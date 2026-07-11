Review: Chocolate Visa Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Chocolate Visa Card, which upended the miles game when it teamed up with HeyMax to offer 2 Max Miles per S$1 on virtually everything — even charitable donations, education, hospitals, insurance premiums, utilities, and AXS payments.

Naturally, that didn’t last very long, as people started doing…shall we say, creative things with their cards (earn rates dropped to 0.4 mpd after the first S$1,000, but 0.4 times a lot is still a lot). Chocolate quickly yanked support for AXS — not exactly their finest moment — and eventually nerfed the earn rates, while adding caps on certain categories that amounted to de facto exclusions.

So where does that leave us? In limbo, kind of, because the Chocolate Visa Card is neither great nor terrible. There are certainly cases where it can come in handy, but most of the time it’ll be hanging out in your sock drawer.

Chocolate Visa Card

🦁 MileLion Verdict ☐ Take It

☑ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It

What do these ratings mean? The Chocolate Visa offers fee-free FCY transactions, and miles for donations and education, but its low earn rates are a significant drawback. 👍 The good 👎 The bad No FCY transaction fees

Earns miles on donations and education

Max Miles are extremely versatile Only earns 1 mpd capped at S$1,000 per month, and 0.4 mpd after

Cap of 100 miles per month for bill payments

Overview: Chocolate Visa Card

Apply Income Req. N/A Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee None Min.

Transfer 1,000 miles Miles with

Annual Fee None Transfer

Partners 21 FCY Fee None Transfer Fee None Local Earn 1 mpd on first S$1K, 0.4 mpd after Points Pool? N/A FCY Earn Lounge Access? N/A Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? N/A Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Chocolate Visa Card is the companion card of the Chocolate Account, so yes, you will need to open an account before you can get a card.

Balances in Chocolate earn up to 2% p.a. for SGD and 4.1% p.a. for USD, at the time of writing.

Chocolate Finance Returns

🇸🇬 SGD

Amount Return Remarks First S$20K 2% p.a. Guaranteed Next S$80K 1.8% p.a. Guaranteed Above S$100K Up to 1.8% p.a. Non-guaranteed

Chocolate Finance Returns

🇺🇸 USD

Amount Return Remarks First US$20K 4.1% p.a. Guaranteed Next US$80K 3.8% p.a. Guaranteed Above US$100K Up to 3.8% p.a. Non-guaranteed

I’ll leave it to you to decide whether these rates are attractive enough, but in any case, there’s nothing stopping you from using this card as a passthrough, i.e. only topping up funds before spending and otherwise keeping nothing inside. That’s a lot less convenient, obviously, but it is an option…

Perhaps the most important thing to know about the Chocolate Visa Card is that it’s a debit card, not a credit card.

You should therefore take additional precautions, because any fraudulent transactions will be immediately debited from your account balance (compared to a credit card where the bill is only due later, giving you time to spot and report the transaction).

There is, of course, a proper fraud reporting process to get such transactions reversed from your account, but you’ll be out of pocket during the investigation period. Mind you, these concerns aren’t unique to the Chocolate Visa; it’s the same for any debit card.

So even though the experts advise against freezing Chocolate, you’re going to want to do exactly that whenever it’s not in use. This can be done easily via the app with a few taps.

How much must I earn to qualify for a Chocolate Visa Card?

The Chocolate Visa Card has no minimum income requirement.

How much is the Chocolate Visa Card’s annual fee?

The Chocolate Visa Card has no annual fee.

Link your card before spending!

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction Get a HeyMax Account



Before you spend a single dollar on your Chocolate Visa Card, you’ll need to create a HeyMax account and pair the Chocolate Visa Card under Your Cards > Add Card. A test transaction of S$0.01 will be charged and refunded.

You will not earn any Max Miles for spending done before linking your card, so don’t forget!

Each Chocolate Visa Card can only be linked to a single HeyMax account, and vice versa.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1 mpd on first S$1K, 0.4 mpd after N/A

The Chocolate Visa Card earns:

1 Max Mile per S$1 on the first S$1,000 per calendar month

0.4 Max Miles per S$1 on all spend above S$1,000

There is no cap on the miles that can be earned, though obviously the earn rate is a lot less lucrative after the first S$1,000.

