Review: American Express Platinum Credit Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the American Express Platinum Credit Card, the entry rung of the Platinum hierarchy.

But don’t let that lowly positioning deter you— with all the nerfs to the AMEX Platinum Charge, and the continued neglect of the AMEX Platinum Reserve, this could very well be the new star of the Platinum family.

With perks like Love Dining, a S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit, Comoclub C4 status, and a welcome offer that basically takes 75% off the annual fee, there’s a lot to like here.

With Love Dining & Chillax, a S$200 annual credit, and 75% off the first year’s annual fee, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card could offer the best value in the Platinum lineup. 👍 The Good 👎 The Bad Welcome offer available for both new and existing AMEX customers

S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit

Up to 50% off dining and 1-for-1 drinks with AMEX Love Dining and Chillax

Uncapped 3.47 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants

11 transfer partners and no conversion fees Poor earn rates outside of 10Xcelerator merchants Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

Apply Income Req. Not stated* Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$327

Min.

Transfer 450 MR points

(250 miles) Miles with AF – Transfer Partners 11 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 0.69 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.69 mpd Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 3.47 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants Airport Limo? No

*AMEX no longer publishes minimum income requirements for any of its cards Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card suffers from something of an identity crisis, because American Express has three different Platinum cards with similar-sounding names.

Card Annual Fee Earn Rate AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$327 0.69 mpd AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve S$545 0.69 mpd AMEX Platinum Charge AMEX Platinum Charge S$1,744 0.78 mpd

Don’t mix them up! The AMEX Platinum Credit Card is the entry-level offering, two rungs below the AMEX Platinum Charge and one rung below the AMEX Platinum Reserve. All three cards have very different features and benefits.

How much must I earn to qualify for an AMEX Platinum Credit Card?

American Express no longer publishes any official income requirement for its credit cards, instead stating that all applications are “subject to internal review”.

The last published minimum requirement for the AMEX Platinum Credit Card was S$80,000, but don’t let that deter you. Remember: any income requirement above S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary (it can affect the credit limit granted, but not approval per se), and there are plenty of reports of customers getting approved with incomes closer to the S$30,000 mark.

💡 A bit of history… Speaking of income requirements, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card caused quite a stir when it first launched in Singapore back in 2004. Up till then, the idea of “platinum” was sacrosanct. Most cards carrying the label had a minimum income requirement of S$100,000, or were by invitation only. But the AMEX Platinum Credit Card halved that to a mere S$50,000- the industry average for a gold card at the time. That led one advertising executive to dismiss it as a “white gold card” that would “taint the appeal of other platinum credit cards among society’s creme de la creme”. AMEX disputed that assessment, of course, saying they expected the average Platinum Credit Card holder to earn close to S$125,000 a year. Eager to dispel notions that it might be a poor man’s platinum, its advertisements marketed it as a heavyweight offering. One showed the card weighing down a man’s suit pocket, another showed the card in a handbag bending a chair out of shape (either that, or someone really needs Jenny Craig). Lifestyle perks included complimentary golf, a Feed at Raffles membership (remember that?), and spa packages. But maybe that executive was right after all, because today, the “platinum” tag is essentially worthless- anyone can get a Visa Platinum debit card without so much as earning a penny.

How much is the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$327 First 2 free, S$163.50 for 3rd onwards Subsequent S$327 First 2 free, S$163.50 for 3rd onwards

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of S$327 for the principal cardholder. The first two supplementary cards are free for life, and the third onwards costs S$163.50.

The first year’s annual fee is non-waivable, but in subsequent years, a waiver may be granted at AMEX’s discretion. However, if the fee is waived, you won’t receive the S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit.

Some cardholders have reported being offered 30,000 Membership Rewards points (equivalent to 16,667 airline miles) for paying the annual fee—a compelling offer, as the value of the points and Lifestyle Credit combined can easily exceed the cost of the fee.

What sign-up bonus or gifts are available?

