 100 Max Miles per month on so-called “bill payments”, which include insurance premiums plus the following categories:

MCC Category
MCC 4900–4999
 Utilities
MCC 6300–6399
 Insurance
MCC 6513, 6531
 Real Estate and Property Management
MCC 7311–7399
 Business Services
MCC 8011–8099
 Medical Services, Health Practitioners,  Hospitals, Dentists
MCC 9311–9399
 Government Services
For the avoidance of doubt, the 100 miles cap is shared among all categories

To get the Chocolate Visa, you’ll need to download the Chocolate Finance app and open a Chocolate Finance account.

👍 200 Max Miles joining bonus
Sign up for a Heymax account and get up to 200 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
200 bonus Max Miles

Once that’s done, you can create a virtual Chocolate Visa Card immediately.  After that, you need to pair the card with Heymax under the Your Cards > Add Card menu. A test transaction will be charged and later refunded. 

Maybank Visa Infinite & Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Card
 Earn Rate for Insurance
SGD FCY
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 1.2 mpd
 3.2 mpd
Min. S$4K / c. mth
2 mpd
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 0.16 mpd 2.8 mpd
Min. S$800 / c. mth
1.2 mpd

While the T&Cs of the Maybank TREATS programme excludes insurance payments, an explicit exception is carved out for the Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature.

 

For avoidance of doubts (sic), the exclusion (relating to payments to insurance companies) under clause 2.2(e) of the Maybank Year-long TREATS Points Rewards Programme General Terms and Conditions does not apply to this 3X TREATS Points Programme, i.e. payments to insurance companies (up to S$3,000 per calendar month) may be counted for the awarding of 3X TREATS Points herein.

-Maybank Visa Infinite T&Cs
 

For local retail transactions charged to the Card on Insurance, Medical, Education, Rentals (e.g. RentHero) and Professional Services (e.g. CardUp) (“Spend on Selected Categories”)
notwithstanding anything to the contrary stated in the general Terms and Conditions Governing TREATS Points Rewards Programme, 2 TREATS Points will be awarded for every block of S$5 spent per transaction.

-Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

The Maybank Visa Infinite earns 1.2 mpd (SGD) or 2 mpd (FCY) on all spending, including up to S$3,000 of insurance premiums per calendar month. If the total monthly spending across all transactions exceeds S$4,000, the FCY earn rate is enhanced to 3.2 mpd.

However, spending on insurance premiums does not count towards the S$3,000 minimum spend required to qualify for airport limo transfers or gym and pool day passes.

The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature will earn 0.16 mpd (SGD) or 1.2 mpd (FCY) on insurance premiums. If the total monthly spending across all transactions exceeds S$800, the FCY earn rate is enhanced to 2.8 mpd.

However, insurance premiums (along with other selected categories such as medical, education, rentals and professional services) are capped at 480 miles per month. This cap only applies to transactions made in SGD; FCY spending would not be subject to a cap. 

Spending on insurance premiums will also not count towards:

  • the S$800 minimum monthly spend required to earn 2.8 mpd on FCY spend (uncapped) and 2.8 mpd on air tickets (capped at S$10,000 per calendar month)
  • the S$1,000 single-transaction spend required to earn a complimentary Plaza Premium Lounge pass valid at selected airports

Standard Chartered Prudential Cards

Card Earn Rate for Insurance
SC Prudential Platinum
Apply
 0.29 mpd
SC Prudential Visa Signature
Apply
 0.43 mpd

The little-known Standard Chartered Prudential Platinum and Standard Chartered Prudential Visa Signature explicitly state that rewards points are awarded on insurance premiums— even if they’re not from Prudential.

The earn rate is 1X points per S$1 for Prudential Platinum Cardholders, and 1.5X points per S$1 for Prudential Visa Signature Cardholders. This works out to 0.29 mpd and 0.43 mpd respectively.

Do note that the Prudential Visa Signature is only available to members of Ascend by Prudential.

KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card

Card Earn Rate for Insurance
KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card
Apply
 0.4 mpd 
+ Miles from KrisFlyer UOB account

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card does not earn miles on insurance, but this exclusion does not apply to the KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card, which will earn at least 0.4 mpd on premium payments.

