2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for EV Charging

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been gaining popularity in Singapore, but banks have been slow to catch up. While petrol is a common bonus category, it’s much harder to find a credit card that offers bonuses for EV charging.

That said, there are a couple which offer lucrative rewards of up to 10 mpd, and in this post we’ll look at the best options.

How does EV charging code?

Historically speaking, most EV charging stations coded under MCC 5542 (Automated Fuel Dispensers) or MCC 7523 (Parking Lots).

But when it became apparent that EV charging would require an MCC of its own, MCC 5552 Electric Vehicle Charging was introduced by Visa in October 2019, and Mastercard in July 2020.

This is currently used by most — but not all — EV charging providers in Singapore.

Charging Provider MCC Charge+ Charge+ 5552

EV Charging ChargEco ChargEco 5552

EV Charging CDG Engie CDG Engie 5552

EV Charging Go by City Energy Go by City Energy 5552

EV Charging Juice+ Juice+ 5511

Automobile and Truck Dealers Kigo Kigo 5552

EV Charging MNL MNL 5552

EV Charging Shell Recharge Shell Recharge 5541

Gas Stations SP Group SP Group 5552

EV Charging Spectra Moon 5552

EV Charging Volt Volt 5552

EV Charging

That said, Visa has published guidance saying that MCC 5552 should be used by merchants offering electric vehicle charging services to customers, so over time we could see some of the stragglers migrate over.

Issuers are beginning to target EVC spend for rewards and other benefits, so it is important that these transactions are correctly classified to avoid cardholder complaints. -Visa

If you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What’s the best card to use?

Simplest solution

⚡ Best Cards for EV Charging

(Online payment)

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd Cap S$1K per s. month

DBS Woman's World Card 4 mpd Cap S$1K per c. month C. month= Calendar month, S. month= Statement month



If you’re uncertain about the MCC, then the safest option is to default to the Citi Rewards Card or DBS Woman’s World Card.

So long as you’re transacting via a charging app (and not directly at the charging station itself), you’ll earn 4 mpd by virtue of their online spending bonuses.

Do note that in the case of the Citi Rewards Card, you must make payment directly with the card to earn the bonus. If the charging app offers Google Pay or Apple Pay, and you use the Citi Rewards Card in conjunction with that, you will run afoul of the exclusion for in-app mobile payments.

If it codes as MCC 5552

However, some people might prefer to conserve their Citi Rewards Card and DBS Woman’s World Card bonus caps for other types of spending. In that case, then you can use the following cards provided the EV charging transaction codes as MCC 5552.

⚡ Best Cards for EV Charging

(MCC 5552) Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS yuu Visa

Apply

DBS yuu Visa 10 mpd Charge+ only. Min. S$800 per c. month and 4x participating merchants, capped at S$822 per c. month StanChart Smart Card

Apply

StanChart Smart Card Up to 9.28 mpd Min. S$1.5K per s. month, n o cap C. month= Calendar month, S. month= Statement month



The DBS yuu Visa (not AMEX!) offers a lucrative reward of 10 mpd, but only at Charge+ EV stations.

When paying at Charge+, DBS yuu Visa cardholders will earn a total of 10 mpd based on the table below.

Reward Min. Spend Cap Base Reward

1x point per S$1*

0.5% rebate

0.28 mpd

N/A N/A Bonus Reward 1

9x points per S$1*

4.5% rebate

2.5 mpd

N/A 28,800 points

(S$822.86) Bonus Reward 2

26x points per S$1

13% rebate

7.22 mpd

S$800

Spend at 4x merchants

In short, they need to spend at least S$800 in a calendar month on all retail transactions, and also transact with 4x participating merchants within the yuu Rewards Club portfolio. This 10 mpd rate is capped at S$822.86 per calendar month.

The StanChart Smart Card is currently the only card that offers bonuses for MCC 5552, with cardholders earning between 0.46 to 9.28 mpd on EV charging and other bonus categories.

Card Spend

(per statement month) Bonus Categories* Non-Bonus Categories Less than S$800

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd

S$800 to S$1,499 25.6 pts/S$1

8%

7.42 mpd

1.6 pts/S$1

0.5%

0.46 mpd S$1,500 or more 32 pts/S$1

10%

9.28 mpd

3.2 pts/S$1

1%

0.93 mpd

*Selected fast food chains, streaming platforms, SimplyGo and EV charging. See T&Cs for full list.



An uncapped 9.28 mpd would be sensational, but of course, there’s a catch— cardholders must spend at least S$1,500 overall in a statement month to trigger this rate.

Now, it’d be great if the entire S$1,500 could be clocked entirely on bonus categories, namely EV charging, selected fast food and streaming platforms, as well as SimplyGo. But since it’s unlikely that anyone will hit S$1,500 on these categories alone, you’ll probably have to dip into the non-bonus categories, which drags down your overall earn rate.

You can earn an uncapped 7.42 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800, but even that would be tricky. Assuming a rate of S$0.70 per kWh, it’d cost about S$40 to fully charge a BYD Atto 3. Even if you’re charging an average of 1.5x a week, that’s only S$240 per month. So either you eat a lot of fast food, or you subscribe to every streaming service there is. Neither sounds ideal.

If it codes as another MCC

Shell Recharge codes as MCC 5541, so you can basically pick whatever credit card you’d normally use for petrol, such as:

UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card (with Transport as your bonus category) for 4 mpd, capped at S$1,000 or S$750 per calendar month

UOB Visa Signature for 4 mpd, capped at S$1,200 per statement month (and subject to a minimum spend of S$1,000 on petrol and local contactless spend in a statement month)

Do not use the Maybank World Mastercard, however, as the 4 mpd bonuses for petrol are only for offline spend.

Juice+ codes as MCC 5511, which is neither an exclusion nor bonus category for any credit card. Use the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card here.

Finally, if the recharging station supports contactless payments (i.e. tap to pay), then you can pay with your mobile wallet using the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa or UOB Visa Signature to earn 4 mpd.

Conclusion

EV charging isn’t as common a bonus category as petrol stations just yet, but I’m hoping this will change over time. Most people will resort to the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card for convenience, but if you’re willing to manage the minimum spends, then the DBS yuu Visa and StanChart Smart Card can be much more rewarding.

If you have data points for other EV charging networks in Singapore, do share them!