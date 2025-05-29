New AMEX Platinum Charge welcome offer: 95,000 bonus MR points and 4.7 mpd on FCY spend

American Express has launched a new welcome offer for the AMEX Platinum Charge, which is structured a bit differently than usual.

New cardholders who receive approval by 30 June 2025 will receive:

95,000 bonus MR points (59,375 miles) with a minimum spend of S$4,000 within 60 days of approval

with a minimum spend of S$4,000 within 60 days of approval 12 MR points per S$1.60 (4.69 mpd) on up to S$1,000 of foreign currency (FCY) spending per month within 180 days of approval

If this offer is not to your liking, there is an alternative offer of 160,000 bonus MR points (100,000 miles) + S$50 cashback with a minimum spend of S$8,000 within 90 days, for applications via this link. Do note that this is S$50 less than the offer that just concluded on 28 May 2025, however.

Both these offers are open to new and existing AMEX cardholders, so you’ll be eligible even if you currently hold another principal AMEX card.

New AMEX Platinum Charge welcome offer

(Offer 1) Apply Spend S$4,000

(First 60 days)

95,000 MR points Base Points from S$4,000

(@ 2 pts/S$1.60) 5,000 MR points Total Spend S$4,000 Total Return 100,000 MR points

Customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval from 29 May to 30 June 2025 will receive 95,000 bonus MR points (59,375 miles) when they spend S$4,000 within the first 60 days of approval. This bonus is on top of the regular 5,000 MR points earned from spending S$4,000.

In addition to this, cardholders will receive 12 MR points per S$1.60 (4.69 mpd) spent on FCY transactions for the first 180 days of approval, capped at S$1,000 per 30 day period.

For example, if your card is approved on 10 June 2025.

Period Bonus Cap 10 Jun to 9 Jul 25 S$1,000 10 Jul to 8 Aug 25 S$1,000 9 Aug to 7 Sep25 S$1,000 8 Sep to 7 Oct 25 S$1,000 8 Oct to 6 Nov 25 S$1,000 7 Nov to 6 Dec 25 S$1,000

This welcome offer is available to anyone who hasn’t cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 24 months. You are still eligible even if you currently hold another principal AMEX card, including the AMEX Platinum Credit Card.

However, since the welcome offer is the same for new-to-AMEX and existing AMEX customers, those who meet the new-to-AMEX definition should not be applying for the AMEX Platinum Charge as their first American Express card. Instead, get approved for a different card first, fulfill the welcome offer, then apply for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

What counts as qualifying spend?

A minimum qualifying spend of S$4,000 must be made within 60 days of approval.

Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT” (with effect from 15 May 2025);

r) Payments for the purpose of GrabPay top-ups;

s) Payments to utilities merchants (with effect from 12 February 2021);

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities (with effect from 1 October 2022);

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) (with effect from 1 October 2023*);

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time. *Except AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Centurion Card

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, charitable donations, education, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. While American Express added charitable donations and education to its exclusions list on 1 October 2023, an exception was carved out for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.

Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.

When will bonus MR points be credited?

Bonus MR points will be awarded within 12 weeks of meeting the minimum spend threshold, or making the FCY spend as relevant.

Any questions about the crediting of bonus points should be directed to American Express.

Alternative offer: 150,000 MR points + S$50

Apply Spend S$8,000

(First 90 days)

150,000 MR points + S$50 cashback Base Points from S$8,000

(@ 2 pts/S$1.60) 10,000 MR points Total Spend S$8,000 Total Return 160,000 MR points + S$50 cashback

Alternatively, customers can opt to apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive 150,000 bonus MR points + S$50 cashback with a minimum spend of S$8,000 within 90 days of approval. This bonus is on top of the regular 10,000 MR points earned from spending S$8,000.

Just like the offer mentioned earlier, this is available to anyone who hasn’t cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 24 months. You are still eligible even if you hold another principal AMEX card at the moment, including the AMEX Platinum Credit Card.

