Review: KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, aimed at those who want a co-branded Singapore Airlines card with broader acceptance than American Express.

While I’m not a fan of its debit card sibling, the credit card offers two compelling features: uncapped bonuses on Singapore Airlines and Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Kris+, and Pelago, as well as dining, food delivery, online shopping, travel and transport (known as “Accelerated Miles”).

Unfortunately, the Accelerated Miles feature was recently nerfed. Previously, it offered an uncapped earn rate of 3 mpd, but this was reduced to 2.4 mpd from 1 June 2025. In addition, the minimum annual spend on Singapore Airlines Group transactions required to unlock this rate was increased from S$800 to S$1,000.

Despite these changes, the card remains a solid option for high spenders who regularly exceed bonus caps on other cards, or for those who prefer the convenience of using a single card for most of their spending.

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card may not offer the highest earn rates in every category, but its uncapped bonuses make it a great choice for big spenders, or those who prefer to stick to a single card. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Uncapped 3 mpd on SIA and Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Kris+, and Pelago

Accelerated Miles feature offers uncapped 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping & travel, and transport

No conversion fees

2x S$15 Grab vouchers for airport rides each year Accelerated Miles rate cut to 2.4 mpd, with min. spend hiked

Accelerated Miles are only credited after the end of the membership year

Scoot privileges have been watered down

No bonus for general spending in foreign currency

Overview: KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 3 years Annual Fee S$196.20

(FYF) Min.

Transfer N/A Miles with

Annual Fee 10,000 Transfer

Partners 1 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee N/A Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? N/A FCY Earn 1.2 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 3 mpd (SIA Group, Kris+, Pelago), 2.4 mpd (dining, online shopping & travel, transport) Airport Limo? No

Be careful not to confuse the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card with the KrisFlyer UOB Debit Card. The two sport similar designs and names, but the value proposition is altogether different.

Credit Card Debit Card Min Income Req. S$30,000 N/A Annual Fee $196.20 S$54.50 Base Earn Rate 1.2 mpd 0.4 mpd Requires KrisFlyer UOB Savings Account? No Yes

Simply put: if you earn enough to qualify for a credit card, there’s very little reason to consider the debit card option.

In fact, the only thing that debit card does that the credit card can’t is to earn miles on insurance premiums– and even then, just 0.4 mpd.

How much must I earn to qualify for a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card?

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 per year, the MAS-mandated minimum.

If you do not meet the minimum income requirement, it may be possible to place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with UOB to get a secured version. Contact your nearest UOB branch for more details.

What welcome offers are available?

New-to-UOB customers who apply and are approved for a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card will enjoy up to 25,000 bonus miles when they spend at least S$2,000 in the first 60 days of approval.

This offer is currently scheduled to end on 28 February 2025, but has been renewed every month for more than a year now.

❓ New-to-UOB definition New-to-UOB is defined as customers as those who: do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and

have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past six months

The welcome bonus is broken down as follows.

Bonus Min. Spend Cap 5,000 miles S$5 on first trxn. No cap 20,000 miles S$2,000 in 60 days First 100 per month

5,000 miles will be awarded to cardholders who make their first spend of at least S$5.

20,000 miles will be awarded to the first 100 applicants each month (based on approval date) who spend at least S$2,000 within the first 60 days of approval.

The first year’s annual fee of S$196.20 is automatically waived, so assuming you have spend coming up, these bonus miles are essentially “free”.

On top of this, SingSaver is offering S$60 cash or S$70 Lazada vouchers for customers who apply by 28 February 2025, with no minimum spend necessary.

How much is the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free 1st free, S$98.10 for 2nd onwards Subsequent S$196.20 1st free, S$98.10 for 2nd onwards

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card has an annual fee of S$196.20 for the principal cardholder, which is waived for the first year. The first supplementary card is free, but the second onwards will cost S$98.10 each.

Paying the principal card’s annual fee nets you 10,000 miles, which means buying miles at ~1.96 cents each. In my experience, it’s not too difficult to get an annual fee waiver either- refer to the article below for more details.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd 3 mpd on SIA, Scoot, KrisShop, Kris+, 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping & travel, transport

General spend

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card members earn:

6 KrisFlyer miles for every S$5 spent in Singapore Dollars

6 KrisFlyer miles for every S$5 spent in foreign currency (FCY)

That’s an equivalent earn rate of 1.2 mpd for both.

It’s a bit unusual to see a general spending card without an FCY spending bonus (although to be fair, neither do the AMEX Singapore Airlines cobrand cards), and that puts it at the bottom of the pack. But, as we’ll see in the next section, this isn’t a card you get for general spending.

💳 Earn Rates for General Spending Cards

(income req.: S$30K) Cards Local Spend FCY Spend UOB PRVI Miles Card UOB PRVI Miles Card 1.4 mpd 3 mpd

IDR, MR, THB, VND

2.4 mpd

All Others HSBC TravelOne Card 1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd DBS Altitude Card DBS Altitude Card 1.3 mpd 2.2 mpd OCBC 90°N Card OCBC 90°N Card 1.3 mpd 2.1 mpd Citi PremierMiles Card 1.2 mpd 2.2 mpd Card StanChart Journey Card 1.2 mpd 2 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card BOC Elite Miles Card 1 mpd 2 mpd KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend 1.2 mpd 1.2 mpd AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card 1.1 mpd 1.1 mpd

All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, so using your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card overseas represents buying miles at an unattractive 2.71 cents apiece- unless of course you spend in its bonus categories.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Kris+, Pelago & SIA Group

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders will earn 15 KrisFlyer miles for every S$5 spent (3 mpd) on:

Kris+

Pelago

SIA Group transactions, defined as: Singapore Airlines Scoot KrisShop



This includes using your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card to pay for taxes and surcharges on a KrisFlyer award redemption, or paying for add-on services with Scoot like luggage, seat selection and meals.

The bonus rate applies to both online and offline transactions, whether in SGD or FCY. No minimum spend is required, and there is no cap on the maximum bonus miles that can be earned.

Dining and food delivery, online shopping, online travel, transport

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders are eligible to earn 12 KrisFlyer miles for every S$5 spent (2.4 mpd) on the following transactions:

Dining and food delivery

Online shopping

Online travel

Transport

The extra 6 KrisFlyer mile for every S$5 spent (1.2 mpd) over the base rate is referred to as the “Accelerated Miles bonus”, and applies to both SGD and FCY spending.

To be eligible for Accelerated Miles, cardholders must satisfy the following minimum spend on SIA Group transactions.

Card Membership Year End SIA Group Min. Spend April 2023 to October 2025 S$800 November 2025 onwards S$1,000

Do note that for cardholders whose membership years end from November 2025 onwards, the minimum SIA Group spend has been hiked by 25% to S$1,000.

❓ When does my membership year end? If you’re not sure when your membership year ends, simply look at the expiry date on your card. For example, if your expiry month is March, then your membership year runs from 1 March to 28 February each year.

The last increase to the SIA Group minimum spend was in 2022, when it rose from S$500 to S$800. Now, it’s being raised again, and just like last time, the way it’s being implemented will likely frustrate some cardholders.

To put it another way, the new minimum spend applies to anyone whose membership year starts from December 2024 onwards. That means if you recently applied for or renewed the card expecting the S$800 threshold to remain in place, you’re now faced with a higher requirement mid-cycle. If you’re unhappy about the change, your only options are to spend the additional S$200, or forgo the Accelerated Miles benefit for this year.

While a S$200 increase isn’t catastrophic, a more equitable approach would have been to apply the new threshold starting from membership years ending May 2026 onwards. That way, all applicants would know upfront that the minimum spend is S$1,000, instead of having the rules shift after the fact.

Accelerated Miles will be awarded on these transactions from the start of the membership year, not just from the time the minimum spend was met.

While you could earn 4 mpd on most of these categories with other cards, the key advantage of the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is the absence of a cap. This makes it ideal for big ticket purchases that would bust the cap of other cards like the DBS Woman’s World Card or UOB Lady’s Card.

For more on how the Accelerated Miles feature works, refer to the post below.

Dining & Food Delivery

MCC Examples 5812

Eating Places and Restaurants Crystal Jade, Imperial Treasure, Paradise Dynasty, Deliveroo*, Food Panda*, GrabFood* 5813

Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs and Taverns Brewerkz, Harry’s, Jigger & Pony 5814

Fast Food Restaurants Burger King, KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, *Deliveroo, Food Panda and GrabFood may also code as MCC 5814

Dining is defined as restaurants, bars, and fast food outlets. The bonus also applies to food delivery platforms such as Deliveroo, Food Panda and GrabFood.

However, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card’s definition of dining is more narrow compared to other cards on the market, and does not include MCC 5811 (Caterers), MCC 5441 (Candy, Nut, Confectionary Stores), MCC 5462 (Bakeries), or MCC 5499 (Misc. Food Stores). Restaurants within hotels may also not qualify for this bonus, to the extent they code as hotel spend.

Online Shopping

MCC Examples 4816

Computer Network/ Info Services GoDaddy, Twitch, Peatix 5309

Duty Free Stores DFS, KrisShop, The Shilla 5310

Discount Stores N/A 5311

Department Stores Taobao, Isetan, Marks & Spencer 5331

Variety Stores Muji, Mustafa, Miniso 5399



Misc General Merchandise Iuiga, Japan Home, Comgateway 5611

Men’s Clothing Benjamin Barker, Dockers, Superdry 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear bYSI, Coast, Forever21 5631

Women’s Accessories Bimba Y Lola, Chomel, Coach 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Abercrombie Kids, Cotton On Kids, Kidstyle 5651

Family Clothing ASOS, Bossini, Desigual 5661

Shoe Stores ALDO, Bata, Birkenstock 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Prada, G2000, Ezbuy 5699

Accessory and Apparel LeSportsac, Crumpler, Esprit 5732-5735

Electronics, Music Stores, Computer Software Apple, Audio House, MealPal 5912

Drug Stores and Pharmacies Guardian, NTUC Unity, Watsons 5942

Book Stores Book Depository, Kinokuniya, Books Actually 5944-5949

Jewelry, Watches, Toys, Camera, Gift Cards, Leather Goods, Sewing Cartier, Action City, Canon 5999

Misc. and Specialty Retail Atome, Amazon, eBay

Online shopping covers a wide range of MCCs, including Amazon, Ezbuy, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee, and Taobao for instance. You can also expect most major fashion retailers to be on this list, along with some unexpected ones like MealPal and hosting providers.

Remember, these transactions must be carried out online. In-store spending will not count. It used to be possible to circumvent this restriction by pairing the card with Amaze, but unfortunately Amaze was excluded in 2024.

Online Travel

MCC Examples Online Travel Agoda, Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Kaligo , Traveloka, Trip.com, UOB Travel

Unlike the other categories, online travel is not defined by specific MCCs, but rather a specific list of merchants.

The whitelist includes Agoda, Airbnb, Hotels.com and Trip.com. For obvious reasons, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card can’t explicitly let you earn bonus miles with any airline outside the SIA Group, but you can still book them indirectly via Expedia or UOB Travel instead.

Transport

MCC Examples 4111

Local Commuter Transport BUS/MRT only 4121

Taxi and Limo Grab, Gojek, Comfort

Transport refers to Grab, gojek, Comfort and other taxi operators. It also includes SimplyGo transactions made on buses and the MRT.

Do note that you won’t earn any bonus miles (or base miles for that matter) if you use your card to top-up your EZ-Link balance, or pay at the General Ticketing Machines. You must tap your card (or phone, if you’ve added your card to your mobile wallet) at the gantry in order to qualify for the bonus.

When are KrisFlyer miles credited?

The full 3 mpd from Kris+, Pelago and SIA Group transactions will be directly credited to your KrisFlyer account once per month. In my experience, this usually happens on the 4th of every month.

It’s a different story for the Accelerated Miles, i.e. the bonus miles from dining, food delivery, online shopping, online travel and transport transactions. Of the 12 KrisFlyer miles per S$5 spent:

6 KrisFlyer miles per S$5 (1.2 mpd) will be credited on the 4th of the following calendar month (just like all other regular transactions)

(just like all other regular transactions) 6 KrisFlyer miles per S$5 (1.2 mpd) will be credited two months after the end of the membership year, assuming the minimum spend on SIA Group transactions has been met

This means you could be waiting up to 14 months to receive your bonus! The delayed crediting arrangement gives rise to four problems. I’ve expounded on them in this post, but to summarise:

You’re locked into the card, because all pending bonus miles are forfeited if you cancel. Reconciling bonus points will be a nightmare. It’s already hard enough to check transactions on a month to month basis. Imagine doing it for an entire year’s worth. Because your pending bonus miles take anywhere from 2-14 months to reach you, you’re especially exposed to devaluation risk. If Singapore Airlines announces an award chart devaluation, other cardholders can rush out to burn their miles before it happens. You can’t, because they’re in limbo. Your miles will age at different rates. Some will be credited each month and start their 3-year expiry countdown immediately, the rest will follow in 2-14 months

UOB will argue that this is necessary because there’s no way of knowing, at the point of transaction, whether the cardholder will go on to hit the specified minimum spend required for the bonus. But there surely has to be a better way of doing this, because the current mechanism holds you hostage- if you cancel your card early, you lose your pending bonuses.

How are KrisFlyer miles calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the KrisFlyer miles earned on your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card.

