How to turn offline spend into online spend

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
8

Need to shop in-store but don't want to give up online spending bonuses? You can really have the best of both worlds.

While online shopping is obviously more convenient, there are still situations that call for in-person purchases.

A merchant may simply not have an online storefront, or even if they do, visiting a brick-and-mortar location to negotiate can get you discounts or extras that you wouldn’t get online. I recently bought a display set TV from Courts at nearly 50% off the list price, something I wouldn’t have been able to do online.

But just because you’re spending in-store doesn’t mean you have to give up online spending bonuses!

Which cards earn bonuses for online spending?

The two cards that should instantly come to mind for online spending are the DBS Woman’s World Card and Citi Rewards Card, both of which earn 4 mpd for online spending.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month, excludes travel
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month*
Review
*Reduced to S$1K per c. month from 1 August 2025

But there’s more than just these two. It’s easy to forget that there are other cards where spending must be online in order for bonuses to be awarded. 

Card Earn Rate Remarks
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd
 No cap. Min. S$800 on SIA Group in a m. year*
Review
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 3 mpd Max S$1K per c. month
Review
HSBC Revolution Card
Apply		 4 mpd
 Max S$1K per c. month
Review
*Min. S$1,000 on SIA Group for membership years ending November 2025 onwards

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card earns an uncapped 2.4 mpd for online shopping transactions, defined as merchants with the following MCCs.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card bonus-eligible MCCs
MCC Examples
4816
Computer Network/ Info Services		 GoDaddy, Twitch, Peatix
5309
Duty Free Stores		 DFS, KrisShop, The Shilla
5310
Discount Stores		 Lotte Mart
5311
Department Stores		 Taobao, Isetan, Marks & Spencer
5331
Variety Stores		 Muji, Mustafa, Miniso
5399

Misc General Merchandise		 Iuiga, Japan Home, Comgateway
5611 
Men’s Clothing		 Benjamin Barker, Dockers, Superdry
5621
Women’s Ready to Wear		 bYSI, Coast, Forever21
5631
Women’s Accessories		 Bimba Y Lola, Chomel, Coach
5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear		 Abercrombie Kids, Cotton On Kids, Kidstyle
5651
Family Clothing		 ASOS, Bossini, Desigual
5661
Shoe Stores		 ALDO, Bata, Birkenstock
5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing		 Prada, G2000, Ezbuy
5699
Accessory and Apparel 		 LeSportsac, Crumpler, Esprit
5732-5735
Electronics, Music Stores, Computer Software		 Apple, Audio House, MealPal
5912
 Drug Stores and Pharmacies		 Guardian, NTUC Unity, Watsons
5942
 Book Stores		 Book Depository, Kinokuniya, Books Actually
5944-5949
Jewelry, Watches, Toys, Camera, Gift Cards, Leather Goods, Sewing		 Cartier, Action City, Canon
5999
Misc. and Specialty Retail		 Atome, Amazon, eBay

The StanChart Journey Card earns 3 mpd for online groceries, food delivery, transport, though this only applies to transactions charged in SGD.

StanChart Journey Card bonus-eligible MCCs
MCC Examples
(non-exhaustive)
Groceries
MCC 5411
 NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart
Bakeries
MCC 5462		 Bengawan Solo, BreadTalk, Four Leaves
Misc. Food Stores
MCC 5499
 Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg
Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores
MCC 5921
 1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru
Food Delivery*
MCC 5811
MCC 5812
MCC 5814
 GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda
Transport
MCC 4111
MCC 4121
MCC 4789
 Grab rides, Comfort taxi, gojek
Cruise Liners
MCC 4411
 Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise
*Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)

Finally, the HSBC Revolution Card awards bonuses for online spending on department and retail stores, dining, transport and membership clubs (bonuses for offline spending were removed in June 2024).

HSBC Revolution bonus-eligible MCCs
Category MCCs
Department Stores & Retail Stores 4816, 5045, 5262, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5641, 5651, 5655, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732 to 5735, 5912, 5942, 5944 to 5949, 5964 to 5970, 5992, 5999
Dining 5441, 5462, 5811, 5812, 5813
Transport & Membership Clubs 4121, 7997

So if you’re spending with these five cards, the question then becomes: is it possible to turn an offline transaction into an online one?

⚠️ When you don’t want a transaction to be online
There’s actually one card which penalises you for turning offline transactions into online: the Maybank World Mastercard. Cardholders earn 4 mpd on petrol transactions in Singapore, but only when paying offline. If you pay online (e.g. via Kris+), you will not earn the bonus.

How to turn offline spend into online spend

Amaze

Apply here
Use code 7HK2A2 for 225 bonus InstaPoints
💳 tl;dr: Amaze Card
  • Overseas transactions are converted into SGD (no FCY transaction fees, but subject to FX spread) and charged to the underlying credit/debit card
  • Transaction MCC remains the same, offline transactions charged to Amaze become online transactions for the underlying credit/debit card
  • Earn 0.5 InstaPoints per S$1 on FCY transactions of at least S$10 (except exclusion categories) charged to a wallet-linked Amaze
  • Redeem InstaPoints for KrisFlyer miles in blocks of 1,200 InstaPoints= 400 miles

Any transaction processed through Amaze codes as online spend, while retaining the original MCC. 

However, there are two further considerations here:

  • Amaze can only be paired with Mastercards
  • Amaze is excluded from rewards by DBS and UOB
  • Amaze charges a 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for all SGD-denominated transactions

Therefore, the only card that really benefits from the offline to online conversion is the Citi Rewards Card.

Atome

Get S$10 off first Atome purchase

Atome transactions code as online, whether they’re performed on a website, in-app, or physically in-store. This not only lets you turn offline spend into online, it also allows you to use credit cards at merchants which might not otherwise accept them. 