However, do note that there is a spending limit of S$1,000 per transaction and S$20,000 per day on the Chocolate Visa Card.

While I understand the need for backstops in case of fraud, I do find it a little odd that users don’t have the option of adjusting the limits themselves. I mean, this is the first case I can think of where a debit card restricts how much of your own money you can spend.

Cap on miles for bill payments

Cardholders are capped at earning a maximum of 100 Max Miles per calendar month from so-called “bill payments”.

Bill payments are defined as transactions with the following MCCs (for the avoidance of doubt, the 100 Max Miles cap is shared among all categories).

MCC Category MCC 4900–4999

Utilities MCC 6300–6399

Insurance MCC 6513, 6531

Real Estate and Property Management MCC 7311–7399

Business Services MCC 8011–8099

Medical Services, Health Practitioners, Hospitals, Dentists MCC 9311–9399

Government Services

This basically works like a de facto exclusions list, and one annoying thing is that MCC 7399 is included. While this is used by CardUp, it’s also used by a lot of merchants which aren’t remotely connected to bill payments.

For example, Points.com transactions code as MCC 7399, which means that you’re capped at 100 Max Miles when buying miles or points from Aeroplan, Alaska, Flying Blue, GHA, Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Qatar Airways, United and any other airline or hotel which uses the platform.

MCC 7399 can also pop up in unexpected places, like when you’re making cash + points bookings with IHG, or even Shopee.

Because of this, if there’s even a shadow of a doubt about the MCC, you should make a point of looking it up before swiping the Chocolate Visa Card.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Charitable donations and education are not defined as bill payments, and therefore aren’t subject to the 100 Max Miles cap.

❤️ Local donations only! The Chocolate Visa Card can only be used for local charitable giving. Donations to overseas charitable entities will fail.

Miles Multiplier

The Miles Multiplier feature awards bonus Max Miles based on the monthly average balance (MAB) in your Chocolate account.

Monthly Average Balance

(MAB)* Multiplier % <S$5K 0% S$5K to <S$10K 5% S$10K to <S$15K 10% S$15K to <S$20K 15% S$20K to <S$25K 20% S$25K to <S$30K 25% … … S$100K and above 100% *Includes both SGD and USD balances

Customers will earn a 5% multiplier for every S$5,000 MAB with Chocolate, capped at S$100,000 or 100%. The Miles Multiplier applies to all spending on the Chocolate Visa Card, not just the first S$1,000.

For example, if John has a S$50,000 MAB and spends S$1,300 on his Chocolate Visa Card during the month, he will receive 1,120 base Max Miles (S$1,000 x 1 mpd + S$300 x 0.4 mpd) and 560 bonus Max Miles (50% x 1,120).

What is the FCY fee?

One big advantage of the Chocolate Visa Card is that it has no FCY transaction fees.

Foreign currency transactions will be converted into SGD at the prevailing Visa rate, with no further markup. You can use the official Visa calculator here to check how much you’ll pay (set the bank fee at 0%).

This means that one of the best uses for the Chocolate Visa Card is for overseas spending.

Chocolate Visa Card HSBC TravelOne Card FCY Earn Rate 1 mpd 2.4 mpd FCY Transaction Fee 0% 3.25%

For example, if your alternative option is a general spending card like the HSBC TravelOne Card, then spending on the Chocolate Visa Card makes more sense — at least for the first S$1,000 per month — because paying a 3.25% fee to earn an extra 1.4 mpd means buying miles at 2.32 cents each, way above what you should be paying.

However, if your alternative option is a specialised spending card like the UOB Visa Signature, then the math makes more sense — paying a 3.25% fee to earn an extra 3 mpd means 1.08 cents per mile, which is a lot more reasonable.

Chocolate Visa Card UOB Visa Signature FCY Earn Rate 1 mpd 4 mpd FCY Transaction Fee 0% 3.25%

Of course, I’d sooner use Amaze + Citi Rewards/Maybank XL Rewards for 4 mpd with a 2% fee, but assuming you’ve exhausted those limits already, or just want to earn miles at the lowest possible cost, then the Chocolate Visa Card would be the answer.

Transaction date or posting date?

The Chocolate Visa Card tracks spending based on the transaction date, not posting date.