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 28 May 25) Apply New & Existing AMEX Customers Annual Fee S$327

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 Spend Period 30 days Welcome Bonus S$250

American Express is currently offering a welcome gift of S$250 cashback for new cardholders who spend at least S$1,000 within the first 30 days of approval. This effectively offsets ~75% of the first year’s S$327 annual fee, reducing the cost to just S$77.

This offer is available to both new and existing AMEX cardholders; the only condition is that you must not have cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Credit Card in the past 12 months. For the avoidance of doubt, you will be eligible for this offer even if you cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge or AMEX Platinum Reserve in the past 12 months, as they are distinct products.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 0.69 mpd 0.69 mpd 3.47 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants

SGD/FCY Spend

AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders earn:

2 MR points per S$1.60 spent in Singapore Dollars (0.69 mpd)

2 MR points per S$1.60 spent in foreign currency (FCY) (0.69 mpd)

These are rather underwhelming rates, given that most general spending cards earn 1.2-1.6 mpd, and you shouldn’t be using this card for day-to-day spend.

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

10Xcelerator merchants

AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders earn 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.47 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants (formerly known as Platinum EXTRA). There is no minimum spend necessary, and no cap on the bonus that can be earned.

10Xcelerator merchants include, among others:

1-Group restaurants (1-Atico, Bee’s Knees, Botanico, Monti, Sol & Luna, UNA and more)

IWC

Lee Hwa Jewellery

Miele

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

Samsonite

Tag Heuer

The Hour Glass

Venchi

Watches of Switzerland

While other cards such as the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature could earn 4 mpd, the key advantage of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card is the absence of a bonus cap, as well as its wider range of transfer partners.

To learn more about the 10Xcelerator programme, refer to my guide below.

When are MR points credited?

Base and bonus MR points are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are MR points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the MR points earned on your AMEX Platinum Credit Card.

Base Points Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 2 10Xcelerator

Divide transaction by 1.6, then round down to the nearest whole number. Multiply by 8

This means the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$1.60.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points =ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*2 10Xcelerator

=ROUNDDOWN(X/1.6,0)*8 Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for MR points?

A full list of exclusions can be found in this document, under Section 3: American Express Cards enrolled in the Membership Rewards Programme.

The key exclusions to note are:

Charitable donations

Education

GrabPay top-ups

Insurance premiums

Public hospitals

SimplyGo

Utilities

CardUp transactions will earn points with the AMEX Platinum Credit Card, though given the 0.69 mpd rate and a 2.6% fee, there are far better options.

What do I need to know about MR points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee No expiry Yes N/A ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 450 MR points

(250 miles) 11 Instant

(KrisFlyer)

Expiry

MR points earned on the AMEX Platinum Credit Card never expire, so long as the card account remains active.

Pooling

MR points earned across different American Express cards are pooled, but it’s slightly complicated.

If you hold an AMEX Platinum Credit Card and an AMEX Platinum Charge, there are two possibilities.

(1) Some people will see their points pooled automatically on the back end. If you’re in this situation, the drop down menu for “Your Points Account” will look like this.

(2) Some people will not see their points pooled on the back end. Instead, they’ll have one points account for their AMEX Platinum Charge, and another points account for their AMEX Platinum Credit Card. If you’re in this situation, the drop down menu for “Your Points Account” will have a “Switch Account” button to toggle between points balances.

In this case, you can call up customer service to get your points manually combined and transferred at the more advantageous 400 MR points = 250 miles rate (see below)

Transfer Partners & fees

American Express has 11 airline and hotel transfer partners, with MR points transferring at the following ratios:

Programme Conversion Ratio

(MR Points: Partner) 450:250 450:250 450:250 450:250 450:250 450:250 450:250 450:250 450:250 1,000:1,000 1,000:1,250

All transfers are free of charge.

If you happen to hold the AMEX Platinum Credit Card and AMEX Platinum Charge at the same time, you can transfer all your MR points to the nine airline partners at a preferential rate of 400 MR points = 250 miles.

Transfer ratios for hotel partners remain the same regardless of card.

