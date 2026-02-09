Instant and quick ways to top-up a KrisFlyer miles balance

Picture this— after months of fruitless searching, the award space you’ve been hunting for has suddenly appeared. None of this waitlist nonsense; those seats are staring you right in the face, available for immediate confirmation.

Only one problem: you don’t have enough miles. Or rather, you do, but they’re not in your KrisFlyer account. You need those miles, and you need them now.

Fortunately, there are numerous ways of topping up a KrisFlyer account either instantly, or within 24 hours.

In this post, we’ll examine the various options available.

❓ Can I place an award on hold? If you’re short of miles and don’t have access to any instant transfer option, it’s worth calling up KrisFlyer membership services and asking them to hold the award. What this means is that the available seats are held for you, pending the arrival of miles in your account. Once those miles are credited, you proceed to pay for and confirm those seats. The duration of the hold can vary widely, from as little as 24 hours to as long as a few months. It’s not clear how this is determined. If a hold is granted, you’ll see the itinerary appear in your KrisFlyer account with a “Reserved” label on it (as opposed to “Confirmed”, which means the seat has been paid for and is yours). It will also show when you must ticket the booking by. Do remember that award holds are not official policy. It’s a YMMV situation, and your odds are better if you’re a Solitaire PPS or PPS Club member.

Instant: Kris+ Earning & Points Transfers

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved Kris+ merchants: None

Bank points: 15% of the miles you’d normally receive

Earning at Kris+ Merchants

While you shouldn’t be spending miles via Kris+ (at the default rate of 100 miles= S$1, you only get a relatively poor 1 cent per mile), there’s absolutely nothing wrong with earning them.

Kris+ now has more than 500 partners across Australia and Singapore, and paying via the app earns you:

Up to 9 mpd from the Kris+ app

from the Kris+ app Up to 4 mpd from the right credit card

Miles earned from the Kris+ app can be transferred instantly to KrisFlyer at a 1:1 ratio, with no fees or minimum conversion blocks.

This makes Kris+ a very simple way of topping off your account— just find a participating merchant near you and spend the requisite amount. Popular options include Bottles & Bottles, Challenger, Harvey Norman, and Paradise Group.

You don’t even need to leave home to do it. Kris+ sells vouchers for selected merchants which can be redeemed later on, letting you enjoy the miles upfront. You’ll enjoy the same earn rate as if you were physically at the outlet itself.

⚠️ Don’t forget to transfer! Miles earned on Kris+ must be transferred to KrisFlyer within 21 days, in their entirety. If more than 21 days have passed, or if you’ve spent any portion of the earned miles, the remaining portion will be stuck in the Kris+ app with a six-month expiry and a value of 1 cent each. Make it a habit to press the “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button that appears at the end of the payment process, or turn on the auto transfer feature.

Alternatively, you can shop on KrisShop via Kris+, which earns instant miles that can be transferred to your KrisFlyer account. Do note that unlike shopping on the KrisShop.com website, purchases made on KrisShop via Kris+ can only be delivered to Singapore.

Unfortunately, Pelago bookings via Kris+ no longer award instant miles, effective August 2025. You will only receive your miles one day after the activity is completed.

Kris+ Points Transfers

In addition to earning miles at selected merchants, Kris+ also offers instant conversions of points from the following rewards programmes.

Programme Transfer Ratio Min. Transfer Read More 1 Citi Mile: 0.85 miles

1 ThankYou Point: 0.34 miles

4,000 Citi Miles

10,000 ThankYou Points Read More 1 DBS Point: 1.7 miles

100 DBS Points Read More 1 UNI$: 1.7 miles

1,000 UNI$ 26 STAR$: 1 mile

9,880 STAR$

If you’re transferring Citi, DBS or UOB points, do note that the Kris+ transfer rate represents a 15% haircut compared to the number of miles you’d receive if you used the bank’s transfer portal. For example, 100 DBS Points is normally worth 200 miles via the DBS Rewards portal, but only 170 miles via Kris+.

💳 Example: Transfer DBS Points via… Kris+ DBS Rewards Portal Min. Transfer 100 DBS Points 5,000 DBS Points Transfer Fee None S$27.25 Transfer Time Instant 2-3 working days Transfer Ratio 1 DBS Point = 1.7 miles 1 DBS Point = 2 miles

On the plus side, there are no conversion fees via the Kris+ route, conversion blocks are smaller, and your miles are credited instantly.

So if you’re looking to do a small top up, this could still be a viable option. How small? Well, a S$27.25 transfer fee at 1.5 cents per mile is 1,817 miles. Based on a 15% haircut, anything less than 12,000 miles could make sense.

