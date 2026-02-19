Should you keep the HSBC Revolution after “Revo Up” ends?

Back in July 2025, the HSBC Revolution Card launched a new promotion called Revo Up, which not only reinstated bonuses for travel-related and contactless spending, but also increased the monthly bonus cap by 50% to S$1,500.

This promotion was originally due to end on 31 October 2025, but has since been extended twice — first to 28 February 2026, and then again to 31 March 2026, giving cardholders a nine-month window to enjoy the enhanced benefits.

As welcome as the latest extension is, I think we all know that at some point in the future, HSBC will pull the plug. So let’s address the elephant in the room: should you cancel your HSBC Revolution when that happens?

Not necessarily. As sad as that day will be, I can think of several compelling reasons to keep the card, even after Revo Up ends.

Recap: What happens when Revo Up ends?

The Revo Up promotion is currently slated to end after 31 March 26, barring any further extensions. Following this, the HSBC Revolution will revert to status quo, which means:

Bonuses for travel-related transactions will be removed

Contactless spending will no longer be eligible for bonuses

The monthly bonus cap will be cut from S$1,500 to S$1,000

The table below summarises the changes.

Revo Up Regular Dining 4 mpd

Online

Contactless 4 mpd

Online Shopping 4 mpd

Online

Contactless 4 mpd

Online Transport & Membership Clubs 4 mpd

Online

Contactless 4 mpd

Online Travel 4 mpd

Online

Contactless N/A* Bonus Cap S$1,500 per c. month S$1,000 per c. month *Only 0.4 mpd will be awarded, regardless of payment method

Here’s a reminder of how HSBC defines each of these bonus categories.

Dining Dining MCC Description 5441 Candy, Nut and Confectionery Stores 5462 Bakeries 5811 Caterers 5812 Eating Places and Restaurants 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs and Taverns– Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

Shopping Shopping MCC Description 4816 Computer Network/Information Services 5045 Computers, Computer Peripheral Equipment, Software 5262 Marketplaces 5309 Duty Free Stores 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Miscellaneous General Merchandise Stores 5611 Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear Stores 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores 5641 Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores 5651 Family Clothing Stores 5655 Sports Apparel and Riding Apparel Stores 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores–Miscellaneous 5732 Electronics Sales 5733 Music Stores–Musical Instruments, Pianos and Sheet Music 5734 Computer Software Stores 5735 Record Shops 5912 Drug Stores and Pharmacies 5942 Book Stores 5944 Clock, Jewelry, Watch and Silverware Stores 5945 Game, Toy and Hobby Shops 5946 Camera and Photographic Supply Stores 5947 Card, Gift, Novelty and Souvenir Shops 5948 Leather Goods and Luggage Stores 5949 Fabric, Needlework, Piece Goods and Sewing Stores 5964 Direct Marketing–Catalog Merchants 5965 Direct Marketing–Combination Catalog and Retail Merchant 5966 Direct Marketing–Outbound Telemarketing Merchants 5967 Direct Marketing–Inbound Telemarketing Merchants 5968 Direct Marketing–Continuity/Subscription Merchants 5969 Direct Marketing–Other Direct Marketers–Not Elsewhere Classified 5970 Artist Supply Stores, Craft Shops 5992 Florists 5999 Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores

Transport & Membership Clubs Transport & Membership Clubs MCC Description 4121 Taxicabs and Limousines 7997 Clubs–Country Clubs, Membership (Athletic, Recreation, Sports), Private Golf Courses

Travel Travel MCC Description 3000 to 3350, 4511 Airlines 3351 to 3500 Car Rental Agencies 3501 to 3999, 7011 Lodging- Hotels, Motels, Resorts 4411 Cruise Lines

Why keep the HSBC Revolution?

It still covers several important categories

Even with the loss of the Travel category and the reinstatement of the “online only” requirement, the HSBC Revolution will continue to earn 4 mpd on several important spending categories.

Atome

Atome transactions code as online spend under MCC 5999 (Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores), a whitelisted bonus category.

Atome breaks up transactions into three interest-free instalments, with the first payment due at the time of purchase, and the second and third payments due 30 and 60 days later.

This basically allows you to stretch your cashflow, at no additional cost, while also optimising bonus caps, converting ineligible MCCs into rewards-earning ones (especially for education partners), and earning Atome+ points.

For a full guide to Atome (and alternative cards), refer to the article below.

Fraser gift cards

FRx gift card purchases code as online spend under MCC 5965 (Direct Marketing- Combination Catalog and Retail Merchant), a whitelisted bonus category.

These can be spent at participating stores across the Frasers Experience portfolio, and serve as an MCC converter (in the sense that merchants with a wide range of MCCs are standardised to a single MCC via gift cards). They also enable you to break up large transactions into smaller amounts that stay within monthly bonus caps.

Causeway Point

Century Square

Eastpoint

Hougang Mall

Northpoint City Tampines 1

The Centrepoint

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Valley Point

Waterway Point

White Sands

HeyMax vouchers

HeyMax voucher purchases code as online spend under MCC 5311 (Department Stores), a whitelisted bonus category.