Applications must be approved by 30 June 2025.

Which offer should you take?

To compare the two offers, let’s assume that for Offer 1, the S$4,000 minimum spend includes S$2,000 in FCY spend (remember, you’re capped at S$1,000 per 30 days).

For Offer 2, let’s assume the S$50 cashback is worth 5,333 MR points, based on my personal valuation of 1.5 cents per mile (though you can certainly get a higher value depending on what you ultimately redeem them for).

Offer 1 Offer 2 Total Spend S$4,000 in 60 days S$8,000 in 90 days Welcome Bonus 95,000 MR points 150,000 MR points FCY Bonus

(S$2,000 spend) 12,500 MR points* – Other Gifts – 5,333 MR points

(S$50) Total Return 107,500 MR points

(67,188 miles) 155,333 MR points

(97,083 miles) *While the overall FCY earn rate is 12 MR points per S$1.60, we should only consider the bonus component (10 MR points per S$1.60) when comparing



If we were to look at the return on spending, then Offer 1 gives you 16.8 mpd, versus 12.14 mpd for Offer 2. Keep in mind, with Offer 1 you can still earn 4.7 mpd on up to S$1,000 of FCY spend for four more months.

Of course, if meeting an S$8,000 minimum spend is no problem, then Offer 2 is bigger in absolute terms.

Terms & Conditions

How does this compare to previous offers?

For the sake of comparison, here’s a summary of the recent welcome offers we’ve seen for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

New customers

Existing customers

What can you do with Membership Rewards points?

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can convert MR points to airline miles or hotel points at the following rates:

💳 Membership Rewards Transfer Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(AMEX: Partner) 400:250 450:250*

400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250 400:250 1,000:1,000 1,000:1,250 *This is the only partner with a 450:250 ratio, thought there’s little reason to transfer MR points to HighFlyer in the first place

Do note that AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders receive a preferential conversion rate of 400 points = 250 airline miles, compared to regular cardholders who get 450 points = 250 airline miles.

Membership Rewards points do not expire, and all conversions are free of charge.

AMEX Platinum Charge: Key benefits

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can enjoy benefits such as:

The S$1,354 of statement credits are split into:

S$150 fashion credits at Mr Porter and NET-A-PORTER

fashion credits at Mr Porter and NET-A-PORTER S$200 dining credits at participating local restaurants

dining credits at participating local restaurants S$200 dining credits at participating overseas restaurants

dining credits at participating overseas restaurants S$400 lifestyle credits at participating retail partners

lifestyle credits at participating retail partners S$204 entertainment credits for news or music streaming services (disbursed as S$17 per month)

entertainment credits for news or music streaming services (disbursed as S$17 per month) S$200 airline credits for Singapore Airlines or Scoot

It’s important to highlight that the statement credits are now disbursed on a half-yearly basis (e.g. S$100 local dining credits from Jan-Jun, and another S$100 from Jul-Dec), which makes them harder to fully utilise. I’d strongly encourage you to read this article in detail to understand the implications.

Also, do note that the first supplementary cardholder no longer receives unlimited Priority Pass visits. Instead, their entitlement has been cut to just eight per year, effective 13 February 2025.

Conclusion

The latest AMEX Platinum Charge welcome offer gives 95,000 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of S$4,000, and the opportunity to earn 4.69 mpd on up to S$1,000 FCY spend per month for the first 180 days.

However, applicants can still also advantage of an alternative welcome offer of 150,000 bonus MR points and S$50 cashback, if they’re able to meet a minimum spend of S$8,000 instead.

The offer is the same regardless of whether you’re a new-to-AMEX or existing AMEX customer, so the former should get approved for a different AMEX card first before applying for this one, in order to take advantage of two welcome offers.

As the AMEX Platinum Charge is no small investment, you need to carefully weigh the cost and benefits before you apply. Be sure read up on my collection of articles, including coverage of the recent changes to benefits.