2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Medical Expenses

With many banks now excluding rewards for hospital payments, there’s a common misconception that earning miles on medical-related transactions is no longer possible.

Thankfully, that’s simply not the case. Not all medical issues result in a hospital visit—there are plenty of other scenarios, such as health screenings, telemedicine, or in-person consultations with dentists, doctors, physiotherapists, opticians, and podiatrists (no, homeopathy doesn’t count).

In this post, I’ll cover the best cards to use for both hospital and non-hospital medical expenses.

How do medical expenses code?

Medical expenses can code under a wide range of MCCs, depending on the type of practice you’re visiting.

👨‍⚕️ Medical-related MCCs MCC Description Examples 8011 Doctors- Not Elsewhere Classified Healthway Medical, Q&M Medical, Raffles Medical 8021 Dentists and Orthodontists Elements Dental, Parkway Dental, Unity Denticare 8031 Osteopathic Physicians City Osteopathy Physiotherapy, The Osteopathic Centre 8041 Chiropractors Chiropractic First, Spinal Rehab Centre 8042 Optometrists and Ophthalmologists Asia Retina, Tsecc 8043 Opticians, Optical Goods and Eyeglasses KJ Optometrists, Northern Optician, New China Opticians 8044 Optical Goods and Eyeglasses Nanyang Optical, Paris Miki, W Optics 8049 Chiropodists, Podiatrists Footworks Podiatry Clinic, East Coast Podiatry 8050 Nursing and Personal Care Facilities Charis Manor Nursing Home, LC Nursing Home, Orange Valley 8062 Hospitals Raffles Hospital, SGH, all Polyclinics 8071 Dental and Medical Labs Ma Kuang, NewPath Diagnostics Lab 8099 Health Practitioners, Medical Services Not Elsewhere Classified Doctor Anywhere, Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic, HealthHub

As you can see, hospitals are just one of many possible medical-related MCCs. That’s a good thing, mind you, because even though many banks have nerfed rewards for hospitals, they continue to offer them for other healthcare expenses.

To pre-empt a commonly-asked question: No, I cannot tell you how clinic X located within hospital Y will code. But you can easily find the MCC for yourself before spending anything with these three methods.

Given the uncertainty involved, and the potential size of some of these transactions, it’s always worth taking a few minutes to check.

Best credit cards for hospitals

Let’s start with hospitals first, because banks see it as a separate category from other medical transactions.

Here’s how the MOH organises hospitals in Singapore:

Acute Community Public

1. Alexandra

2. Changi General

3. Khoo Teck Puat

4. KK Women’s and Children’s

5. NUH

6. Ng Teng Fong

7. Sengkang General

8. Singapore General

9. Tan Tock Seng

10. Woodlands Hospital 1. Bright Vision

2. Jurong Community

3. Outram Community

4. Sengkang Community

5. Yishun Comm unity Not-for-Profit 1. Mount Alvernia 1. AMK- Thye Hua Kwan Hospital

2. Ren Ci Community

3. St Andrew’s Community

4. St Luke’s Private 1. Crawfurd

2. Farrer Park

3. Gleneagles

4. Mount Elizabeth

5. Mount Elizabeth Novena

6. Parkway East

7. Raffles Hospital

8. Thomson Medical Centre

❓ What’s a restructured hospital? You may also come across the term “restructured hospital”. This is basically a public hospital. Per the MOH: “The Government has restructured all its acute hospitals and specialty centres to be run as private companies wholly owned by the government. This is to enable the public hospitals to have the management autonomy and flexibility to respond more promptly to the needs of the patients.”

All polyclinics and the following specialist centres also code as public hospitals.

National Cancer Centre

National Heart Centre

National Neuroscience Institute National Skin Centre

Singapore National Eye Centre

National Dental Centre

Why does the classification matter? Because it affects the hospital’s MDR, or Merchant Discount Rate (the fee paid to accept credit card payments). In general, public hospitals pay lower MDRs, while private hospitals pay higher. Therefore, while some banks have excluded hospitals altogether, others have taken the less drastic step of only excluding public ones.

Here’s the list of banks which still award points for hospital transactions:

Public Private & Non-Profit ✕ ✓ ✕ ✕ ✓ ✓ ULTIMA ✓ ✓ All other cards ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✓ ✓ VOYAGE & Premier Visa Infinite ✕ ✓ All other cards ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕

You can use the following cards for hospital bills, subject to the exclusions mentioned in the table above.

💳 What about the UOB Reserve and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card? In October 2024, UOB officially excluded hospitals from earning points with the UOB Reserve and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card (hospitals were removed from all other UOB cards in February 2021). However, there have been reports from cardholders that private hospitals continue to earn points nonetheless. Proceed with caution.

The earning options here aren’t great, to be honest. Most of these are premium cards with high minimum incomes and/or annual fees, and the more accessible cards come with strings attached. For example, the Chocolate Visa Card earns 1 mpd on hospital bills, but caps this at just 100 miles per month.

All this assumes you’re paying at the hospital itself, mind you. If you’re paying the bill via AXS, you won’t earn any miles, period.

By the way, you should not assume that just because a medical practice is physically located on the grounds of a hospital, it will code as a hospital. In fact, most clinics within hospitals have their own MCCs, in which case you should refer to the section on non-hospital medical expenses.

🏥Overseas hospital? If you’re seeking treatment at an overseas hospital, then Maybank cards become your top choice. Maybank XL Rewards Card: 4 mpd on FCY spend, min. S$500 per c. month and capped at S$1,000 per c. month

Maybank Visa Infinite: 3.2 mpd on FCY spend with min. S$4K per c. month, no cap.

Maybank World Mastercard: 3.2 mpd on FCY spend with min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Alternatively, 2.8 mpd on FCY spend with min. S$800 per c. month, no cap

Workarounds

If you’re visiting a public hospital or polyclinic, not all is lost. You might be able to pay your bills via the HealthHub/Health Buddy/OneNUHS app and still earn miles.

However, the situation is a lot more complicated now. Once upon a time, these reliably coded as MCC 8099, which is eligible for rewards— even 4 mpd with cards that bonus online spend. But in the second half of 2025, payments made on these platforms started coding as MCC 9399 Government Services, making them ineligible for rewards.

I’m not sure why, but this change has yet to affect the DBS Woman’s World Card. For transactions made with the DBS Woman’s World Card, the latest data points say that SGH and other bills code as MCC 8099 (though NUHS bills might be risky as they appear to be 9399).

Do note that this could change at any time, so when in doubt, test the transaction first using the DBS digibot method.

Also note that even though American Express cards do not exclude MCC 9399, HealthHub is explicitly blacklisted and will not earn rewards.

Best credit cards for non-hospital medical expenses

When it comes to non-hospital medical expenses, we basically have a general spending situation on our hands.

You should use whichever card you’d normally use for general spending, or else a card for which you’re trying to hit the minimum spend for a welcome offer.

The only card with an exclusion for non-hospital healthcare transactions is the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, which excludes MCCs 8011 and 8099 effective August 2022. This means you shouldn’t use it for visits to medical clinics or telemedicine consultations.

Also, the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature is capped at earning 480 miles per month on MCCs 8011, 8021, 8031, 8041-8043, 8049, 8050, 8062, 8071 and 8099- but with an earn rate of just 0.16 mpd, I don’t see why you’d use this anyway. Also, this cap only applies to spending in SGD; FCY spend will earn 2.8 mpd provided the minimum monthly spend of S$800 is met.

Conclusion

While many banks have excluded rewards for hospital transactions, there are still options with AMEX, Maybank, and selected OCBC cards. Alternatively, there are workarounds in the form of HealthHub and Health Buddy, for those using the public health system.

Moreover, outpatient treatment usually qualifies as a rewards-eligible general spending category, allowing you to earn up to 4 mpd on your spending.