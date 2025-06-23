How to turn offline spend into online spend

While online shopping is obviously more convenient, there are still situations that call for in-person purchases.
A merchant may simply not have an online storefront, or even if they do, visiting a brick-and-mortar location to negotiate can get you discounts or extras that you wouldn’t get online. I recently bought a display set TV from Courts at nearly 50% off the list price, something I wouldn’t have been able to do online.
But just because you’re spending in-store doesn’t mean you have to give up online spending bonuses!
Which cards earn bonuses for online spending?
The two cards that should instantly come to mind for online spending are the DBS Woman’s World Card and Citi Rewards Card, both of which earn 4 mpd for online spending.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per s. month, excludes travel
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month*
|*Reduced to S$1K per c. month from 1 August 2025
But there’s more than just these two. It’s easy to forget that there are other cards where spending must be online in order for bonuses to be awarded.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
|2.4 mpd
|No cap. Min. S$800 on SIA Group in a m. year*
|StanChart Journey Card
|3 mpd
| Max S$1K per c. month
|HSBC Revolution Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month
|*Min. S$1,000 on SIA Group for membership years ending November 2025 onwards
The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card earns an uncapped 2.4 mpd for online shopping transactions, defined as merchants with the following MCCs.
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card bonus-eligible MCCs
MCC
Examples
4816
Computer Network/ Info Services
GoDaddy, Twitch, Peatix
5309
Duty Free Stores
DFS, KrisShop, The Shilla
5310
Discount Stores
Lotte Mart
5311
Department Stores
Taobao, Isetan, Marks & Spencer
5331
Variety Stores
Muji, Mustafa, Miniso
5399
Misc General Merchandise
Iuiga, Japan Home, Comgateway
5611
Men’s Clothing
Benjamin Barker, Dockers, Superdry
5621
Women’s Ready to Wear
bYSI, Coast, Forever21
5631
Women’s Accessories
Bimba Y Lola, Chomel, Coach
5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear
Abercrombie Kids, Cotton On Kids, Kidstyle
5651
Family Clothing
ASOS, Bossini, Desigual
5661
Shoe Stores
ALDO, Bata, Birkenstock
5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing
Prada, G2000, Ezbuy
5699
Accessory and Apparel
LeSportsac, Crumpler, Esprit
5732-5735
Electronics, Music Stores, Computer Software
Apple, Audio House, MealPal
5912
Drug Stores and Pharmacies
Guardian, NTUC Unity, Watsons
5942
Book Stores
Book Depository, Kinokuniya, Books Actually
5944-5949
Jewelry, Watches, Toys, Camera, Gift Cards, Leather Goods, Sewing
Cartier, Action City, Canon
5999
Misc. and Specialty Retail
Atome, Amazon, eBay
The StanChart Journey Card earns 3 mpd for online groceries, food delivery, transport, though this only applies to transactions charged in SGD.
StanChart Journey Card bonus-eligible MCCs
MCC
Examples
(non-exhaustive)
Groceries
MCC 5411
NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart
Bakeries
MCC 5462
Bengawan Solo, BreadTalk, Four Leaves
Misc. Food Stores
MCC 5499
Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg
Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores
MCC 5921
1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru
Food Delivery*
MCC 5811
MCC 5812
MCC 5814
GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda
Transport
MCC 4111
MCC 4121
MCC 4789
Grab rides, Comfort taxi, gojek
Cruise Liners
MCC 4411
Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise
*Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)
Finally, the HSBC Revolution Card awards bonuses for online spending on department and retail stores, dining, transport and membership clubs (bonuses for offline spending were removed in June 2024).
HSBC Revolution bonus-eligible MCCs
Category
MCCs
Department Stores & Retail Stores
4816, 5045, 5262, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5641, 5651, 5655, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732 to 5735, 5912, 5942, 5944 to 5949, 5964 to 5970, 5992, 5999
Dining
5441, 5462, 5811, 5812, 5813
Transport & Membership Clubs
4121, 7997
So if you’re spending with these five cards, the question then becomes: is it possible to turn an offline transaction into an online one?
|⚠️ When you don’t want a transaction to be online
|There’s actually one card which penalises you for turning offline transactions into online: the Maybank World Mastercard. Cardholders earn 4 mpd on petrol transactions in Singapore, but only when paying offline. If you pay online (e.g. via Kris+), you will not earn the bonus.
