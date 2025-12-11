Full list of CardUp promo codes for 2025

CardUp is a bill payment platform that allows users to earn credit card miles on insurance premiums, tuition fees, taxes, rental, utilities, and other categories of spend that are normally excluded from rewards.
While CardUp normally charges an admin fee of up to 2.6%, this can be reduced with various ongoing promotions.
In this post, I’ll share the full list of CardUp promo codes you can use to save on fees.
How does CardUp work?
|💳 CardUp Supported Payments
|*Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval
Here’s how CardUp works:
- You submit a payment request
- CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee
- CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp
You earn credit card miles for the amount charged to your card (including the admin fee), and the cost per mile is the admin fee divided by the number of miles earned.
Summary: CardUp promo codes for 2025
Here’s a rundown of all the CardUp codes available for 2025.
Do note that all the current promotions are for Mastercard or Visa cardholders only. CardUp has occasional American Express offers, but they’re usually released in limited quantity only.
For all banks
|Code
|Payment
|Cards
|3HOME25R
1.73%
Exp 26 Dec 25
|Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary
New Existing
|Visa
|FLASH175R
1.75%
Exp 26 Dec 25
|Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary
New Existing
|Visa
|VTAX25R
1.75%
Exp 31 Dec 25
|Recurring Income Tax
New Existing
|Visa
|MILELION
1.79%
Exp 31 Dec 25
|Any Payment ex. Tax
New
|Visa
|SAVERENT179
1.79%
Exp 31 Jan 26
|Rent
New Existing
|Visa, MC
|REC185
1.85%
Exp 31 Jan 26
|Recurring Payments
New Existing
|Visa
|GLOBE185
1.85%
Exp 31 Jan 26
|Overseas Payments
New Existing
|Visa
|RENO25ONE
2%
Exp 26 Dec 25
|Renovation
New Existing
|Visa
|OFF225
2.25%
Exp 31 Jan 26
|Any Payment ex. Tax
New Existing
|Visa, MC
For AMEX only (excluding DBS/UOB-issued AMEX)
|Code
|Payment
|Cards
|25AMEX18
1.8%
Exp 31 Dec 25
|Any Payment
New
|AMEX
|25AMEX21
2.1%
Exp 31 Dec 25
|Any Payment
New Existing
|AMEX
For OCBC only
|Code
|Payment
|Cards
|OCBC90N155
1.55%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New
|OCBC 90°N Visa & MC
|OCBC155
1.55%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBCTAX173
1.73%
Exp 20 Mar 26
|Income Tax
New Existing
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBC18
1.8%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Recurring Payments
New Existing
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBC195
1.95%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New Existing
|OCBC VOYAGE & Premier VI
|OCBC90NV
2%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New Existing
|OCBC 90°N Visa
|OCBC90NMC
2%
Exp 31 Mar 26
|Any Payment
New Existing
|OCBC 90°N MC
Details: CardUp promo codes for 2025
For all banks
Homeowner recurring payments (From 1.73%)
|Code
|3HOME25R
|Limit
|3x redemptions per user, no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.73%-1.83%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|26 December 2025
|Due Date By
|31 December 2025
|Validity
|Visa
|3HOME25R T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code 3HOME25R to enjoy a 1.73-1.83% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 26 December 2025, with due dates on or before 31 December 2025.
Home payment categories are defined as the following:
|
|
Here’s the catch though: the offer is only valid for new recurring payment categories. What this means is that you must not have scheduled a payment in that particular category before. So if I’ve paid Condo MCST fees via CardUp previously, for example, I won’t enjoy the discounted fee for this category.
Customers will enjoy a 1.83% fee on the first new recurring payment category, 1.78% for the second, and 1.73% for the third. The fee is valid for the first three payments of the recurring series.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.73% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.06¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.13¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.21¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.31¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.33¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.42¢
Homeowner recurring payments (1.75%)
|Code
|FLASH175R
|Limit
|3x redemptions per user, no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.75%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|26 December 2025
|Due Date By
|31 December 2025
|Validity
|Visa
|FLASH175R T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code FLASH175R to enjoy a 1.75% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 26 December 2025, with due dates on or before 31 December 2025.
Home payment categories are defined as the following:
|
|
The fee is valid for the first two payments in a recurring series, and the code can be redeemed up to three times per user. Do note that this is a targeted offer, so your account may not be eligible. It doesn’t hurt to try!
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.75% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.07¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.15¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.23¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.32¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.34¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.43¢
Recurring tax payments (1.75%)
|Code
|VTAX25R
|Limit
|2x redemptions per user, no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.75%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 December 2025
|Due Date By
|25 March 2026
|Validity
|Visa, UnionPay
|VTAX25R T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code VTAX25R to enjoy a 1.75% fee on recurring tax payments scheduled by 31 December 2025, with due dates on or before 25 March 2026.
Each user can redeem this promo code a maximum of twice.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa or UnionPay cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.75% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.07¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.15¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.23¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.32¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.34¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.43¢
First time payment (1.79%)
|Code
|MILELION
|Limit
|First payment only; no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.79%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|S$5,000
|Schedule By
|31 December 2025
|Due Date By
|5 January 2026
|Validity
|Visa
|MILELION T&Cs
First-time CardUp users can use the promo code MILELION to enjoy a 1.79% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000 (excluding property tax, income tax and stamp duty). CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$5,000.