For example, if you make a S$100 transaction on 31 July and it posts on 1 August, the S$100 spend will count against July’s spending cap.

When are Max Miles credited?

Max Miles are awarded once the transaction posts, which usually takes 1-3 days.

Max Miles awarded from the Miles Multiplier are credited in a lump sum within the first week of the following month.

How are Max Miles calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the Max Miles earned on your Chocolate Visa Card.

Local/FCY Spend Multipy transaction by 1, then round up to 1 decimal place

You must spend at least S$0.50 on a transaction to earn Max Miles, and Max Miles are awarded in minimum increments of 0.1. For example, a transaction of S$10.13 would earn 10.2 Max Miles.

If you’re an Excel geek, here are the formulas you need to calculate points:

Local/FCY Spend =ROUNDUP(X*1,1) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for Max Miles?

Transactions with the following MCCs will be ineligible to earn Max Miles. These are mostly related to money transfers and prepaid account top-ups, like GrabPay and YouTrip.

❌ Excluded Transactions MCC Merchant Category Name 4829 Money Transfer 6010 Financial Institutions – Manual Cash Disbursements 6011 Financial Institutions – Automated Cash Disbursements 6012 Financial Institutions – Merchandise, Services and Debt Repayment 6050 Quasi Cash – Financial Institutions, Merchandise, Services 6051 Non-Financial Institutions – Foreign Currency, Money Orders (Not Wire Transfer), Stored Value Card/Load, Travelers Cheques, and Debt Repayment 6529 Quasi Cash – Remote Stored Value Load – Financial 6530 Quasi Cash – Remote Stored Value Load – Merchant 6540 Non-Financial Institutions – Stored Value Card – Wallet top-ups such as EZ-Link & SimplyGo wallet – Payments at AXS

However, do remember that the monthly cap of 100 Max Miles on bill payments such as government services, hospitals, insurance premiums and utilities makes these effectively exclusions, once you’ve spent more than S$100.

What do I need to know about Max Miles?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee None N/A None ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 1,000 Max Miles 21 Mostly instant

Expiry

Max Miles do not expire.

Pooling

All Max Miles earned on the Chocolate Visa Card will be credited directly to your HeyMax account, where they will pool with miles earned from all other sources.

Transfer Partners & Fees

Max Miles can be converted to the following airline and hotel programmes. Most airline transfers are at a 1:1 ratio, and a minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required (subsequent conversions can be in blocks of 1 or 100 Max Miles, depending on programme).

✅ HeyMax Transfer Partners

All 1:1 unless otherwise stated ✈️ Airlines AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2)

Air Arabia Rewards

Air Astana Nomad Club

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Ethiopian ShebaMiles EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

GarudaMiles

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank

PAL Mabuhay Miles

Qatar Privilege Club

SAS EuroBonus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Xiamen Egret Miles 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless (3:2)

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5)

Luxury Escapes (1:3) Radisson Rewards (1:4)

Shangri-La Circle (5:1)

Wyndham Rewards

You might see older articles on this website mentioning partners such as Air Canada Aeroplan, Emirates Skywards and World of Hyatt. These were available under the Cash For Miles programme, where HeyMax would issue a prepaid debit card for customers to purchase the miles/points directly from the programme itself. Unfortunately, Cash For Miles was retired on 1 June 2026.

All conversions are free of charge.

Transfer Times

While HeyMax quotes one business day for transfers, you can usually expect them to be completed instantly.

The following programmes are exceptions:

Air India Maharaja Club: 3 business days

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles: 3 business days

Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles: 5 business days

Other things to know

Here are a few more important things to know about the Chocolate Visa Card:

You cannot withdraw money from ATMs using your Chocolate Visa Card

The card can be digitised and added to Google Pay or Samsung Pay, but not Apple Pay

The Chocolate Visa belongs to the Visa Platinum tier

Conclusion

The Chocolate Visa Card started with a bang, but then it flew too close to the sun — and that rarely ends well for confectionery.

Today, its use cases are far more limited. It’s definitely useful for earning miles on charitable donations or education, and if you hate FCY fees, then this is one way of avoiding them without giving up miles. Otherwise, there aren’t a lot of scenarios where I could see myself using it over other, higher-earning cards.