2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

Complimentary airport lounge access is a perk offered by numerous credit cards, allowing cardholders to visit a lounge regardless of airline or cabin, whether in Singapore or overseas.

When evaluating a credit card’s lounge benefit, it’s not enough to just look at the number of free visits. Which lounge network is used? Are visits tracked by membership year or calendar year? Are guests allowed? Do supplementary cardholders get access too?

In this post, we’ll cover the best credit cards for airport lounge access, and all the important details to know.

Summary: Credit cards with airport lounge access

Here’s a summary of the credit cards which grant airport lounge access, including:

the network used

how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to

whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY

or membership year whether lounge visits can be shared with guests Share

When comparing lounge benefits across cards, consider the following factors.

Which lounge network is used?

The main lounge networks used by credit cards are Priority Pass, LoungeKey, DragonPass and Plaza Premium.

Network Airports Lounges Priority Pass 730 1,700+ Lounge Key 730 1,700+ DragonPass 740 1,300+ Plaza Premium Lounges ~100 200+

Priority Pass, Lounge Key and DragonPass are the three big names, and have significant overlap in coverage.

Plaza Premium, however, is a much smaller group, and your if your card partners with this network your options will be more limited.

Priority Pass & LoungeKey

Priority Pass and LoungeKey offer access to more than 1,700 lounges worldwide. They are owned by the same company, and basically, if a lounge accepts Priority Pass, you can bet it’ll accept LoungeKey.

While there was a two-year period where they lost access to Plaza Premium lounges, that was resolved in June 2023, and most Plaza Premium Lounges have rejoined since.

DragonPass

DragonPass is a China-based lounge programme with more than 1,300 lounges, including some at railway stations in China.

Plaza Premium

Plaza Premium has a much smaller network of 200+ own-branded and third-party managed lounges worldwide.

That said, its lounges tend to be of higher quality than the average contract lounge, and in some airports (e.g. Penang and Langkawi), Plaza Premium is the only lounge operator.

Plaza Premium also has a chain of Plaza Premium First Lounges (which require an upcharge) which offer an experience that, in theory, is supposed to rival that of some First Class airline lounges. I visited the lounge in Hong Kong prior to COVID and found it to be great, but my most recent visit was a letdown.

Of course, it should be noted that almost every Plaza Premium lounge is accessible through Priority Pass, LoungeKey and DragonPass.

How are free visits tracked?

There are two main ways of tracking lounge visit entitlements:

Calendar year: 1st January to 31st December

1st January to 31st December Membership year: Based on the date when you obtained your lounge membership (e.g. if your Priority Pass was obtained in April, your free visits will be tracked from 1 April to 31 March of the following year)

I want to specifically emphasise that membership year here refers to your lounge pass membership, and not your credit card.

Of course, if you applied for your Priority Pass as soon as you got your credit card, then it’s likely the two will be the same. However, if you delayed your application for whatever reason, then the two will be different.

You can check when your membership allowance refreshes via the Priority Pass website/app, or the DragonPass/Airport Companion/Mastercard Travel Pass app.

The majority of cards track entitlements based on membership year. However, there are a handful of cards which track entitlements by the calendar year instead.

Diners Club

Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi Prestige Card

HSBC TravelOne Card

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

UOB PRVI Miles Card

The BOC Visa Infinite is the exception, following neither membership year nor calendar year. Instead, entitlements are based on a 12-month period running from 1 November to 31 October.

Can free visits be stacked?

Yes.

For example, if you have both the DBS Altitude Visa (2x free Priority Pass visits) and the Citi PremierMiles Card (2x free Priority Pass visits), you’ll have a total of four visits to use. You will need to register and keep track of separate Priority Pass accounts, however, as it’s not possible to combine entitlements from different cards in a single account.

It’s easier to manage multiple DragonPass accounts, on the other hand, since you simply add them to one single user account.

Can I bring a guest?

Some high-end cards allow you to bring a guest for free every time you visit the lounge.

Card Guest Allowance AMEX Centurion AMEX Centurion 1-2, depending on lounge AMEX Platinum Charge 1-2, depending on lounge UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1 UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card 1

With other cards, bringing a guest means you’ll have to use one of your free visit entitlements. For example, bringing a guest with you on the DBS Altitude Visa’s Priority Pass would use up your two visit allowance.

However, the following cards do not allow you to share your lounge visits.

CIMB Visa Infinite

DCS Imperium Card

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

OCBC VOYAGE (supplementary cards)

Maybank Visa Infinite

Maybank World Mastercard

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

UOB PRVI Miles

Refer to the following article for more details.

The policy on children is more nebulous and varies by lounge. In general, infants under the age of 2 will be admitted for free, while some lounges may permit free entry for kids up to 12 years old.

Do supplementary cardholders get access?

As a rule of thumb, lounge privileges are only accorded to the principal cardholder. That said, there are a few exceptions.

