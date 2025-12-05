Head-to-head: Maybank Horizon vs Maybank World Mastercard

If you’re someone who spends big in foreign currency (FCY), whether on holidays or from your computer, then surely the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature or Maybank World Mastercard would have crossed your mind.

While these can’t match the best-in-class 4 mpd that the Maybank XL Rewards Card, UOB Visa Signature and other specialised spending cards offer, their strength lies not so much in power as endurance. The Maybank Horizon and Maybank World Mastercard earn an uncapped 2.8 mpd and 3.2 mpd respectively on FCY spend– even on education and hospital bills!

So is it the case that the Maybank World Mastercard, having the higher earn rate, is the better option? Not quite. Each has their own strengths and weaknesses, which we’ll explore in this post.

💳 Summary: Maybank Horizon vs Maybank World Mastercard Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Min. Income S$30K p.a. S$80K p.a. Annual Fee S$196.20

(3 years free) S$261.60

(first year free) Min. Spend for AF Waiver S$18,000 S$24,000 FCY Earn Rate Up to 2.8 mpd Up to 3.2 mpd Other Bonuses 2.8 mpd

(Air Tickets) 4 mpd

(Petrol, Speciality Retail & Dining) Points Expiry 12-15 months No expiry Conversion Fees S$27.25 S$27.25 SaveUp Bonus Interest Yes No Points Awarding (FCY) 1.2 mpd upfront

1.6 mpd next month 0.4 mpd upfront

2.4/2.8 mpd next month Points Awarding (Other Bonus Categories) 1.2 mpd upfront

1.6 mpd next month 4 mpd upfront

I’ve also written full reviews of both cards, which you can find in the links below.

Income requirement & annual fee

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Income Requirement S$30K p.a. S$80K p.a. Annual Fee S$196.20

(first 3 years free) S$261.60

(first year free) Min. Spend for AF Waiver S$18,000 S$24,000

The Maybank Horizon has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 per annum, and an annual fee of S$196.20. This fee is waived for the first three years.

The Maybank World Mastercard has a higher minimum income requirement of S$80,000 per annum, and an annual fee of S$261.60. This fee is waived for the first year.

While the income requirement for the Maybank World Mastercard is higher, Maybank does not appear to be strict about enforcing it. My understanding is that they will accept applications from those earning less than S$80,000, so it doesn’t hurt to submit an application– the worst they can say is no.

As for annual fee waivers, the minimum spend required for an annual fee waiver after the free period is S$18,000 for the Maybank Horizon and S$24,000 for the Maybank World Mastercard. However, I’ve seen data points from customers of both cards who managed to get their fees waived despite not meeting that threshold.

Foreign currency spend

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Earn Rate for FCY 2.8 mpd 2.8 mpd or 3.2 mpd Min. Spend S$800 per c. month S$800 per c. month (2.8 mpd) S$4K per c. month (3.2 mpd) Cap No cap No cap

Both the Maybank Horizon and Maybank World Mastercard earn an uncapped 2.8 mpd on FCY spend, with a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month.

However, the Maybank World Mastercard goes even further. If cardholders spend at least S$4,000 per calendar month, the earn rate for FCY spend increases to an uncapped 3.2 mpd.

For avoidance of doubt, the upsized earn rates apply from the very first dollar of spend. To illustrate:

If I spend S$3,000 on the Maybank Horizon, I will earn 8,400 miles (S$3,000 @ 2.8 mpd)

If I spend S$5,000 on the Maybank World Mastercard, I will earn 16,000 miles (S$5,000 @ 3.2 mpd)

Either way, you’re looking at the same 3.25% FCY fee for either card, and Visa/Mastercard rates tend to be very similar.

Other bonus categories

Air tickets

Maybank Horizon Earn Rate for Air Tickets 2.8 mpd Min. Spend S$800 per c. month Cap S$10,000 per c. month

The Maybank Horizon earns 2.8 mpd on air tickets purchased in SGD, subject to a minimum spend of S$800 per calendar month and capped at S$10,000 per calendar month. If air tickets are purchased in FCY, they fall under the FCY section, with no cap.

Air tickets must be purchased directly with the airline and fall under MCC 4511 or 3000-3350; any tickets purchased via OTAs or travel agencies will not count.

