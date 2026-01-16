2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Education, Enrichment and Childcare

Once you add up the cost of childcare, enrichment classes, school fees, tuition, and university studies, the total cost of education can be a hefty expense indeed.
Unfortunately, it’s also an expense that most banks are unwilling to reward. Over the years, it’s become harder and harder to find a credit card that still rewards education-related expenditure.
But the game’s not over yet, as there are still a few options for earning miles- and a few workarounds too.
What MCC does education code as?
When banks say that they exclude “education” transactions, they’re usually referring to transactions coding under the following MCCs:
|👩🏫 Education-related MCCs
|MCC
|Description
|Examples
|8211
|Schools, Elementary and Secondary
|Australian Intl School, Nexus Intl School, Tanglin Trust
|8220
|Colleges, Universities, Professional Schools and Junior Colleges
|NTU, NUS, PSB Academy
|8241
|Schools, Correspondence
|–
|8244
|Schools, Business and Secretarial
|Alliance Francaise, Lingo School of Knowledge, Yi Mandarin
|8249
|Schools, Trade and Vocational
|Mountbatten Vocational School
|8299
|Schools and Education Services Not Elsewhere Classified
|The Learning Lab, CFA Institute, Kaplan, Mindchamps, Heguru
|⚠️ Important note: SMU
|If you’re paying fees to SMU, do note that there are numerous data points that this codes as MCC 9399, which is ineligible for rewards with almost every card
There are, however, certain “education-adjacent” transactions like child care services and enrichment which have their own MCCs, and are not subject to the general exclusions on education. I’ll address this later in the article.
If you need to check the MCC of a particular merchant, there are three ways of looking it up before making a transaction:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Merchants assigned education MCCs typically pay below-average processing fees, which makes these transactions less profitable for banks, and more likely to be excluded from rewards.
Which credit cards earn rewards for education?
Because of the lower margin on education transactions, most banks exclude this category from rewards altogether.
DBS added education to its exclusion list in July 2017, Citibank in October 2018, UOB (with some exceptions) in September 2019, Standard Chartered in May 2020, Bank of China in June 2020, HSBC in July 2020, and American Express (with some exceptions) in October 2023.
This leaves Maybank and selected AMEX/UOB cards as the only remaining options.
|Issuer
|Awards Points for Education?
|✓1
|✕
|✕
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✓2
|1. AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Centurion Card only
2. UOB Privilege Banking Card, UOB Visa Infinite, UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card and UOB Reserve Card only
Here’s the list of cards that still earn miles for education transactions.
|Card
|Local Earn
|FCY Earn
|Maybank Visa Infinite
|1.2 mpd
|3.2 mpd^
|Maybank XL Rewards Card
|0.4 mpd
|4 mpd@
|UOB Reserve Card
|1.6 mpd
|2.4 mpd
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|1.4 mpd
|2.4 mpd
|Maybank World Mastercard
|0.4 mpd
|3.2 mpd#
|UOB Privilege Banking Card
|1.2 mpd
|2 mpd
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
|0.16 mpd
|2.8 mpd*
|Maybank Manchester United Card
|0.4 mpd
|1.12-2.8 mpd
(depending on Man Utd results)
|Chocolate Visa Card
|1 mpd
|1 mpd
|AMEX Centurion Card
|0.98 mpd
|0.98 mpd
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|0.78 mpd
|0.78 mpd
|^With min spend of S$4,000 per calendar month
@With min spend of S$500 per calendar month, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month
#With min spend of S$4,000 per calendar month, otherwise 2.8 mpd with min spend of S$800 per calendar month
*With min spend of S$800 per calendar month
Most of the options favour the privileged (“that’s a microcosm of the education system right there!” said some edgelord, probably), with high income requirements or annual fees.
- AMEX Centurion Card: By invitation only
- AMEX Platinum Charge: Annual fee of S$1,744
- UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card: Minimum income requirement of S$120,000
- Maybank Visa Infinite: Minimum income requirement of S$150,000
- UOB Privilege Banking Card: Minimum AUM of S$350,000
- UOB Reserve Card: By invitation only
However, there are some options that most people should be able to access.
Chocolate Visa Debit Card
|No annual fee or minimum income requirement
The Chocolate Visa Debit Card earns 1 Max Mile per S$1 on all spend, including education. This is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month, beyond which the earn rate reduces to 0.4 Max Miles per S$1.
