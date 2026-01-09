MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [3-9 Jan 26]

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 [New] Get Dyson Airstrait, Shark EVOPOWER System IQ Cordless Vacuum, Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, S$430 Grab vouchers or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 15 Jan 26]

💳 [New] Get S$380 cash, S$420 Grab vouchers, Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS + Cell), or Dyson Airstrait with a new Citi SMRT Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 15 Jan 26]

💳 [New] Get Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, 40,000 OCBC$/16,000 90N Miles, S$400 Grab voucher or S$370 cash with a new OCBC 90N Card or OCBC Rewards Card and a min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval [Expires 15 Jan 26]

💳 Apply for a DBS yuu Card with the promo code DBSYUU and get S$300 cashback with a min. spend of S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 18 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 23,750 bonus MR points with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 [Extended] Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 58,200 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 57,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 1 Feb 26]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 1 Feb 26]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 0.5% fee rebate with a minimum spend of S$6,000, buy miles from 1.31 cents each [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 [New] AMEX Platinum Charge offering 61,400 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$3,000, for existing (yes, existing) AMEX cardholders [Expires 11 Mar 26]

💳 [Extended] UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering 60,000 miles sign-up bonus for new customers. Min. spend of S$4,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 [Extended] Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for both new and existing customers. Min. spend of S$3,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 7,000 Max Miles, S$250 Grab vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ [New] Earn 6 mpd on Pelago bookings for January 2026, further stackable with credit card miles [Expires 31 Jan 26]

✈️ Cathay Pacific Rewards in the Air: Earn an easy 5,700 bonus miles by completing six missions [Expires 31 Jan 26]

✈️ Transfer Citi credit card points to Kris+ with an 8% bonus [Expires 26 Feb 26]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,025 bonus points per stay [Expires 10 Jan 26]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Accor offering 3X points for dining in Singapore, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa [Expires 22 Mar 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 2X points from second stay onwards [Expires 31 Mar 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨GHA DISCOVERY offering up to D$825 for multi-brand stays [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 [Extended] Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] Instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save up to 25% off hotel dining across Asia Pacific from 1 February to 31 December 2026 [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] Mastercard cardholders get fast-tracked up to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 [Extended] Hilton Honors status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, and retain it till 31 March 2028 with six nights- or upgrade it to Diamond with 12 nights [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgraded to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] World of Hyatt offering instant Explorist status, and fast-track to Globalist for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Get an instant upgrade to SLH Club 02 or 03 status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry]