2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

33

Which credit cards offer airport lounge access, how many visits do you get, and can you bring a guest? All this and more in my updated guide.

Complimentary airport lounge access is a perk offered by numerous credit cards, allowing cardholders to visit a lounge regardless of airline or cabin, whether in Singapore or overseas. 

When evaluating a credit card’s lounge benefit, it’s not enough to just look at the number of free visits. Which lounge network is used? Are visits tracked by membership year or calendar year?  Are guests allowed? Do supplementary cardholders get access too? 

In this post, we’ll cover the best credit cards for airport lounge access, and all the important details to know.

Summary: Credit cards with airport lounge access

Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore
Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore

Here’s a summary of the credit cards which grant airport lounge access, including:

  • the network used
  • how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to
  • whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY
  • whether lounge visits can be shared with guests Share
Card Lounge Network Free Visits
(Per Year)
Principal Supp.
Income Requirement S$30K
Diners Club Cards Priority Pass 1
CY		 N/A
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
CY
Share		 N/A
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
MY
Share		 N/A
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
MY
Share		 N/A
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 DragonPass 4
CY
Share		 N/A
UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 4
CY		 N/A
Income Requirement ≥S$120K
CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply
 DragonPass 3
MY		 N/A
BOC Visa Infinite
Apply
 Plaza Premium 4
1 Nov to 31 Oct
Share		 N/A
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 Priority Pass 4
MY		 N/A
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 Priority Pass 6
MY
Share		 N/A
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card DragonPass 6
CY		 6
CY
DBS Vantage Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 10
MY
Share		 N/A
Citi Prestige Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 12
CY
Share		 N/A
OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)
Apply
 DragonPass 2
CY
HSBC Visa Infinite
Apply
 LoungeKey
Max 5x supp. cards
UOB VI Metal Card
Apply
 DragonPass ∞ + 1 guest N/A
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
 Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others ∞ + 1-2 guests
Priority Pass visits for supp. card capped at 4x + 1 guest
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply		 Priority Pass
Max 4x supp. cards
6x guest visits shared bet. principal and supp. cards
Income Requirement ≥S$500K
DCS Imperium
Apply
 DragonPass 6
CY		 N/A
DBS Insignia
Apply
 Priority Pass N/A
HSBC Prive Card
Apply
 Priority Pass
Max 3x supp. cards
Citi ULTIMA
Apply
 Priority Pass 
Max 2x supp. cards
UOB Reserve
Apply
 Priority Pass ∞ + 1 guest
amex centurionAMEX Centurion
Apply
 Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others ∞ + 1-2 guests
Priority Banking Customers
Maybank Premier World Mastercard
Apply
 Plaza Premium
 2
CY
Share		 N/A
OCBC Premier VI
Apply
 DragonPass 2
MY		 N/A
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 Priority Pass 4
Premier
6
Premier Elite
MY
Share
 N/A
StanChart Priority Banking VI
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
AUM < S$200K
12
AUM ≥ S$200K
MY
Share
 N/A

When comparing lounge benefits across cards, consider the following factors.

Which lounge network is used?

The main lounge networks used by credit cards are Priority Pass, LoungeKey, DragonPass and Plaza Premium.

Network Airports Lounges
Priority Pass 730 1,700+
Lounge Key 730 1,700+
DragonPass 740 1,300+
Plaza Premium Lounges ~100 200+

Priority Pass, Lounge Key and DragonPass are the three big names, and have significant overlap in coverage.

Plaza Premium, however, is a much smaller group, and your if your card partners with this network your options will be more limited.

Priority Pass & LoungeKey

Priority Pass and LoungeKey offer access to more than 1,700 lounges worldwide. They are owned by the same company, and basically, if a lounge accepts Priority Pass, you can bet it’ll accept LoungeKey.

While there was a two-year period where they lost access to Plaza Premium lounges, that was resolved in June 2023, and most Plaza Premium Lounges have rejoined since.

DragonPass

DragonPass is a China-based lounge programme with more than 1,300 lounges, including some at railway stations in China.

Plaza Premium

Plaza Premium has a much smaller network of 200+ own-branded and third-party managed lounges worldwide.

That said, its lounges tend to be of higher quality than the average contract lounge, and in some airports (e.g. Penang and Langkawi), Plaza Premium is the only lounge operator.