Local & FCY Spend Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply by 6 Bonus Component Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply by 6

Since all transactions are rounded down to the nearest S$5, the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$5. Anything less than that earns nothing!

A simple illustration: Suppose you spent S$9 on your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card. You might figure that’s 10.8 miles (@ 1.2 mpd), but in reality:

The S$9 is rounded down to S$5

S$5 is divided by 5 and multiplied by 6 to yield 6 miles

You actually earn 6 miles, yielding a mere 0.67 mpd.

This is an extreme example, of course, and the effect of rounding gets smaller as your transaction size increases. But it’s exactly why you should think twice about using your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card for small transactions that aren’t in S$5 blocks.

To show how rounding affects you, let’s compare the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card to the Citi PremierMiles Card. On paper, both of them earn the same 1.2 mpd on all local spending. In reality, however, the Citi PremierMiles performs much better because of its favourable rounding policy.

KrisFlyer UOB

Earn rate: 1.2 mpd KrisFlyer UOB Citi PremierMiles

Earn rate: 1.2 mpd S$5 6 miles 6 miles S$9.99 6 miles 11 miles S$15 18 miles 18 miles S$19.99 18 miles 23 miles S$25 30 miles 30 miles S$29.99 30 miles 35 miles S$35 42 miles 42 miles S$39.99 42 miles 47 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate points:

Local & FCY Spend =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0) *6 Bonus Component =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0) *9 Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for KrisFlyer miles?

A full list of transactions that do not earn KrisFlyer Miles can be found in the T&Cs. I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Amaze

Charitable Donations

Education

Government Services

GrabPay top-ups

Insurance

Real Estate Agents & Managers

SPC Service Stations

Utilities

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card will earn miles for CardUp transactions (1.2 mpd), but not ipaymy.

What do I need to know about KrisFlyer miles?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 3 years N/A None ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time N/A 1 Automatically transferred each month

The KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card credits KrisFlyer miles directly to your account on a monthly basis, with no conversion fees.

This is a mixed blessing. On the one hand, you save on the usual S$25 conversion fee that most banks charge. On the other, direct crediting means the three-year KrisFlyer expiry countdown starts immediately (contrast this to non-cobrand cards where you enjoy “two validities”: one on the bank side, and one on the airline side).

In case you were worried, cancelling your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card has no impact on KrisFlyer miles already in your account.

Other card perks

Instant KrisShopper Insider status

KrisShopper is KrisShop’s free-to-join loyalty programme, and awards a bonus of 2-4 mpd on KrisShop purchases depending on membership tier.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders will enjoy instant KrisShopper Insider status, which awards a bonus 2.5 mpd on all KrisShop purchases. Be advised, however, that this upgrade only applies if you have not already signed up for KrisShopper.

KrisShopper Tier Qualifying Spend* Earn Rate Non-KrisShopper Non-KrisShopper N/A 1.5 mpd Member N/A 2 m pd Insider S$5,000 2 .5 mpd Icon S$10,000 3 mpd Ambassador S$15,000 4 mpd *Qualifying spend includes purchases on KrisShop.com, KrisShop on Kris+, KrisShop on KrisWorld, Inflight purchases on Singapore Airlines. Excludes GST, duties and delivery charges

Registration is required, and can be done via this link. Status will be upgraded within three months of registration, and valid for a 12-month period following that. You will subsequently need to requalify through regular means, i.e. spending S$5,000 on KrisShop within a membership year.

The T&Cs of the status match can be viewed here.

Discounts for KrisFlyer Experiences

KrisFlyer Experiences is a platform that allows members to redeem their KrisFlyer miles for money-can’t-buy-experiences. We’ve seen F1 Sky Suites, a KrisFlyer cruise-to-nowhere and a specially-chartered points plane to Langkawi.

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card members occasionally enjoy a 10% rebate on the number of miles required, which can be substantial depending on the experience. This is normally offered in limited quantity, so subscribe to The MileLion’s Telegram Channel and get alerted when new deals go live.

KrisFlyer UOB Account

The supposed “killer feature” of the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is its ability to earn a bonus 5-6 mpd when paired with the KrisFlyer UOB account. This sounds phenomenal, but I’d strongly advise you against it.

First of all, this account pays a measly 0.05% interest. That’s an almost derisory rate.

Second, you should know that the KrisFlyer UOB account caps the bonus miles you can earn at a mere 5% of your monthly average balance.

For example, if you put S$50,000 inside the account, the maximum bonus miles you could earn each month is just 2,500 (5% of 50,000), which you’d hit after spending just S$500 on your KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card.

