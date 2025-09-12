How to maximise miles on the Apple iPhone 17

Apple’s new iPhone 17 will be available for pre-order starting 12 September 2025 at 8 p.m Singapore time, with the official release a week later. And with the prices this year reaching an eye-watering S$3,099 for the top model, this is one purchase you’ll want to carefully plan!

🍎 iPhone 17 Pricelist iPhone 17 256GB: S$1,299 512GB: S$1,599

iPhone Air 256 GB: S$1,599 512GB: S$1,899 1TB: S$2,199

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: S$1,749 512GB: S$2,049 1TB: S$2,349

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: S$1,899 512GB: S$2,199 1TB: S$2,499 2TB: S$3,099



The challenge this year is that bonus caps have been nerfed on numerous cards. For example, last year you could have used the UOB Visa Signature to earn 4 mpd on an in-store contactless payment of up to S$2,000. This year, the best you can do is S$1,200, which rules out the more expensive models.

But don’t let that deter you. With the right stacking, you can still take home a hefty chunk of miles on this purchase (plus more on the medical bills, once the loan sharks find you).

Baseline: Don’t earn fewer miles than this!

Let’s start with what I call “baseline miles”, because regardless of where you ultimately end up buying your iPhone, you should not be earning fewer miles than this.

Buy iPhone online

Buy iPhone in-store

Here are a few important things to note about the cards recommended above.

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa currently has a bonus cap of S$1,110 per month, which can be allocated between mobile contactless (i.e. buying iPhone in-person) or selected online transactions (i.e. buying iPhone online) in any proportion the cardholder wishes.

However, from 1 October 2025, this bonus cap will be split into S$600 for mobile contactless, and S$600 for selected online transactions. If you’re planning to buy your iPhone slightly later, be sure to account for this change.

Also, you might be wondering where the UOB Lady’s Cards are. MCC 5732 does not fall under any of the card’s bonus categories, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it. All you need to do is change the MCC to something else via KrisShop or HeyMax, and pick the right bonus category. I’ve covered how to do this in the sections below.

It’s worth checking whether you qualify for any sign-up bonuses, because a four-digit purchase is going to put you some way towards achieving it. I’ve just published a round-up of the latest credit card welcome offers on the market, so be sure to check out the post below.

Finally, since this is a big-ticket purchase, you’ll definitely want to confirm the MCC before buying, especially if you’re using an MCC-specific card like the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card or HSBC Revolution. You can do this in three main ways:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Up to 10 mpd with Singtel

If you’re buying your iPhone from a Singtel Shop or Singtel Exclusive Retailer, paying with the DBS yuu Card would earn 10 mpd.

However, when you buy your iPhone is important, because the rules for the DBS yuu Card will change from 1 October 2025.

Currently, the 10 mpd rate is capped at S$600 per calendar month. Both the AMEX and Visa have their own bonus cap, so getting both cards doubles it to S$1,200. Any spend in excess of the cap earns an uncapped 2.78 mpd.

💳 DBS yuu Card Bonus Structure

(until 30 Sep 2025) Points Remarks Base

10 points per S$1 spent

(equivalent to 5% rebate) No min spend

No cap Bonus

26 points per S$1 spent

(equivalent to 13% rebate)

S$600 min. spend

S$600 cap

Min. spend and cap shared with all other yuu merchants Note: The amounts above include the base 1 point per S$1 (0.5%) from the yuu Rewards app

From 1 October 2025, the bonus cap will be increased to S$800 per calendar month, or S$1,600 across both cards. However, any spend in excess of the cap will earn an uncapped 0.28 mpd.

💳 DBS yuu Card Bonus Structure

(from 1 Oct 2025) Points Remarks Base

10 points per S$1 spent

(equivalent to 5% rebate) No min spend

S$800 cap Bonus

26 points per S$1 spent

(equivalent to 13% rebate)

S$800 min. spend

S$800 cap

Min. spend and cap shared with all other yuu merchants

Must transact at 4x participating merchants in a month Note: The amounts above include the base 1 point per S$1 (0.5%) from the yuu Rewards app

Personally, I’d prefer to wait until the upsized bonus cap takes effect from October, then split my payment as follows:

S$800 on DBS yuu AMEX

S$800 on DBS yuu Visa

Remainder on a 4 mpd card like UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature

I’m assuming the staff won’t have issues with using multiple cards for payments, but if you have real-world data points, feel free to chime in.

If you’re planning to dull the upfront pain of a new iPhone by buying a (probably overpriced) monthly plan, you can also earn 10 mpd on your monthly Singtel bill by paying with the yuu Card at Singtel kiosks.

Up to 8 mpd with KrisShop

As with previous years, the iPhone 17 will be available through KrisShop (and before you get excited about the price, remember that prices shown are before 9% GST).

This presents an opportunity to earn up to 8 mpd on your purchase.