Why “at least”? Because accountholders can earn bonus miles for putting money in the KrisFlyer UOB Account and spending on their debit card. The current structure gives a bonus 5 or 6 mpd to anyone who keeps a minimum monthly average balance (MAB) of S$1,000 in the account. 

MAB Monthly Cap
(5% of MAB)		 Card Spending Cap
No Salary Credit
(5 mpd)		 With Salary Credit
(6 mpd)
S$1,000 50 miles S$10 S$8.33
S$10,000 500 miles S$100 S$83.33
S$20,000 1,000 miles S$200 S$166.67
S$50,000 2,500 miles S$500 S$416.67
S$100,000 5,000 miles S$1,000 S$833.33

The catch is that you receive a paltry 0.05% p.a. interest, and the bonus miles are capped at 5% of the MAB. For example, someone who put the bare minimum S$1,000 in the account would be limited to earning just 50 bonus miles per month.

So unless you’re willing to forgo a significant amount of interest, it’s probably better to forget the KrisFlyer UOB Account altogether and just take the earn rate as 0.4 mpd.

KrisFlyer UOB Account Review: Do not resuscitate

Bill payment services

If you’re willing to pay a fee in exchange for earning miles on insurance premiums, then bill payment platforms like CardUp, Citi PayAll and SC EasyBill are all potential options.

Provider Fee
2.25%
1.79% fee for first payment of up to S$5K with code MILELION 
2.6%
1.9%

Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile, but to provide some illustrations:

  • An SC Beyond Cardholder with Priority Banking/Priority Private status could pay insurance premiums via SC EasyBill with a 1.9% fee and earn 2 mpd, equivalent to 0.95 cents per mile
  • A DBS Vantage Cardholder could pay insurance premiums via CardUp with a 1.85% fee (for recurring payments) and earn 1.5 mpd, equivalent to 1.21 cents per mile
  • A Citi Prestige Cardholder could pay insurance premiums via Citi PayAll with a 2.1% fee (temporarily reduced with the current promotion) and earn 1.3 mpd, equivalent to 1.62 cents per mile

The gold standard is of course to earn miles for free, though if banks keep cracking down, this may be the only option left.

Workarounds

While banks may not be fond of rewarding insurance purchases, there are ways of “disguising” the transactions. The key is to find an insurance premium sold by a company whose main line of business is not insurance.

Klook

Klook usually sells tours and attraction tickets, but they also sell a travel insurance product known as Klook Protect. These policies are underwritten by companies like AIG, AXA, FWD and Zurich, basically a white label kind of product.

Buying Klook Protect codes the same as any other Klook transaction: MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators. You can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month
Review
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
 Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 3 mpd No cap
Review

Singapore Airlines & Scoot

When you’re booking a Singapore Airlines or Scoot air ticket, you’ll usually be offered the opportunity to include travel insurance.

Purchasing travel insurance earns 1 KrisFlyer mile per S$1 from SIA, on top of whatever your credit card offers

If you opt in, the transaction will code under the airlines’ MCC, enabling you to earn 4 mpd with whatever card you’d normally use for airfares.

Great Eastern

The yuu Rewards Club app allows members to earn yuu Points when purchasing selected Great Eastern insurance policies (tap on Brands > Great Eastern).

At the time of writing, it’s possible to earn up to 35 yuu Points per S$1 on policies, equivalent to 9.7 mpd.

Policy Reward
Travel insurance 35 yuu Points per S$1
9.7 mpd
Maid insurance 30 yuu Points per S$1
8.3 mpd
Personal accident insurance 30 yuu Points per S$1
8.3 mpd
EV insurance 20 yuu Points per S$1
5.6 mpd
Home insurance 20 yuu Points per S$1
5.6 mpd
Private car insurance 20 yuu Points per S$1
5.6 mpd

You must complete the purchase via the yuu Rewards Club app to be eligible. To be clear, the points will come from the yuu app, not your credit card- paying with the DBS yuu Card won’t earn anything extra as insurance premiums are a general exclusion. 

Conclusion

Earning miles on insurance premiums gets tougher and tougher each year, but there are still a handful of options.