Plaza Premium First Lounge, Hong Kong

Plaza Premium also has a chain of Plaza Premium First Lounges (which require an upcharge)  which offer an experience that, in theory, is supposed to rival that of some First Class airline lounges. I visited the lounge in Hong Kong prior to COVID and found it to be great, but my most recent visit was a letdown. 

Of course, it should be noted that almost every Plaza Premium lounge is accessible through Priority Pass, LoungeKey and DragonPass.

How are free visits tracked?

There are two main ways of tracking lounge visit entitlements:

  • Calendar year: 1st January to 31st December
  • Membership year: Based on the date when you obtained your lounge membership (e.g. if your Priority Pass was obtained in April, your free visits will be tracked from 1 April to 31 March of the following year)

I want to specifically emphasise that membership year here refers to your  lounge pass membership, and not your credit card.

Of course, if you applied for your Priority Pass as soon as you got your credit card, then it’s likely the two will be the same. However, if you delayed your application for whatever reason, then the two will be different. 

You can check when your membership allowance refreshes via the Priority Pass website/app, or the DragonPass/Airport Companion/Mastercard Travel Pass app.

The majority of cards track entitlements based on membership year. However, there are a handful of cards which track entitlements by the calendar year instead.

The BOC Visa Infinite is the exception, following neither membership year nor calendar year. Instead, entitlements are based on a 12-month period running from 1 November to 31 October.

Can free visits be stacked?

Yes. 

For example, if you have both the DBS Altitude Visa (2x free Priority Pass visits) and the Citi PremierMiles Card (2x free Priority Pass visits), you’ll have a total of four visits to use. You will need to register and keep track of separate Priority Pass accounts, however, as it’s not possible to combine entitlements from different cards in a single account. 

How I keep track of multiple Priority Pass cards

It’s easier to manage multiple DragonPass accounts, on the other hand, since you simply add them to one single user account.

Can I bring a guest?

Some high-end cards allow you to bring a guest for free every time you visit the lounge.

Card Guest Allowance
amex centurionAMEX Centurion 1-2, depending on lounge
AMEX Platinum Charge 1-2, depending on lounge
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 1
UOB Reserve Card 1

With other cards, bringing a guest means you’ll have to use one of your free visit entitlements. For example, bringing a guest with you on the DBS Altitude Visa’s Priority Pass would use up your two visit allowance.

However, the following cards do not allow you to share your lounge visits. 

  • CIMB Visa Infinite
  • DCS Imperium Card
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
  • OCBC VOYAGE (supplementary cards)
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • Maybank World Mastercard
  • UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
  • UOB PRVI Miles

Refer to the following article for more details. 

Which credit cards allow you to share lounge visits?

The policy on children is more nebulous and varies by lounge. In general, infants under the age of 2 will be admitted for free, while some lounges may permit free entry for kids up to 12 years old.

Do supplementary cardholders get access?

As a rule of thumb, lounge privileges are only accorded to the principal cardholder. That said, there are a few exceptions. 

Card Supp. Cardholder Entitlement
AMEX Platinum Charge Priority Pass: 8x visits per calendar year
Max 1x supp. card
Other lounges: Unlimited visits + 1-2 guests
Citi ULTIMA Unlimited visits
Max 2x supp. cards
HSBC Prive Card Unlimited visits
Max 3x supp. cards
HSBC Visa Infinite Unlimited visits
Max 5x supp. cards
StanChart Beyond Card Unlimited visits
Max 4x supp. cards
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 6 visits per calendar year
UOB Reserve Card Unlimited visits

Not just airport lounges!

If the lounge is too crowded (and they are these days), your lounge pass can also be used for non-lounge experiences like restaurants, spas and nap pods. 

💳 Restrictions for AMEX-issued Priority Pass

If your Priority Pass membership is issued by American Express, take note that it does not cover so-called “non-lounge experiences” like restaurants or spas.

When in doubt as to whether something counts as a “non-lounge experience”, refer to the American Express lounge finder. If you see a lounge listed there, it’s safe to use your American Express-issued Priority Pass.

Restaurants

DragonPass, LoungeKey and Priority Pass members can redeem lounge visit entitlements for set menus or dining credits at selected restaurants. 