Transfer Times

The time taken to transfer points depends on programme. Based on my personal experience:

KrisFlyer: Instant

Qantas Frequent Flyer: Instant

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands: Within 24 hours

British Airways Executive Club: Within 36 hours

Asia Miles: Within 48 hours

Other card perks

S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit

Principal AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders enjoy an annual S$200 Lifestyle credit, which is disbursed as 2x half-yearly S$100 credits:

Valid from 1 January to 30 June: S$100 credit

S$100 credit Valid from 1 July to 31 December: S$100 credit

Annual registration and enrolment is required, and can be done here or on the AMEX Experiences app.

The credit can be used with a minimum spend of S$100 in a single transaction at any participating merchant. For example, a single transaction of S$120 would trigger the credit, but two separate transactions of S$60 would not. Unused credits are not rolled over to the next period, so use it or lose it!

Lifestyle Credits can be spent at any of the following dining and retail outlets.

Dining 🍽️ Lifestyle Credit: Restaurant Hotel Dining Restaurant Dining Fairmont Singapore Anti:Dote Asian Market Cafe Prego The Eight

Paradox Merchant Court Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

St. Regis Singapore Astor Bar Drawing Room The Astor Grill Yan Ting

Swissotel The Stamford Clove SKAI Bar SKAI Restaurant Stamford Brasserie

The Fullerton Hotel Town Restaurant

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Restaurant The Bar at 15 Stamford Lobby Lounge

The Robertson House Entrepot

W Sentosa Cove WOO BAR SKIRT Kitchen Table

Alegria

Atrium Restaurant

Barossa Steak & Grill

Burger & Lobster

Cali

Escape

Harry’s

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon

Peach Garden

Quenino by Victor Liong

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua @ UOB Plaza

Sky22

Spizza

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Tapas 24

Verandah @ Rael’s

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

YAN

Remember that Lifestyle Credits are refreshed based on calendar date, which won’t be a perfect overlap with your membership year. So, for example, if your AMEX Platinum Credit Card is approved in April 2025, you’ll get:

S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 30 June 2025 (issued after registration is complete)

Lifestyle Credit to spend by 30 June 2025 (issued after registration is complete) S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 December 2025 (issued on 1 July 2025)

Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 December 2025 (issued on 1 July 2025) S$100 Lifestyle Credit to spend by 31 March 2026 (issued on 1 January 2026)

This effectively allows you to use S$300 worth of credits in your first membership year.

❓ Why 31 March 2026? Why must the final S$100 Lifestyle Credit be spent by 31 March 2026? In my example, I’m assuming you don’t renew your card for a second year, so you’ll need to use your Lifestyle Credit by the month prior to renewal, which in this case is March 2026 (using your credits in the month of renewal can be risky, as explained here).

Comoclub C4 membership

Both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Cardholders are eligible for a complimentary 12-month Comoclub C4 membership.

This includes year-round discounts at Como shopping and dining outlets, but the real perk are the birthday treats. In your birthday month, you will receive S$130 of vouchers (all of which have no minimum spend):

S$100 shopping spree at Club21, Kids21 or DSM Singapore

S$20 dining voucher for Como restaurants

S$10 voucher for SuperNature and Glow Café

The catch is that Comoclub birthday treats are no longer awarded to members who were fast-tracked after 1 January 2025. If your fast-track was processed before this date, you’ll continue to receive birthday treats without having to meet any spending requirement, but otherwise the ship has sailed.

Love Dining by Platinum

Both principal and supplementary AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders enjoy Love Dining benefits, with up to 50% off food (not beverages) at more than 30 restaurants and hotels across Singapore.

🍽️ AMEX Love Dining Discount Number of Diners Discount on Food Bill Card member 15%* Card member + 1 guest 50% Card member + 2 guests 35%^ Card member + 3 guests 25% Card member + 4-9 guests (hotels) or 4-19 guests (restaurants) 20% *10% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

^33% at Fairmont Singapore, Swissotel The Stamford, Paradox Singapore Merchant Court

The current list of participating restaurants can be found below:

👨‍🍳 Restaurants (26) Alegria

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Escape Restaurant

Harry’s

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon Food & Wine Bar

Oud Restaurant

Peach Garden Quenino by Victor Liong

Roia

Santi’s Pizza & Produce

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua at UOB Plaza

Spizza

Tanoke

Tablescape

Tapas 24

Verandah @ Rael’s

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant T&Cs 🏨 Hotels (50) Copthorne King’s Hotel Connections^ Princess Terrace Cafe Tien Court^

Fairmont Singapore Asian Market Cafe Anti:dote Prego The Eight

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Food Capital Riverside Terrace SanSara The Lobby Lounge

JW Marriott South Beach Akira Back Beach Road Kitchen

M Hotel Singapore Cafe 2000 The Buffet Restaurant J Bar

Orchard Hotel Singapore Bar Intermezzo Hua Ting Restaurant^ The Orchard Cafe

Pan Pacific Orchard Florette* Mosella

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court Blue Potato Crossroads Bar* Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Crossroads Cafe Crossroads Buffet Lobby Lounge Wan Hao

Sofitel City Centre 1864 Racines

St Regis Singapore Astor Bar Brasserie Les Saveurs The Drawing Room Yan Ting

Swissotel The Stamford SKAI Bar* SKAI Restaurant The Stamford Brasserie CLOVE

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Lobby Lounge The Bar at 15 Stamford

The Fullerton Singapore Town Restaurant

The Robertson House Entrepot

W Singapore Kitchen Table SKIRT WooBar

T&Cs *No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 20% off total bill

^No Love Dining @ Hotels savings available; cardholders instead enjoy 35% off total bill

Each diner must order at least one qualifying food item (usually a main course) to enjoy the discount. Blackout dates apply, namely public holidays and eve of public holidays, plus special occasions like Valentine’s Day.

What I like about Love Dining is that it’s not 1-for-1, it’s 50% off. With 1-for-1, you only get the cheaper item free, and everything else you buy is at the regular price. With 50% off, you save on everything (except drinks)- appetisers, mains, desserts. No more feeling compelled to order a more expensive item because your partner did, and at more upscale restaurants, the savings can easily add up to S$100+ per visit.

For more on the Love Dining programme, refer to my detailed guide below.

Chillax

AMEX Platinum Credit Card cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 drinks and special offers with Chillax at participating bars:

🍸 Participating Bars Bar Intermezzo

Botanico

Chandu

Chuan @ The Sixtieth

Lady Wu

Lantern

The Auld Alliance

The Bar at 15 Stamford The Landing Point

The Riverhouse

The World is Flat

Tipsy Flamingo

Tipsy Unicorn

Wildseed Bar

Wallich Manor

Platinum Regional Golf Programme

AMEX Platinum Credit Card members enjoy complimentary green fees at more than 40 golf clubs in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Weekday visits require one paying guest (total two players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Weekend visits require two paying guests (total three players) to enjoy complimentary green fees

Participating clubs in Singapore include Orchid Country Club, Sembawang Country Club, and Warren Golf & Country Club. A complete list can be found here.

Return guarantee benefit and purchase protection

Items purchased with the AMEX Platinum Credit Card are eligible for complimentary return guarantee benefit and purchase protection.

Return guarantee: If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800

If an eligible item cannot be returned within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will take the item off the cardholder’s hands for a maximum of S$800 Purchase protection: If an eligible item is stolen or damaged within 90 days of purchase, the insurer will replace or repair it for up to S$10,000

The full T&Cs of this policy can be found here.

Summary Review: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card has a value proposition that’s hard to beat.

The welcome gift alone already offsets 75% of the first year’s annual fee, and with the S$200 Lifestyle credit, you’re already coming out ahead. The Love Dining and Chillax benefits are just the icing on the cake, and can easily save you hundreds of dollars a year.

In fact, with the AMEX Platinum Charge cutting benefits left and right, I’m already planning to downgrade to the AMEX Platinum Credit Card later this year. This allows me to keep enjoying Love Dining and Chillax benefits, while saving significantly on annual fees.

The main weakness of this card are its mediocre earn rates (outside of 10Xcelerator merchants), but no one’s forcing you to use it for day-to-day spending!

So that’s my review of the AMEX Platinum Credit Card. What do you think?