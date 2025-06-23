How to turn offline spend into online spend

While online shopping is obviously more convenient, there are still situations that call for in-person purchases.

A merchant may simply not have an online storefront, or even if they do, visiting a brick-and-mortar location to negotiate can get you discounts or extras that you wouldn’t get online. I recently bought a display set TV from Courts at nearly 50% off the list price, something I wouldn’t have been able to do online.

But just because you’re spending in-store doesn’t mean you have to give up online spending bonuses!

Which cards earn bonuses for online spending?

The two cards that should instantly come to mind for online spending are the DBS Woman’s World Card and Citi Rewards Card, both of which earn 4 mpd for online spending.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1K per s. month, excludes travel

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1.5K per c. month* *Reduced to S$1K per c. month from 1 August 2025



But there’s more than just these two. It’s easy to forget that there are other cards where spending must be online in order for bonuses to be awarded.

Card Earn Rate Remarks KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2.4 mpd



Review

No cap. Min. S$800 on SIA Group in a m. year* StanChart Journey Card

Apply

StanChart Journey Card 3 mpd

Review Max S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution Card

Apply HSBC Revolution Card 4 mpd



Review

Max S$1K per c. month *Min. S$1,000 on SIA Group for membership years ending November 2025 onwards



The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card earns an uncapped 2.4 mpd for online shopping transactions, defined as merchants with the following MCCs.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card bonus-eligible MCCs MCC Examples 4816

Computer Network/ Info Services GoDaddy, Twitch, Peatix 5309

Duty Free Stores DFS, KrisShop, The Shilla 5310

Discount Stores Lotte Mart 5311

Department Stores Taobao, Isetan, Marks & Spencer 5331

Variety Stores Muji, Mustafa, Miniso 5399



Misc General Merchandise Iuiga, Japan Home, Comgateway 5611

Men’s Clothing Benjamin Barker, Dockers, Superdry 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear bYSI, Coast, Forever21 5631

Women’s Accessories Bimba Y Lola, Chomel, Coach 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Abercrombie Kids, Cotton On Kids, Kidstyle 5651

Family Clothing ASOS, Bossini, Desigual 5661

Shoe Stores ALDO, Bata, Birkenstock 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Prada, G2000, Ezbuy 5699

Accessory and Apparel LeSportsac, Crumpler, Esprit 5732-5735

Electronics, Music Stores, Computer Software Apple, Audio House, MealPal 5912

Drug Stores and Pharmacies Guardian, NTUC Unity, Watsons 5942

Book Stores Book Depository, Kinokuniya, Books Actually 5944-5949

Jewelry, Watches, Toys, Camera, Gift Cards, Leather Goods, Sewing Cartier, Action City, Canon 5999

Misc. and Specialty Retail Atome, Amazon, eBay

The StanChart Journey Card earns 3 mpd for online groceries, food delivery, transport, though this only applies to transactions charged in SGD.

StanChart Journey Card bonus-eligible MCCs MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) Groceries

MCC 5411

NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart Bakeries

MCC 5462 Bengawan Solo, BreadTalk, Four Leaves Misc. Food Stores

MCC 5499

Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores

MCC 5921

1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru Food Delivery*

MCC 5811

MCC 5812

MCC 5814

GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda Transport

MCC 4111

MCC 4121

MCC 4789

Grab rides, Comfort taxi, gojek Cruise Liners

MCC 4411

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise *Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)



Finally, the HSBC Revolution Card awards bonuses for online spending on department and retail stores, dining, transport and membership clubs (bonuses for offline spending were removed in June 2024).

HSBC Revolution bonus-eligible MCCs Category MCCs Department Stores & Retail Stores 4816, 5045, 5262, 5309, 5310, 5311, 5331, 5399, 5611, 5621, 5631, 5641, 5651, 5655, 5661, 5691, 5699, 5732 to 5735, 5912, 5942, 5944 to 5949, 5964 to 5970, 5992, 5999 Dining 5441, 5462, 5811, 5812, 5813 Transport & Membership Clubs 4121, 7997

So if you’re spending with these five cards, the question then becomes: is it possible to turn an offline transaction into an online one?

⚠️ When you don’t want a transaction to be online There’s actually one card which penalises you for turning offline transactions into online: the Maybank World Mastercard. Cardholders earn 4 mpd on petrol transactions in Singapore, but only when paying offline. If you pay online (e.g. via Kris+), you will not earn the bonus.

How to turn offline spend into online spend

Amaze

Apply here Use code 7HK2A2 for 225 bonus InstaPoints 💳 tl;dr: Amaze Card converted into SGD (no FCY transaction fees, but subject to Overseas transactions are(no FCY transaction fees, but subject to FX spread ) and charged to the underlying credit/debit card

Transaction MCC remains the same , offline transactions charged to Amaze become online transactions for the underlying credit/debit card

0.5 InstaPoints per S$1 on FCY transactions of at least S$10 (except wallet-linked Amaze Earnon FCY transactions of at least S$10 (except exclusion categories) charged to a

Redeem InstaPoints for KrisFlyer miles in blocks of 1,200 InstaPoints= 400 miles

Any transaction processed through Amaze codes as online spend, while retaining the original MCC.

