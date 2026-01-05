2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Insurance Premiums

Insurance premiums are a category that banks have progressively excluded over the years. When I first started writing this blog a decade ago, you could easily earn up to 4 mpd on premium payments. Today, you’d be lucky to earn anything!

The good news, if you dare to call it that, is that earning miles on insurance premiums isn’t impossible. The scope is just very limited, or you’ll need to pay a fee for the privilege.

What MCC does insurance code as?

Insurance transactions code under two main MCCs:

5960: Direct Marketing Insurance Services

Direct Marketing Insurance Services 6300: Insurance Sales, Underwriting and Premiums

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a transaction:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Merchants assigned insurance-related MCCs typically pay a below-average processing fee, and banks are therefore less inclined to offer rewards on such transactions.

Which credit cards earn rewards for insurance?

As mentioned earlier, the vast majority of banks now exclude insurance transactions from earning points. Here’s a snapshot of each bank’s policy:

Issuer Awards Points for Insurance? ✓ 1 ✕

✕ ✓ 2 ✕ ✕ ✓ 3

✕ ✓ 4 ✓ 5 1. Only for insurance products purchased through American Express authorised channels (e.g. Chubb)

2. Capped at 100 miles per month

3. Only for Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

4. Only for SC Prudential Platinum & SC Prudential Visa Signature

5. Only for UOB KrisFlyer Debit Card

Don’t get too excited if you see a green tick in the table above— one glance at the footnotes, and you’ll understand just how limited the scope for earning miles on insurance premiums is!

American Express cards

While American Express cards generally exclude rewards for insurance payments, there is one exception: buying insurance from the AMEX x Chubb portal.

Earn your usual card rewards, including Membership Rewards® points, KrisFlyer miles and cashback when you sign up for Amex Insurance plan(s) with your American Express® Card. -American Express

The types of insurance you can purchase on this portal are limited to:

Chocolate Visa Card

Chocolate Visa Card

The Chocolate Visa Card earns 1 Max Mile per S$1 on the first S$1,000 spent per calendar month, after which the rate reduces to 0.4 Max Miles per S$1.

This includes insurance premiums, but here’s the catch: Chocolate has a cap of 100 Max Miles per month on so-called “bill payments”, which include insurance premiums plus the following categories:

MCC Category MCC 4900–4999

Utilities MCC 6300–6399

Insurance MCC 6513, 6531

Real Estate and Property Management MCC 7311–7399

Business Services MCC 8011–8099

Medical Services, Health Practitioners, Hospitals, Dentists MCC 9311–9399

Government Services For the avoidance of doubt, the 100 miles cap is shared among all categories

To get the Chocolate Visa, you’ll need to download the Chocolate Finance app and open a Chocolate Finance account.

Once that’s done, you can create a virtual Chocolate Visa Card immediately. After that, you need to pair the card with Heymax under the Your Cards > Add Card menu. A test transaction will be charged and later refunded.

Maybank Visa Infinite & Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Card

Earn Rate for Insurance

SGD FCY Maybank Visa Infinite

Maybank Visa Infinite

1.2 mpd

3.2 mpd

Min. S$4K / c. mth

2 mpd

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 0.16 mpd 2.8 mpd

Min. S$800 / c. mth

1.2 mpd



While the T&Cs of the Maybank TREATS programme excludes insurance payments, an explicit exception is carved out for the Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank Horizon Visa Signature.

For avoidance of doubts (sic), the exclusion (relating to payments to insurance companies) under clause 2.2(e) of the Maybank Year-long TREATS Points Rewards Programme General Terms and Conditions does not apply to this 3X TREATS Points Programme, i.e. payments to insurance companies (up to S$3,000 per calendar month) may be counted for the awarding of 3X TREATS Points herein. -Maybank Visa Infinite T&Cs

For local retail transactions charged to the Card on Insurance, Medical, Education, Rentals (e.g. RentHero) and Professional Services (e.g. CardUp) (“Spend on Selected Categories”)

notwithstanding anything to the contrary stated in the general Terms and Conditions Governing TREATS Points Rewards Programme, 2 TREATS Points will be awarded for every block of S$5 spent per transaction. -Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

The Maybank Visa Infinite earns 1.2 mpd (SGD) or 2 mpd (FCY) on all spending, including up to S$3,000 of insurance premiums per calendar month. If the total monthly spending across all transactions exceeds S$4,000, the FCY earn rate is enhanced to 3.2 mpd.

However, spending on insurance premiums does not count towards the S$3,000 minimum spend required to qualify for airport limo transfers or gym and pool day passes.

The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature will earn 0.16 mpd (SGD) or 1.2 mpd (FCY) on insurance premiums. If the total monthly spending across all transactions exceeds S$800, the FCY earn rate is enhanced to 2.8 mpd.

However, insurance premiums (along with other selected categories such as medical, education, rentals and professional services) are capped at 480 miles per month. This cap only applies to transactions made in SGD; FCY spending would not be subject to a cap.

Spending on insurance premiums will also not count towards:

the S$800 minimum monthly spend required to earn 2.8 mpd on FCY spend (uncapped) and 2.8 mpd on air tickets (capped at S$10,000 per calendar month)

the S$1,000 single-transaction spend required to earn a complimentary Plaza Premium Lounge pass valid at selected airports

Standard Chartered Prudential Cards

Card Earn Rate for Insurance SC Prudential Platinum

Apply

SC Prudential Platinum 0.29 mpd SC Prudential Visa Signature

Apply

SC Prudential Visa Signature 0.43 mpd

The little-known Standard Chartered Prudential Platinum and Standard Chartered Prudential Visa Signature explicitly state that rewards points are awarded on insurance premiums— even if they’re not from Prudential.

The earn rate is 1X points per S$1 for Prudential Platinum Cardholders, and 1.5X points per S$1 for Prudential Visa Signature Cardholders. This works out to 0.29 mpd and 0.43 mpd respectively.

Do note that the Prudential Visa Signature is only available to members of Ascend by Prudential.

KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card

Card Earn Rate for Insurance KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card 0.4 mpd

+ Miles from KrisFlyer UOB account

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card does not earn miles on insurance, but this exclusion does not apply to the KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card, which will earn at least 0.4 mpd on premium payments.

Why “at least”? Because accountholders can earn bonus miles for putting money in the KrisFlyer UOB Account and spending on their debit card. The current structure gives a bonus 5 or 6 mpd to anyone who keeps a minimum monthly average balance (MAB) of S$1,000 in the account.

MAB Monthly Cap

(5% of MAB) Card Spending Cap No Salary Credit

(5 mpd) With Salary Credit

(6 mpd) S$1,000 50 miles S$10 S$8.33 S$10,000 500 miles S$100 S$83.33 S$20,000 1,000 miles S$200 S$166.67 S$50,000 2,500 miles S$500 S$416.67 S$100,000 5,000 miles S$1,000 S$833.33

The catch is that you receive a paltry 0.05% p.a. interest, and the bonus miles are capped at 5% of the MAB. For example, someone who put the bare minimum S$1,000 in the account would be limited to earning just 50 bonus miles per month.

So unless you’re willing to forgo a significant amount of interest, it’s probably better to forget the KrisFlyer UOB Account altogether and just take the earn rate as 0.4 mpd.

Bill payment services

If you’re willing to pay a fee in exchange for earning miles on insurance premiums, then bill payment platforms like CardUp, Citi PayAll and SC EasyBill are all potential options.

Provider Fee 2.25%

1.79% fee for first payment of up to S$5K with code MILELION 2.6% 1.9%

Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile, but to provide some illustrations:

An SC Beyond Cardholder with Priority Banking/Priority Private status could pay insurance premiums via SC EasyBill with a 1.9% fee and earn 2 mpd, equivalent to 0.95 cents per mile

A DBS Vantage Cardholder could pay insurance premiums via CardUp with a 1.85% fee (for recurring payments) and earn 1.5 mpd, equivalent to 1.21 cents per mile

A Citi Prestige Cardholder could pay insurance premiums via Citi PayAll with a 2.1% fee (temporarily reduced with the current promotion) and earn 1.3 mpd, equivalent to 1.62 cents per mile

The gold standard is of course to earn miles for free, though if banks keep cracking down, this may be the only option left.

Workarounds

While banks may not be fond of rewarding insurance purchases, there are ways of “disguising” the transactions. The key is to find an insurance premium sold by a company whose main line of business is not insurance.

Klook

Klook usually sells tours and attraction tickets, but they also sell a travel insurance product known as Klook Protect. These policies are underwritten by companies like AIG, AXA, FWD and Zurich, basically a white label kind of product.

Buying Klook Protect codes the same as any other Klook transaction: MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators. You can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

DBS Woman's World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



KrisFlyer UOB Card 3 mpd No cap

Apply 3 mpd No cap





Singapore Airlines & Scoot

When you’re booking a Singapore Airlines or Scoot air ticket, you’ll usually be offered the opportunity to include travel insurance.

If you opt in, the transaction will code under the airlines’ MCC, enabling you to earn 4 mpd with whatever card you’d normally use for airfares.

Great Eastern

The yuu Rewards Club app allows members to earn yuu Points when purchasing selected Great Eastern insurance policies (tap on Brands > Great Eastern).

At the time of writing, it’s possible to earn up to 35 yuu Points per S$1 on policies, equivalent to 9.7 mpd.

Policy Reward Travel insurance 35 yuu Points per S$1

9.7 mpd Maid insurance 30 yuu Points per S$1

8.3 mpd Personal accident insurance 30 yuu Points per S$1

8.3 mpd EV insurance 20 yuu Points per S$1

5.6 mpd Home insurance 20 yuu Points per S$1

5.6 mpd Private car insurance 20 yuu Points per S$1

5.6 mpd

You must complete the purchase via the yuu Rewards Club app to be eligible. To be clear, the points will come from the yuu app, not your credit card- paying with the DBS yuu Card won’t earn anything extra as insurance premiums are a general exclusion.

Conclusion

Earning miles on insurance premiums gets tougher and tougher each year, but there are still a handful of options.

The Maybank Visa Infinite is probably the best all-round solution, but with a minimum income requirement of S$150,000 and an annual fee of S$654 (waived for the first year), it won’t be an option for everyone.

Alternatively, you can consider restricting yourself to policies from Chubb (and paying with AMEX) or Great Eastern (and earning yuu Points), but these may or may not offer the best coverage for your needs. I think it’d be quite silly to base your coverage decisions on the ability to earn points alone!

For everything else, there’s always CardUp and Citi PayAll, though the cost per mile will vary depending on which card you hold and the ongoing promotions.

Are there any other ways you know of earning points on insurance premiums?