The Maybank Visa Infinite is probably the best all-round solution, but with a minimum income requirement of S$150,000 and an annual fee of S$654 (waived for the first year), it won’t be an option for everyone. 

Alternatively, you can consider restricting yourself to policies from Chubb (and paying with AMEX) or Great Eastern (and earning yuu Points), but these may or may not offer the best coverage for your needs. I think it’d be quite silly to base your coverage decisions on the ability to earn points alone!

For everything else, there’s always CardUp and Citi PayAll, though the cost per mile will vary depending on which card you hold and the ongoing promotions.

Are there any other ways you know of earning points on insurance premiums?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Pelago extends discounts for Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers
Next article
Windfall: AMEX Platinum switches to calendar year digital vouchers

Similar Articles

Comments

74 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

74 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
WJ

Hi Aaron,
How do you make payment for Tokio Marine premiums via Visa/MC? Is there a link that you can share? Thanks

Reply
Aaron Wong

when i got my life insurance plan, my agent gave me a form to fill up. can’t remember if it was first premium only or recurring.

Reply
WJ

Thanks. I was figuring out how to use Visa/MC to pay for my recurring TM premiums.

Reply
Belinda

I was thinking to use HSBC Revolution card to pay online. However axs-estation do not have HSBC credit card as a selection.

Reply
S.A

I believe it is only for the first premium only. I also ask this qns before from my TM agent.

Reply
QRC

Does GPMC work with CardUp and IPM?

Reply
Adam

Yes it doss

Reply
everyoneall

CardUp / iPayMY transactions on GrabPay MasterCard, will not earn any Grab Reward Points.
U can only get the 1.5% / 1.7% Cashback via TrueCashback Amex or UOB Absolute Amex Top-Up to GPMC Wallet.

Reply
H L

Great article about IP update, looking forward updated article for tuition fee for poor parents.

Reply
Aaron Wong

unfortunately, very few cards left for education payments too!

Reply
Austin

Great Eastern does not accept Grabpay MC card to pay for my 1st year life insurance. but when i switch to bank MC card, it goes through.

Reply
Daniel

Same here, second this comment.

Reply
Derek

Hi Aaron,
Just sharing, I actually emailed to DBS & Citi to check if they award points/miles if insurance payment made through CardUp Platform but their reply was that no points/miles will be awarded.
In the end, I tried using SCB EasyBill function @ 1.9% fee instead.

Reply
Aaron Wong

thanks derek. unfortunately the CSOs have misinformed you. payments made via cardup using citi/dbs cards continue to earn points as per normal, nothing has changed.

Reply
everyoneall

CardUp / iPayMY transations does NOT earn points/reward on ALL Citi/DBS cards.
eg.
DBS Live Fresh / SAFRA Cards do NOT earn cashback on CardUp / iPayMY transactions.
DBS Altitude Cards do earn DBS Points on CardUp / iPayMY transactions.

I’m not very sure which Citi cards have cashback/Citi$ for CardUp/iPayMY transactions, as CardUp specifically disallow Citi cards for some payments (eg. Mortgage Loans, etc).

Reply
Qing

Aaron’s reply is one year ago and at that time is true.

Reply
Aaron Wong

this is also in the context of miles cards. if the qn is: do dbs altitude/citi premiermiles earn miles on cardup, the answer is yes. can’t speak to the cashback cards cause i’m less familiar with that.

citibank and amex cannot be used for mortgage payments or loan payments.

more details: https://carduphelp.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360024526894-Will-my-spend-on-CardUp-earn-rewards-on-my-credit-card-

Reply
Cass

Hi Aaron, may I know if the new CitiRewards Mastercard earns the same as the visa? Will I still get 4mpd if I top up grabpay?

Reply
Kelvin

Earn the same BUT Visa and Master is different. You won’t get anything on top up grappay with a mastercard!

Reply
Mazie Doh

Hi Aaron,

Thanks for this summary.

I did some google search, and actually I found seems that Amex True Cash Back currently still considers the insurance premium as the eligible transaction. (amex.co/SGexclusions)

Could you please confirm or did I miss something?

If it’s true, given that I might have 10000 SGD pending premium in next few weeks, should I go for this Amex True Cash Back credit card?

