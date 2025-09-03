In November 2024, Standard Chartered launched the StanChart Beyond Card, a new flagship product that will hopefully fare a lot better than the ill-fated X Card.

This premium card comes with some serious perks, including unlimited airport lounge access, complimentary limo transfers, Business Class upgrades (though, unfortunately, with more strings attached than Pinocchio), a birthday meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and World Elite Mastercard status.

With up to 2 mpd on local spend and 4 mpd on overseas spend — uncapped — it also offers the highest earn rates of any general spending card in Singapore.

Since launch, Standard Chartered has been offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 miles for customers who spend at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval. This offer was originally set to lapse on 31 August 2025, but has now been extended till 30 September 2025.

I was hoping that the bank might lower the minimum spend requirement, since S$20,000 is a substantial sum indeed, or else team up with SingSaver to offer some additional gifts. Unfortunately, nothing has changed, and the offer is basically the same as at launch.

StanChart Beyond Card extends 100,000 miles welcome offer

The StanChart Beyond Card is offering a 100,000 miles welcome bonus to customers who submit their applications by 30 September 2025, broken down into:

60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee

for paying the S$1,635 annual fee 40,000 miles for spending S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re an employee of Standard Chartered Bank)

This offer is available to both new and existing StanChart credit card customers, and it’s not possible to waive the annual fee, so don’t even bother asking.

My personal valuation of a mile is about 1.5 cents each, so this welcome offer would be worth S$1,500. This is nearly equivalent to the first-year annual fee, but the S$20,000 spending requirement is a major hurdle— the highest of any card in Singapore.

And if you’re really able to spend S$20,000, you might get a better return by signing up for other cards with a higher miles to spend ratio. This assumes you meet the eligibility criteria for each offer, of course.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

60,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 150,000 Rewards Points) within 60 working days of approval.

40,000 miles for meeting the minimum spend will be credited (in the form of 100,000 Rewards Points) within 60 working days after the 90-day spending period ends.

As with any StanChart welcome offer, be aware that you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked— even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must spend at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval. Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending counts towards this amount.

Qualifying spend excludes:

Charitable donations

Education expenses

Government transactions

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip)

Utilities

The full list of qualifying spend exclusions can be found here.

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, SC EasyBill and Income Tax Payment Facility transactions will count towards qualifying spend.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

Tier 1 Tier 2 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within each tier, but cannot be combined across tiers (i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2 points cannot be used in the same redemption).

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Overview: StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card Apply Income Req. S$200,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$1,635

Min.

Transfer 10,000 miles

Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 2 FCY Fee 3.5% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.5-2 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 3-4 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes Special Earn PP only: 8 mpd on FCY dining Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The StanChart Beyond Card has a S$1,635 annual fee and a minimum income of S$200,000 p.a.. You may be able to get approved with a lower income if you are a Priority Banking (min AUM: S$200K) or Priority Private (min AUM: S$1.5M) customer.

The earn rates and benefits depend on your status with the bank.

Regular Priority Banking Priority Private Local Earn 1.5 mpd 2 mpd 2 mpd FCY Earn 3 mpd 3.5 mpd 4 mpd FCY Dining 8 mpd Birthday Meal Yes Business Class Upgrades Yes Airport Lounge ∞ + 6 guests

(Principal & Supp.) Airport Limo – 2x 10x Accor Plus – – Yes

(Explorer Plus) Tier World Elite Mastercard



For a detailed run down of all the benefits, do refer to my review below.

I’ve also made an attempt to answer the all-important “is it worth it?” question, which you can read about in this separate post.

Conclusion

The StanChart Beyond Card has extended its 100,000 miles welcome offer till 30 September 2025. While this can help to offset a big chunk of the first year’s S$1,635 annual fee, it does require a hefty minimum spend of S$20,000.

If you don’t need the card just yet, it might be worth waiting to see whether Standard Chartered eventually lowers the minimum spend later this year.