Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

Code-switching: How to change MCCs to earn more credit card rewards

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
20

MCC not eligible for rewards? MCC not on the bonus whitelist? Here are a few ways of changing it to something more favourable.

The entire credit card rewards game revolves around the Merchant Category Code (MCC), a four-digit number that banks use to classify transactions. The right MCC can earn you big rewards; the wrong MCC can leave you empty-handed.

But wouldn’t it be nice if you could change the MCC at will? 

This may sound too good to be true, but so-called “MCC transformers” do exist — tools that can convert one MCC into another. This enables you to:

  1. Turn a rewards-ineligible MCC (e.g. charitable donations, education, insurance) into a rewards-eligible MCC
  2. Turn a non-whitelisted MCC into a whitelisted MCC, thereby conserving the caps on your blacklist cards
❓ Blacklist vs Whitelist

I’m going to be using the terms “blacklist” and “whitelist” a lot in this article:

  • Blacklist cards offer bonuses on all transactions, except explicitly-mentioned MCCs (e.g. online transactions for Citi Rewards Card, DBS Woman’s World Card).
  • Whitelist cards offer bonuses only on explicitly-mentioned MCCs (e.g. HSBC Revolution, UOB Lady’s Card)

To learn more about blacklist vs whitelist cards, refer to this post.

In this post, we’ll explore some popular MCC transformers, and how they can help you maximise your miles.

Precursor: Find the MCC!

Before we do anything else, we need to first confirm the MCC we’re dealing with. There are three ways of doing so without making an actual purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

If the MCC isn’t favourable to your situation, you can transform it to something else through the methods below.

Atome

Get S$10 off first Atome purchase
All purchases code as MCC 5999

Atome is a BNPL platform which partners with more than 5,000 online and offline merchants in Singapore. All Atome transactions code as MCC 5999 Misc. & Speciality Stores.

MCC 5999 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards. 

But that’s not all. Atome partners with many education and enrichment providers, who if paid directly, would likely fall under the education MCC range which is excluded from earning rewards. Paying via Atome is a simple way to circumvent this restriction.

🏫 Atome Education/Enrichment Partners
(sample list, view app for more)
  • Arabic Council
  • Ascenda Academy
  • Bubs and Tots
  • CPD Singapore
  • E.A.T Academics
  • Edupedia
  • EduLife
  • English Explorer
  • Fishlike International
  • Gavin’s Tuition
  • Genius R Us
  • Koco
  • Happy Fish Swim School
  • Lil’ But Mighty
  • LingoAce
  • Little Skoolz
  • PPtutor
  • School of Concepts
  • School of Positive Psychology
  • School of Clinical Hypnosis 
  • Singapore Works Training
  • Spark Edu
  • STEM Institution
  • Superstar Teacher
  • The Collective Knowledge Academy
  • Writers Studio
  • WuKong

What cards to use with Atome?

💳 Best Cards for Atome
(MCC 5999)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month 
Review
HSBC Revolution Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply		 3 mpd^ Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise
Note: While MCC 5999 is whitelisted by the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, it has a mixed record of earning bonuses for Atome. Proceed with caution

Refer to the article below for more details.

What’s the best card to use for Atome?

Gift card merchants

Giftano

All purchases code as MCC 5999

All Giftano purchases code as MCC 5999 Misc. & Speciality Stores, and options include:

  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Cold Storage
  • Courts
  • Dairy Farm Group
  • eCapitaVoucher
  • Eu Yan Sang
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • Guardian
  • IKEA
  • Lazada
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Sheng Siong
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA

MCC 5999 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards. 

I know the mention of eCapitaVouchers in the table above will get everyone excited, but there’s a catch. For eCapitaVouchers specifically, Giftano charges an admin fee of S$5 per S$100. A 5% admin fee will eat into whatever rewards you can earn, so it might not be worth it unless you’re using the eCapitaVouchers for merchants that don’t accept credit cards, or who have rewards-ineligible MCCs.

What cards to use with Giftano?