Card Supp. Cardholder Entitlement AMEX Platinum Charge Priority Pass: 8x visits per calendar year

Max 1x supp. card

Other lounges: Unlimited visits + 1-2 guests Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA Unlimited visits

Max 2x supp. cards

HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card Unlimited visits

Max 3x supp. cards HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite Unlimited visits

Max 5x supp. cards

StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card Unlimited visits

Max 4x supp. cards UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 6 visits per calendar year UOB Reserve Card Unlimited visits

Not just airport lounges!

If the lounge is too crowded (and they are these days), your lounge pass can also be used for non-lounge experiences like restaurants, spas and nap pods.

💳 Restrictions for AMEX-issued Priority Pass If your Priority Pass membership is issued by American Express, take note that it does not cover so-called “non-lounge experiences” like restaurants or spas. When in doubt as to whether something counts as a “non-lounge experience”, refer to the American Express lounge finder. If you see a lounge listed there, it’s safe to use your American Express-issued Priority Pass.

Restaurants

DragonPass, LoungeKey and Priority Pass members can redeem lounge visit entitlements for set menus or dining credits at selected restaurants.

I’ve summarised the options available at Changi Airport below.

Terminal Restaurant Score * Access ^ T1

Airside Archipelago 2.4★ DP T1

Airside Crystal Jade La Mian XLB 4.2★ DP PP T1

Airside Jamie’s Deli 2.9★ DP T1

Airside Kaveri Express Indian Veg – PP T1

Airside Mango Tree Kitchen 2.1★ DP T1

Landside Saboten 3.9★ DP T1

Airside Tap+Brew 2.1★ DP T1

Landside Terrace Chinese Kitchen 3.5★ DP PP T2

Airside Asian Street Kitchen 3.1★ PP T2

Landside Chutney Mary 3.9★ DP PP T2

Airside Heineken World Bar 5★ DP T2

Airside Kaveri Indian Veg. 3.8★ DP PP T2

Airside TGM 4.1★ DP PP T3

Airside Kaveri Express Indian Veg 3.9★ PP T3

Landside NamNam 3.9★ DP T3

Airside The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck 3.4★ PP T4

Airside Crystal Jade Go 4.3★ DP PP T4

Airside Tiger Den 3.5★ PP *Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP = DragonPass, PP = Priority Pass

Spas, transit hotels, gaming lounges

Alternatively, your visit entitlements can also be used for spa treatments, capsule hotels, sleep pods and even video game lounges, depending on airport.

In Changi Airport, for example, you can visit TranSpa in Terminal 2 and enjoy a 20 minute head and shoulder or foot massage, or Be Relax in Terminal 3 for a 15-minute foot massage.

Can I lounge hop?

If your lounge membership comes with unlimited visits, you might be tempted to hop from lounge to lounge or restaurant to restaurant to make the most of it.

If you have a Priority Pass or LoungeKey, the short answer is that there’s nothing stopping you from doing so. You can’t visit the same lounge or restaurant more than once per 24 hours, but you can visit a different one. Of course, this is probably why so many card issuers have been nerfing unlimited-visit Priority Pass memberships…

If you have a Dragon Pass, the picture is a bit more complicated. The DragonPass fair use policy sets the following restrictions on airport lounge and restaurant visits:

A maximum of one lounge visit every two hours

A maximum of one set meal every five hours (except for cards using the Mastercard Travel Pass, where the limit is two hours)

As mentioned earlier, both these categories now interact with each other, so you can’t redeem a set meal and then visit a lounge until a two-hour window has passed.

DragonPass Cooldown Policy Visit #1 Visit #2 Cooldown Lounge Lounge 2 hours Lounge Set meal 2 hours Set meal Lounge 2 hours Set meal Set meal 2 hours (MTP)*

5 hours (all others) *MTP= Mastercard Travel Pass

However, banks are free to tighten these policies even further, and the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card now has a cooldown period of at least four hours .

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Cooldown Policy Visit #1 Visit #2 Cooldown Lounge Lounge 4 hours Lounge Set meal 4 hours Set meal Lounge 4 hours Set meal Set meal 5 hours

What if I get an annual fee waiver?

Lounge entitlements are not linked to your payment of the annual fee. For example, if you get an annual fee waiver for the DBS Altitude Visa, you’ll still enjoy two lounge visits per membership year.

However, there are some credit cards which do not offer fee waivers, like the Citi Prestige. In this case, not paying the annual fee means cancelling the card, which means no lounge visits (obviously).

Conclusion

The quality of airport lounges can be extremely variable. The best precaution against wasting your free visit on a crappy lounge is to simply ask whether you can have a quick look inside before deciding.

Here’s some things to look out for when surveying a lounge:

How plentiful are power outlets and USB charging ports?

What’s the quality of the F&B selection (especially alcohol!) like?

Are there shower rooms, and do they look clean?

Does the lounge have productivity pods or workstations?

Is there a napping area, or better yet, nap rooms?

Remember, your lounge pass need not necessarily be used for a lounge- sometimes you might be better off having a nice meal in a restaurant, or perhaps a relaxing spa treatment instead.