Singapore Airlines has added a new KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards benefit, which unlocks a 40% Pelago discount voucher upon accruing 1,000 Elite miles in a calendar year.

This is offered alongside the existing reward of 1,000 bonus miles on your next Scoot flight, and while the savings are capped at S$20, it could still be useful for a smaller-sized purchase.

A bonus for reaching your first KrisFlyer Milestone Reward As a bonus for reaching 1,000 Elite miles from spending across the Singapore Airlines Group entities this calendar year, you will receive an additional reward – 40% off (capped at SGD20) on any attraction, tour, or transport booking worldwide when you book through Pelago, the travel experiences platform of Singapore Airlines. -Singapore Airlines

New KrisFlyer Milestone Reward: 40% Pelago discount

KrisFlyer members who accrue 1,000 Elite miles in a calendar year will now receive two Milestone Rewards:

1,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles on their next Scoot flight

A 40% Pelago discount, with savings capped at S$20

The 40% Pelago discount has no minimum spend, and is valid for three months from the date of issue (you might be able to extend it for a further three months, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed).

It can be used for attractions, tours, transport bookings, or any of the thousands of experiences bookable on Pelago. Interestingly, it can also be applied to Hong Kong Disneyland tickets, Swiss Travel Pass, ArtScience Museum Tickets and numerous other experiences which normally do not qualify for promo codes.

Since this discount occupies the promo code slot, you won’t be able to stack further discounts or bonus miles on top of it. Also, you can’t use it in conjunction with the Kris+ app, as bookings must be made through the Pelago website or mobile app.

However, you can still earn the regular 3 mpd that Pelago offers on all bookings, plus an additional 4 mpd from the right credit card (see next section).

Given the discount cap of S$20, the ideal booking value is $50; anything larger than that has a lower effective saving, anything smaller than that doesn’t fully utilise the value.

Here are the full T&Cs governing this reward.

The reward is valid for 3 months from the date of issue of the reward and can only be used once. There is no minimum spend required to utilise this reward.

The reward is valid on regular-priced products on Pelago (with no product exclusions), and the discount is capped at a maximum of SGD 20.

The reward can only be used by the recipient of the reward.

Any portion of the transaction value offset by using this reward shall not be eligible for accrual of KrisFlyer miles, Elite miles or PPS value.

The reward cannot be used in conjunction with other Pelago promotions, offers, privileges, unless otherwise stated.

All purchases on Pelago are subject to Pelago’s Terms of Use.

If your purchase is fully refunded, the Pelago reward will be credited back to your account, as long as it is still within the reward validity period.

Other KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards terms and conditions apply.

KrisFlyer terms and conditions apply.

What credit card to use for Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 3 mpd No cap





Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

What other KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards can you earn?

Here’s the full list of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards that KrisFlyer members can now earn, following the addition of the Pelago discount.

🏆 KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Elite Miles KrisFlyer Milestone Reward 1,000 1,000 Bonus KrisFlyer Miles on Next Scoot Flight

40% off Pelago voucher New 2,500 20% Discount Voucher on Scoot 5,000 1,000 KrisPay Miles (equivalent to S$10) 10,000 S$20 KrisShop Promo Code 20,000 25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver 30,000 50% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 40,000 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold 60,000 Double KrisFlyer Miles 75,000 Short-haul Advance Upgrade 100,000 Premium Economy Advance Upgrade

A total of 11 rewards are available, ranging from discounts on Pelago, KrisShop and Scoot, to advance upgrades that circumvent the usual award space restrictions.

As a reminder, Elite miles can be earned through both flying and non-flying activity:

Only Elite miles accrued on Singapore Airlines or Scoot will count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Up to 5,000 Elite miles (KrisFlyer/ KrisFlyer Elite Silver) or 10,000 Elite miles (KrisFlyer Elite Gold) per calendar year can be earned from Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago

For a full guide to the KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards programme, together with its equivalent for the PPS Club, refer to the guide below.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer members can now unlock a 40% Pelago discount when they accumulate at least 1,000 Elite miles in a year, which finally introduces Pelago into the Milestone Rewards programme.

While the savings are capped at just S$20, there is no minimum spend, and you can still earn up to 7 mpd on the balance from Pelago’s evergreen earnings and paying with the right credit card. I’m personally planning to use this to score some savings on SkyBus tickets on my next Australia trip.