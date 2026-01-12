Kris+ Fortune Feast & Prosperity Quest: Up to 10,688 bonus KrisFlyer miles for CNY dining and shopping

Kris+ has launched a pair of CNY-themed Challenges, which offer users the opportunity to earn up to 10,688 bonus KrisFlyer miles on CNY dining and shopping over the next six weeks or so.

The first Challenge, Fortune Feast, offers up to 8,888 bonus miles for dining at participating restaurants, with bonuses starting from a minimum cumulative spend of just S$250.

The second Challenge, Prosperity Quest, offers 1,800 bonus miles for shopping at three different participating merchants, with a minimum spend of S$60 at each.

These miles are awarded on top of the usual Kris+ earn rates and credit card miles, so there’s stacking opportunities aplenty.

Kris+ Fortune Feast Challenge

From 12 January to 23 February 2026, Kris+ users who register for the Fortune Feast Challenge will earn between 488 and 8,888 bonus miles when they spend at least S$250 at over 65 participating dining merchants across Singapore.

Spending Tier Bonus Miles Reward S$250 to S$499.99 488 bonus miles S$500 to S$749.99 888 bonus miles S$750 to S$999.99 1,888 bonus miles S$1,000 to S$4,999.99 2,888 bonus miles S$5,000 and above 8,888 bonus miles

For the avoidance of doubt, you will only receive one of the rewards in the table above, based on the cumulative spending during the promotion period.

A total of 69 (nice) dining partners are participating in this Challenge, listed in the table below.

Merchant Earn Rate Delibowl 6 mpd Jiang-Nan Chun (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore) 6 mpd Mimi Restaurant 6 mpd Si Chuan Dou Hua 6 mpd The Blue Tiffin 6 mpd Xin Cuisine Chinese (Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium) 6 mpd 5 ON 25 (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd Dancing Crab 5 mpd Heartland by Enjoy 5 mpd Lao Beijing 5 mpd Li Bai Cantonese (Sheraton Towers) 5 mpd LingZhi Vegetarian 5 mpd QIN Restaurant & Bar 5 mpd The Canteen by Enjoy 5 mpd Tong Le Private Dining 5 mpd Tung Lok Heen 5 mpd Tung Lok Peking Duck 5 mpd Tung Lok Seafood 5 mpd Tung Lok Signatures 5 mpd Tung Lok Teahouse 5 mpd Eden Restaurant 4 mpd Jade (Fullerton Hotel Singapore) 4 mpd Kwee Zeen 4 mpd Paradise Dynasty 4 mpd Po Restaurant 4 mpd Ya Ge 4 mpd COCA 3 mpd CouCou Hotpot. Brew Tea 3 mpd Hai Tien Lo (Pan Pacific Singapore) 3 mpd JUMBO Premium 3 mpd JUMBO Seafood 3 mpd JUMBO Signatures 3 mpd Kam’s Roast 3 mpd Mai Ge Wen 3 mpd Mutiara Seafood by JUMBO 3 mpd Nan Yang Dao 3 mpd Nan Yang Dao Express 3 mpd Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh 3 mpd Nong Geng Ji 3 mpd Peach Blossoms (PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay) 3 mpd Red House Seafood 3 mpd TANYU 3 mpd Tongue Tip Lanzhou Beef Noodles 3 mpd Tsui Wah Singapore 3 mpd Xing Yue Xuan 3 mpd Zui Teochew Cuisine 3 mpd Beauty in The Pot 2 mpd Canton Paradise 2 mpd CHEFLAM’s Sichuan Cuisine 2 mpd Haidilao Hot Pot* 2 mpd Kai Duck 2 mpd Kai Garden 2 mpd Le Congee & Noodle House 2 mpd Le Shrimp Ramen 2 mpd LeMa Dumpling 2 mpd LeNu Chef Wai’s Noodle Bar 2 mpd Mansion 7 Cantonese Cuisine 2 mpd Orchid Live Seafood 2 mpd Paradise Classic 2 mpd Paradise Hotpot 2 mpd Paradise Teochew 2 mpd Peony Jade 2 mpd San Laksa 2 mpd Seafood Paradise 2 mpd Straits Chinese Restaurant 2 mpd Swatow Restaurant 2 mpd Taste Paradise 2 mpd Peach Garden 1 mpd Typhoon Cafe 1 mpd *Hai Di Lao does not support payment via Kris+ directly. Instead, you need to buy vouchers via the Kris+ app

If you want the bonus miles, but don’t fancy jostling with the CNY crowds, you can purchase vouchers from the Kris+ app. This will earn miles upfront, and count towards the minimum spend for the Challenge.

You can then use the voucher any time during its validity period.

Kris+ Prosperity Quest Challenge

From 12 January to 22 February 2026, Kris+ users who register for the Prosperity Quest Challenge will earn between 1,800 bonus miles when they spend make three transactions of at least S$60 each at three participating merchants.

The participating merchants can be found below, and include Bengawan Solo, Janice Wong, Old Seng Choong and NTUC FairPrice (though it should be noted that you cannot make payment directly with Kris+; instead, you’ll need to buy vouchers through the Kris+ app and redeem them).

I don’t believe there’s any overlap with the Fortune Feast list, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to rack up three unique merchants, and 1,800 bonus miles for S$180 spend is an incremental 10 mpd.

Limited redemptions apply for this Challenge, so again, buying vouchers might be the best approach to take.

How to register

Registration is required for both offers, and can be done on the Kris+ app, under the Challenges section, or under the Highlights section of the homepage.

At the time of publishing, the Challenges don’t seem to be live yet. These should usually be loaded at 10 a.m.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The bonus miles for each Challenge will be awarded within 14 days after the promotion end date:

Fortune Feast: by 9 March 2026

by 9 March 2026 Prosperity Quest: by 8 March 2026

These miles can be transferred into KrisFlyer within 21 days of crediting. I’d strongly recommend turning on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

Earning miles via Kris+

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:

Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR) Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use to pay?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles.

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

Conclusion

Kris+ is now offering up to 10,688 bonus miles for CNY dining and retail, via two separate promotions.

Fortune Feast is great for anyone planning to dine out (I’m sure there’ll be a lot of competition to pay the bill for office lunches!), while Prosperity Quest focuses more on buying snacks or new clothes for visiting.

This is a great opportunity to pick up some extra miles for CNY- just don’t forget to register first!