Which bank offers the best credit card points currency?

If you’re optimising your miles strategy, you’ll probably have credit cards from multiple banks, each with its own rewards currency such as Citi Miles, Maybank TREATS, OCBC$, and UOB UNI$.

But not all points are created equal. They differ in terms of expiry, minimum conversion amounts, pooling, transfer partners, conversion fees, and conversion speed.

💳 Comparing Points Currencies Expiry How long are my points valid for? Minimum Conversion What’s the minimum number of points I must redeem for miles? Pooling Can I combine points across different cards from the same bank when making a conversion? Transfer Partners Which airline or hotel programmes can I convert my points to? Transfer Fees How much must I pay for converting my points? Transfer Speed How fast are conversions completed?

The upshot is that two cards could offer the same earn rate, yet one could have the upper hand in terms of points quality!

Based on these criteria, here’s my take on the best points currencies— and how to rack them up quickly.

American Express

Membership Rewards Expiry None Minimum Conversion 250 miles Pooling Yes Transfer Partners

10

⚡ 2 instant

Transfer Fees None

Expiry

Membership Rewards (MR) points do not expire. They are valid so long as your card account remains open.

Minimum Conversion

MR points have some of the smallest conversion blocks in Singapore. While most banks require you to convert the equivalent of 10,000 miles at a time, American Express requires just 250 miles.

This, together with the lack of conversion fees, makes it a great way of performing small top-ups to a frequent flyer account.

Pooling

MR points pool, so you can combine points earned across different cards in a single redemption.

Why is pooling important, when MR points have small conversion blocks and no transfer fees?

If you have an AMEX Platinum Charge or Centurion, the conversion rate for airline miles is 500 points = 250 miles (600 points = 250 miles for Emirates Skywards)

(600 points = 250 miles for Emirates Skywards) For all other cards, it’s 550 points = 250 miles (650 points = 250 miles for Emirates Skywards)

Because points pool, AMEX Platinum Charge or Centurion cardholders can convert all their points at the more favourable ratio, regardless of which card they were earned on.

❓ Why aren’t my points pooled? As I’ve highlighted in this post, Platinum Charge/Centurion cardholders may or may not see their points pooled automatically on the AMEX rewards portal. If you see one separate points account for your Platinum Charge/Centurion, and another for your other AMEX cards, you’ll need to call up customer service to get your points manually combined and transferred at the preferred rate.

Transfer Partners, Fees and Speed

MR points can be converted to 10 different airline and hotel programmes, with no conversion fees.

Conversion Ratio

(AMEX : Partner) Programme Centurion

Plat Charge All Others 500 : 250 550 : 250 500 : 250 550 : 250 500 : 250 550 : 250 600 : 250 650 : 250 500 : 250 550 : 250 500 : 250 550 : 250 500 : 250 550 : 250 500 : 250 550 : 250 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,250 1,000 : 1,250

Do note that there was recently a devaluation to Membership Rewards, which resulted in a 22-25% increase in the cost of airline miles conversions (44-50% for Emirates Skywards). Fortunately, hotel programmes were untouched.

Transfers to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and Qantas Frequent Flyer are instant, while most other partners are completed within 24-48 hours.

How to earn more MR points

Welcome offers

Here’s a summary of the welcome offers featuring MR points, available at the time of writing.

Card Min. Spend Bonus AMEX Platinum Charge

Apply

S$8K in the first 90 days 190,000 MR points*

95,000 miles

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

Apply

S$1K in the first 60 days 43,750 MR points

19,886 miles

*90,000 MR points upon meeting min. spend in Year 1, 100,000 MR points upon paying Year 2’s annual fee



Since welcome bonuses frequently change, I’d advise you to refer to my monthly roundup of credit card sign-up bonuses for the latest deals.

