Singapore Airlines trials concierge service for Suites and First Class passengers

Singapore Airlines’ ground experience for Suites and First Class passengers at Changi Airport may not rival the over-the-top amenities offered by Air France in Paris, Lufthansa in Frankfurt, or Qatar Airways in Doha, but the airline has been steadily investing in improvements over the past few years.

In addition to opening a brand-new First Class lounge in Terminal 2, and engaging Accor’s well-regarded hospitality team to manage more aspects of lounge operations, the airline has also been trialling some new initiatives, such as priority security lines.

Over the past week, I’ve received a couple of messages that Singapore Airlines has now introduced another enhancement for Suites and First Class passengers: a personal concierge, who serves as a single point of contact all the way through to boarding.

Singapore Airlines trials personal concierge for Suites and First Class passengers

According to recent reports, Suites and First Class passengers are now assigned a personal concierge upon arrival at The Private Room, Singapore Airlines’ flagship lounge.

The concierge will monitor your flight for updates and assist with rebookings, should disruptions occur. They can also handle shopping requests, whether it’s duty-free or a last-minute pharmacy run, allowing you to unwind and fully enjoy the dining experience — a little bird shared with me that The Private Room’s champagne is being upgraded to Krug 172e Grand Cuvee for August, in honour of National Day!

When the time comes to board the flight — Suites and First Class passengers have the option of boarding first or last — the concierge will drive you to the departure gate on a buggy, and escort you to the front of the security line.

Ultimately, in an airport as efficiently run as Changi, there isn’t a whole lot of friction that a personal concierge can remove. The buggy service is probably the biggest value add here. The Private Room is located at the A gates in Terminal 3, and if your flight is departing from the B gates, or even the C gates in Terminal 1 — which can happen during peak periods — then it’s a very long walk.

From what I understand, this concierge service is currently being offered on a trial basis, and a decision will soon be made on whether to turn it into a permanent feature.

Also, based on the reports so far, the service appears to be limited to Terminal 3 (do let me know if your experience suggests otherwise). Terminal 2, in any case, has very few First Class flights — namely Jakarta and Tokyo Haneda.

✈️ SIA First Class Departures from Changi Airport Terminal 2 Terminal 3 🇮🇩 Jakarta

🇯🇵 Tokyo Haneda 🇳🇱 Amsterdam

🇳🇿 Auckland

🇨🇳 Beijing Capital

🇮🇳 Delhi

🇦🇪 Dubai (suspended)

🇩🇪 Frankfurt

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇬🇧 London Heathrow

🇺🇸 Los Angeles

🇦🇺 Melbourne

🇮🇳 Mumbai

🇺🇸 New York JFK

🇫🇷 Paris

🇨🇳 Shanghai

🇦🇺 Sydney

🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita

🇨🇭 Zurich

However, if a First Class passenger departing from Terminal 2 were to head to Terminal 3 to use The Private Room, I would imagine that he or she would be assigned a concierge nonetheless.

I’ve reached out to Singapore Airlines for a comment on this, and will update this article when I receive a response.

What else is brewing with First Class?

Flying Suites or First Class with Singapore Airlines is always a special experience, but it’s hard to argue it’s market-leading anymore.

The current First Class seat dates back to 2013, and to put it bluntly, is basically a nicer Business Class seat. It lacks many of the features that passengers have come to expect from modern First Class cabins, such as privacy doors, 4K screens and USB-C ports.

Therefore, the next 12 months will be absolutely crucial for Singapore Airlines, as it starts the rollout of its long-delayed next-generation cabin products. These were originally slated to debut in Q2 2026, only for supply chain and certification issues to push the timeline into Q1 2027.

Still, we should get our first look at these new seats later this year, with Singapore Airlines planning to unveil them alongside an all-new cabin experience.

A leaked patent filing suggests that the new First Class could be very special indeed, offering fully-enclosed suites, a true double bed (rather than two adjacent single beds with a hard divider in the middle), and couple dining.

My most recent First Class experience came in January this year, where I noticed some improvements in catering at The Private Room, together with refreshed designs for the onboard amenity kits and sleeper suits. You can read all about that in the post below.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines is now trialling a concierge service for Suites and First Class passengers departing from Changi Airport, with the most notable benefits being buggy service to the departure gate and front-of-the-line privileges for security screening.

Yes, it’s not quite the same as being driven directly to the aircraft in a Porsche like with Lufthansa in Frankfurt, or relaxing with a spa treatment in the La Premiere First Class lounge in Paris, but these touches are really more about smoothing out pain points than creating spectacle.

If you’ve had recent experiences with this new service, I’d love to hear about them.