Code-switching: How to change MCCs to earn more credit card rewards

The entire credit card rewards game revolves around the Merchant Category Code (MCC), a four-digit number that banks use to classify transactions. The right MCC can earn you big rewards; the wrong MCC can leave you empty-handed.

But wouldn’t it be nice if you could change the MCC at will?

This may sound too good to be true, but so-called “MCC transformers” do exist — tools that can convert one MCC into another. This enables you to:

Turn a rewards-ineligible MCC (e.g. charitable donations, education, insurance) into a rewards-eligible MCC Turn a non-whitelisted MCC into a whitelisted MCC, thereby conserving the caps on your blacklist cards

Blacklist cards offer bonuses on all transactions, except explicitly-mentioned MCCs (e.g. online transactions for Citi Rewards Card, DBS Woman's World Card).

Whitelist cards offer bonuses only on explicitly-mentioned MCCs (e.g. HSBC Revolution, UOB Lady's Card)

Whitelist cards offer bonuses only on explicitly-mentioned MCCs (e.g. offer bonuses(e.g. HSBC Revolution , UOB Lady’s Card) To learn more about blacklist vs whitelist cards, refer to this post.

In this post, we’ll explore some popular MCC transformers, and how they can help you maximise your miles.

Precursor: Find the MCC!

Before we do anything else, we need to first confirm the MCC we’re dealing with. There are three ways of doing so without making an actual purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

If the MCC isn’t favourable to your situation, you can transform it to something else through the methods below.

Atome

Get S$10 off first Atome purchase All purchases code as MCC 5999

Atome is a BNPL platform which partners with more than 5,000 online and offline merchants in Singapore. All Atome transactions code as MCC 5999 Misc. & Speciality Stores.

MCC 5999 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards.

But that’s not all. Atome partners with many education and enrichment providers, who if paid directly, would likely fall under the education MCC range which is excluded from earning rewards. Paying via Atome is a simple way to circumvent this restriction.

🏫 Atome Education/Enrichment Partners

What cards to use with Atome?

💳 Best Cards for Atome

(MCC 5999)

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

4 mpd

Max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Max S$1.5K per c. month Card

HSBC Revolution Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month

Max S$1K per c. month KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply 3 mpd^

Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month ^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025

Refer to the article below for more details.

Gift card merchants

Giftano

All purchases code as MCC 5999

All Giftano purchases code as MCC 5999 Misc. & Speciality Stores, and options include:

Amazon

Best Denki

Cold Storage

Courts

Dairy Farm Group

eCapitaVoucher

Eu Yan Sang

Giant Grab

Guardian

IKEA

Lazada

NTUC FairPrice

Sheng Siong

TANGS

ZALORA

MCC 5999 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards.

I know the mention of eCapitaVouchers in the table above will get everyone excited, but there’s a catch. For eCapitaVouchers specifically, Giftano charges an admin fee of S$5 per S$100. A 5% admin fee will eat into whatever rewards you can earn, so it might not be worth it unless you’re using the eCapitaVouchers for merchants that don’t accept credit cards, or who have rewards-ineligible MCCs.

What cards to use with Giftano?

💳 Best Cards for Giftano

(MCC 5999)

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

4 mpd

Max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Max S$1.5K per c. month HSBC Revolution Card

HSBC Revolution Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month

Max S$1K per c. month

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month

Max S$1.1K per c. month KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 3 mpd^

HeyMax

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus 250 bonus Max Miles

All purchases code as MCC 5311

All HeyMax gift card purchases code as MCC 5311 Department Stores, and options include:

Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Grab

IKEA

Klook

Lazada Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

TADA

TANGS

ZALORA

While most of these merchants already have rewards-eligible, whitelisted MCCs, the fact that HeyMax gift cards code as MCC 5311 allows you to shift spending to cards with relatively-restricted bonus whitelists, such as the HSBC Revolution and OCBC Rewards Card.

Also, it may surprise you to know that MCC 5712 Furniture, Home Furnishings — used by Courts and IKEA, among others — is not whitelisted by any specialised spending card. Transforming the MCC to 5311 via HeyMax allows you to earn 4 mpd without touching the bonus caps for blacklist cards.

