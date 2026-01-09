Search
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [3-9 Jan 26]

Aaron Wong
All the deals from the world of miles and points [3-9 Jan 26].

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

💳 [New] Get Dyson Airstrait, Shark EVOPOWER System IQ Cordless Vacuum, Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, S$430 Grab vouchers or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 15 Jan 26]

💳 [New] Get S$380 cash, S$420 Grab vouchers, Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS + Cell), or Dyson Airstrait with a new Citi SMRT Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 15 Jan 26]

💳 [New] Get Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, 40,000 OCBC$/16,000 90N Miles, S$400 Grab voucher or S$370 cash with a new OCBC 90N Card or OCBC Rewards Card and a min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval [Expires 15 Jan 26]

💳 Apply for a DBS yuu Card with the promo code DBSYUU and get S$300 cashback with a min. spend of S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 18 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 23,750 bonus MR points with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval [Expires 27 Jan 26]

💳 [Extended] Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 58,200 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 57,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards  [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard  and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 1 Feb 26]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 1 Feb 26]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 0.5% fee rebate with a minimum spend of S$6,000, buy miles from 1.31 cents each [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 [New] AMEX Platinum Charge offering 61,400 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$3,000, for existing (yes, existing) AMEX cardholders [Expires 11 Mar 26]

💳 [Extended] UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering 60,000 miles sign-up bonus for new customers. Min. spend of S$4,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 [Extended] Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for both new and existing customers. Min. spend of S$3,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 7,000 Max Miles, S$250 Grab vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ [New] Earn 6 mpd on Pelago bookings for January 2026, further stackable with credit card miles [Expires 31 Jan 26]

✈️ Cathay Pacific Rewards in the Air: Earn an easy 5,700 bonus miles by completing six missions [Expires 31 Jan 26]

✈️ Transfer Citi credit card points to Kris+ with an 8% bonus [Expires 26 Feb 26]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,025 bonus points per stay [Expires 10 Jan 26]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Accor offering 3X points for dining in Singapore, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa [Expires 22 Mar 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 2X points from second stay onwards [Expires 31 Mar 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨GHA DISCOVERY offering up to D$825 for multi-brand stays [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 [Extended] Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] Instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save up to 25% off hotel dining across Asia Pacific from 1 February to 31 December 2026 [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] Mastercard cardholders get fast-tracked up to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 [Extended] Hilton Honors status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, and retain it till 31 March 2028 with six nights- or upgrade it to Diamond with 12 nights [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgraded to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 [Extended] World of Hyatt offering instant Explorist status, and fast-track to Globalist for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Get an instant upgrade to SLH Club 02 or 03 status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry] 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