Petrol

Maybank World Mastercard Earn Rate for Petrol 4 mpd Min. Spend None Cap None

The Maybank World Mastercard earns an uncapped 4 mpd on petrol purchases, with no minimum spend necessary.

The bonus is only valid for petrol stations in Singapore, and is not valid for online transactions. This means you can’t pay with Kris+ (Esso) or CaltexGo (Caltex) apps if you want to earn the 4 mpd.

Specialty retail and dining

Maybank World Mastercard Earn Rate for Specialty Retail & Dining 4 mpd Min. Spend None Cap None

(except Luxury Galleria at RWS, capped at 20,000 miles per calendar month)

The Maybank World Mastercard earns an uncapped 4 mpd (except at Luxury Galleria at RWS, where a 20,000 miles/month cap applies) on offline transactions made at specialty retail & dining merchants. No minimum spend is required.

These are defined in the table below.

Group Brands Imperial Treasure Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Steamboat Restaurant

Imperial Treasure Bar + Grill

Imperial Treasure Huaiyang Cuisine

Treasures Yi Dian Xin Les Amis Group Bistro Du Vin

Jinjo

La Taperia

Les Amis

LINO

Mui Kee Congee

NamNam

Peperoni Pizzeria

Picolino

Scotts Grill

Shabu Jin

Sushi Jin

Sushi Ryujiro Singapore

Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Tenjin

Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa

Wagyu Jin

Zeniya Singapore Valiram Group Michael Kors: VivoCity, Mandarin Gallery, Marina Bay Sands

Victoria’s Secret: Mandarin Gallery, VivoCity, ION Orchard

Steve Madden: Ngee Ann City, VivoCity

Bath & Body Works: ION Orchard, VivoCity, Tampines Mall, Marina Bay Sands, Ngee Ann City, Causeway Point, Jewel Changi Airport

Rituals: ION Orchard, VivoCity

MLB: Mandarin Gallery, VivoCity Luxury Galleria at Resorts World Sentosa Swiss Watch Gallery

Beauty Love

Wear + When

Polo Ralph Lauren

Swarovski

Tory Burch

Michael Kors

Salvatore Ferragamo

Coach

Longchamp

Furla

Versace

Hugo Boss

Victoria’s Secret

Montblanc

Omega

Panerai Leonian Mandarin Gallery

Far East Shopping Centre

NSRCC Kranji

NSRCC Changi

Sentosa Golf Club

SICC Clubhouse

SICC Driving Range

The Cathay

TMCC Tampines

TMCC Garden

TMCC Tampines Fitting Centre

IMM The Par Club SG Marina Square Aparo Golf Marina Square KGOLF Far East Shopping Centre

Mandarin Gallery

Points expiry

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Points Expiry 12-15 months No expiry

TREATS Points earned on the Maybank Horizon normally expire one year from the quarterly period in which they were earned (i.e. 12-15 months’ validity). For example:

Points Earned Expire On 1 Jan to 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2025 1 Apr to 30 Jun 2024 30 Jun 2025 1 Jul to 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2025 1 Oct to 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2025

However, cardholders who spend at least S$24,000 in a membership year will be upgraded to a Rewards Infinite (RI) membership, where points never expire. For avoidance of doubt, the enrolment takes place as soon as the S$24,000 is met; you don’t need to wait for the membership year to be over.

Maybank World Mastercard cardholders are automatically enrolled into RI, with no minimum spend necessary. Therefore, their points will never expire by default.

Conversion costs

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Conversion Cost S$27.25 S$27.25

Maybank Horizon and World Mastercard cardholders will pay a S$27.25 fee every time they want to convert their TREATS Points to miles.

The conversion fee waiver previously offered by the Maybank World Mastercard was ended on 1 April 2025.

SaveUp bonus interest

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Bonus Interest Min. S$500 spend per c. month N/A

If you have a Maybank SaveUp account, spending at least S$500 per calendar month on the Maybank Horizon (but not the Maybank World Mastercard) counts as one “product” for earning bonus interest.

As a reminder, the Maybank SaveUp account earns base interest of up to 0.25% p.a., and bonus interest according to the table below.