Payments must be scheduled by 31 December 2025, with due dates on or before 5 January 2026.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.79% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.10¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.17¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.26¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.35¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.37¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.47¢
Rental (1.79%)
|Code
|SAVERENT179
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.79%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 January 2026
|Due Date By
|4 February 2026
|Validity
|Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
|SAVERENT179 T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code SAVERENT179 to enjoy a 1.79% fee on rental payments scheduled by 31 January 2026, with due dates on or before 4 February 2026.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.79% fee)
|
|2 mpd
|0.88¢
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.10¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.17¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.26¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.35¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.37¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.47¢
Recurring Payments (1.85%)
|Code
|REC185
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.85%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|S$20,000 per month
|Schedule By
|31 January 2026
|Due Date By
|4 February 2026
|Validity
|Visa
|REC185 T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code REC185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee on recurring payments of up to S$20,000 per month. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.6% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.
Payments must be scheduled by 31 January 2026, with due dates on or before 4 February 2026.
Payments can be set up with weekly, monthly or quarterly frequencies. Remember, CardUp supports mortgage payments for both bank and HDB loans, so this could be useful for anyone looking to repay a housing loan.
The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.85% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.14¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.21¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.30¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.40¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.42¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.51¢
International Payments (1.85%)
|Code
|GLOBE185
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|1.85%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 January 2026
|Due Date By
|4 February 2026
|Validity
|Visa
|GLOBE185 T&Cs
CardUp users making international payments can use the promo code GLOBE185 to enjoy a 1.85% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2026 with due dates on or before 4 February 2026.
The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.85% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.14¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.21¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.30¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.40¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.42¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.51¢
Given that this is an international transfer, you should also check whether the rate CardUp is offering is competitive compared to the alternatives, because otherwise that implicitly increases your cost per mile.
Renovation (2%)
|Code
|RENO25ONE
|Limit
|1x redemption per user, no cap on overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|2%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|S$20,000
|Schedule By
|26 December 2025
|Due Date By
|31 December 2025
|Validity
|Visa
|RENO25ONE T&Cs
CardUp users can use the promo code RENO25ONE to enjoy a 2% fee on one-off renovation payments scheduled by 26 December 2025, with due dates on or before 31 December 2025.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(2% fee)
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.23¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.31¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.40¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.51¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.53¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.63¢
All other payments (2.25%)
|Code
|OFF225
|Limit
|No cap on individual or overall redemptions
|Admin Fee
|2.25%
|Min. Spend
|None
|Cap
|None
|Schedule By
|31 January 2026
|Due Date By
|4 February 2026
|Validity
|Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
|OFF225 T&Cs
For all other payments, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF225 to enjoy a 2.25% fee, for payments (excluding property tax, income tax and stamp duty) scheduled by 31 January 2026 with due dates on or before 4 February 2026.
This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay cards.
|Cards
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(2.25% fee)
|
|2 mpd
|1.10¢
|
|1.6 mpd
|1.38¢
|
|1.5 mpd
|1.47¢
|
|1.4 mpd
|1.57¢
|
|1.3 mpd
|1.69¢
|
|1.28 mpd
|1.72¢
|
|1.2 mpd
|1.83¢
Special rates for OCBC cards (1.55-2%)
OCBC cardholders can enjoy admin fees of 1.55-2% with CardUp, depending on card and whether they’re a new or existing CardUp user.
|OCBC VOYAGE
(Premier, PPC, BOS)
|OCBC VOYAGE
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
|Earn Rate
|1.6 mpd
|1.3 mpd
|1.28 mpd
|1.55% fee
|0.95¢
|1.17¢
|1.19¢
|1.73% fee
|1.06¢
|1.31¢
|1.33¢
|1.8% fee
|1.11¢
|1.36¢
|1.38¢
|1.95% fee
|1.20¢
|1.47¢
|1.49¢
|Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles
|OCBC 90°N MC/Visa
|Earn Rate
|1.3 mpd
|1.55% fee
|1.17¢
|2% fee
|1.51¢
|Both the amount due and the CardUp fee are eligible to earn miles
For more details on the OCBC offers, refer to this post.
CardUp x OCBC: Pay bills with discounted fees starting from 1.55%
Special rates for AMEX cards (1.8-2.1%)
AMEX cardholders can enjoy admin fees of 1.8-2.1% with CardUp, depending on whether they’re a new or existing CardUp user.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Cost Per Mile
(1.8% fee)
|Cost Per Mile
(2.1% fee)
|AMEX Solitaire PPS Card
|1.3 mpd
|1.36¢
|1.58¢
|AMEX PPS Card
|1.3 mpd
|1.36¢
|1.58¢
|AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
|1.2 mpd
|1.47¢
|1.71¢
|AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
|1.1 mpd
|1.61¢
|1.87¢
|AMEX Centurion
|0.98 mpd
|1.80¢
|2.10¢
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|0.78 mpd
|2.27¢
|2.64¢
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|0.69 mpd
|2.56¢
|2.98¢
|AMEX Platinum Reserve
|0.69 mpd
|2.56¢
|2.98¢
Do note that this offer is only valid for AMEX cards issued by American Express, and not DBS or UOB.