How to turn offline spend into online spend
Amaze
|💳 tl;dr: Amaze Card
|
Any transaction processed through Amaze codes as online spend, while retaining the original MCC.
However, there are two further considerations here:
- Amaze can only be paired with Mastercards
- Amaze is excluded from rewards by DBS and UOB
- Amaze charges a 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for all SGD-denominated transactions
Therefore, the only card that really benefits from the offline to online conversion is the Citi Rewards Card.
Atome
Atome transactions code as online, whether they’re performed on a website, in-app, or physically in-store. This not only lets you turn offline spend into online, it also allows you to use credit cards at merchants which might not otherwise accept them.
Your payment will code as MCC 5999, and split into three interest-free instalments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction, and it’s advisable to trigger the 2nd and subsequent payments manually via the Atome app as there have been reports that automatic payments do not trigger online spending bonuses.
For a recommended list of cards to use with Atome, refer to the post below.
Gift cards
Gift card purchases through websites like Giftano, HeyMax, ShopBack and Wogi all count as online transactions.
You can then use those gift cards for in-store transactions at places including Best Denki, Challenger, Cold Storage, Courts, Giant IKEA, Natureland, Shell, and Sheng Siong.
|MCC 5311
MCC 5399
Amazon processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend
|
|
|MCC 5999
|
|
|*Admin fee of up to 5% applies to purchases
|MCC 5311
|
|
|MCC 5812
MCC 5814
MCC 5311
ShopBack processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend
|
|
|MCC 5947
|
|
I found this particularly useful when buying my TV from Courts, in a month when I’d already maxed out the 4 mpd caps with the UOB Visa Signature and UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.
I was still able to earn 4 mpd by purchasing Courts gift cards via HeyMax using my Citi Rewards Card and HSBC Revolution, then redeeming them in-store (yes, the OCBC Rewards Card would have offered 6 mpd, but I’d also maxed that out for the month).
Kris+
Kris+ transactions code as online spend, whether you’re buying deals via the app or making in-store payments. The original MCC is usually maintained, though there are some very limited exceptions (mostly for travel agencies).
For a recommended list of cards to use with Kris+, refer to the post below.
ShopBack Pay or FavePay
Payments made via Shopback Pay or FavePay will code as online spend, even when payment is made in-store.
These transactions usually (but not always) retain the MCC of the underlying merchant. However, do note that DBS cards explicitly exclude FavePay, so don’t use the DBS Woman’s World Card here.
Frasers Experience
FRx Experience gift cards can be used to make payment at most merchants inside Frasers malls. This includes clinics, tuition/enrichment centres, and other places that might not otherwise be eligible for bonuses.
|
|
Gift card purchases will code as MCC 5965, and while this isn’t whitelisted by any particular card, it’s still eligible for 4 mpd with the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card.
Do Apple Pay and Google Pay count as online transactions?
I might as well address this too, given how often it comes up.
Asking “do Apple Pay and Google Pay count as online transactions” is a very strange question. It’s a bit like asking “do credit card payments count as online transactions”. They do, if you make payment online!
When you use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make in-store payments, it’s conceptually similar to tapping your physical card to pay, and considered an offline transaction.
When you use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make an in-app or website-based payment, it’s conceptually similar to entering your card details in the app or website, and considered an online transaction.
Conclusion
While some cards will only award bonuses for online spending, that doesn’t necessarily mean that physical stores are off-limits. By buying gift cards, paying with certain apps, or using Amaze, you can convert that transaction into an online expenditure.
I’m guessing there are probably other ways that I’ve missed out, so feel free to share other options in the comments too!
What other ways do you know of turning offline spend into online spend?
are you able to use atome to convert public hospital spend to miles?
In short no
When a MCC is excluded dosent matter if you hit the card bonus requirements, its still excluded
Hospitals , utilities etc are in general exclusion list
How about changi pay? Do they code as online?
yes changi pay codes as online. i didn’t include because i don’t have enough #dp on the MCC. I think it used to code as 5999 across the board, but now follows underlying merchant?
I have been tracking my miles, you can convert physical Fairprice transactions to online and get 4 MPD using DBS WWM by paying through FP app
Is anyone else also using it?
Would say its important to mention Citi generally exclude Google Pay / mobile wallet spent from the bonus earn rate, so even if Google Pay makes transaction ‘online’, it will not quality Citi Reward’s 4mpd requirement.
yup good point. will add that in.
What a great post. I wish someone here in the USA would do a similar one for us.