Your payment will code as MCC 5999, and split into three interest-free instalments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction, and it’s advisable to trigger the 2nd and subsequent payments manually via the Atome app as there have been reports that automatic payments do not trigger online spending bonuses.

For a recommended list of cards to use with Atome, refer to the post below. 

What’s the best card to use for Atome?

Gift cards

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus
Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
250 bonus Max Miles

Gift card purchases through websites like Giftano, HeyMax, ShopBack and Wogi all count as online transactions.

You can then use those gift cards for in-store transactions at places including Best Denki, Challenger, Cold Storage, Courts, Giant IKEA, Natureland, Shell, and Sheng Siong. 

MCC 5311
MCC 5399
Amazon processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend
  • Amazon
  • Courts
  • Challenger
  • Best Denki
  • Dairy Farm
  • Eu Yan Sang
  • IKEA
  • Klook
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • TADA
MCC 5999
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Cold Storage
  • Courts
  • Dairy Farm Group
  • eCapitaVoucher*
  • Eu Yan Sang
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • Guardian
  • IKEA
  • Lazada
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Sheng Siong
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA
*Admin fee of up to 5% applies to purchases
MCC 5311
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Courts
  • Deliveroo
  • Foodpanda
  • Giant
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Natureland
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Oddle Eats
  • Pelago
  • Ryde
  • Shein
  • Shell
  • Sheng Siong
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • ZALORA
MCC 5812
MCC 5814
MCC 5311
ShopBack processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend
  • Amazon
  • Foodpanda
  • Gojek
  • Grab
  • IKEA
  • Lazada
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Ryde
  • Shell
  • Shopee
  • TADA
  • Uniqlo
MCC 5947
  • Amazon
  • Best Denki
  • Caltex
  • Challenger
  • Cold Storage
  • Courts
  • Giant
  • GrabGifts
  • Guardian
  • IKEA
  • iStudio
  • Klook
  • Lazada
  • Muji
  • NTUC FairPrice
  • Shell
  • Shopee
  • TADA
  • TANGS
  • Trip.com
  • Watsons

I found this particularly useful when buying my TV from Courts, in a month when I’d already maxed out the 4 mpd caps with the UOB Visa Signature and UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

I was still able to earn 4 mpd by purchasing Courts gift cards via HeyMax using my Citi Rewards Card and HSBC Revolution, then redeeming them in-store (yes, the OCBC Rewards Card would have offered 6 mpd, but I’d also maxed that out for the month).

Kris+

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, whether you’re buying deals via the app or making in-store payments. The original MCC is usually maintained, though there are some very limited exceptions (mostly for travel agencies).

For a recommended list of cards to use with Kris+, refer to the post below. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

ShopBack Pay or FavePay

ShopBack Pay transactions code as online, even if in-store

Payments made via Shopback Pay or FavePay will code as online spend, even when payment is made in-store.

These transactions usually (but not always) retain the MCC of the underlying merchant. However, do note that DBS cards explicitly exclude FavePay, so don’t use the DBS Woman’s World Card here.

Frasers Experience

FRx gift cards can be used at any participating store inside of Fraser malls

FRx Experience gift cards can be used to make payment at most merchants inside Frasers malls. This includes clinics, tuition/enrichment centres, and other places that might not otherwise be eligible for bonuses.

  • Causeway Point
  • Century Square
  • Eastpoint
  • Hougang Mall
  • Northpoint City
  • Tampines1
  • The CentrePoint
  • Tiong Bahru Plaza
  • Valley Point
  • Waterway Point
  • White Sands

Gift card purchases will code as MCC 5965, and while this isn’t whitelisted by any particular card, it’s still eligible for 4 mpd with the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card. 

Do Apple Pay and Google Pay count as online transactions?

Google Pay is online if it’s online, and offline if it’s offline!

I might as well address this too, given how often it comes up.

Asking “do Apple Pay and Google Pay count as online transactions” is a very strange question. It’s a bit like asking “do credit card payments count as online transactions”. They do, if you make payment online! 

When you use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make in-store payments, it’s conceptually similar to tapping your physical card to pay, and considered an offline transaction.

When you use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make an in-app or website-based payment, it’s conceptually similar to entering your card details in the app or website, and considered an online transaction.

Conclusion

While some cards will only award bonuses for online spending, that doesn’t necessarily mean that physical stores are off-limits. By buying gift cards, paying with certain apps, or using Amaze, you can convert that transaction into an online expenditure. 

I’m guessing there are probably other ways that I’ve missed out, so feel free to share other options in the comments too!

What other ways do you know of turning offline spend into online spend?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Review: KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Comments

8 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Shin

are you able to use atome to convert public hospital spend to miles?

Reply
Clarifier

In short no
When a MCC is excluded dosent matter if you hit the card bonus requirements, its still excluded
Hospitals , utilities etc are in general exclusion list

Reply
Jay

How about changi pay? Do they code as online?

Reply
Aaron Wong

yes changi pay codes as online. i didn’t include because i don’t have enough #dp on the MCC. I think it used to code as 5999 across the board, but now follows underlying merchant?

Reply
Hridaya

I have been tracking my miles, you can convert physical Fairprice transactions to online and get 4 MPD using DBS WWM by paying through FP app

Is anyone else also using it?

Reply
Jim

Would say its important to mention Citi generally exclude Google Pay / mobile wallet spent from the bonus earn rate, so even if Google Pay makes transaction ‘online’, it will not quality Citi Reward’s 4mpd requirement.

Reply
Aaron Wong

yup good point. will add that in.

Reply
Christian

What a great post. I wish someone here in the USA would do a similar one for us.

Reply