For more details on the AMEX offers, refer to this post.
CardUp FAQs
I’m attaching the usual CardUp FAQ below. Be sure to have a read, because it answers commonly asked questions like whether CardUp payments count towards sign up bonuses (they mostly do) and whether there are any 10X opportunities (there aren’t).
Q: Do CardUp payments earn credit card miles?
A: Yes, that’s kind of the whole point. CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and will earn miles will all cards except BOC and HSBC.
Q: Do CardUp payments count towards minimum spend for welcome offers?
A: Again, yes. The two exceptions are BOC and HSBC cards (as mentioned above), and DBS cards. DBS is odd in that it awards base points for CardUp spend (e.g. 1.3 mpd for DBS Altitude, 1.5 mpd for DBS Vantage), but does not count CardUp transactions towards the minimum spend for welcome offers.
Q: Are CardUp payments eligible to earn 4 mpd with specialised spending cards?
A: No. Stick to general spending cards with CardUp.
Q: Why did the CSO tell me that CardUp transactions don’t earn points?
A: Unfortunately, bank CSOs will sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn points. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”
Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!
So I wouldn’t worry too much about what the CSO says.
Q: Is the CardUp admin fee eligible to earn miles?
A: Yes. Suppose you make a payment of S$100 with a promotional fee of 1.99%. The total amount charged to your card is S$101.99, and you’ll earn miles based on S$101.99 of spending.
Conclusion
CardUp’s 2025 promo codes allow cardholders to save on fees when paying taxes, rent, or many other one-off or recurring payments.
Whether it’s worth buying miles through CardUp boils down to how much you value a mile, but on the whole there’s certainly situations where it can make sense. The higher your mpd, the lower your cost per mile, so use the highest-earning general spending card you have.
Aaron, do you think that there is an error for the TAX18 T&Cs? If it is meant for recurring payments, shouldn’t the tax payment be due by 31 March 2026 rather than 31 March 2025? Currently, I’m using MLTAX24 that runs till 25 March 2025 at 1.75% no cap. It seems strange to have a new code to cover the last 2 months of tax payment for the payment cycle.
nope. keep in mind that this isn’t the “real” promo code for tax season. CardUp releases that later in the year. TAX18 is meant for eager beavers who want to pay their taxes ahead of schedule.
if I recall correctly, we cannot pay income tax ahead of schedule and it will be refunded?
Hi Aaron, think you forgot the UOB Privilege Banking Card (Visa) for 1.2mpd
Why now so limited options for discounts for areas like Education? and all the promotions is for ocbc only.
Thank you for the detailed explanation, Mr MileLion!
No code for AMEX card… =.=
Are some of the “2026” mentioned meant to be “2025”?
Hi, for Recurring Payments (1.85%) REC185 promo code, does it work if split payment to 2 and more weekly payments for a yearly insurance premium to qualify?
I guess it works so long it is within $20K per month.
Did you try this? Did it work?
Well I tried it. Went off smoothly
seem like the OCBC18 code only valid till Mar 25 not for the entire year of 2025.
looks like the only promo code can use now is REC185 (1.85%), still better than to pay 2.6%.
hi Aaron, can check with you can uob one card use to buy the miles? Thanks.
A quick data point is that Rental transactions aren’t always MCC 7399. CardUp seems to use MCC 6513 for DBS (as it isn’t excluded from rewards), and for ad-hoc promo codes which sometimes aren’t guaranteed for rewards as they specifically code as 6513 which are excluded by most banks. Likely reason is internal processing fees for 6513 might be cheaper than 7399
Citibank listed rental as exclusion for the thank you point, technically we paid the admin fees for CardUp platform yet we are not getting rewards from citibank, this is a big trap if i understand correctly.
No issues earning points with citi
Presumably you can use multiple code?
So, for example, if you have a tax bill of 10k and already have used Cardup before, you could use code MCTAX25 for 5k followed by MLTAX25R for the balance of 5k (assuming you don’t miss the 1,500 slots for the former)?
Just signed up with MLTAX25R as a way of saying thanks for a useful site!
Does UOB give UNI$ earning on payment using cardup?
include useing HSBC visa card ?
does code MILELION still offer 1.79% service fees? I tried applying it but the service fee was about 2.3% instead
given that the fees are lower for recurring payments (1.85%), as compared to one-off payment (2.25%), is it possible to set a payment as recurring, and cancel after the first payment to enjoy the lower rate?
Hey Aaron, coming to the end of 2025. Any advice on when you think CardUp might be announcing their promotions for 2026? Wondering if it’s worthwhile getting one of the OCBC cards to tied over from Jan 2026 to Mar 2026 since some of the Visa ones expire Dec 2025. Thx!
It is not the 2025 promos we need. 2025 is all but over. It is the 2026 ones we need to know about !