7-Eleven

% Arabica

Airalo

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Golden Village

Grab

IKEA

Imperial Treasure

Klook

Lazada Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Pelago

Pupsik

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

Sephora

TADA

TANGS

TungLok

ZALORA

Zig

Note how this list includes merchants such as supermarkets (Giant, NTUC, Sheng Siong) and travel agencies (Klook, Pelago). If you were to transact directly, you wouldn’t earn any bonuses. However, purchasing vouchers through HeyMax circumvents this restriction.

Wogi gift cards

Wogi gift card purchases code as online spend under MCC 5947 (Card, Gift Novelty or Souvenir Shops), a whitelisted bonus category.

Amazon

Best Denki

Caltex

Challenger

Cold Storage

Courts

eCapitaVoucher

Giant

GrabGifts

Guardian

IKEA iStudio

Klook

Lazada

Muji

NTUC FairPrice

Shell

Shopee

TADA

TANGS

Trip.com

Watsons

While there are plenty of options here, the most useful by far will be eCapitaVouchers, which returned to the platform in September 2025, after a long absence.

eCapitaVouchers can be spent at CapitaMalls across Singapore, and like FRx gift cards, serve as an MCC converter and a way of optimising bonus caps by breaking up large transactions.

Aperia Mall

Bedok Mall

Bugis Junction

Bugis+

Changi City Point

CQ @ Clarke Quay

Funan

iMall

IMM

ION Orchard

Jewel Junction 8

Kallang Wave Mall

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall

Plaza Singapura

Raffles City

Sengkang Grand Mall

SingPost Centre

Tampines Mall

The Atrium @ Orchard

Westgate

Gym memberships

Gym memberships such as Anytime Fitness, Fitness First, and BFT code as MCC 7997 (Membership Clubs), a whitelisted bonus category. This is unique to the HSBC Revolution, as no other specialised spending card whitelists this MCC.

There’s no annual fee

The HSBC Revolution eliminated its annual fee on 1 August 2020, and both principal and supplementary cards are now free for life.

Therefore, there’s no real cost to keeping the card (there’s arguably an opportunity cost if this card is the only thing standing between you and new-to-bank status, but we’ll address that later).

Entertainer with HSBC membership

This is somewhat related to the previous point— because the HSBC Revolution has no annual fee, it’s a free way of getting an Entertainer with HSBC membership.

This comes with numerous 1-for-1 offers for dining, attractions and retail, and while it’s not as comprehensive as a full-fledged Entertainer subscription, should still save you some money over the course of a year.

HSBC points are extremely flexible

HSBC points are arguably the best rewards currency in Singapore, in terms of transfer partner variety, minimum conversion blocks, conversion speeds and conversion fees.

Points can be transferred to a total of 20 airline and hotel partners, at the ratios in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles or points (5,000 points for Accor), but the subsequent block is just 2 miles (1 point for Accor). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

All conversions are processed instantly, with the exception of Hainan (five business days) and JAL (10 business days). Conversions are free of charge, and HSBC points are pooled across cards.

Why should you cancel the HSBC Revolution?

While I’m certainly going to be sticking with the HSBC Revolution even after the Revo Up promotion ends, cancellation might make sense for a certain group of people.

If you want to reset your new-to-bank status

If you’re a relatively modest spender, and your online spending can be fully covered by the bonus caps of the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card, then it might be worth cancelling your HSBC Revolution in order to reset your new-to-bank status.

HSBC has a time-out period of 12 months before a former principal cardholder qualifies as new-to-bank again. Based on the current slate of welcome gifts — which include a Dyson Airstrait, 25,000 Max Miles, or S$400 cash — the potential upside could be quite attractive, assuming the offers remain just as generous next year.

If you only want KrisFlyer miles

HSBC uses four different transfer ratios for its 20 partners, and the effective earn rate depends on the partner you choose.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Revolution

(Bonus Categories)* 25,000 : 10,000

(8x partners)

4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners)

3.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners)

2.86 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 2 mpd *10 points per S$1 on bonus categories

For example, 10 HSBC points per S$1 is equivalent to 4 mpd only if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. If you choose KrisFlyer, where the ratio is 30,000 points = 10,000 miles, then the earn rate is 3.33 mpd.

Granted, if your only goal was to earn KrisFlyer miles, then you might not have been using the HSBC Revolution in the first place, even with the Revo Up promotion. However, there might be a group of people out there who were willing to settle for 3.33 mpd because of the expanded bonus categories and bonus cap. For this group, the conclusion of Revo Up might tip the balance towards cancelling.

Conclusion

The HSBC Revolution Card recently extended its Revo Up promotion by a further month, but it’s only a matter of time before it reverts to status quo. When that happens, the bonuses for travel and contactless spending will be removed, and the bonus cap will be reduced to S$1,000 per calendar month.

I expect there to be some natural attrition, as some cardholders ditch the Revolution to reset their new-to-bank status, or switch to the Maybank XL Rewards and/or UOB Lady’s Cards for travel spending. However, I still think there’s a solid use case for the HSBC Revolution as the go-to card for Atome, HeyMax vouchers, gym memberships, FRx gift cards and Wogi gift cards (in particular eCapitaVouchers).

The absence of an annual fee and the versatility of HSBC points are further reasons to stick around, even after HSBC calls time on the party.

Would you bet on another extension for the HSBC Revolution?