💳 Best Cards for Giftano
(MCC 5999)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month 
Review
HSBC Revolution Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply		 3 mpd^ Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise

HeyMax

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus
Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
250 bonus Max Miles
All purchases code as MCC 5311

All HeyMax gift card purchases code as MCC 5311 Department Stores, and options include:

  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Courts
  • Deliveroo
  • Foodpanda
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Natureland
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Oddle Eats
  • Pelago
  • Ryde
  • Shein
  • Shell
  • Sheng Siong
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA

While most of these merchants already have rewards-eligible, whitelisted MCCs, the fact that HeyMax gift cards code as MCC 5311 allows you to shift spending to cards with relatively-restricted bonus whitelists, such as the HSBC Revolution and OCBC Rewards Card.

Also, it may surprise you to know that MCC 5712 Furniture, Home Furnishings — used by Courts and IKEA, among others — is not whitelisted by any specialised spending card. Transforming the MCC to 5311 via HeyMax allows you to earn 4 mpd without touching the bonus caps for blacklist cards.

What cards to use with HeyMax?

💳 Best Cards for HeyMax Gift Cards
(MCC 5311)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month 
Review
HSBC Revolution Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month, must choose Fashion as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$2K per c. month, must choose Fashion as bonus category
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply		 3 mpd^ Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month
^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise

Wogi

All purchases code as MCC 5947

All Wogi purchases code as MCC 5947 Card, Gift Novelty or Souvenir Shops, and options include:

  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Caltex
  • Challenger
  • Cold Storage
  • Courts
  • Giant
  • GrabGifts
  • Guardian
  • IKEA
  • iStudio
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Muji
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Shell
  • Shopee
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • Trip.com
  • Watsons

MCC 5947 is whitelisted for bonuses by the HSBC Revolution and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, so consider using these before touching the more flexible bonus caps on blacklist cards. 

Wogi was even more useful in the past, when it offered eCapitaVouchers (coded as MCC 6540 when purchased via the CapitaStar app, and ineligible for rewards) and allowed donations (coded as MCC 8398 when made directly, also ineligible for rewards). Although these options are currently unavailable, I’m keeping this note here in case they return in the future.

What cards to use with Wogi?

💳 Best Cards for Wogi
(MCC 5947)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
HSBC Revolution Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply		 3 mpd^ Min. SIA Group spend required*. No cap
Review
C. month = Calendar month | S. month = Statement month 
^Reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 Jun 2025
*Min. SIA Group spend of S$1,000 per membership year for cardholders approved or renewing from 1 December 2024, S$800 otherwise

Frasers Experience

All purchases code as MCC 5965
*Note: Pending transactions will initially show as MCC 6513, but upon posting will change to MCC 5965

Frasers Property operates a total of 13 shopping malls across Singapore.

  • Causeway Point
  • Century Square
  • Eastpoint
  • Frasers Tower
  • Hougang Mall
  • Northpoint City
  • Robertson Walk
  • Tampines 1
  • The CentrePoint
  • Tiong Bahru Plaza
  • Valley Point
  • Waterway Point
  • White Sands

Merchants within these malls will code under a wide variety of MCCs (if they accept credit cards at all), but if you buy FRx gift cards via the FRx app, you can standardise it to MCC 5965 Direct Marketing: Combination Catalog and Retail Merchants.

This would then allow you to earn 4 mpd at any FRx-accepting merchant, including clinics, tuition/enrichment centres, and other places that might not otherwise be eligible for bonuses.

What cards to use with FRx?

💳 Best Cards for FRx Gift Cards
(MCC 5965)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month 
Review

HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS

All purchases code as MCC 8099

Hospital transactions have long been excluded from rewards by most banks, but if you make payment through the HealthHub, Health Buddy or OneNUHS app, the transaction codes as MCC 8099 Medical Services and Health Practitioners Not Elsewhere Classified.

This is a rewards-eligible MCC, and while it’s not on the whitelist of any specialised spending card, you can earn 4 mpd by virtue of the fact that it’s processed online.

What cards to use with HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS?

💳 Best Cards for HealthHub, Health Buddy, OneNUHS
(MCC 5999)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month 
Review

Klook

Klook Protect

Travel insurance purchased directly from insurers codes as MCC 6300 Insurance Sales, which is generally ineligible for rewards.