However, there are two further considerations here:

Amaze can only be paired with Mastercards

Amaze is excluded from rewards by DBS and UOB

Amaze charges a 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for all SGD-denominated transactions

Therefore, the only card that really benefits from the offline to online conversion is the Citi Rewards Card.

Atome

Atome transactions code as online, whether they’re performed on a website, in-app, or physically in-store. This not only lets you turn offline spend into online, it also allows you to use credit cards at merchants which might not otherwise accept them.

Your payment will code as MCC 5999, and split into three interest-free instalments. The first payment is due at the time of the transaction, and it’s advisable to trigger the 2nd and subsequent payments manually via the Atome app as there have been reports that automatic payments do not trigger online spending bonuses.

For a recommended list of cards to use with Atome, refer to the post below.

Gift cards

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus 250 bonus Max Miles



Gift card purchases through websites like Giftano, HeyMax, ShopBack and Wogi all count as online transactions.

You can then use those gift cards for in-store transactions at places including Best Denki, Challenger, Cold Storage, Courts, Giant IKEA, Natureland, Shell, and Sheng Siong.

MCC 5311

MCC 5399

Amazon processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend Amazon

Courts

Challenger

Best Denki

Dairy Farm Eu Yan Sang

IKEA

Klook

NTUC FairPrice

TADA

MCC 5999 Amazon

Best Denki

Cold Storage

Courts

Dairy Farm Group

eCapitaVoucher*

Eu Yan Sang

Giant Grab

Guardian

IKEA

Lazada

NTUC FairPrice

Sheng Siong

TANGS

ZALORA *Admin fee of up to 5% applies to purchases

MCC 5311 Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

Giant

Grab

IKEA

Klook

Lazada Natureland

NTUC FairPrice

Oddle Eats

Pelago

Ryde

Shein

Shell

Sheng Siong

TADA

TANGS

ZALORA

MCC 5812

MCC 5814

MCC 5311

ShopBack processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend Amazon

Foodpanda

Gojek

Grab

IKEA

Lazada NTUC FairPrice

Ryde

Shell

Shopee

TADA

Uniqlo

MCC 5947 Amazon

Best Denki

Caltex

Challenger

Cold Storage

Courts

Giant

GrabGifts

Guardian

IKEA iStudio

Klook

Lazada

Muji

NTUC FairPrice

Shell

Shopee

TADA

TANGS

Trip.com

Watsons

I found this particularly useful when buying my TV from Courts, in a month when I’d already maxed out the 4 mpd caps with the UOB Visa Signature and UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

I was still able to earn 4 mpd by purchasing Courts gift cards via HeyMax using my Citi Rewards Card and HSBC Revolution, then redeeming them in-store (yes, the OCBC Rewards Card would have offered 6 mpd, but I’d also maxed that out for the month).

Kris+

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, whether you’re buying deals via the app or making in-store payments. The original MCC is usually maintained, though there are some very limited exceptions (mostly for travel agencies).

For a recommended list of cards to use with Kris+, refer to the post below.

ShopBack Pay or FavePay

Payments made via Shopback Pay or FavePay will code as online spend, even when payment is made in-store.

These transactions usually (but not always) retain the MCC of the underlying merchant. However, do note that DBS cards explicitly exclude FavePay, so don’t use the DBS Woman’s World Card here.

Frasers Experience

FRx Experience gift cards can be used to make payment at most merchants inside Frasers malls. This includes clinics, tuition/enrichment centres, and other places that might not otherwise be eligible for bonuses.

Causeway Point

Century Square

Eastpoint

Hougang Mall

Northpoint City

Tampines1 The CentrePoint

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Valley Point

Waterway Point

White Sands

Gift card purchases will code as MCC 5965, and while this isn’t whitelisted by any particular card, it’s still eligible for 4 mpd with the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card.

Do Apple Pay and Google Pay count as online transactions?

I might as well address this too, given how often it comes up.

Asking “do Apple Pay and Google Pay count as online transactions” is a very strange question. It’s a bit like asking “do credit card payments count as online transactions”. They do, if you make payment online!

When you use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make in-store payments, it’s conceptually similar to tapping your physical card to pay, and considered an offline transaction.

When you use Apple Pay and Google Pay to make an in-app or website-based payment, it’s conceptually similar to entering your card details in the app or website, and considered an online transaction.

Conclusion

While some cards will only award bonuses for online spending, that doesn’t necessarily mean that physical stores are off-limits. By buying gift cards, paying with certain apps, or using Amaze, you can convert that transaction into an online expenditure.

I’m guessing there are probably other ways that I’ve missed out, so feel free to share other options in the comments too!

What other ways do you know of turning offline spend into online spend?