Up to 4 mpd from KrisShopper

KrisShopper Tier Qualifying Spend* Earn Rate Non-KrisShopper Non-KrisShopper N/A 1.5 mpd Member N/A 2 m pd Insider S$5,000 2 .5 mpd Icon S$10,000 3 mpd Ambassador S$15,000 4 mpd *Qualifying spend includes purchases on KrisShop.com, KrisShop on Kris+, KrisShop on KrisWorld, Inflight purchases on Singapore Airlines. Excludes GST, duties and delivery charges

The free-to-join KrisShopper Member tier grants 2 mpd on all purchases, 0.5 mpd more than a non-KrisShopper customer. This can increase to as high as 4 mpd as you move up the ranks based on cumulative spend on the platform.

Do remember that KrisShopper does not award miles on GST, so if your iPhone 17 costs S$1,191.74 + S$107.25 GST, for example, you’ll only earn the 1.5-4 mpd on S$1,191.74. This means the effective earn rate will be slightly less than the figures mentioned above.

✈️ 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions From now till 30 September 2025, KrisShop is offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions for all items, including the Apple iPhone. Do note that this is not a discount on the price per se. Instead, it boosts the value per mile from 1 cent to 1.25 cents each. I would still prefer to redeem an award flight, but if you have expiring miles and no plans to travel, then I guess this would be one of the better ways of cashing them out.

Up to 4 mpd from credit card

KrisShop purchases code as online transactions under MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, so you can use the following cards for up to 4 mpd.

If you need to break up the KrisShop transaction to better optimise your bonus caps, one option is to purchase e-Gift Cards. e-Gift Cards are valid for one year from the date of issuance, and can be used for a single transaction. However, they require up to four working days to be issued, so they’re not an instant solution (Atome is an alternative option; see below).

Up to 7.5 mpd with HeyMax

HeyMax sells vouchers for various iPhone retailers, and buying these allows you to double dip on Max Miles and credit card points.

Buying vouchers also enables you to break up the transaction in a way that better optimises your bonus caps. For example, instead of making a single transaction of S$2,000, I could buy 2x S$1,000 Courts vouchers, paying for one with the Citi Rewards Card and another with the DBS Woman’s World Card.

Up to 3.5 mpd from HeyMax

HeyMax is currently offering the following rates for gift card purchases (rates change frequently, so always refer to the website for the latest):

Amazon SG: 3.5 Max Miles per S$1

3.5 Max Miles per S$1 Best Denki: 0.25 Max Miles per S$1

0.25 Max Miles per S$1 Courts: 0.5 Max Miles per S$1

Max Miles can be converted at a 1:1 ratio to 28 airline and hotel loyalty programmes, without any fees.

✈️ HeyMax Airline Partners Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Velocity Frequent Flyer

🏨 HeyMax Hotel Partners Accor Live Limitless

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

Max Miles can also be used to pay for air tickets at a rate of 1.8 cents each via FlyAnywhere, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 Max Miles.

Up to 4 mpd from credit card

HeyMax voucher purchases code as online transactions under MCC 5311 Department Stores, so you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Up to 5 mpd with Kris+

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ is accepted at several iPhone retailers, and it’s possible to earn up to 5 mpd with the right stacking combination.

1 mpd from Kris+

The following electronics retailers are offering an incremental 1 mpd on all purchases, including Apple iPhones.

Retailer Earn Rate 2 miles per S$2 3 miles per S$3 1 mile pe r S$1

Don’t forget to transfer any miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or use Kris+ to spend any portion of the miles earned, the remaining balance will be stuck inside Kris+.

Up to 4 mpd from credit card

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and maintain the MCC of the underlying merchant.

This would be MCC 5732 Electronics Stores for the three retailers mentioned above, so you can use the following cards for up to 4 mpd.

How can I break up the purchase?

Given the hefty price of the iPhone 17, it’s highly likely you’ll bust the bonus cap on some of the 4 mpd cards out there.

For example, if I were to buy an iPhone Air 256GB at S$1,599 and pay with the DBS Woman’s World Card, only the first S$1,000 earns 4 mpd. The remaining S$599 earns 0.4 mpd, which means 4,240 miles in total, or an effective earn rate of 2.65 mpd.

Ideally, you’d break up the transaction into smaller payments so you can better optimise the bonus caps. But what if the cashier doesn’t allow it, or if you’re buying online and don’t have the option?

Atome

Even if you can’t split the cost over different cards, you could pay with Atome, which partners with KrisShop, Gain City, Mobyshop and Singtel.

Atome breaks the transaction into three interest-free monthly instalments, and changes the MCC to MCC 5999. My S$1,599 payment would then become S$533 per month, within the bonus cap of various specialised spending cards.

Here’s a summary of the best cards to use for Atome.

💳 Best Cards for Atome

(MCC 5999) Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Apply

Citi Rewards 4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month

Apply

HSBC Revolution 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month* KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2.4 mpd Min S$800 spend on SIA Group in a m. year *Will revert to S$1,000 per calendar month from 1 Mar 2026

Use gift cards

I’ve already alluded to this earlier under HeyMax, but buying gift cards is another way of breaking up the transaction amount.