Thanks

Refer to:

amex.co/SGexclusions

https://www.americanexpress.com/content/dam/amex/sg/campaigns/pdfs/true-cashback-card.pdf

https://www.americanexpress.com/content/dam/amex/sg/benefits/SGexclusionsjan20.pdf

Last edited 5 years ago by Mazie Doh
Reply
Alan

https://www.maybank2u.com.sg/iwov-resources/sg/pdf/cards/horizon-benefits-privilege-tnc.pdf

Please see the terms and condition on Maybank Horizon card. Insurance premium is excluded. Not sure whether it is a recent change. Can the admin please verify

Reply
Ben K

So from this, I gather that T Points are awarded for the VI card, up to $3000 per calendar month?

Reply
Aaron Wong

maybank visa infinite still awards subject to the cap in t&c

Reply
Asac WU

Hi Aaron, would you mind to share your wisdom on the following scenario?

  1. Using Maybank Visa Horizon card
  2. Pay up to USD 5000 Insurance premium payment
  3. Plz note that payment carried out in FCY

May I know, will it have 3000 per month cap and will it follow FCY treat point track, i.e., 5x points?

Last edited 3 years ago by Asac WU
Reply
ben

OCBC Great Eastern Cashflo have recently changed their terms. no more points i believe and they charge you for amortizing payments

Reply
Jessie

Fyi, I paid for insurance (first time sign up premiums) using Horizon recently, checked statements for next 2 months and zero Treat Points to date.

Reply
Leon

You can use Horizon to top up Grabpay card to get points and use it to pay for insurance directly or through Cardup. Which insurer?

Last edited 4 years ago by Leon
Reply
S K

Amex cards (KF, Platinum and Capitacard) are still giving rewards for GrabPay topup as well, and there is an ongoing campaign. Does that not count?

Reply
Vice

I guess the Amex offer is targeted and for a limited time, therefore not included as a solution in the long term.

Reply
kkong

campaign until 10 May 2021 and quota by $5k. but with $5k , at least it is a solution for most of people for this year insurance.

Reply
Aaron Wong

Yup! If you managed to register for the then by all means go ahead

Reply
Aaron Wong

Counts, but the registration cap already exhausted.

Reply
Adam

Interestingly enough, the Prudential cards also have 10X for foreign currency transactions so you could potentially use this card as a substitute for the Rewards+, or as an alternative once you max out the cap on Rewards+.

Reply
Aaron Wong

yeah, I just realised that while I was reading through T&C. this pooling thing opens up a lot of possibilities…

Reply
Ian

Hi Aaron,
How about Cigna international insurance plan? Since it charges in USD, is it considered an overseas spendings and would go well with SC Rewards+ or PRVI?

Reply
Aaron Wong

MCC overrides currency. if it codes as insurance and the T&Cs disallow, you will not earn points even if it’s FCY

Reply
Max

Manulife not included?

Reply
J C

hi aaron. grabpay mastercard cannot be used to pay insurance bill via AXS online (see error message below). are u referring to other payment modes?

“Transaction Failed
Your payment card is not accepted. Please try again or use another card.”

Reply
Aaron Wong

Grabpay does not work with axs. I am referring to insurance providers who accept credit card payment e.g. Aia

Reply
J C

oic! good thing i have not tried to load all the money into grabpay phew

Reply
Gerry

I think it does I just did it last night!

Reply
everyoneall

this has been so, for very long already

Reply
Kim

Anyone has data points on paying non prudential insurance with Stanchart prudential card? Rewards points earned? Also, do you need to be a prudential policy holder?

Reply
chk

Oh thanks Aaron. Wasn’t aware Amex card don’t earn points for all insurance payments anymore. Bummer

Reply
John

Hi Aaron,

Just sharing, for Singlife, first premium only is only for Grow policies, their other life policies allow use of all 3 credit cards for recurring payments. Have been using AMEX to pay for my CI policy 😀

Reply
Aaron Wong

thanks for the clarification!

Reply
everyoneall

Maybank Platinum VISA card has 3.33% cashback for Insurance premium payments.

Reply
Oily

Think UOB Absolute Cashback doesn’t exclude insurance payments in the T&C… but it’s AMEX

Reply
Paul

Can citi payall be used for AIG? The CSO themselves also dunno

Reply
FTFTFT

It’s also important to note that the daily transaction limit for GrabPay card is $5000

Reply
Gary

Hi Aaron,
Will paying insurance premiums via mAXS earn miles?

Reply
Ronald

Wanted to apply for the Maybank Infinite Visa to pay for my insurance premiums renewal. Insurer side only accepts MasterCard for renewal payment only and I thought I can use the AXN machine to pay using the Maybank Infinite Visa card. While browsing through the card’s T&C they also specifically exclude payment paid using AXN. So although this card technically award miles for payment of insurance premium but there isn’t a channel we can use to benefit from it. Are there other options to use a Visa card to pay for renewal insurance premium (other than AXN) and hope to… Read more »

Reply
Yiwei

UOB Krisflyer card’s T&C seems to indicate that it doesn’t exclude insurance payment

Reply
Yiwei

KrisFlyer UOB Account | UOB SingaporeTERMS AND CONDITIONS GOVERNING KRISFLYER UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED (“UOB”) DEBIT CARD AND KRISFLYER UOB ACCOUNTS AND SERVICES

Well… the T&C on this main page is updated Nov 2022 but probably missing the insurance exclusion

I found same Nov-2022 updated T&C on Moneysmart having insurance exclusion

Reply
JoeDoe

Hi Aaron, Clause 8f of the SCB Prudential card states “The following transactions will not be considered as Qualifying Prudential Card Transactions. Qualifying Foreign Currency Transactions or Qualifying Dining Transactions: f. recurring payments (being automatic payments where you, the principal or supplementary cardholder of a Prudential Card, have given a one-time authorisation or instruction for the merchant to charge the payment directly to your Prudential Platinum Cards or Prudential Signature Card (as the case may be) at a fixed interval, such as transactions made pursuant to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited’s 0% Interest Instalment Plan) or payments made to all… Read more »

Reply
Aaron Wong

couldn’t you make ad hoc payments though? that’s what I do for my policies

Reply
A.C

Hi Aaron, able to advise if you have experience making 1 time annual payment via AXS, does the prudential platinum card recognize 1pt for every dollar paid on the insurance policies through AXS?

Reply
Joe

Are travel insurance typically under the same MCC? Or they still earn miles as online transaction (under other MCC?), thus, online card like WMMC will still earn points/miles.

Reply
Aaron Wong

travel insurance is insurance.

Reply
cyndi

can i ask, how do your pay insurance premium for singlife? don’t seems to have a link to pay

Reply
D K

Only an Ascend by Prudential customer is eligible for the Prudential Visa Signature Card.

Reply
@XL

@aaron, got to update this article to reflect that grabpay doesnt work with Amex cards any more.

Reply
Aaron Wong

Well, it does for another week or so

Reply
Wei

Well, now Grabpay just doesn’t work “any more” PERIOD

Last edited 2 years ago by Wei
Reply
kenny

hihi, Im thinking OCBC N90 with cardup? isit a good choice?

Reply
Sheryl

Hi Aaron, to clarify SC Prudential non-VI for me to get a higher mpd I should apply for another SC X card?

Reply
Ronald

The problem is some insurance companies like AIA only accepts Mastercard when making renewal premium payments and the only way a visa card can be use is through the AXS channel which the T&C of the visa card specifically exclude for awarding of miles

Reply
Victor Lee

Getting miles or cashback from paying insurance is getting more difficult. Many do not accept AMEX cards and others like AIA only allow Master card. Either you use Prudential Visa signature card or Maybank. Otherwise for payment that requires Master card I am using Debit Card UOB Krisyfler.

Reply
Tiak

I have given up trying to earn points on insurance. I charge it to any credit card if accepted, and then pay credit bills by GIRO through HSBC Everyday Global Account. At least I get back 1% rebate for that.

Reply
Sean

TIL on the Maybank card. As it happens I do have insurance premiums in a foreign currency. Thanks!

Reply
YP H

only reason i’m using the maybank VI card, combining with the airport transport service and it’s actually not bad.

Reply
Effie

Is the $600 annual fee waivable?

Reply
Kit

Hi, is the code MILELION for card up insurance payment still valid?

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,761FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg