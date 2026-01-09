2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for EV Charging

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been gaining popularity in Singapore, but banks have been slow to catch up. While petrol is a common bonus category, it’s much harder to find a credit card that offers bonuses for EV charging.
That said, there are a couple which offer lucrative rewards of up to 10 mpd, and in this post we’ll look at the best options.
How does EV charging code?
Historically speaking, most EV charging stations coded under MCC 5542 (Automated Fuel Dispensers) or MCC 7523 (Parking Lots).
But when it became apparent that EV charging would require an MCC of its own, MCC 5552 Electric Vehicle Charging was introduced by Visa in October 2019, and Mastercard in July 2020.
This is currently used by most — but not all — EV charging providers in Singapore.
|Charging Provider
|MCC
|Charge+
|5552
EV Charging
|ChargEco
|5552
EV Charging
|CDG Engie
|5552
EV Charging
|Go by City Energy
|5552
EV Charging
|Juice+
|5511
Automobile and Truck Dealers
|Kigo
|5552
EV Charging
|MNL
|5552
EV Charging
|Shell Recharge
|5541
Gas Stations
|SP Group
|5552
EV Charging
|Spectra Moon
|5552
EV Charging
|Volt
|5552
EV Charging
That said, Visa has published guidance saying that MCC 5552 should be used by merchants offering electric vehicle charging services to customers, so over time we could see some of the stragglers migrate over.
Issuers are beginning to target EVC spend for rewards and other benefits, so it is important that these transactions are correctly classified to avoid cardholder complaints.
-Visa
If you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
What’s the best card to use?
Simplest solution
|⚡ Best Cards for EV Charging
(Online payment)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1K per s. month
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1K per c. month
|C. month= Calendar month, S. month= Statement month
If you’re uncertain about the MCC, then the safest option is to default to the Citi Rewards Card or DBS Woman’s World Card.
So long as you’re transacting via a charging app (and not directly at the charging station itself), you’ll earn 4 mpd by virtue of their online spending bonuses.
Do note that in the case of the Citi Rewards Card, you must make payment directly with the card to earn the bonus. If the charging app offers Google Pay or Apple Pay, and you use the Citi Rewards Card in conjunction with that, you will run afoul of the exclusion for in-app mobile payments.
If it codes as MCC 5552
However, some people might prefer to conserve their Citi Rewards Card and DBS Woman’s World Card bonus caps for other types of spending. In that case, then you can use the following cards provided the EV charging transaction codes as MCC 5552.
|⚡ Best Cards for EV Charging
(MCC 5552)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|DBS yuu Visa
Apply
|10 mpd
|Charge+ only. Min. S$800 per c. month and 4x participating merchants, capped at S$822 per c. month
|StanChart Smart Card
Apply
|Up to 9.28 mpd
|Min. S$1.5K per s. month, no cap
|C. month= Calendar month, S. month= Statement month
The DBS yuu Visa (not AMEX!) offers a lucrative reward of 10 mpd, but only at Charge+ EV stations.
When paying at Charge+, DBS yuu Visa cardholders will earn a total of 10 mpd based on the table below.
|Reward
|Min. Spend
|Cap
|Base Reward
1x point per S$1*
0.5% rebate
0.28 mpd
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonus Reward 1
9x points per S$1*
4.5% rebate
2.5 mpd
|N/A
|28,800 points
(S$822.86)
|Bonus Reward 2
26x points per S$1
13% rebate
7.22 mpd
|S$800
Spend at 4x merchants
In short, they need to spend at least S$800 in a calendar month on all retail transactions, and also transact with 4x participating merchants within the yuu Rewards Club portfolio. This 10 mpd rate is capped at S$822.86 per calendar month.
The StanChart Smart Card is currently the only card that offers bonuses for MCC 5552, with cardholders earning between 0.46 to 9.28 mpd on EV charging and other bonus categories.
|Card Spend
(per statement month)
|Bonus Categories*
|Non-Bonus Categories
|Less than S$800
|1.6 pts/S$1
0.5%
0.46 mpd
|1.6 pts/S$1
0.5%
0.46 mpd
|S$800 to S$1,499
|25.6 pts/S$1
8%
7.42 mpd
|1.6 pts/S$1
0.5%
0.46 mpd
|S$1,500 or more
|32 pts/S$1
10%
9.28 mpd
|3.2 pts/S$1
1%
0.93 mpd
|*Selected fast food chains, streaming platforms, SimplyGo and EV charging. See T&Cs for full list.
An uncapped 9.28 mpd would be sensational, but of course, there’s a catch— cardholders must spend at least S$1,500 overall in a statement month to trigger this rate.
Now, it’d be great if the entire S$1,500 could be clocked entirely on bonus categories, namely EV charging, selected fast food and streaming platforms, as well as SimplyGo. But since it’s unlikely that anyone will hit S$1,500 on these categories alone, you’ll probably have to dip into the non-bonus categories, which drags down your overall earn rate.
You can earn an uncapped 7.42 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800, but even that would be tricky. Assuming a rate of S$0.70 per kWh, it’d cost about S$40 to fully charge a BYD Atto 3. Even if you’re charging an average of 1.5x a week, that’s only S$240 per month. So either you eat a lot of fast food, or you subscribe to every streaming service there is. Neither sounds ideal.
If it codes as another MCC
Shell Recharge codes as MCC 5541, so you can basically pick whatever credit card you’d normally use for petrol, such as:
- UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card (with Transport as your bonus category) for 4 mpd, capped at S$1,000 or S$750 per calendar month
- UOB Visa Signature for 4 mpd, capped at S$1,200 per statement month (and subject to a minimum spend of S$1,000 on petrol and local contactless spend in a statement month)
Do not use the Maybank World Mastercard, however, as the 4 mpd bonuses for petrol are only for offline spend.
Juice+ codes as MCC 5511, which is neither an exclusion nor bonus category for any credit card. Use the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card here.
Finally, if the recharging station supports contactless payments (i.e. tap to pay), then you can pay with your mobile wallet using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature to earn 4 mpd.
Conclusion
EV charging isn’t as common a bonus category as petrol stations just yet, but I’m hoping this will change over time. Most people will resort to the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card for convenience, but if you’re willing to manage the minimum spends, then the DBS yuu Visa and StanChart Smart Card can be much more rewarding.
If you have data points for other EV charging networks in Singapore, do share them!
Any idea what MCC Tesla Superchargers code as?
MNL asia ev charger 5552
Volltality Pte Ltd also 5552
Volt now appears to code as 5552 (according to Instarem app).
typo on the MCC for Charge+? it shows as 5522 while the rest of the vendors are 5552.
thanks, fixed.
TotalEnergies (BlueSG charger) is also 5552
