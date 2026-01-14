Search
Hilton Honors Points Unlimited: 2,000 bonus points per stay

Register and stay between 15 January and 30 April 2026 to earn an uncapped 2,000 bonus points per stay.

Hilton Honors has just launched its latest global promotion called Points Unlimited. This offers 2,000 bonus points for stays completed between 15 January and 30 April 2026.

It’s slightly less generous than the 2,500 bonus points offered under the Stay More, Earn More promotion that just wrapped on 31 December 2025 (and remember, that promotion started at 1,500 points before it was upsized to 2,500 points three weeks later), but is pretty much par for the course for Hilton promotions of late.

Long story short, it’s a nice bonus if you’re staying on a cheap rate or an award stay, but isn’t worth changing your plans for.

Hilton Points Unlimited Promotion

Register Here

With the Points Unlimited promotion, registered Hilton Honors members will earn 2,000 bonus points on all stays from 15 January to 30 April 2026, starting from the first stay. 

Registered members checking in before 15 January 2026 will receive points for their stay if their stay is completed between 15 January and 30 April 2026. However, if you begin a stay during this period, but check-out after 30 April 2026, you will not receive the bonus.

Do note the following:

  • Registration is required, and must be done prior to starting your first eligible stay (it’s fine if you booked your stays prior to registration)
  • No minimum stay length is required; you’ll earn the same bonus whether you stay one night or ten nights
  • There is no cap on the maximum bonus points you can earn
  • Bonus points will also be granted to award stays
  • All bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks 

The FAQs for this promotion can be found here, and T&Cs at the bottom of this page.

Is it worth it?

I value Hilton points at 0.4 US cents each (you too might want to lower your valuation following some rather appalling award price devaluations), so a flat bonus of 2,000 points per stay works out to an extra US$8 return.

Those redeeming award nights or doing short stays at low-cost properties would obviously find this promotion more attractive, but if you’re planning a longer and more expensive stay, this will hardly move the needle. 

Here’s a reminder of how many Hilton points you can expect to earn across the various tiers of membership. 

🏨 Hilton Points per US$1
Tier Earn Rate*
Member 10 points per US$1
Silver 12 points per US$1
Gold 18 points per US$1
Diamond 20 points per US$1
*Stays at Tru and Home2 properties earn 5 base points per US$1

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Do note that the UOB Lady’s Cards do not include the Waldorf Astoria (MCC 3831) under their definition of Travel, for whatever reason. 

Conclusion

Hilton’s next global promotion will launch on 15 January 2026, and offers 2,000 bonus points per stay at all properties worldwide.

This is a rather underwhelming offer, especially compared to the 2x points promotion we saw offered this time last year. You shouldn’t be changing your plans just for this, but if you planned to stay at a Hilton anyway, by all means get the points.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
