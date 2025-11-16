ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 points welcome gift and 1 million points draw

ALL Accor+ Explorer has launched its first sale since the October 2025 rebranding from Accor Plus, which offers 2,000 Accor points (worth S$60) for new sign-ups.
This reduces the effective cost of a membership to S$239, and on top of this, there’s also an opportunity to win 1,000,000 Accor points (worth S$30K) if you’re based in Singapore or other selected countries.
ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 30% off dining, 15% off drinks, 2x Stay Plus free nights, special room rates, and 30 status nights each year of membership. The jury’s still out as to how it measures up to its predecessor, but if you’ve decided to pull the trigger, then this would be a great opportunity.
ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 bonus points for new member
|Join ALL Accor+ Explorer
From now till 30 November 2025, new ALL Accor+ Explorer members will receive 2,000 bonus Accor points.
Accor points can be used to offset the cost of stays, dining, spa treatments or other expenses charged to the room at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 (~S$60). It’s also possible to spend points outside of a stay at participating dining venues, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 points.
During payment, members will be able to confirm that they’re eligible for the 2,000 Accor points (you need to click past the first screen for it to appear). They also have the option to pay with their existing Accor points, at the same rate as redemptions (i.e. 2,000 points= €40).
It will cost 9,888 points to cover the entire fee, and this would be my preferred way of doing things (because using points to pay for hotel stays means you earn fewer points on that stay).
Win 1 million Accor points
ALL Accor+ Explorer members who purchase their membership between 4 November 2025 to 4 December 2025 will be eligible to win 1,000,000 Accor points (worth S$30K).
If you’re planning to purchase at the last minute, do note that times are based on AEDT, which is 3 hours ahead of Singapore (i.e. you need to purchase by 9 p.m SGT on 4 December to be eligible).
There will be one winner from each participating market, defined as:
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Singapore
This contest is open to those who are either first-time ALL Accor+ Explorer members with no prior transactions, or returning members whose previous membership expired at least 31 days prior to the new purchase date.
The winner will be announced on 17 December 2025, and the T&Cs of the promotion can be found here.
What card should you use to pay for ALL Accor+ Explorer?
ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships code as MCC 8699 Membership Organizations (Not Elsewhere Classified).
This is not specifically whitelisted by any 4 mpd card, so your best bet is to use a card that offers bonuses for online spending in general.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per c. month
Do note that DBS will exclude MCC 8699 from 1 December 2025, so don’t wait too long if that’s the card you want to use.
What does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership offer?
ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy the following privileges:
- 2 Stay Plus free nights across Asia Pacific (buy 1 night, get 1 night free)
- Up to 50% off member exclusive room rates with Red Hot Room offers
- 15% off Accor hotel stays worldwide
- 30% off dining across Asia Pacific for up to 10 pax
- 15% off drinks across Asia Pacific
- 30 status nights each year
The big draw here are the Stay Plus free night certificates, each of which needs to be redeemed in conjunction with a single paid night (the more expensive of the two nights will be free). These supposedly have better availability than the legacy Stay Plus certificates, though it is not last-room availability.
ALL Accor+ Explorer Stay Plus: Has availability really improved?
The 30 status nights is sufficient for Gold status, though you need to moderate your expectations because most of its benefits — including room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — are subject to availability.
|Status
|Status Nights
|Status Points
|Silver
|10
|2,000
(€800 spend)
|Gold
|30
|7,000
(€2,800 spend)
|Platinum
|60
|14,000
(€5,600 spend)
|Diamond
|N/A
|26,000
(€10,400 spend)
Given all the changes that have happened during the transition from Accor Plus to ALL Accor+ Explorer, I would strongly encourage you to read the article below to get up to speed.
Which credit cards offer an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership?
There are currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.
|Card
|Min. Income
|Annual Fee
|StanChart Beyond Card
(Priority Private)
Apply
|S$200,000
|S$1,635
|AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
|S$30,000
|S$400
|DBS Vantage Card
Apply
|S$120,000
|S$599.50
While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.
- AMEX HighFlyer Card annual fee can be waived subject to an internal review that looks at your spending and tenure with American Express
- DBS Vantage Card annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year (though this will not be possible after 1 August 2026)
However, unlike the DBS Vantage Card, if your annual fee is waived for the AMEX HighFlyer Card, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will not be renewed.
Conclusion
From now till 30 November 2025, new ALL Accor+ Explorer members will receive 2,000 Accor points upon joining, which reduces the effective cost of a membership to S$239. They may also win 1,000,000 Accor points if they’re lucky enough.
With the two “buy one get one” nights, dining discounts and Red Hot Rooms sales, members should be able to cover their subscription fee, though it really boils down to where you like to stay and dine.
Hi, is there any clarification regarding Automatic Status Nights each year of 30 nights? i mean every year any status getting zero-ed, what if i renew this november 2025 getting 30 nights, and would i get another 30 status nights reward in 2026? or 0?
yes, every year you renew, you get 30 status nights from this membership.
Ah i see, so it means if i renew my membership this November 2025, i would get 30 nights. but in 1 January 2026, it would be 0 and will get 30 nights on Nov 2026 if renewed?
exactly.