But if you buy Klook Protect, it codes under MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators instead.

What cards to use with Klook?

💳 Best Cards for Klook
(MCC 4722)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month, must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$2K per c. month, must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month
Review
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
💡 HeyMax Alternative
HeyMax also sells Klook gift cards, so you could change the MCC to 5311 if you want to use cards like the HSBC Revolution or Citi Rewards

Conclusion

If you’re dealing with an MCC that’s ineligible for rewards, or isn’t eligible for bonuses with your specialised spending cards, don’t give up. In certain situations, it may be possible to change an MCC into something more rewards-friendly.

What other MCC transformers do you know of?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Review: Citi Rewards Credit Card

Similar Articles

Comments

20 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

20 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Duty8870

Used UOB PPV with Atome a few months back (around Nov 2023). Both automatic and manually triggered payments did not get awarded the 4mpd.

Reply
W L

Now, this is what I read the Milelion for! Excellent and useful advice, especially regarding using Atome for education related payments. Thank you very much for this great tip!

Reply
Yongga

How about buying gift vouchers from Shopback? Which MCC code does that fall under? Is Citi Rewards card eligible for the 10x points?

Reply
ww102134

Mind sharing about purchase of Shopback vouchers? Is it a way to change the mcc code too?

Reply
Aaron Wong

this one is slightly trickier as the MCC can change depending on what you buy and denomination. I asked shopback about it, but no update

Reply
Hamster

Shopback codes randomly 5311 (Dept stores) and 7299 (Miscellaneous Personal Services). ie i bought same vouchers many times, eg amazon, and the same voucher purchase is either 5311 or 7299

tested this over last few mths

Reply
Richard

Any MCC change for healthcare or medical? 🙂

Reply
Nickei

sorry, found it.

Last edited 1 year ago by Nickei
Reply
Ivy

Hi Aaron, can I pay via Atome and pay using HSBC Revolution / Amaze+Citi Rewards for Klook or KKday or other travel related purchase?

Reply
Joyf

For restaurants that requires us to order & pay by scanning QR code. Is it consider offline or offline purchases?

Reply
Jeeeeeeeee

Is payment to Wogi considered online for credit cards with online purchases rebates?

Reply
mark

Hi Aaron, for purchase of Klook Protect, you mentioned using Klook gift cards from HeyMax. But when I looked for the Klook gift card in HeyMax, I noticed this in the TnCs.

  • Klook E-Gift Card is not applicable for usage on Stay+ Bundles / Klook Passes / Bundle & Save Passes / Travel Insurance / Hong Kong Palace Museum Ticket / Hong Kong Science Museum Special Exhibition

Can I check how you bought Klook Protect using Klook gift cards from HeyMax?

Reply
Aaron Wong

that refers to changing klook’s mcc, not necessarily for klook protect

Reply
Mark

Oh so the klook gift card from HeyMax can be used to buy Klook Protect?

Reply
mark

sorry I misread your message. brain not working at night. Gift cards can’t be used for klook protect

Reply
Xavier

Sorry, seems like I’ve commented on an older post of yours. Does MCC 5999 works with Citi Rewards now?

Reply
nicle

HeyMax gift card purchases are processed through FavePay
Why do you say this? On my statement, HeyMax transactions are showing up as “Max Now Pte Ltd Singapore SG”

Reply
Aaron Wong

The processing method has since changed

Reply
Delivergrab

Looks like wogi stop selling ecapita vouchers? Can someone verify?

Reply
tantan

yes that seems to be the case

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 100,000 miles and $100 with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: May 28, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 23,000 miles with $1K spend in first 30 days
Offer Expires: May 28, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 52,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: May 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $180 with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jul 31, 2025
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: May 28, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card welcome offer: 21,900 miles or 15,900 miles & Samsonite luggage
5
By Aaron Wong
Expires: May 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (May 2025)
2
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Deal: Get Accor Plus, Samsonite bags, Grab vouchers and bonus miles with AMEX My Travel Insurance
29
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
13,984FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewvtl

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg