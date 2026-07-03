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MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [27 Jun to 3 Jul 26]

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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All the deals from the world of miles and points [27 Jun to 3 Jul 26].

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 [Extended] Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 [Extended] Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and min. spend of S$800 in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 [Extended] Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for both new and existing customers. Min. spend of S$3,000 required [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 [Extended] Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 12,000 Max Miles, S$180 cash or Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 91,800 miles welcome bonus with minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 1.9% fee for tax payments, plus S$80 eCapitaVoucher [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 HSBC Fund and Fly: Earn up to 55,200 bonus miles with a new Everyday Global Account [Expires 31 Jul 26]

💳 [Exended] Get Dyson Airstrait, Dyson V8 Cyclone, 25,000 Max Miles, S$400 cash, Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$180 eCapitaVoucher or other gifts with a new OCBC Rewards, OCBC 90N Visa or OCBC 90N Mastercard [Expires 2 Aug 26]

💳 [Extended] Get Dyson Airstrait, Dyson V8 Cyclone, 25,000 Max Miles, S$400 cash, Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON401 with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 2 Aug 26]

💳 [Extended] Get 25,000 Max Miles, Dyson Airstrait, Dyson V8 Cyclone, Sony WF-1000XM6 Earbuds and S$50 eCapitaVoucher, or S$380 cash with a new Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Cashback+ Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi M1 Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 2 Aug 26]

💳 [Extended] Get Samsonite Black Label Fanthom Spinner luggage + S$50 cash with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard and a min. spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval [Expires 2 Aug 26]

💳 [Extended] OCBC Rewards Card offering Delsey luggage and 26,000 bonus miles for new-to-bank customers with a min. spend of S$600 in the first 30 days [Expires 31 Aug 26]

💳 UOB Payment Facility offering unlimited miles at 1.6 to 1.8 cents each [Expires 31 Aug 26]

💳 [New] Get a new Samsonite ZELTUS luggage and 20,000 bonus miles (new) or 10,000 bonus miles (existing) with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 30 Sep 26]

💳 [Extended] HSBC Revolution offering 16,800 bonus miles welcome offer with a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 30 Sep 26]

💳[Extended] UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering 60,000 miles sign-up bonus for new customers. Min. spend of S$4,000 required [Expires 30 Sep 26]

💳 [New] Maybank XL Rewards Card offering 50% larger bonus cap for new cardholders for the first four months [Expires 30 Sep 26]

💳 [Extended] DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 31 Oct 26]

💳 [Extended] Citi Prestige Card offering 45,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$14,000. Citigold and Citigold Private Clients enjoy 65,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively [Expires 30 Nov 26]

💳 BOC Elite Miles offering 10,000 miles sign-up bonus with minimum spend of S$50 and payment of S$207.10 annual fee [Expires 31 Dec 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 200,000 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers and 120,000 bonus MR points for existing AMEX customers, with a minimum spend of S$15,000  [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 40,000 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$4,000 [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 40,000 bonus miles for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$8,000 [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 2.2 mpd on FCY spending, capped at S$15,000 [Expires 22 Feb 27]

💳 [Extended] StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 27]

💳 [Extended] OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Mar 27]

💳 UOB offering 6% rebate for taxes, utilities, telco and insurance bills paid via GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 27]

Airline Deals

✈️ HeyMax offering 20% transfer bonus to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, capped at 6,000 bonus miles [Expires 14 Jul 26]

✈️ Pelago Triple Bonus: Stack up to 20% cashback, 1,500 bonus miles and up to 7 mpd when booking activities through ShopBack [Expires 19 Jul 26]

✈️ [New] Cathay Pacific offering 10% transfer bonus for credit card points [Expires 31 Jul 26]

✈️ HSBC cards offering up to S$60 off Singapore Airlines tickets for travel outside of Southeast Asia [Expires 4 Jan 27]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Hilton Honors selling points with a 100% bonus, or 0.5 US cents per point [Expires 25 Jul 26]

🏨 Hilton More Nights, More points: Earn 2,000 bonus points on stays of up to 3 nights, or 4,000 bonus points on stays of four nights or more [Expires 15 Aug 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards Pick Your Points Promo: Earn up to 2,000 bonus points per night [Expires 31 Aug 26]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering 3x D$ and bonus D$100 for Minor Hotels stays [Expires 31 Aug 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering 2,000 bonus points per two nights from the second stay onwards [Expires 7 Sep 26]

🏨AMEX cards offering up to S$525 hotel credits at Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Millennium Hotels and Peninsula Hotels [Expires 4 Nov 26]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering up to D$150 bonus for Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL stays [Expires 30 Dec 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 20% off dining across Asia Pacific [Expires 30 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Stay More Earn More: Earn up to 15,000 bonus points [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering up to 50,000 bonus points for Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios stays [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save up to 25% off hotel dining across Asia Pacific from 1 February to 31 December 2026 [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 I Prefer members enjoy up to 20% off dining at participating hotel restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast-track to IHG One Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get fast-tracked up to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, and retain it till 31 March 2028 with six nights- or upgrade it to Diamond with 12 nights [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgraded to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorist status, and fast-track to Globalist for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors offering instant Diamond or Gold status for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨Get an instant upgrade to SLH Club 02 or 03 status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Complimentary HoteLux Elite or Elite Plus membership for Visa cardmembers [Expires 31 May 27]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 27]

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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