Spend at 10Xcelerator merchants

Card Earn Rate

(Regular) Earn Rate

(10Xcelerator) AMEX Platinum Credit Card 2 MR per S$1.60

0.57 mpd

10 MR per S$1.60

2.84 mpd

AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve 2 MR per S$1.60

0.57 mpd

10 MR per S$1.60

2.84 mpd

AMEX Platinum Charge AMEX Platinum Charge 2 MR per S$1.60

0.63 mpd

20 MR per S$1.60

6.25 mpd*

*Up to S$16,000 per calendar year, after which 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.13 mpd)



Outside of welcome offers, it’s difficult to earn MR points at a decent rate because general spending earns just 2 MR points per S$1.60 (0.63 mpd for AMEX Platinum Charge, 0.57 mpd for others). Why S$1.60? My guess is it’s a hangover from the days when the SGD/USD exchange rate was reliably around that level, since AMEX cards issued in Singapore used to be USD-denominated.

💳 Limited-time: AMEX Platinum Charge FCY promo 23 February 2026 to 22 February 2027, the AMEX Platinum Charge is (2.19 mpd) for FCY spend, capped at S$15,000 for the entire promotion period. Fromthe AMEX Platinum Charge is offering 7 MR points per S$1.60for FCY spend, capped at S$15,000 for the entire promotion period.

Spending at 10Xcelerator merchants will give you a boost, but the problem is that most of these are high-end restaurants, luxury watch and fashion boutiques, and the like. You might get a sudden infusion of MR points with a big-ticket purchase, but it’s not going to be a consistent source of points for most people.

If you’re an AMEX Platinum Charge cardholder, don’t forget that you need to manually enrol for 10Xcelerator from 2025 onwards. No enrolment is necessary for AMEX Platinum Reserve and AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders.

Citibank

Citi Miles & ThankYou Points Expiry None (Citi Miles, ThankYou Points earned on Citi Prestige & ULTIMA)

Up to 5 years (ThankYou Points earned on Citi Rewards Minimum Conversion 10,000 miles Pooling No Transfer Partners 12

Transfer Fees S$27.25

Expiry

Citi Miles, and ThankYou Points earned on the Citi Prestige Card and Citi ULTIMA Card never expire.

If you have a Citi Rewards Card, your ThankYou Points are valid for up to five years. Note the “up to” caveat— some points will expire sooner, depending on when they’re earned.

Minimum Conversion

Citi doesn’t win any kudos here, as its minimum conversion block of 10,000 miles is in line with the rest of the market.

Pooling

Citi Miles and ThankYou Points don’t pool, even if they’re the same sub-currency. For instance, if I have both the Citi Rewards Mastercard and Citi Rewards Visa, I can’t combine the ThankYou Points balances in a single redemption.

This means you’ll need to pay as many conversion fees as you have cards, and also increases the possibility of ending up with an orphan balance.

Transfer Partners, Fees and Speed

Citi Miles and ThankYou Points can be converted to 12 different airline and hotel programmes, with a S$27.25 conversion fee.

Programme Conversion Ratio

(Citi: Partner) Citi Miles TY Points 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1 1:1 2.5:1

This is the second largest selection of any bank in Singapore, after HSBC. But where Citi wins is that all partners share the same ratio, creating opportunities for outsized value. For example, you can book Business Class awards from Singapore to the USA for 80,000 miles with EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, compared to 112,500 – 117,000 miles for KrisFlyer.

Sharing the same ratio also means that the earn rates for Citi cards are the same across all partners. For example, if you spend in SGD with the Citi PremierMiles Card, you earn 1.2 mpd regardless of which partner you choose.

While transfers are generally completed within 24-72 hours, they are not instant.

How to earn more Citi Miles and ThankYou Points

Welcome offers

Here’s a summary of the welcome offers featuring Citi Miles and ThankYou Points, available at the time of writing.

Since welcome bonuses frequently change, I’d advise you to refer to my monthly roundup of credit card sign-up bonuses for the latest deals.

Amaze + Citi Rewards

The Citi Rewards Card earns 10 ThankYou Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on all online transactions (except travel and mobile wallet).

An easy way of expanding this is to pair it with the Amaze Card, which converts all offline transactions into online transactions. With this pairing, you should be able to easily max out the bonus cap of S$1,000 per statement month.

Do note that a 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) is charged by Amaze for all SGD-denominated transactions.

Citi PayAll

Citi PayAll allows cardholders to earn Citi Miles or ThankYou Points when paying bills like rental, insurance premiums, education expenses, income tax, and MCST fees.

A 2.6% admin fee applies, but Citi runs periodic promotions that either boost the earn rate or offset the admin fee.