1 product 2 product 3 product First S$50K 0.3% p.a. 1% p.a. 2.75% p.a. Next S$25K 1% p.a. 1.5% p.a. 3.75% p.a. Maximum EIR 0.53% p.a. 1.17% p.a. 3.08% p.a.

Other eligible products for bonus interest include:

Save (min. S$300 GIRO or S$2,000 salary credit)

Invest (min. S$30,000 structured deposits or S$25,000 unit trusts)

Insure (min. S$5,000 in annual premium)

Borrow (min. S$200,000 home loan, S$35,000 car loan, S$10,000 renovation loan, or S$10,000 education loan)

Points awarding

FCY spend

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Awarded Upfront 3X points (1.2 mpd) 1X points (0.4 mpd) Awarded Later 4X points (1.6 mpd) 6X points (2.4 mpd)

or

7X points (2.8 mpd)



When it comes to FCY spend, the Maybank Horizon earns 1.2 mpd upfront, with the remaining 1.6 mpd credited by the 8th day of the following calendar month if you meet the minimum spend of S$800.

On the other hand, the Maybank World Mastercard earns 0.4 mpd upfront, with the remaining 2.4 mpd or 2.8 mpd credited by the 7th day of the following calendar month if you meet the minimum spend of S$800 or S$4,000.

Now, even though the Maybank Horizon gets more of its points upfront, that also means you’re more affected by rounding. Recall the formulas:

Maybank Horizon

Base Points (3X)

Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 15 Bonus Points (4X) Sum up all eligible transactions. Divide by 5, then multiply by 20. Round to the nearest whole number

Maybank World Mastercard

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 5 Bonus Points (6/7X)

Sum up all eligible transactions. Divide by 5, then multiply by 30/35. Round to the nearest whole number

With the Maybank Horizon, 3X points are subject to rounding down to the nearest S$5. For the Maybank World Mastercard, only 1X point is subject to rounding down to the nearest S$5. Maybank sums up the eligible spend to award the remaining 4X (Horizon) or 6/7X (World Mastercard), and does not round down this amount, so it’s safe from the impact.

Other bonus categories

Maybank Horizon Maybank World Mastercard Awarded Upfront 3X points (1.2 mpd) 10X points (4 mpd) Awarded Later 4X points (1.6 mpd) –

When it comes to other bonus categories, the Maybank Horizon earns 1.2 mpd upfront on air tickets, with the remaining 1.6 mpd credited by the 8th day of the following calendar month if you meet the minimum spend of S$800.

On the other hand, the Maybank World Mastercard earns 4 mpd upfront on petrol, and specialty dining & retail. Again, the formulas:

Maybank Horizon

Base Points (3X)

Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 15 Bonus Points (4X) Sum up all eligible transactions. Divide by 5, then multiply by 20. Round to the nearest whole number

Maybank World Mastercard

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 5 Bonus Points (9X)

Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 45

In this case, the Maybank World Mastercard is more affected by rounding down to S$5, because the entire 10X is subject to it.

Why not both?

So should you get the Maybank Horizon or the Maybank World Mastercard?

It’s important to remember we’re not dealing with an either/or situation here. There’s nothing stopping you from getting both cards and enjoying the synergies:

Use the Maybank Horizon for air tickets and bonus interest with SaveUp (provided you can fulfill the criteria for another two other products)

Use the Maybank World Mastercard for FCY and petrol spend

I see no reason not to do this. The annual fees shouldn’t be a concern, given that the Maybank Horizon offers a waiver for three years, and the Maybank World Mastercard for one (and Maybank apparently isn’t very strict about waivers either).

Moreover, TREATS Points will pool, so orphan points are less of a concern. You can also enjoy non-expiry on all of your points, thanks to the Rewards Infinite membership granted by the Maybank World Mastercard.

Conclusion

While the Maybank Horizon and Maybank World Mastercard have some overlap, there’s actually good reason to consider getting both cards.

Together, they offer a robust strategy for foreign currency spend, petrol and air tickets, offering uncapped earnings for the first two categories, and a S$10,000 monthly cap for air tickets. While other cards might have higher earn rates, I’m assuming:

your spending would exceed those caps, or

you’re spending on categories like education or hospital bills, which many other cards exclude

As an added benefit, your points will be pooled, and thanks to the Rewards Infinite membership that comes with the World Mastercard, they never expire.