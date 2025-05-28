Code-switching: How to change MCCs to earn more credit card rewards

The entire credit card rewards game revolves around the Merchant Category Code (MCC), a four-digit number that banks use to classify transactions. The right MCC can earn you big rewards; the wrong MCC can leave you empty-handed.
But wouldn’t it be nice if you could change the MCC at will?
This may sound too good to be true, but so-called “MCC transformers” do exist — tools that can convert one MCC into another. This enables you to:
- Turn a rewards-ineligible MCC (e.g. charitable donations, education, insurance) into a rewards-eligible MCC
- Turn a non-whitelisted MCC into a whitelisted MCC, thereby conserving the caps on your blacklist cards
|❓ Blacklist vs Whitelist
|
I’m going to be using the terms “blacklist” and “whitelist” a lot in this article:
In this post, we’ll explore some popular MCC transformers, and how they can help you maximise your miles.
Precursor: Find the MCC!
Before we do anything else, we need to first confirm the MCC we’re dealing with. There are three ways of doing so without making an actual purchase:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
If the MCC isn’t favourable to your situation, you can transform it to something else through the methods below.
Atome
|Get S$10 off first Atome purchase
|All purchases code as MCC 5999
Atome is a BNPL platform which partners with more than 5,000 online and offline merchants in Singapore. All Atome transactions code as MCC 5999 Misc. & Speciality Stores.
MCC 5999 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards.
But that’s not all. Atome partners with many education and enrichment providers, who if paid directly, would likely fall under the education MCC range which is excluded from earning rewards. Paying via Atome is a simple way to circumvent this restriction.
|🏫 Atome Education/Enrichment Partners
(sample list, view app for more)
|
|
What cards to use with Atome?
|💳 Best Cards for Atome
(MCC 5999)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
Review
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd^
|Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
|C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
|^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise
Note: While MCC 5999 is whitelisted by the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, it has a mixed record of earning bonuses for Atome. Proceed with caution
Gift card merchants
Giftano
|All purchases code as MCC 5999
All Giftano purchases code as MCC 5999 Misc. & Speciality Stores, and options include:
|
|
MCC 5999 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards.
I know the mention of eCapitaVouchers in the table above will get everyone excited, but there’s a catch. For eCapitaVouchers specifically, Giftano charges an admin fee of S$5 per S$100. A 5% admin fee will eat into whatever rewards you can earn, so it might not be worth it unless you’re using the eCapitaVouchers for merchants that don’t accept credit cards, or who have rewards-ineligible MCCs.
What cards to use with Giftano?
|💳 Best Cards for Giftano
(MCC 5999)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
Review
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd^
|Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
|C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
|^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise
HeyMax
|👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus
|Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
|250 bonus Max Miles
|All purchases code as MCC 5311
All HeyMax gift card purchases code as MCC 5311 Department Stores, and options include:
|
|
While most of these merchants already have rewards-eligible, whitelisted MCCs, the fact that HeyMax gift cards code as MCC 5311 allows you to shift spending to cards with relatively-restricted bonus whitelists, such as the HSBC Revolution and OCBC Rewards Card.
Also, it may surprise you to know that MCC 5712 Furniture, Home Furnishings — used by Courts and IKEA, among others — is not whitelisted by any specialised spending card. Transforming the MCC to 5311 via HeyMax allows you to earn 4 mpd without touching the bonus caps for blacklist cards.
What cards to use with HeyMax?
|💳 Best Cards for HeyMax Gift Cards
(MCC 5311)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
Review
|OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month, must choose Fashion as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$2K per c. month, must choose Fashion as bonus category
Review
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd^
|Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
|C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
|^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise
Wogi
|All purchases code as MCC 5947
All Wogi purchases code as MCC 5947 Card, Gift Novelty or Souvenir Shops, and options include:
|
|
MCC 5947 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards.
Wogi was even more useful in the past, when it offered eCapitaVouchers (coded as MCC 6540 when purchased via the CapitaStar app, and ineligible for rewards) and allowed donations (coded as MCC 8398 when made directly, also ineligible for rewards). Although these options are currently unavailable, I’m keeping this note here in case they return in the future.
