Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 3.5% cash rebate on FCY transactions

Standard Chartered has launched a new foreign currency (FCY) spending promotion, which offers a 3.5% cash rebate on FCY transactions made on the StanChart Visa Infinite and StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite Cards.

This effectively offsets the 3.5% fee normally levied on such transactions (the highest in the industry), allowing cardholders to earn “free miles” on up to S$2,286 of FCY spending between now and 15 March 2026.

This promotion is available to new cardholders, as well as existing cardholders who have been invited to participate.

Standard Chartered foreign currency spending promotion

From 15 January to 15 March 2026, eligible cardholders will earn 3.5% cashback on FCY transactions charged to either the StanChart Visa Infinite or the StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite.

This cashback is intended to offset the regular FCY transaction charges — 1% by Visa and 2.5% by Standard Chartered — enabling cardholders to earn up to 3 mpd basically free (well, Visa spread aside).

Card FCY Fee FCY Earn Rate StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3.5% Up to 3 mpd*

Apply

StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite 3.5% 1 mpd *With min. spend of S$2,000 per statement month, otherwise 1 mpd



Here are the key details of the promotion:

No minimum spend is necessary

minimum spend is necessary Both online and offline spending is eligible

spending is eligible Rebate capped at S$80 for the entire promotion period (equivalent to S$2,286 of spending)

for the entire promotion period (equivalent to of spending) Valid for newly-approved cardholders, or existing cardholders who received an invitation to participate (refer to next section)

Standard Chartered has provided the following example of how the rebate works.

Illustration: 0% FCY Fee Promo Description Amount Overseas Spend US$1,000 Converted SGD Amount S$1,350 Total FX Fees (3.5%) S$47.25 Cashback Earned (3.5%) (S$47.25) Effective FX Fee (0%) S$0.00

Who is eligible to participate?

If your Standard Chartered Visa Infinite card was approved between 15 January and 15 March 2026, you will be automatically enrolled in this promotion, with no further action required.

If your card was approved before 15 January 2026, you must be targeted to participate. Targeted cardholders will receive an invitation to enroll through a push notification on the SC Mobile app. If you missed the initial notification, you may be able to enroll through one of the following:

Notification inbox within SC Mobile app, or;

‘Discover’ tab within SC Mobile app

SC Mobile home page banner

Electronic Direct Mailer sent to customer’s registered email address with the Bank

There is a registration cap of 5,500 customers, so be sure to check and enroll ASAP (my assumption is that this cap applies to existing cardholders only).

❓ What if you hold both cards? If you happen to hold both the StanChart Visa Infinite and StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite, the eligible card will be determined as follows. For new cardholders: the first card approved will be eligible

For existing cardholders: the invitation to participate will indicate which card is eligible

What counts as eligible spend?

For the purposes of this promotion, eligible spending refers to both online and offline foreign currency transactions which are charged and posted during the promotion period.

The full list of excluded transactions can be found here. Examples include:

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups

Utility bills

Do note that any transactions converted into SGD via Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) will not be eligible. DCC is basically a legal scam anyway, so there’s no reason to take it up in the first place.

Any spending made before registration will not qualify.

When is cashback credited?

Cashback from this promotion will be credited by 30 June 2026.

As a reminder, Standard Chartered has unusually strict terms regarding the fulfillment of promotions. Your card must not be blocked at the time of fulfillment- even a voluntary security block will make you ineligible to receive your bonus!

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

StanChart Visa Infinite 50,000 miles welcome offer

StanChart Visa Infinite Apply

Standard Chartered recently extended its 50,000 miles welcome offer for the StanChart Visa Infinite, which is available to both new and existing cardholders.

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Welcome Offer

Criteria Bonus Miles Pay S$599.50 annual fee 25,000 miles Spend S$2,000 within the first 60 days of approval 25,000 miles Total 50,000 miles It’s worth noting that the StanChart Visa Infinite has historically offered 35,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee, so the “real” spending bonus here is more like 15,000 miles.

While you will need to pay the S$599.50 annual fee, it’s equivalent to buying miles at an attractive rate of 1.2 cents each, before even factoring in the value of other card benefits such as lounge visits.

For more on this offer, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

From now till 15 March 2026, Standard Chartered Visa Infinite and Priority Banking Visa Infinite cardholders can earn a 3.5% cash rebate on both online and offline foreign currency.

This is capped at S$80 for the entire promotion period, equivalent to S$2,286 of FCY spending. If you’re a StanChart Visa Infinite customer, that’s potentially 6,858 “free” miles, and definitely something you’ll want to take advantage of.

If your card is approved during the promotion period, you’ll be automatically registered to participate, but otherwise be sure to check your app for an invitation to enroll.