Some of the bigger gift card aggregators in Singapore can be found below (though my first choice would still be HeyMax, since these platforms don’t award you with any miles beyond what you get from your credit card).

MCC 5311

MCC 5399

Amazon processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend Amazon

Best Denki

Courts

Challenger

Dairy Farm Eu Yan Sang

IKEA

Klook

NTUC FairPrice

TADA

MCC 5999 Amazon

Best Denki

Cold Storage

Courts

Dairy Farm Group

eCapitaVoucher*

Eu Yan Sang

Giant Grab

Guardian

IKEA

Lazada

NTUC FairPrice

Sheng Siong

TANGS

ZALORA *Admin fee of up to 5% applies to purchases

MCC 5812

MCC 5814

MCC 5311

ShopBack processes transactions over a range of MCCs, so use a card that awards bonuses for general online spend Amazon

Foodpanda

Gojek

Grab

IKEA

Lazada NTUC FairPrice

Ryde

Shell

Shopee

TADA

Uniqlo

MCC 5947 Amazon

Best Denki

Caltex

Challenger

Cold Storage

Courts

Giant

GrabGifts

Guardian

IKEA iStudio

Klook

Lazada

Muji

NTUC FairPrice

Shell

Shopee

TADA

TANGS

Trip.com

Watsons

Alternatively, you can also buy FRx Experience gift cards (MCC 5965) and buy your iPhone at a merchant inside a Fraser mall.

Causeway Point

Century Square

Eastpoint

Hougang Mall

Northpoint City

Tampines1 The CentrePoint

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Valley Point

Waterway Point

White Sands

Some of these MCCs are whitelisted by certain credit cards, and if not, you should fall back to the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card for 4 mpd.

MCC 5947 💳 Best Cards for MCC 5947

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month* UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Apply 4 mpd Max S$1.1K per c. month

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

3 mpd Min S$800 spend on SIA Group in m. year *Will revert to S$1,000 per calendar month from 1 Mar 2026

MCC 5999 💳 Best Cards for MCC 5999 Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1.5K per c. month* UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Apply 4 mpd

Max S$1.1K per c. month^

KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card

Apply

2.4 mpd Min S$800 spend on SIA Group in a m. year *Will revert to S$1,000 per calendar month from 1 Mar 2026

^Reduced to S$600 per calendar month from 1 Oct 2025



Earn PPS Value or Elite miles

As an added bonus, PPS Club and KrisFlyer members can now earn PPS Value and Elite miles for purchases made through Kris+ and KrisShop.

PPS Club KrisFlyer Earn Rate 1 PPS Value per S$3 spent* 1 Elite mile per S$1 spent** Cap 2,500 PPS Value^ 5,000 to 10,000 Elite miles

**Or 1 Elite mile per A$1 spent via

^5,000 PPS Value for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018 *Or 1 PPS Value per A$3 spent via Kris+ in Australia **Or 1 Elite mile per A$1 spent via Kris+ in Australia ^5,000 PPS Value for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018

PPS Club members will earn 1 PPS Value per S$3 spent.

A maximum of 2,500 PPS Value per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for PPS Club, or Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018

can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for PPS Club, or Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018 A maximum of 5,000 PPS Value per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018

PPS Value earned will also count towards the attainment of PPS Rewards.

KrisFlyer members will earn 1 Elite mile per S$1 spent.

A maximum of 5,000 Elite miles per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for KrisFlyer Elite Silver

can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for KrisFlyer Elite Silver A maximum of 10,000 Elite miles per membership year can be earned from non-flight activities towards qualification/requalification for KrisFlyer Elite Gold

Elite miles earned will also count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

For example, if you were to buy the S$3,099 iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB, you would earn:

947 PPS Value

2,843 Elite miles

Remember, PPS Value and Elite miles are not awarded on the GST component, so the eligible amount for status credits is S$2,843 (S$3,099 – 9% GST).

AMEX x Apple Rewards Store

One final point to mention: American Express offers an online Apple Rewards Store where Membership Rewards points can be used to offset purchases at a rate of S$6 per 1,000 MR points (versus S$4.80 per 1,000 points normally).

Based on the conversion rates to miles, this is equivalent to accepting a value of:

AMEX Platinum Charge/Centurion: 0.96 cents/mile

All other AMEX cards: 1.08 cents/mile

Truth be told, it’s not a fantastic valuation, so I wouldn’t recommend it unless you’re flush with MR points.

Conclusion

The latest Apple iPhone 17 will put a dent in your wallet, but at least it’ll pad your miles account. The key here is to look for stacking opportunities, and to split up the amount via gift cards, BNPL, or simply paying with multiple cards in-store so you can optimise your bonus caps.

What’s your iPhone 17 purchase strategy?