While Chocolate does enforce a cap of 100 Max Miles per month on so-called bill payments, education (or charitable donations, for that matter) does not fall under this category.
|👍 200 Max Miles joining bonus
|Sign up for a Heymax account and get up to 200 Max Miles as a welcome bonus
|200 bonus Max Miles
To get the Chocolate Visa, you’ll need to download the Chocolate Finance app and open a Chocolate Finance account.
Once that’s done, you can create a virtual Chocolate Visa Card immediately. After that, you need to pair the card with Heymax under the Your Cards > Add Card menu. A test transaction will be charged and later refunded.
One great feature of the Chocolate Visa Card is that it has no foreign currency transaction fees, so if you’re paying overseas education expenses, the amount will be converted into SGD at the Visa rate, with no further markup.
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature and Manchester United Card
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
|Maybank Manchester United Card
The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature considers education to a so-called “Selected Category”, for which a reduced rate of 0.16 mpd is awarded. There is also a cap of 480 miles per month on all Selected Categories, which also includes insurance, medical, rental, professional services and utilities.
However, if your payment is in foreign currency, that gets upsized to an uncapped 2.8 mpd (with a minimum overall spend of S$800 per calendar month).
The Maybank Manchester United Card earns 0.4 mpd on education expenses in SGD, but if you spend in foreign currency, you can earn anywhere between 1.12 to 2.8 mpd, depending on Manchester United’s performance.
Maybank XL Rewards Card
The Maybank XL Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on education transactions provided they’re charged in FCY. This is subject to a minimum spend of S$500 per calendar month, and capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.
Bill payment services
If you’re willing to pay a fee in exchange for earning miles on education, then bill payment platforms like CardUp, Citi PayAll and SC EasyBill are all potential options.
|Provider
|Fee
|2.25%
1.79% fee for first payment of up to S$5K with code MILELION
|2.6%
|1.9%
Whether it’s “worth it” to buy miles at this price all boils down to how much you value a mile, but to provide some illustrations:
- An SC Beyond Cardholder with Priority Banking/Priority Private status could pay via SC EasyBill with a 1.9% fee and earn 2 mpd, equivalent to 0.95 cents per mile
- A DBS Vantage Cardholder could pay via CardUp with a 1.85% fee (for recurring payments) and earn 1.5 mpd, equivalent to 1.21 cents per mile
- A Citi Prestige Cardholder could pay via Citi PayAll with a 2.1% fee (temporarily reduced with the current promotion) and earn 1.3 mpd, equivalent to 1.62 cents per mile
The gold standard is of course to earn miles for free, though if banks keep cracking down, this may be the only option left.
“Education-adjacent” transactions
As mentioned earlier, banks usually define education as MCCs 8211, 8220, 8241, 8244, 8249 and 8299.
However, there are so-called “education-adjacent” transactions like childcare, sports and music enrichment, which have MCCs of their own.
|👩🏫 “Education-adjacent” MCCs
|MCC
|Description
|Examples
|5733
|Music Stores
|Aureus Academy, Cristofori Music, Yamaha Music
|5941
|Sporting Goods Stores
|Fishlike Swim School, LJE Sports
|7997
|Membership Clubs
|Archery Academy, FINS Swim School, Wesports Academy
|8351
|Child Care Services
|Alphabet, Beary Fun, Greentree, Mulberry, Ready Steady
|⚠️ 7399 also possible
|When searching Heymax, I found that several preschools (e.g. Kinderland, Pat’s Schoolhouse) code as MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified, which could be because they process card payments via a third-party provider like CardUp.
To the extent that these are not explicitly excluded in the T&Cs, you should be able to earn miles under the general spending rate for cards.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Amaze + Citi Rewards
|4 mpd
|Max $1K per s. month (with 1% fee for SGD trxns)
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must be online
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
|4 mpd
|Max S$600 per c. month, must use mobile payments
|UOB Visa Signature
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$1.2K per s. month on contactless & petrol
On the other hand, there are centres which might seem more in the nature of enrichment, but actually fall under education MCCs. For example, Marsden Aquatics and Happy Fish Swim School both code as MCC 8299.
Therefore, it’s always best practice to confirm the MCC beforehand using the Instarem or DBS “block card” method.
Workarounds
If the merchant you’re paying falls under an education MCC, don’t lose hope. There’s still one final roll of the dice, which is to see whether it partners with a BNPL provider.