What cards to use with Wogi?
|💳 Best Cards for Wogi
(MCC 5947)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
Review
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd^
|Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
|C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
|^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise
Frasers Experience
|All purchases code as MCC 5965
|*Note: Pending transactions will initially show as MCC 6513, but upon posting will change to MCC 5965
Frasers Property operates a total of 13 shopping malls across Singapore.
|
|
Merchants within these malls will code under a wide variety of MCCs (if they accept credit cards at all), but if you buy FRx gift cards via the FRx app, you can standardise it to MCC 5965 Direct Marketing: Combination Catalog and Retail Merchants.
This would then allow you to earn 4 mpd at any FRx-accepting merchant, including clinics, tuition/enrichment centres, and other places that might not otherwise be eligible for bonuses.
What cards to use with FRx?
|💳 Best Cards for FRx Gift Cards
(MCC 5965)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS
|All purchases code as MCC 8099
Hospital transactions have long been excluded from rewards by most banks, but if you make payment through the HealthHub, Health Buddy or OneNUHS app, the transaction codes as MCC 8099 Medical Services and Health Practitioners Not Elsewhere Classified.
This is a rewards-eligible MCC, and while it’s not on the whitelist of any specialised spending card, you can earn 4 mpd by virtue of the fact that it’s processed online.
What cards to use with HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS?
|💳 Best Cards for HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS
(MCC 5999)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
Klook
|Klook Protect
Travel insurance purchased directly from insurers codes as MCC 6300 Insurance Sales, which is generally ineligible for rewards.
But if you buy Klook Protect, it codes under MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators instead.
What cards to use with Klook?
|💳 Best Cards for Klook
(MCC 4722)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month, must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$2K per c. month, must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
|💡 HeyMax Alternative
|HeyMax also sells Klook gift cards, so you could change the MCC to 5311 if you want to use cards like the HSBC Revolution or Citi Rewards
Conclusion
If you’re dealing with an MCC that’s ineligible for rewards, or isn’t eligible for bonuses with your specialised spending cards, don’t give up. In certain situations, it may be possible to change an MCC into something more rewards-friendly.
What other MCC transformers do you know of?
Used UOB PPV with Atome a few months back (around Nov 2023). Both automatic and manually triggered payments did not get awarded the 4mpd.
Now, this is what I read the Milelion for! Excellent and useful advice, especially regarding using Atome for education related payments. Thank you very much for this great tip!
How about buying gift vouchers from Shopback? Which MCC code does that fall under? Is Citi Rewards card eligible for the 10x points?
Mind sharing about purchase of Shopback vouchers? Is it a way to change the mcc code too?
this one is slightly trickier as the MCC can change depending on what you buy and denomination. I asked shopback about it, but no update
Shopback codes randomly 5311 (Dept stores) and 7299 (Miscellaneous Personal Services). ie i bought same vouchers many times, eg amazon, and the same voucher purchase is either 5311 or 7299
tested this over last few mths
Any MCC change for healthcare or medical? 🙂
sorry, found it.
Hi Aaron, can I pay via Atome and pay using HSBC Revolution / Amaze+Citi Rewards for Klook or KKday or other travel related purchase?
For restaurants that requires us to order & pay by scanning QR code. Is it consider offline or offline purchases?
Is payment to Wogi considered online for credit cards with online purchases rebates?
Hi Aaron, for purchase of Klook Protect, you mentioned using Klook gift cards from HeyMax. But when I looked for the Klook gift card in HeyMax, I noticed this in the TnCs.
Can I check how you bought Klook Protect using Klook gift cards from HeyMax?
that refers to changing klook’s mcc, not necessarily for klook protect
Oh so the klook gift card from HeyMax can be used to buy Klook Protect?
sorry I misread your message. brain not working at night. Gift cards can’t be used for klook protect
Sorry, seems like I’ve commented on an older post of yours. Does MCC 5999 works with Citi Rewards now?
HeyMax gift card purchases are processed through FavePay
Why do you say this? On my statement, HeyMax transactions are showing up as “Max Now Pte Ltd Singapore SG”
The processing method has since changed
Looks like wogi stop selling ecapita vouchers? Can someone verify?
yes that seems to be the case