Instant: LinkPoints

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved 2 cents per mile

LinkPoints is the loyalty programme of NTUC FairPrice, Cheers, Unity Pharmacy, Caltex and other everyday merchants, and has been a KrisFlyer transfer partner since April 2022.

While converting KrisFlyer miles to LinkPoints is a terrible idea, conversions in the opposite direction can sometimes make sense. LinkPoints can be converted to KrisFlyer miles instantly at the following ratios:

LinkPoints KrisFlyer Miles 100 50 200 100 1,000 500 5,000 2,500 10,000 5,000

100 LinkPoints can be redeemed for a S$1 rebate, so converting LinkPoints to KrisFlyer miles is essentially buying KrisFlyer miles at 2 cents each.

This is slightly higher than what I’m usually willing to pay, but it’ll do in an emergency. There may also be occasional transfer bonuses that slightly improve the number of miles you receive.

To convert LinkPoints to KrisFlyer miles, visit the KrisFlyer transfers page. You’ll see the option to link the two accounts (names on both accounts must match), after which you can make transfers.

Instant: CapitaStars STAR$

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Opportunity Cost 2.6 cents per mile

CapitaStar was added as a KrisFlyer transfer partner in April 2021, and members can instantly convert STAR$ into KrisFlyer miles at the following ratio:

STAR$ KrisFlyer Miles 9,880 380

A maximum of 350,000 STAR$ can be converted each calendar year.

STAR$ can be redeemed for eCapitaVouchers at a rate of 5,000 STAR$ = S$5, so converting STAR$ to KrisFlyer miles is equivalent to buying KrisFlyer miles at 2.6 cents each. Most people would find this too steep a price to pay, unless you’re really desperate.

To convert CapitaStars to KrisFlyer miles, visit the CapitaStar Rewards Conversion page and log in to your account. Select the option for KrisFlyer miles transfers, add your KrisFlyer membership number (names and date of birth on both accounts must match), and enter the number of STAR$ you want to convert.

Alternatively, you can also transfer CapitaStars via the Kris+ app at the same ratio, as mentioned previously. The transfer ratios and minimum transfer amount are the same.

Instant: Virgin Australia Velocity Points

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved 2.3 cents per mile

Most readers probably won’t have a Virgin Australia Velocity Frequent Flyer account, since membership is only available to those with a mailing address in selected markets like Australia and New Zealand.

But in the off chance you have one, then you can transfer Virgin Australia Velocity Points instantly to KrisFlyer miles at a rate of 1.55 Velocity Points = 1 KrisFlyer mile. A minimum transfer of 5,000 Velocity Points is required.

You will need to link your Velocity and KrisFlyer accounts, which can be done by logging into Velocity > Link & Transfer > Airline Points Transfer. Your name and date of birth must match between Velocity and KrisFlyer.

Once accounts are linked, you can proceed with the transfer.

Unfortunately, such transfers will almost certainly be value negative; Points Hacks Australia values Velocity Points at A$0.017 (S$0.015), so you’re paying nearly 2.3 SG cents per KrisFlyer mile.

Instant: Buying from Singapore Airlines

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost None Cost Involved US$40 per 1,000 miles

Whoever said “for the best prices, go to the source” obviously never bought KrisFlyer miles before.

KrisFlyer members who have at least 50% of the miles required for an award ticket may purchase the remaining balance from Singapore Airlines. The offer will be made automatically during the online redemption booking process, and miles are awarded instantly.

The cost will be added to the booking summary, and paid along with the usual taxes and fees.

While this is extremely low-effort, you’ll pay for the convenience. How much? A whopping US$0.04 per mile (S$0.051)!

Because of the high price, this should only be used as an absolute last resort, such as when you need to confirm the seats immediately (even so, you could just as easily buy a voucher from Kris+ and get miles instantly without leaving the house!).

Instant: HSBC Rewards Points

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved Whatever you’d have otherwise redeemed with those points

HSBC offers instant conversions to KrisFlyer and almost all of its airline and hotel loyalty partners.

No conversion fees apply, and even though the minimum conversion block is 10,000 miles, you can subsequently make transfers in intervals of just 2 miles (for example, you could transfer 10,960 miles, or 40,326 miles).

HSBC Transfer Partners ✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

However, there’s a catch. On 16 January 2025, HSBC devalued its conversions to KrisFlyer, hiking the price to 30,000 points per 10,000 miles (previously: 25,000 points per 10,000 miles).

This is 20% higher than other partners like Asia Miles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands or Flying Blue, so if you want to earn KrisFlyer miles via HSBC cards, your effective earn rates will be lower than with those other programmes.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC T1

(Local)* HSBC T1

(FCY)^ HSBC Revo

(Bonus)# 25,000 : 10,000

1.2 mpd 2.4 mpd 4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

KrisFlyer

1 mpd 2 mpd 3.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000 0.86 mpd 1.71 mpd 2.86 mpd 50,000 : 10,000 0.6 mpd 1.2 mpd 2 mpd *3 points per S$1 on local spend

^6 points per S$1 on FCY spend

#10 points per S$1 on bonus categories

Therefore, I’d generally advise people against converting HSBC Rewards Points to KrisFlyer miles. Save them for other programmes instead!

Instant: HighFlyer Points

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved Whatever you’d have otherwise redeemed with those points

HighFlyer Points can be instantly converted into KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio, in blocks of 1,000 points with no conversion fees.

Conversion to KrisFlyer Conversion to KrisFlyer HighFlyer Points ➤ KrisFlyer Miles 1,000 1,000

Each KrisFlyer account can receive a maximum of 100,000 miles from HighFlyer Points per calendar year ( 150,000 miles if you hold an AMEX HighFlyer Card)

from HighFlyer Points per calendar year ( if you hold an AMEX HighFlyer Card) There is no limit to the number of nominee accounts that can be paired with a HighFlyer account (although if you want to link more than 15, you’ll need to write in to customer service)

to the number of nominee accounts that can be paired with a HighFlyer account (although if you want to link more than 15, you’ll need to write in to customer service) There is no limit to the number of KrisFlyer miles you can convert from a HighFlyer account per calendar year

To convert HighFlyer Points to KrisFlyer miles, log in to your Corporate Travel Manager account, click on Travellers > Add New Traveller.

Once you’ve added the details, click on Use Points > Convert into KrisFlyer miles. You’ll be able to see how many more points each corporate traveller is eligible to receive for the rest of the year.

Select a traveller and click Convert points. You’ll be able to select the number to be converted on the next screen.

Instant: yuu Points transfers

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved 1.53 cents per point

yuu Rewards Club added KrisFlyer as a transfer partner in 2024, with conversions at a 3.6:1 ratio.

yuu Points KrisFlyer miles 3.6 points 1 mile Min conversion block: 200 yuu Points

Conversions are free of charge and processed instantly. A minimum conversion block of 200 yuu Points (56 miles) applies, after which conversions are in blocks of 1 mile

There is no annual cap on conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles

To convert yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles, open the yuu app, tap on Me > Transfer to KrisFlyer > Transfer Points > Enter KrisFlyer membership > Select points to transfer

Not that it makes that much of a difference, but transfers are rounded up to the nearest KrisFlyer mile, i.e. 209 yuu Points = 59 KrisFlyer miles (rounded up from 58.06).

In terms of opportunity cost, the DBS yuu Card either earns 18% rebates or 10 mpd. On the surface, this appears to be simple maths: the cost per mile is 1.8 cents (18/10).

That’s not quite correct. It would be correct if you were dealing with a cashback card, where the rebate is offset against your monthly bill. But the yuu Card is not a cashback card. It’s a rewards card, where the points need to be offset against future spending.

Here’s a simple illustration. Suppose you spend S$600 on your yuu Card and earn 21,600 points. You now have a choice between:

Using those points to offset S$108 of spend at a yuu merchant Converting those points to 6,000 KrisFlyer miles

Choose option 1 implicitly means you forgo the opportunity to earn 1,080 miles on your next transaction at a yuu merchant (because your bill is reduced by S$108, at 10 mpd). Therefore, by choosing the S$108 offset, you’re giving up not 6,000 miles, but 7,080 miles. Based on this, the opportunity cost is 1.53 cents per mile.

Instant: American Express Membership Rewards points

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved Whatever you’d have otherwise redeemed with those points

American Express Membership Rewards points have a quoted transfer time of one business day, but they reliably show up in KrisFlyer almost instantly, regardless of when you transfer.

Conversions are free for the AMEX Centurion, Platinum Charge, Platinum Reserve and Platinum Credit Card.

The following minimum transfer amounts apply:

Platinum Charge & Centurion: 500 Membership Rewards Points (250 miles)

500 Membership Rewards Points (250 miles) All other cards: 550 Membership Rewards Points (250 miles)

If you have an AMEX Singapore Airlines co-brand card like the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, do note that transfers are not instant (the same goes for the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card).

Instead, points are batched and credited to your KrisFlyer account once a month. You can typically expect to see them credited around the end of your statement period.