I’ve summarised the options available at Changi Airport below.

Terminal Restaurant Score* Access^
T1
Airside		 Archipelago 2.4★ DP
T1
Airside		 Crystal Jade La Mian XLB 4.2★ DP PP
T1
Airside		 Jamie’s Deli 2.9★ DP
T1
Airside		 Kaveri Express Indian Veg –  PP
T1
Airside		 Mango Tree Kitchen 2.1★ DP
T1
Landside		 Saboten 3.9★ DP
T1
Airside		 Tap+Brew 2.1★ DP
T1
Landside		 Terrace Chinese Kitchen 3.5★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 Asian Street Kitchen 3.1★ PP
T2
Landside		 Chutney Mary 3.9★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 Heineken World Bar 5★ DP
T2
Airside		 Kaveri Indian Veg. 3.8★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 TGM 4.1★ DP PP
T3
Airside		 Kaveri Express Indian Veg 3.9★ PP
T3
Landside		 NamNam 3.9★ DP
T3
Airside		 The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck 3.4★ PP
T4
Airside		 Crystal Jade Go 4.3★ DP PP
T4
Airside		 Tiger Den 3.5★ PP
*Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP= DragonPass, PP= Priority Pass

Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Spas, transit hotels, gaming lounges

Gameway Lounge, LAX

Alternatively, your visit entitlements can also be used for spa treatments, capsule hotels, sleep pods and even video game lounges, depending on airport.

In Changi Airport, for example, you can visit TranSpa in Terminal 2 and enjoy a 20 minute head and shoulder or foot massage, or Be Relax in Terminal 3 for a 15-minute foot massage.

Can I lounge hop?

You can visit multiple restaurants on a single flight, if your pass has enough visits

If your lounge membership comes with unlimited visits, you might be tempted to hop from lounge to lounge or restaurant to restaurant to make the most of it.

If you have a Priority Pass or LoungeKey, the short answer is that there’s nothing stopping you from doing so. You can’t visit the same lounge or restaurant more than once per 24 hours, but you can visit a different one. Of course, this is probably why so many card issuers have been nerfing unlimited-visit Priority Pass memberships…

If you have a Dragon Pass, the picture is a bit more complicated. The DragonPass fair use policy sets the following restrictions on airport lounge and restaurant visits:

  • A maximum of one lounge visit every two hours
  • A maximum of one set meal every five hours (except for cards using the Mastercard Travel Pass, where the limit is two hours)

As mentioned earlier, both these categories now interact with each other, so you can’t redeem a set meal and then visit a lounge until a two-hour window has passed.

DragonPass Cooldown Policy
Visit #1 Visit #2 Cooldown
Lounge Lounge 2 hours
Lounge Set meal 2 hours
Set meal Lounge 2 hours
Set meal Set meal 2 hours (MTP)*
5 hours (all others)
*MTP= Mastercard Travel Pass

However, banks are free to tighten these policies even further, and the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card now has a cooldown period of at least four hours .

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Cooldown Policy
Visit #1 Visit #2 Cooldown
Lounge Lounge 4 hours
Lounge Set meal 4 hours
Set meal Lounge 4 hours
Set meal Set meal 5 hours

What if I get an annual fee waiver?

Lounge entitlements are not linked to your payment of the annual fee. For example, if you get an annual fee waiver for the DBS Altitude Visa, you’ll still enjoy two lounge visits per membership year.

However, there are some credit cards which do not offer fee waivers, like the Citi Prestige. In this case, not paying the annual fee means cancelling the card, which means no lounge visits (obviously).

Conclusion

Chase Sapphire Lounge Hong Kong

The quality of airport lounges can be extremely variable. The best precaution against wasting your free visit on a crappy lounge is to simply ask whether you can have a quick look inside before deciding.

Here’s some things to look out for when surveying a lounge:

  • How plentiful are power outlets and USB charging ports?
  • What’s the quality of the F&B selection (especially alcohol!) like?
  • Are there shower rooms, and do they look clean?
  • Does the lounge have productivity pods or workstations?
  • Is there a napping area, or better yet, nap rooms?

Remember, your lounge pass need not necessarily be used for a lounge- sometimes you might be better off having a nice meal in a restaurant, or perhaps a relaxing spa treatment instead.

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