HSBC

HSBC Points Expiry 37 months Minimum Conversion 10,000 miles

(Subsequent conversions: 2 miles) Pooling Yes Transfer Partners 20

⚡ 18 instant

Transfer Fees Free

Expiry

HSBC Points expire 37 months after earning.

Minimum Conversion

A minimum conversion of 10,000 miles is required, though subsequent conversions are in blocks of just 2 miles. For example, you could convert 10,248 miles, or 204,214 miles if you so wished.

Pooling

HSBC Points have been pooled ever since May 2024. Therefore, you can combine points across multiple cards in a single redemption.

Transfer Partners, Fees and Speed

HSBC Points earned on the TravelOne Card can be converted to 20 different partners, with fees waived until further notice.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

While this is by far the most of any bank in Singapore, not all partners share the same ratio.

For airlines, the ratio is anywhere from 25,000-50,000 points : 10,000 miles. That, in turn, affects how many miles you actually earn.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC T1

(Local)* HSBC T1

(FCY)^ HSBC Revo

(Bonus)# 25,000 : 10,000

(8x partners) 1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd 4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners) 1 mpd 2 mpd 3.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners) 0.86 mpd 1.71 mpd 2.86 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 0.6 mpd 1.2 mpd 2 mpd *3 points per S$1 on local spend

^6 points per S$1 on FCY spend

#10 points per S$1 on bonus categories

It’s worth noting that HSBC devalued transfers to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer in January 2025, increasing the cost from 25,000 points to 30,000 points per 10,000 miles.

How to earn more HSBC Points

Welcome offers

Here’s a summary of the welcome offers featuring HSBC Points, available at the time of writing.

Card Min. Spend Bonus HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard S$4K in the first 1-2 months 229,500 HSBC Points

Up to 91,800 miles

HSBC TravelOne Card

Apply

S$1K in the first 1-2 months 84,000 HSBC Points

Up to 33,600 miles



Since welcome bonuses frequently change, I’d advise you to refer to my monthly roundup of credit card sign-up bonuses for the latest deals.

HeyMax

Max Miles Expiry None Minimum Conversion 1,000 miles*

(Subsequent conversion: 100 miles) Pooling N/A Transfer Partners 33

⚡ 12 instant

Transfer Fees Free *For direct points transfers. Cash for miles requires 10,000 miles minimum, with subsequent conversions of 1,000 miles

I know, it’s not a bank (then again, neither is American Express). But this article would be somewhat incomplete without mentioning Max Miles, the loyalty currency of HeyMax.

Expiry

Max Miles do not expire.

Minimum Conversion

Max Miles has two types of partners:

Direct points transfer

Cash for miles

For direct points transfer partners, a minimum conversion of 1,000 Max Miles is required, with subsequent conversions in blocks of 100 Max Miles.

For cash for miles partners, a minimum conversion of 10,000 Max Miles is required, with subsequent conversions in blocks of 1,000 Max Miles.

Transfer Partners, Fees and Speed

There are no fees for converting Max Miles.

Direct points transfer partners offer instant conversions.

Cash for miles partners are a little more complicated. After submitting a redemption request, HeyMax customer support will respond to you with a prepaid Visa card. This Visa card can then be used to purchase points via the airline or hotel’s official portal.

You can expect the entire process to take about a week, from the time of initiating the request to the time the points reflect in your account.

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards Direct

How to earn more Max Miles

Chocolate Visa Card

Chocolate Visa Card Chocolate Visa Card Apply here

The Chocolate Visa Card awards:

1 Max Miles per S$1 on the first S$1,000 of spend per calendar month

on the first S$1,000 of spend per calendar month 0.4 Max Miles per S$1 on all spend above S$1,000 per calendar month

This applies to both online and offline transactions, in local or foreign currency (FCY). All FCY transactions will be converted into SGD at the prevailing Visa rates, with no further FCY transaction fee.

Conclusion

Your credit card miles strategy shouldn’t just focus on quantity of points, but quality as well. If I had the option of earning 4 mpd on a given transaction with either the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card, I might opt for the former because of its more versatile points.

That’s especially the case for those who are willing to venture beyond Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and explore the sweet spots that other frequent flyer programmes have to offer.

What’s your favourite credit card points currency?