What cards to use with HeyMax?

💳 Best Cards for HeyMax Gift Cards

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month

Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd

Max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Max S$1.5K per c. month HSBC Revolution Card

HSBC Revolution Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month

Max S$1K per c. month OCBC Rewards Card

Apply

Review

Max S$1.1K per c. month UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Fashion as

Max S$1K per c. month, must chooseas bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

Review

Max S$2K per c. month, must chooseas bonus category

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month

Max S$1.1K per c. month KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 3 mpd^

Wogi

All purchases code as MCC 5947

All Wogi purchases code as MCC 5947 Card, Gift Novelty or Souvenir Shops, and options include:

Amazon

Best Denki

Caltex

Challenger

Cold Storage

Courts

Giant

GrabGifts

Guardian

IKEA iStudio

Klook

Lazada

Muji

NTUC FairPrice

Shell

Shopee

TADA

TANGS

Trip.com

Watsons

MCC 5947 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards.

Wogi was even more useful in the past, when it offered eCapitaVouchers (coded as MCC 6540 when purchased via the CapitaStar app, and ineligible for rewards) and allowed donations (coded as MCC 8398 when made directly, also ineligible for rewards). Although these options are currently unavailable, I’m keeping this note here in case they return in the future.

What cards to use with Wogi?

💳 Best Cards for Wogi

(MCC 5947)

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd

Max S$1K per s. month DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

Review

Max S$1.5K per c. month

Apply

HSBC Revolution Card 4 mpd

Max S$1K per c. month

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month

Max S$1.1K per c. month KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 3 mpd^

Frasers Experience

All purchases code as MCC 5965 *Note: Pending transactions will initially show as MCC 6513, but upon posting will change to MCC 5965

Frasers Property operates a total of 13 shopping malls across Singapore.

Causeway Point

Century Square

Eastpoint

Frasers Tower

Hougang Mall

Northpoint City

Robertson Walk Tampines 1

The CentrePoint

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Valley Point

Waterway Point

White Sands

Merchants within these malls will code under a wide variety of MCCs (if they accept credit cards at all), but if you buy FRx gift cards via the FRx app, you can standardise it to MCC 5965 Direct Marketing: Combination Catalog and Retail Merchants.

This would then allow you to earn 4 mpd at any FRx-accepting merchant, including clinics, tuition/enrichment centres, and other places that might not otherwise be eligible for bonuses.

What cards to use with FRx?

💳 Best Cards for FRx Gift Cards

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month

Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd

Max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Max S$1.5K per c. month

HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS

All purchases code as MCC 8099

Hospital transactions have long been excluded from rewards by most banks, but if you make payment through the HealthHub, Health Buddy or OneNUHS app, the transaction codes as MCC 8099 Medical Services and Health Practitioners Not Elsewhere Classified.

This is a rewards-eligible MCC, and while it’s not on the whitelist of any specialised spending card, you can earn 4 mpd by virtue of the fact that it’s processed online.

What cards to use with HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS?

💳 Best Cards for HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month

Apply

Review

Max S$1K per s. month

Review

Max S$1.5K per c. month

Klook

Travel insurance purchased directly from insurers codes as MCC 6300 Insurance Sales, which is generally ineligible for rewards.

But if you buy Klook Protect, it codes under MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators instead.

What cards to use with Klook?

💳 Best Cards for Klook

(MCC 4722) Card Earn Rate Remarks UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

Review

Max S$1K per c. month, must chooseas bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

Review

Max S$2K per c. month, must chooseas bonus category DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

Review

Max S$1.5K per c. month S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



💡 HeyMax Alternative HeyMax also sells Klook gift cards, so you could change the MCC to 5311 if you want to use cards like the HSBC Revolution or Citi Rewards

Conclusion

If you’re dealing with an MCC that’s ineligible for rewards, or isn’t eligible for bonuses with your specialised spending cards, don’t give up. In certain situations, it may be possible to change an MCC into something more rewards-friendly.

What other MCC transformers do you know of?