MAB Monthly Cap

(5% of MAB) Card Spending Cap No Salary Credit

(5 mpd) With Salary Credit

(6 mpd) S$1,000 50 miles S$10 S$8.33 S$10,000 500 miles S$100 S$83.33 S$20,000 1,000 miles S$200 S$166.67 S$50,000 2,500 miles S$500 S$416.67 S$100,000 5,000 miles S$1,000 S$833.33

This means that unless you have a ridiculously high miles valuation figure, the opportunity cost is simply too high to be worth considering.

To learn more about the KrisFlyer UOB Account, refer to the article below.

Fast track to KrisFlyer Elite Silver

The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend has a fast track to KrisFlyer Elite Gold, but KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card members will have to settle for KrisFlyer Elite Silver.

Cardmembers who open their cards from 1 May 2022 and spend a minimum of S$5,000 on SIA Group transactions (excluding Kris+) within the first card membership year will receive an upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Silver.

This is referred to as a “fast track”, but in reality is anything but. Qualifying cardholders will receive their status upgrade within 6 weeks from the last month of the first membership year. You could hit the qualifying spend on your first day, and still have to wait 13+ months to get your status!

Status earned through this “fast track” scheme is only valid for the first year; subsequently, you’ll have to requalify by flying at least 25,000 elite miles in a 12-month membership period.

KrisFlyer Elite Silver received a small upgrade to benefits in 2024, with members now enjoying:

A 25% bonus on KrisFlyer miles

Complimentary Standard Seat selection on Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Priority check-in

Priority boarding

Extra 10kg baggage allowance

Discounted service fees

Unfortunately, there’s no lounge access nor priority baggage handling.

Scoot Privileges

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders enjoy the following benefits when booking Scoot tickets with their card.

✈️ Scoot Privileges for KrisFlyer UOB Cards

For Principal Cardholder For Companions

(on same booking) Complimentary Priority Check-in and Boarding ✅ ✅ Extra 5kg Luggage Allowance

(with purchase of min. 20 kg allowance) ✅ ❌ Complimentary Standard Seat selection ✅ ✅ One-time Booking Flexibility Waiver ❌ ❌

These benefits used to include a one-time booking flexibility waiver, but this was removed in June 2024.

To enjoy these benefits, you need to book your Scoot tickets via this dedicated portal.

KrisShop Privileges

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders enjoy a single-use promo code KFUOBKS2024 that gives S$20 off a minimum spend of S$120 (before GST).

Unfortunately, there is an extensive brand exclusions list. It might be easier to just publish a list of inclusions instead!

2x S$15 Grab voucher to/from Changi Airport

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders will receive a biannual S$15 Grab voucher valid for rides to/from Changi Airport.

This can be redeemed once per half yearly (i.e. Jan to Jun/ Jul to Dec), with the promo code KFUOBCC. Redemptions are capped at the first 1,000 uses per month.

2x S$15 off Changi WiFi

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders will receive a biannual S$15 ChangiWiFi voucher.

This can be redeemed once per half yearly (i.e. Jan to Jun/ Jul to Dec). Cardholders can generate a e-redemption code by SMSing KFUOBCC<space>16-digit card number to 77862.

Redemptions are capped at the first 1,000 uses per month.

Complimentary travel insurance

Accidental Death Medical Benefits Travel Inconvenience S$500,000 S$50,000 None

Customers who use their KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card to book their air tickets will enjoy complimentary personal travel insurance which covers up to S$500,000 for accidental death or permanent disablement, and S$50,000 for emergency medical assistance.

However, there is no coverage for things like lost luggage, flight delays, damaged bags or personal liability. Therefore, I’d highly advise you to get alternative coverage instead.

Do note that you must activate your complimentary coverage at least five working days before travel, which can be done via this link.

Summary Review: KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict

☑ Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It



If you’re the type who regularly exceeds the bonus caps on specialised spending cards, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card might be the answer. The catch is that 50% of your miles (1.2 mpd) will only arrive 2-14 months later, but those who are willing to wait will be richly rewarded. I can’t think of any other card on the market that will pay out its full bonus rate on a S$30,000 handbag or watch (assuming you buy it online!).

Alternatively, if you’re someone who insists on using one card for everything, then this would be the best form of damage minimisation. I can’t think of any other general spending card with so many different bonus categories: dining, food delivery, online shopping & travel and transport will cover the bases for a lot of people.

Throw in the other perks like the ability to save on KrisFlyer Experiences and the occasional discount on Grab airport rides, and I’d reckon this is a solid “Take it”.