Instant: InstaPoints conversions

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved KrisFlyer miles are the only redemption option for InstaPoints

InstaPoints are the loyalty currency of the Amaze Card, and can be converted into KrisFlyer miles at a rate of 1,200 InstaPoints = 400 KrisFlyer miles.

All conversions are instant, and free of charge.

However, it’s no longer possible to earn InstaPoints on card-linked Amaze transactions. Instead, InstaPoints can only be earned on wallet-linked Amaze transactions, which means sacrificing credit card rewards.

Most miles chasers will avoid the Amaze wallet, so it’s unlikely you’ll have InstaPoints handy.

Instant: Atome points conversions

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved 2.4 cents

Atome is a major BNPL platform in Singapore, and Atome points can be redeemed for KrisFlyer miles instantly, and free of charge.

Atome Points KrisFlyer Miles 2,400 1,000 960 400

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact value of an Atome point, but when redeemed for Atome vouchers, 100 points is equivalent to S$1 off. Therefore, the cost per mile is around 2.4 cents each.

Instant: HoteLux points conversions

Speed ⚡Instant Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved 2.4 to 4 cents per mile

HoteLux points can be converted to KrisFlyer miles in blocks of 4,000, 5,000 and 6,000 points, with the number of miles received depending on your HoteLux tier

Elite: 1 point = 3 KrisFlyer miles

1 point = 3 KrisFlyer miles Elite Plus: 1 point = 4 KrisFlyer miles

1 point = 4 KrisFlyer miles 1A Club: 1 point = 5 KrisFlyer miles

HoteLux points are worth around US$0.09 (~S$0.11) when redeemed for hotel vouchers.

HoteLux Points Voucher 549 US$50 1,099 US$100 4,399 US$400 5,499 US$500 6,599 US$600 7,699 US$700 8,799 US$800

Should you choose to convert them to KrisFlyer miles, the implicit opportunity cost is:

Elite: 3.9 cents per mile

3.9 cents per mile Elite Plus: 2.9 cents per mile

2.9 cents per mile 1A Club: 2.3 cents per mile

That is way too much to be paying for miles.

Moreover, it’s not like KrisFlyer miles conversions offer a way of cashing out orphan points. The minimum conversion block is 4,000 points, and if you managed to reach that threshold, you’d be better off redeeming something else from the HoteLux rewards catalogue instead.

<24 hours: Shopping on KrisShop

Speed ⏰ <24 hours Transfer Cost Free Cost Involved N/A

KrisShop is Singapore Airlines’ online retail store, offering fragrances, cosmetics, electronics, clothing, travel accessories, wines and more.

KrisShop normally awards 1.5 mpd on all purchases, but members of the free-to-join KrisShopper programme can earn an additional 0.5-2.5 mpd, depending on tier.

KrisShopper Tier Earn Rate Non-KrisShopper 1.5 mpd Member 2 mpd Insider 2.5 mpd Icon 3 mpd Ambassador 4 mpd

While the official stance is that miles earned through KrisShop take up to five business days to credit, in practice they reliably come within 24 hours.

The main drawback with KrisShop is that items may be priced higher than competing sites. You should do some comparison shopping and make sure you’re not paying over the odds.

If you’re based in Singapore, consider using KrisShop on Kris+ (mentioned above) for instant miles accrual.

<24 hours: OCBC points

Speed ⏰ <24 hours Transfer Cost S$25 Cost Involved Whatever you’d have otherwise redeemed with those points

While OCBC quotes “approximately 21 working days” for miles conversions, in practice, transfers of 90°N Miles, OCBC$ or VOYAGE Miles to KrisFlyer are consistently processed within 24 hours.

In the cases where I’ve transferred both OCBC$ and Travel$, miles were credited later that day.

Transfers of 90°N Miles, OCBC$ or VOYAGE Miles incur a S$25 fee. The following minimum transfer amounts apply:

25,000 OCBC$ (10,000 miles)

1,000 90°N Miles (1,000 miles)

1 VOYAGE mile (1 mile)

Conclusion

If you need an instant recharge of your KrisFlyer balance, the most realistic options would be spending on Kris+, or converting AMEX, HSBC or yuu Points. If all that’s needed is a smaller amount, then it might make sense transferring bank rewards points via Kris+, as the 15% haircut could be offset by the lack of an admin fee.

Those who are truly desperate could also buy the balance from Singapore Airlines, but given the exorbitant price, this only makes sense if you’re just shy of the number required (and don’t want to buy a Kris+ voucher, for whatever reason).

If you’re able to wait a little while longer, or have been granted a few extra days via an award hold, then transfers of OCBC credit card points and spending on KrisShop can also be alternatives, with miles usually credited within a day.

Any other ways to transfer KrisFlyer miles quickly?