For example, Atome codes as MCC 5999, and has a very extensive list of schools and enrichment providers (the list below isn’t exhaustive, refer to the app for the full selection).
|🏫 Atome Education/Enrichment Partners
|
|
Refer to the following post for the best cards to use with Atome.
Remember: it’s best practice to manually trigger the following month’s payment a few days ahead of time, instead of letting it be billed automatically. This is to avoid a situation where you don’t earn bonus points on the 2nd and 3rd month’s installments because they code as a recurring payment.
Conclusion
If you’re looking to pay school or university fees, the opportunities to earn miles are few and far between. Only a handful of American Express, Maybank and UOB cards, plus the Chocolate Visa Debit Card, still reward these expenditures.
However, if you’re looking to earn miles on enrichment or child care services, then opportunities still exist. As long as the MCCs avoid the 8211, 8220, 8241, 8244, 8249 and 8299 range, you can still earn up to 4 mpd with the right cards.
And even if the MCC falls within the education range, you can check whether the merchant is available on Atome or another BNPL platform, which changes the MCC to a rewards-friendly one.
Are there any other ways to earn miles on education/tuition fees?
Is the limitations by MCC the same whether you’re paying a local education institution in SGD, or a foreign one in FCY?
if a given transaction is excluded by MCC, it doesn’t matter whether SGD or FCY
Hi! Will I earn points/miles by paying MOE thru AXS using AMEX CC or GrabPay MC? Thanks!
Paid for NUS last month with Amex KF Ascend. Miles awarded!
NUS takes AMEX? sweet.
Shouldn’t CIMB be included in this list?
From T&Cs, CIMB seems to not exclude Education payments, which is great!
is it confirmed that CIMB credit cards will earn rewards (miles or cashback) for educational spend?
I would think the fairly new UOB Absolute Amex also allows rewards for educational spend.
Anyone can verify and update? Thank you
How about UOB VI and Reserve ? They excluded education too?
Hi Aaron, here is data point for your reference. I realized that the FCY fee is 3% via Grab. Recently the GrabPay mastercard to pay for overseas tuition fees. Thought you might wanna know. This will bring the CPM to 1.67 cents. Not sure if you have other data points which may support this?
“#A better option is to top-up your GrabPay account to earn 1.8 mpd, then use the GrabPay Mastercard to pay. The FCY fee will be 2%, which means a CPM of 1.11 cents.”
Is Amex Plat Charge or UOB VI in the list?
Paid SMU fees in September using Maybank Visa Infinite, but was not awarded Treats points. Reason : Because SMU MCC is 9399 (Goverment services). Who would’ve thought eh?
Heymax is showing 9399 actually.
I wish I saw this. Same thing just haplened to me. 🤣 17k in fees paid down the drain.
Happened to me too! wish I saw your comment earlier T-T
High flyer is fine for NUS school fees and hostel fees
Has anyone tried paying NUS tuition fee using Citi Payall? not sure which account to use, and they said it is not supported when I emailed them
hi, can i check since CPA Australia falls under merchant code 8699, which is not under any exclusion, is it safe to say that i am able to payment with citi rewards x amaze or HSBC rev should allow me to get 4mpd? thanks!
Got the Maybank card to pay $$$ overseas education. The university charges a 2.8% fee for using a foreign card, coupled with the 3.2% charged by Maybank it’s not worth it. Even Chocolate card gets charged this 2.8% fee.
What about Childcare centes like Brighton or Odyssey?
Also, for the cards listed above that give miles for Education MCC, does that mean i can use CardUp’s education Promo with them to enjoy both a lower admin fee and getting miles?
Note that it works for VI Metal Card. Does education also work for the old Visa Inifinite (non-metal) card?
Might wanna update that line about using Chocolate Finance to pay your bills via AXS… Hahaha
How do I check the merchant code ?
Dies UOB prvi miles card get miles from little village !/?
UOB VI Metal not eligible for SMU School Feels
Just got off the phone with customer service after putting >20k on the card for sch fees.
“The Chocolate Visa Debit Card earns 1 Max Mile per S$1 on all spend, including education. This is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month, beyond which the earn rate reduces to 0.4 Max Miles per S$1.”
This is not accurate anymore. Education fees paid (i.e.SMU) was capped at 100 max miles despite paying $1,000. Seems like one doesn’t earn any more miles in excess of $100, not even the 0.4 max miles.
if we’re talking SMU in particular, that’s because it codes as mcc 9399 and not as an educational institution