Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Kris+ Fortune Feast & Prosperity Quest: Up to 10,688 bonus KrisFlyer miles for CNY dining and shopping

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Register and earn up to 8,888 bonus miles for CNY dining, plus 1,800 bonus miles for CNY retail over the next six weeks, on top of usual Kris+ and credit card miles.

Kris+ has launched a pair of CNY-themed Challenges, which offer users the opportunity to earn up to 10,688 bonus KrisFlyer miles on CNY dining and shopping over the next six weeks or so.

The first Challenge, Fortune Feast, offers up to 8,888 bonus miles for dining at participating restaurants, with bonuses starting from a minimum cumulative spend of just S$250.

The second Challenge, Prosperity Quest, offers 1,800 bonus miles for shopping at three different participating merchants, with a minimum spend of S$60 at each.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

These miles are awarded on top of the usual Kris+ earn rates and credit card miles, so there’s stacking opportunities aplenty.

Kris+ Fortune Feast Challenge

From 12 January to 23 February 2026, Kris+ users who register for the Fortune Feast Challenge will earn between 488 and 8,888 bonus miles when they spend at least S$250 at over 65 participating dining merchants across Singapore. 

Spending Tier Bonus Miles Reward
S$250 to S$499.99 488 bonus miles
S$500 to S$749.99 888 bonus miles
S$750 to S$999.99 1,888 bonus miles
S$1,000 to S$4,999.99 2,888 bonus miles
S$5,000 and above 8,888 bonus miles

For the avoidance of doubt, you will only receive one of the rewards in the table above, based on the cumulative spending during the promotion period.

A total of 69 (nice) dining partners are participating in this Challenge, listed in the table below.

Merchant Earn Rate
Delibowl 6 mpd
Jiang-Nan Chun (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore) 6 mpd
Mimi Restaurant 6 mpd
Si Chuan Dou Hua 6 mpd
The Blue Tiffin 6 mpd
Xin Cuisine Chinese (Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium) 6 mpd
5 ON 25 (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd
Dancing Crab 5 mpd
Heartland by Enjoy 5 mpd
Lao Beijing 5 mpd
Li Bai Cantonese (Sheraton Towers) 5 mpd
LingZhi Vegetarian 5 mpd
QIN Restaurant & Bar 5 mpd
The Canteen by Enjoy 5 mpd
Tong Le Private Dining 5 mpd
Tung Lok Heen 5 mpd
Tung Lok Peking Duck 5 mpd
Tung Lok Seafood 5 mpd
Tung Lok Signatures 5 mpd
Tung Lok Teahouse 5 mpd
Eden Restaurant 4 mpd
Jade (Fullerton Hotel Singapore) 4 mpd
Kwee Zeen 4 mpd
Paradise Dynasty 4 mpd
Po Restaurant 4 mpd
Ya Ge 4 mpd
COCA 3 mpd
CouCou Hotpot. Brew Tea 3 mpd
Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore) 3 mpd
JUMBO Premium 3 mpd
JUMBO Seafood 3 mpd
JUMBO Signatures 3 mpd
Kam’s Roast 3 mpd
Mai Ge Wen 3 mpd
Mutiara Seafood by JUMBO 3 mpd
Nan Yang Dao 3 mpd
Nan Yang Dao Express 3 mpd
Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh 3 mpd
Nong Geng Ji 3 mpd
Peach Blossoms (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 3 mpd
Red House Seafood 3 mpd
TANYU 3 mpd
Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles 3 mpd
Tsui Wah Singapore 3 mpd
Xing Yue Xuan 3 mpd
Zui Teochew Cuisine 3 mpd
Beauty in The Pot 2 mpd
Canton Paradise 2 mpd
CHEFLAM’s Sichuan Cuisine 2 mpd
Haidilao Hot Pot* 2 mpd
Kai Duck 2 mpd
Kai Garden 2 mpd
Le Congee & Noodle House 2 mpd
Le Shrimp Ramen 2 mpd
LeMa Dumpling 2 mpd
LeNu Chef Wai’s Noodle Bar 2 mpd
Mansion 7 Cantonese Cuisine 2 mpd
Orchid Live Seafood 2 mpd
Paradise Classic 2 mpd
Paradise Hotpot 2 mpd
Paradise Teochew 2 mpd
Peony Jade 2 mpd
San Laksa 2 mpd
Seafood Paradise 2 mpd
Straits Chinese Restaurant 2 mpd
Swatow Restaurant 2 mpd
Taste Paradise 2 mpd
Peach Garden 1 mpd
Typhoon Cafe 1 mpd
*Hai Di Lao does not support payment via Kris+ directly. Instead, you need to buy vouchers via the Kris+ app

If you want the bonus miles, but don’t fancy jostling with the CNY crowds, you can purchase vouchers from the Kris+ app. This will earn miles upfront, and count towards the minimum spend for the Challenge. 

You can then use the voucher any time during its validity period.

Kris+ Prosperity Quest Challenge

From 12 January to 22 February 2026, Kris+ users who register for the Prosperity Quest Challenge will earn between 1,800 bonus miles when they spend make three transactions of at least S$60 each at three participating merchants. 

The participating merchants can be found below, and include Bengawan Solo, Janice Wong, Old Seng Choong and NTUC FairPrice (though it should be noted that you cannot make payment directly with Kris+; instead, you’ll need to buy vouchers through the Kris+ app and redeem them).

I don’t believe there’s any overlap with the Fortune Feast list, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to rack up three unique merchants, and 1,800 bonus miles for S$180 spend is an incremental 10 mpd.

Limited redemptions apply for this Challenge, so again, buying vouchers might be the best approach to take. 

How to register

Registration is required for both offers, and can be done on the Kris+ app, under the Challenges section, or under the Highlights section of the homepage.

At the time of publishing, the Challenges don’t seem to be live yet. These should usually be loaded at 10 a.m.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The bonus miles for each Challenge will be awarded within 14 days after the promotion end date:

  • Fortune Feast: by 9 March 2026
  • Prosperity Quest: by 8 March 2026

These miles can be transferred into KrisFlyer within 21 days of crediting. I’d strongly recommend turning on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR)
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use to pay?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles. 

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for using card directly
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

🍽️ Best Cards for Kris+
(Dining)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Excludes MCC 5814. Max. S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$500, max. S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd
 Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

Kris+ is now offering up to 10,688 bonus miles for CNY dining and retail, via two separate promotions.

Fortune Feast is great for anyone planning to dine out (I’m sure there’ll be a lot of competition to pay the bill for office lunches!), while Prosperity Quest focuses more on buying snacks or new clothes for visiting. 

This is a great opportunity to pick up some extra miles for CNY- just don’t forget to register first!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Limo Rides

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 16, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,774FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg